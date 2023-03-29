Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. The NFL owners' meetings provided plenty of soundbytes to chew on, including some eye-roll inducing comments like Jim Irsay not believing in fully guaranteed contracts. But those meetings are now in the rearview, which means the NFL world now accelerates, full speed ahead into everything NFL Draft. Drink it in. It always goes down smooth.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Chiefs get aggressive

I was up today in three-round mock week here at CBS Sports, and the Chiefs staying on-brand by being aggressive was a central theme. Weirdly, even after selecting George Karlaftis with their second pick in Round 1 a year ago, Kansas City still has a crying need for outside pass-rush help to divert some attention away from weekly game-wrecker Chris Jones on the interior. In this mock, they didn't wait with fingers crossed that an electric edge rusher slipped to them, instead trading up for Iowa State's long-time quarterback annoyer Will McDonald IV. You can read the entire three-rounder -- with trades! -- right here.

Here are the top five picks, along with some marquee prospects' landing spots:

1. Carolina Panthers - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

2. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

5. Seattle Seahawks - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (mock trade with Patriots) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

20. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

47. Washington Commanders - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

87. Minnesota Vikings - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

101. Las Vegas Raiders - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Let's talk receivers

A large portion of the latest episode centers around receivers, the position that in my estimation is growing in value faster than any other in the NFL. Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman start with receiver sleepers before providing their top five wideout rankings for the 2023 class. Spielman even gives his thoughts on the best receiver prospects of the past six drafts, which includes a 2023 prospect. You can listen to the entire episode right here.

Prospect of the day 📈: Drew Sanders, LB/EDGE, Arkansas

Notable combine results: We didn't really get any from Sanders!

We didn't really get any from Sanders! Combine measurements: 6-4 1/8", 235 pounds

6-4 1/8", 235 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 38 overall (LB2)

With the Arkansas Pro Day happening today in Fayetteville, Sanders felt like the appropriate feature, particularly because he has yet to work out during the pre-draft process (please let him work out today, please let him work out today).

A former five-star recruit who committed to Alabama and played for Nick Saban, Sanders transferred inside the SEC to the Razorbacks program and pieced together a dandy 2022 campaign with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He's Micah Parsons-like in that Sanders plays traditional linebacker but also condenses down to the edge at gets after it like a defensive end. He's not strictly an A-gap blitzer. Last season, Sanders registered 39 pressures on just 148 pass-rush snaps! Sure, some of those pressures came by way of classic up-the-middle blitzes. Most did not. Sanders wins as an outside rusher with burst, bend, and some slippery pass-rush moves.

Pro Day primer: Top prospects to watch 👀

LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

Yes, the last name should sound familiar -- Ojulari's big bro, Azeez, was the Giants' second-round pick in 2020. And there are certainly similar football genes at play here. B.J. is comparably explosive to his older sibling, and I actually think his pass-rush plans are more detailed and precise. At LSU, Ojulari generated a pressure on 14.6% of his pass-rush opportunities over the last two years -- a good not otherworldly figure -- and is a ferocious run defender. He doesn't turn 21 until next week. Upside!

Also keep tabs on the workouts from Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda, Ole Miss RB Zach Evans, North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch and Maryland DB's Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett, although the latter two prospects are likely to stand on their brilliant combine efforts. All those pro days are today.

Notable Pro Days this week: Florida, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee (March 30) and Kansas, Kansas State (March 31)

