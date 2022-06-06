The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.

We are down to just four teams remaining in these playoffs. Check below for updated information and recaps of every conference final game.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.

Each series will be in a best-of-seven format

The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (NYR leads, 2-0)

Game 1: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 3, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 4: Tuesday, June 7 8 p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN

Game 5: *Thursday, June 9 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN

Game 6: *Saturday, June 11 8 p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN

Game 7: *Tuesday, June 14 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (COL leads, 3-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 4, Oilers 0 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, June 6 8 p.m. | at Edmonton | TV: TNT

Game 5: *Wednesday, June 8 | at Colorado | TV: TNT

Game 6: *Friday, June 10 time TBD | at Edmonton | TV: TNT

Game 7: *Sunday, June 12 time TBD | at Colorado | TV: TNT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NYR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS



St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)

Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (FLA wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (TB wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins (CAR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (NYR wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap

Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (COL wins, 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild (STL wins, 4-2)

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars 4-3 (CGY wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap

Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, (EDM wins, 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap