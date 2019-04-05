2019 NIT championship, bracket, scores: Texas claims title after taking down Lipscomb in New York

The Texas Longhorns are champions again. Shaka Smart's squad took down Lipscomb, 81-66, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to capture the NIT crown for the first time since 1978.

Dylan Osetkowski carried the Longhorns in the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double since January. He was one of four Texas players to reach double figures in points against the Bisons, who simply had no answers for the Longhorns' stifling defense. Kerwin Roach, who returned from a second suspension this year in the Big 12 Tournament, added 16 points, 9 assists and five rebounds. He also threw down a ridiculous 360 dunk to close things out.

Texas (21-16) took down South Dakota State, Xavier, TCU and now Lipscomb to claim the tournament crown as a No. 2 seed.

For Lipscomb, it's a bittersweet end to a terrific 29-8 season. The Bisons won the Atlantic Sun regular-season championship but were upset by Liberty in the conference tournament finals. While they were one of the final teams left out of the NCAA Tournament field, the run to the NIT title game is no small feat.

The Bisons defeated No. 4 seed Davidson, overall No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 2 seed NC State to advance to the semifinals.

2019 NIT bracket.

For a complete look back at everything that happened during the NIT, take a look at our results below.

Championship

Madison Square Garden -- Thursday

No. 2 Texas 81, No. 5 Lipscomb 66

2019 NIT first-round results

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

No. 5 Lipscomb 89, No. 4 Davidson 81

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68

No. 2 North Carolina State 84, No. 7 Hofstra 78

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 89, No. 8 St. Francis (Pa.) 72

No. 5 Arkansas 84, No. 4 Providence 72

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 2 Clemson 75, No. 7 Wright State 69

Upper Right Bracket

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79

No. 4 Colorado 78, No. 5 Dayton 73

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

No. 2 Texas 79, No. 7 South Dakota State 73

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 82, No. 8 Sam Houston State 69

No. 4 Nebraska 80, No. 5 Butler 76

No. 3 Memphis 74. No. 6 San Diego 60

No. 2 Creighton 70, No. 7 Loyola-Chicago 61

2019 NIT second-round schedule

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 86, No. 1 UNC Greensboro 69

No. 2 North Carolina State 78, No. 6 Harvard 77

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

Upper Right Bracket

No. 4 Colorado 76, No. 8 Norfolk State 60

No. 2 Texas 78, No. 3 Xavier 76

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 88, No. 4 Nebraska 72

No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67

2019 NIT Quarterfinals

Higher seed hosts -- March 26-27

Upper Left Bracket

No. 5 Lipscomb 94, No. 2 North Carolina State 93

Lower Left Bracket

No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 1 Indiana 63

Upper Right Bracket

No. 2 Texas 68, No. 4 Colorado 55

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 TCU 71, No. 2 Creighton 58

2019 NIT Semifinals

No. 5 Lipscomb 71, No. 6 Wichita State 67

No. 2 Texas 58, No. 1 TCU 44

Ten schools earned automatic berths by way of their regular season conference titles, and not being selected to the NCAA Tournament: Campbell, Harvard, Hofstra, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Norfolk State, St. Francis (Pa.), Sam Houston State, South Dakota State, Wright State.