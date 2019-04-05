2019 NIT championship, bracket, scores: Texas claims title after taking down Lipscomb in New York
It's the Longhorns first NIT championship since 1978
The Texas Longhorns are champions again. Shaka Smart's squad took down Lipscomb, 81-66, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to capture the NIT crown for the first time since 1978.
Dylan Osetkowski carried the Longhorns in the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double since January. He was one of four Texas players to reach double figures in points against the Bisons, who simply had no answers for the Longhorns' stifling defense. Kerwin Roach, who returned from a second suspension this year in the Big 12 Tournament, added 16 points, 9 assists and five rebounds. He also threw down a ridiculous 360 dunk to close things out.
Texas (21-16) took down South Dakota State, Xavier, TCU and now Lipscomb to claim the tournament crown as a No. 2 seed.
For Lipscomb, it's a bittersweet end to a terrific 29-8 season. The Bisons won the Atlantic Sun regular-season championship but were upset by Liberty in the conference tournament finals. While they were one of the final teams left out of the NCAA Tournament field, the run to the NIT title game is no small feat.
The Bisons defeated No. 4 seed Davidson, overall No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 2 seed NC State to advance to the semifinals.
Click here for the complete 2019 NIT bracket.
For a complete look back at everything that happened during the NIT, take a look at our results below.
Championship
Madison Square Garden -- Thursday
No. 2 Texas 81, No. 5 Lipscomb 66
2019 NIT first-round results
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81
No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68
No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72
No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72
No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70
No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69
Upper Right Bracket
No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79
No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73
No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64
No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69
No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76
No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60
No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61
2019 NIT second-round schedule
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69
No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60
No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55
Upper Right Bracket
No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60
No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72
No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67
2019 NIT Quarterfinals
Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27
Upper Left Bracket
No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93
Lower Left Bracket
No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63
Upper Right Bracket
No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58
2019 NIT Semifinals
No. 5 Lipscomb 71, No. 6 Wichita State 67
No. 2 Texas 58, No. 1 TCU 44
Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.
