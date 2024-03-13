No. 6 seed Wagner upset No. 2 seed Merrimack 54-47 in the NEC Tournament final to secure the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2003. By leading his program to the Big Dance, second-year Seahawks coach Donald Copeland has now accomplished something even Dan Hurley never did in his two-year stint Wagner stint from 2010-12.

No. 1 seed Charleston is going dancing for the second year in a row after besting No. 7 seed Stony Brook 82-79 in overtime for the CAA Tournament title. The Cougars have won 12 straight entering Selection Sunday and won't be intimidated in any matchup after taking No. 5 seed and eventual Final Four team San Diego State down to the wire in last year's first round.

Top-seeded Oakland secured its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011 and third overall under veteran coach Greg Kampe by winning the Horizon League final 83-76 over No. 6 seed Milwaukee. Trey Townsend led the way with a career-high 38 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Tuesday's conference tournament scoreboard



Coastal Athletic Association: Championship

(1) College of Charleston 82, (7) Stony Brook 79

Horizon League: Championship

(1) Oakland 83, (6) Milwaukee 76

NEC: Championship

(6) Wagner 54, (2) Merrimack 47

Summit League: Championship

(7) Denver vs. (1) South Dakota State, 9:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

WCC: Championship

(2) Gonzaga vs. (1) St. Mary's. 9 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)

OTHER TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION



2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

