Had Kansas beaten Marquette late Tuesday, the title game of the Maui Invitational would've doubled as just the 44th meeting in college basketball history between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. But Kansas didn't beat Marquette. Instead, Marquette topped Kansas, 73-59, thanks in part to a 21-point, nine-rebound effort from Oso Ighodaro, the 6-foot-11 senior who has developed into the Golden Eagles' best NBA prospect.

"I thought Marquette played great," said Kansas coach Bill Self. "I thought they were so quick. We got behind and played catch-up the whole game, but I actually thought we played better than the score. We missed a lot of free throws and botched as many opportunities as we did, and a lot of times botched opportunities lead to points on the other end. But they were definitely the much better team."

So Wednesday's title game of the Maui Invitational won't be just the 44th meeting in college basketball history between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Regardless, it will still be a matchup of the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because Purdue is up to No. 1 following its 71-67 victory over Tennessee and will now play No. 2 Marquette for the Maui trophy inside the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Purdue is listed as a 3.5-point favorite.

It's a fabulous matchup.

On one side, there will be Purdue's Zach Edey, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and favorite to repeat as the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. On the other side, there will be Marquette's Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East Player of the Year and somebody who joined Edey as a preseason CBS Sports First Team All-American.

If there's a better way to spend the late afternoon/early evening before Thanksgiving, I don't know it. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPN.

