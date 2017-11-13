College basketball rankings: Is Kentucky's No. 6 ranking in the Top 25 (and 1) too high?

Kentucky is going to be really good. Perhaps great. But John Calipari is currently starting five freshmen, none of whom are guaranteed lottery picks, and it's showing on the court. Yes, the Wildcats are 2-0 heading into Tuesday's showdown with Kansas, the No. 3 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But Kentucky struggled in a 73-63 victory over Utah Valley on Friday night, then had to hang on to beat Vermont, 73-69, on Sunday afternoon. Add it up, and UK has won its two games by an average of only 7.0 points even though it was favored by an average of 16.0 points. So, obviously, the Wildcats are still figuring things out. And history suggests they probably will in time. But it's possible we'll look up in a few weeks and realize Kentucky's preseason ranking was a little high based on where the team is at right now.

