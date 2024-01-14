Purdue won easily Saturday. I suspect UConn will do the same Sunday, at which point both schools will be 15-2 and totally reasonable options to be No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday.
My opinion: It should be Purdue.
That's why the Boilermakers are No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, because I simply believe Purdue has the nation's best body of work. That said, I do get the argument for UConn, an argument that seems mostly based on the fact that the Huskies have won four straight games while Purdue lost just five days ago.
The résumés are similar.
But Purdue's is clearly better.
Here's a breakdown: Purdue is 6-2 in Quadrant 1 and 3-0 in Quadrant 2 — or 9-2 in the first two quadrants with no additional losses. UConn is 4-2 in Quadrant 1 and 3-0 in Quadrant 2 — or 7-2 in the first two quadrants with no additional losses. So Purdue has more Quad 1 wins than UConn, more wins in the first two quadrants than UConn and a loss column that matches UConn's loss column, at least from a quadrant perspective.
Advantage: Purdue.
Beyond that, Purdue has five wins over teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET; UConn only has one. And, if you're really into computers, you should know that Purdue is ahead of UConn in the NET, at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, FaktorSports.com, EvanMiya.com and every other algorithm that exists, including Strength of Record, where Purdue ranks No. 1 nationally.
So what will AP voters do — vote for the team (Purdue) with the best body of work or vote for the highest-ranked team (UConn) that didn't lose over the past week No. 1? Honestly, I'm not sure. But we'll find out Monday.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 20 rebounds in Saturday's 95-78 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Indiana.
|--
|15-2
|2
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 80-75 win at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|--
|14-2
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 win over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|1
|14-2
|4
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 22 points and five steals in Saturday's 103-67 win over Syracuse. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|6
|13-3
|5
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 36 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-79 win at Georgia. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|--
|12-4
|6
Houston
|L.J. Cryer was 2 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 68-67 loss at TCU. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Texas Tech.
|3
|14-2
|7
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-101 win over UTSA. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Wichita State. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA.
|1
|14-2
|8
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit finished with 24 points and two assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Northwestern. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|3
|13-3
|9
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 71-68 win over Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Maryland.
|--
|12-3
|10
Arizona
|Caleb Love was 10 of 25 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 loss at Washington State. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against USC.
|3
|12-4
|11
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 84-79 win over Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|1
|13-3
|12
Baylor
|JaKobe Walter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 win over Cincinnati. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|1
|14-2
|13
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 93-78 win over LSU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
|1
|14-2
|14
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win at UNLV. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at New Mexico.
|3
|16-1
|15
Kentucky
|Tre Mitchell was 3 of 13 from the field in Saturday's 97-92 loss at Texas A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|7
|12-3
|16
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum had six turnovers in Saturday's 78-66 loss at Kansas. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia.
|1
|13-3
|17
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 17 points and five steals in Saturday's 66-42 win over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|1
|13-3
|18
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 72-62 win at Duquesne. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis.
|1
|13-2
|19
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-56 win over Vanderbilt. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|1
|15-1
|20
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee had four turnovers in Saturday's 88-70 loss at New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Nevada.
|4
|14-3
|21
Colo. St.
|Colorado State missed 12 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 65-58 loss at Boise State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against Air Force.
|--
|13-3
|22
Marquette
|Marquette missed 26 of the 31 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 69-62 loss to Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Monday against Villanova.
|--
|11-5
|23
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 66-65 win over St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|13-4
|24
Texas Tech
|Joe Toussaint finished with 12 points and two assists in Saturday's 60-59 win over Kansas State. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday at Houston.
|--
|14-2
|25
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 13 points and five assists in Saturday's 68-67 win over Houston. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|NR
|13-3
|26
St. John's
|Daniss Jenkins was 5-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 66-65 loss at Creighton. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|12-5