Bracketology: Virginia and West Virginia jump up to No. 1 seeds; Duke slips down

It was another chaotic week in college hoops. The ink was barely dry on last week's bracket before three of the four No. 1 seeds had been beaten. Every team in the AP top five took a loss last week. Needless to say, that has had an impact on the bracket.

Villanova is back as the overall No. 1 seed. After losing to Butler it their last game of 2017, the Wildcats bounced back with wins over Marquette and Xavier. That gives Villanova five wins over teams in this week's bracket.

West Virginia is new to the top line after defeating Oklahoma at home on Saturday. The Mountaineers have not lost since the season opener against Texas A&M. They also have wins over two of the other top seeds in this bracket.

One of those teams is Virginia, which has only lost to West Virginia. The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over North Carolina and Syracuse.

Oklahoma was on the top line last week and remains there despite the loss to the Mountaineers. The Sooners rebounded from that loss with a win over No. 2 seed Texas Tech. Oklahoma also has a win at another of the No. 2 seeds, Wichita State.

The other two teams on the second line of the bracket are Purdue, which still has the most Tier 1 wins of any team with six, and Michigan State, which was blown out at Ohio State before needing overtime to defeat Rutgers.

Duke has fallen to a No. 3 seed after losing to NC State, its second loss to a non-tournament team. Despite that, the Blue Devils are the top rated team in the RPI. That is because they have played only one team outside the top 150. They have a win over Southern U, which ranks 318th. The next lowest rated team on Duke's schedule is No. 144 Pitt.