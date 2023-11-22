Had Kansas beaten Marquette late Tuesday, the title game of the Maui Invitational would've doubled as just the 44th meeting in college basketball history between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. But Kansas didn't beat Marquette. Instead, Marquette topped Kansas, 73-59, thanks in part to a 21-point, nine-rebound effort from Oso Ighodaro, the 6-foot-11 senior who has developed into the Golden Eagles' best NBA prospect.
"I thought Marquette played great," said Kansas coach Bill Self. "I thought they were so quick. We got behind and played catch-up the whole game, but I actually thought we played better than the score. We missed a lot of free throws and botched as many opportunities as we did, and a lot of times botched opportunities lead to points on the other end. But they were definitely the much better team."
So Wednesday's title game of the Maui Invitational won't be just the 44th meeting in college basketball history between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Regardless, it will still be a matchup of the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because Purdue is up to No. 1 following its 71-67 victory over Tennessee and will now play No. 2 Marquette for the Maui trophy inside the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
Purdue is listed as a 3.5-point favorite.
It's a fabulous matchup.
On one side, there will be Purdue's Zach Edey, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and favorite to repeat as the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. On the other side, there will be Marquette's Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East Player of the Year and somebody who joined Edey as a preseason CBS Sports First Team All-American.
If there's a better way to spend the late afternoon/early evening before Thanksgiving, I don't know it. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPN.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win over Tennessee. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|1
|5-0
|2
Marquette
|Oso Ighodaro finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-59 win over Kansas. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Purdue.
|3
|5-0
|3
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 101-56 win over UT Arlington. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 95-66 win over La Salle. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Southern Indiana
|--
|4-1
|5
Kansas
|ElMarko Jackson was 0 of 4 from the field in Tuesday's 73-59 loss to Marquette. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee.
|4
|4-1
|6
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 18 points and two rebonds in Sunday's 69-55 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Montana.
|--
|6-0
|7
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 81-71 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Manhattan.
|--
|5-0
|8
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 82-50 win over Texas Southern. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against Loyola Chicago.
|--
|4-0
|9
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Nov. 28 at Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee only shot 33.3% from the field in Tuesday's 71-67 loss to Purdue. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Kansas.
|--
|4-1
|11
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Texas A&M's 74-66 win over Oral Roberts. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|4-0
|12
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 99-61 win over Kansas City. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Oregon State.
|--
|4-0
|13
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-57 win over Syracuse. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against UCLA.
|--
|3-1
|14
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner finished with 22 points and six assists in Monday's 96-88 OT victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Marshall.
|--
|4-1
|15
FAU
|FAU missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 61-52 loss to Bryant. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Butler.
|--
|2-1
|16
Texas
|Texas only grabbed seven offensive rebounds in Monday's 81-71 loss to UConn. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Wyoming.
|--
|4-1
|17
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 92-75 win over Alabama State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Michigan.
|--
|3-0
|18
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over UC Riverside. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Northern Iowa.
|--
|3-0
|19
USC
|Boogie Ellis finished with 28 points and four assists in Sunday's 81-70 win over Brown.The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Seton Hall.
|--
|3-1
|20
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman finished with 17 points and five assists in Sunday's 81-49 win over Alcorn State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arizona.
|--
|3-2
|21
Arkansas
|Arkansas missed 19 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Frida's 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Stanford.
|--
|3-1
|22
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 24 points and four assists in Sunday's 88-60 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Illinois.
|--
|4-1
|23
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 98-67 win over Mercer. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Ohio State.
|--
|4-0
|24
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 17 points and nine assists in Sunday's 92-37 win over Grambling. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against VCU.
|--
|4-0
|25
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State.
|1
|5-0
|26
UCLA
|Sebastian Mack finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 76-48 win over Chaminade. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Gonzaga.
|NR
|4-1