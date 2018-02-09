10 potential NCAA Tournament Cinderellas: Don't sleep on New Mexico State

When newly hired coach Chris Jans landed in Las Cruces, New Mexico last spring, to start working at New Mexico State his first head-coaching job since getting fired at Bowling Green a couple years before, his first task was to re-recruit his current roster. This was not easy. The team's senior point guard had graduated. Hot-shooting junior wing Braxton Huggins transferred to Fresno State. Three more guards left.

But Jans was able to convince a solid core of talented returning players to stay – big men Jemerrio Jones, Eli Chuha and Johnathon Wilkins plus guards AJ Harris and Sidy N'Dir. He added Zach Lofton, a graduate transfer from Texas Southern who was the reigning SWAC player of the year. They did individual work throughout the summer, and then, by the time classes started and the roster was fully filled out, it was time to get to work as a team. Expectations were high. The Aggies had perhaps the most talented backcourt in the Western Athletic Conference, and a core of plenty returning from a team that had won a school record 28 games and made the NCAA Tournament the year before.

Then the practices started. And players simply weren't buying into Jans' philosophy, which stresses defense, rebounding and toughness, similar to the "Play Angry" philosophy at Wichita State, where Jans had coached under Gregg Marshall for nearly a decade.

"My confidence wavered quite a bit in September and October," Jans told CBSSports.com. "Practices were not going well. Just a lot of inner strife. The guys I inherited, they didn't verbalize this, but it felt like they were feeling, 'This is how we did things last year. Now you're telling me we gotta do it this way?' "

New Mexico State pulled off an upset of unbeaten Miami in December. USATSI

Not long before the season started, Jans had a talk with his wife. "If we're above .500 at Christmas break, remind me how happy I gotta be," he told her.

Today New Mexico State is sitting at 21-3, undefeated in WAC play and with solid resume wins over Miami, Davidson and Illinois. Two of their losses were by five points. The Aggies are getting votes for the AP Top 25 and had enough votes to be ranked 29th in the most recent poll, between Florida State and Seton Hall. Among mid-major schools, New Mexico State should be considered among the top potential Cinderellas come March Madness.

But how did a team with a revamped roster and a reticence to adapting to this new coach's philosophy become so good and so different so quickly?

The Aggies played an exhibition game in November against Texas Tech. Jans' team got smoked; they lost by 30, but it felt like more than that. That next week, after seeing that embarrassing score at the end of the game, practices were much improved. They were getting after it. They were playing defense, chasing down rebounds, competing against each other.

"There had been a lack of trust," Jans said. "From where I sat it felt like they were not bought in to system I was selling. The style of play I wanted to establish didn't seem to interest them too much. They were all meshing well. I didn't realize it, but they were getting along great. There weren't sides in locker room, but there was a barrier between coaching staff and them. And I told them, 'You gotta jump off the bridge and have some blind trust in me.' "

Once they did, the difference has been remarkable.

A year ago, that record-setting New Mexico State team struggled on defense. The Aggies ended the season ranked 124th in the country in defensive efficiency. This season, Jans' team is an elite defensive squad. They rank eighth in the nation in defensive efficiency, allowing only 93.2 points per 100 possessions – nearly 10 points per 100 possessions better than a year ago. They play smart on offense – they are among the nation's best at not getting shots blocked and not turning the ball over – and with intensity on defense. Despite being a team that doesn't have much height, the Aggies are one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to rebounding percentage. They practice hard, and they play hard. It's the same ingredients that has made Wichita State go on one of the nation's most impressive runs during the past five years.

"These kids have allowed us to coach them," Jans said. "We're all on the same page and in a short period of time. There was a lot of bumping heads, a lot of trying times to get there. I basically told them, 'I'm not changing. My feet are in the ground. I know how I want to play and how I want to practice. You guys have to get over here on my side.' And they did."

One would assume that New Mexico State would have to win its conference tournament to make the NCAAs. But what if they go undefeated through conference play – which is entirely possible – only to lose in the WAC Tournament final? If that happens, I will be arguing that this should be an at-large team.

New Mexico State is one team to keep an eye on as a Cinderella come March. Here are nine more. A quick note: I'm not including any ranked teams in this list. You may think Rhode Island, Nevada or Saint Mary's are Cinderellas, but top-25 teams are outside my definition of Cinderella.