It's three-round mock draft time. Yes, officially in NFL Draft month and with free agency into its third or fourth wave, we generally know what needs all clubs have to address in the draft, so let's dive deeper than normal.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs get aggressive in this mock draft and add to the defensive front, which is absolutely needed heading into another season in which Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. try to defend their title.
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.
Let's get to the picks! And there are trades featured in all three rounds!
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Riding this out for now. Richardson has the most upside in the class, and the Panthers have a veteran coaching staff to aid his development early on.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
No trade back for the Cardinals; just a stud in Anderson to anchor the edge of the defensive line for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Colts are ecstatic to land Stroud without having to move any draft picks in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Wilson is too long and athletic for the Seahawks to pass on him here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Yes, the Lions added to the secondary in free agency, but that shouldn't stop them for grabbing Gonzalez here to play opposite Jeff Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Raiders have to add more pieces up front to block for Jimmy Garoppolo. Johnson has multiple seasons of clean film at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Falcons have to add to the pass-rushing unit, and Van Ness has sky-high upside at his size with his athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Bears are all about maximizing the chances Justin Fields turns into a sure-fire franchise quarterback, so they pick his former Ohio State teammate at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Witherspoon is an ultra feisty outside corner who'll be the perfect mentee to Darius Slay and James Bradberry in Philadelphia. The Eagles like planning a year ahead with their draft picks.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Jones feels like a Titans type blocker. He's strong, athletic, and stars in the run game.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Texans aren't concerned with Addison's lack of size or elite athletic profile. They love the idea of pairing him with Young in this youthful offense.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Buccaneers don't wait around for Levis as he gets this close to them. Serious competition for Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. The Patriots get No. 19 overall and a 2024 second-round pick to slide back in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 15
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
It would be so fitting for the Packers to finally pick a first-round receiver after trading Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Commanders have to get stickier in coverage on the perimeter. They'd get an awesomely athletic corner in Banks here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Steelers go with the super-versatile Skoronski with some of the cleanest pass-protection film in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Lions replace T. J. Hockenson with the sure-handed Dalton Kincaid, further helping Jared Goff.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
After the trade back, New England grabs Simpson. Belichick envisions him as another in-space weapon next to Kyle Dugger.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
The Seahawks are intent on stopping Carter's slide here and are thrilled to come away with Wilson and the former Georgia star in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
How about Robinson in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert? While the Chargers may not be able to trade Austin Ekeler, this would be a plan-for-the-future pick at RB.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Hyatt is a big-play specialist who'd help the Ravens become more vertical passing the football, which, in theory, should move a defender out of the box more frequently.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Vikings jump at the opportunity to pick the ultra-athletic Smith as their long-term solution on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
An uptick in takeaways in 2022 was low-key important to the Jaguars winning the division and a playoff game. Because of that, they lean toward Forbes here, one of the SEC's most dynamic playmakers at corner.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 25
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Kansas City doesn't have a litany of holes, but outside pass-rusher is one of them. The Chiefs get aggressive and make sure the explosive and bendy McDonald is rushing on the same line as Chris Jones. In this trade, the Giants get the Chiefs' third-round pick (No. 95).
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Branch can do anything you ask of him in the secondary. The Cowboys could improve in the slot and at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Campbell is Tremaine Edmunds sized -- with shorter arms -- but better instincts. His size and awesome coverage abilities make him an intriguing prospect for the Bills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Bengals add more pass-rushing upside with Murphy, who has all the tools but has yet to play the best football of which he's capable.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
After the Carr signing in this mock scenario, the Saints have to add weaponry to the offense. They do that with the small but sensational Flowers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
The Eagles reload along the defensive line -- as per usual -- with the big, long, and athletic Bresee.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Giants are overjoyed to land the super-long Porter Jr. after the trade back.
Round 2
No. 32: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
No. 33: Houston Texans - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
No. 34: Arizona Cardinals - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin
No. 35: Indianapolis Colts - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
No. 36: Los Angeles Rams - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
No. 37: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
No. 38: Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
No. 39: Carolina Panthers - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
No. 40: New Orleans Saints - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
No. 41: Tennessee Titans - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
No. 42: Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Jets) - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
No. 43: New York Jets - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
No. 44: Atlanta Falcons - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
No. 45: Green Bay Packers - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
No. 46: New England Patriots - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
No. 47: Washington Commanders - O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
No. 48: Detroit Lions - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
No. 49: Pittsburgh Steelers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
No. 50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
No. 51: Houston Texas (mock trade with Dolphins) - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
No. 52: Seattle Seahawks - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
No. 53: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
No. 54: Los Angeles Chargers - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
No. 55: Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia
No. 56: Jacksonville Jaguars - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
No. 57: New York Giants - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
No. 58: Dallas Cowboys - Mike Morris, EDGE/DL, Michigan
No. 59: Buffalo Bills - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
No. 60: Cincinnati Bengals - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
No. 61: Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
No. 62: Philadelphia Eagles - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
No. 63: Kansas City Chiefs - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
Round 3
No. 64: Chicago Bears - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
No. 65: Miami Dolphins (mock trade with Texans + 2024 fourth-round pick) - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
No. 66: Arizona Cardinals - Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
No. 67: Denver Broncos - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
No. 68: Denver Broncos - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
No. 69: Los Angeles Rams - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
No. 70: Los Angeles Chargers (from mock trade with Raiders) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
No. 71: New Orleans Saints - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
No. 72: Tennessee Titans - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
No. 73: Houston Texans - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
No. 74: Cleveland Browns (from Jets) - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
No. 75: Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
No. 76: New England Patriots - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
No. 77: Los Angeles Rams - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
No. 78: Green Bay Packers - Jartavius Martin, S, Ilinois
No. 79: Indianapolis Colts - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
No. 80: Pittsburgh Steelers - John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota
No. 81: Detroit Lions - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
No. 82: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
No. 83: Seattle Seahawks - Steve Avila, OL, TCU
No. 84: Miami Dolphins - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
No. 85: Las Vegas Raiders (from mock trade with Chargers + pick No. 125): D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan
No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
No. 87: Minnesota Vikings - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
No. 89: New York Giants - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
No. 90: Dallas Cowboys - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
No. 91: Buffalo Bills - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
No. 92: Cincinnati Bengals - Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
No. 93: Carolina Panthers - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
No. 94: Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M
No. 95: New York Giants (from mock trade with Chiefs): Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
No. 96: Arizona Cardinals: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
No. 97: Washington Commanders: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
No. 98: Cleveland Browns: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
No. 99: San Francisco 49ers: Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
No. 100: Las Vegas Raiders: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
No. 101: San Francisco 49ers: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
No. 102: San Francisco 49ers: Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan