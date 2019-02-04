College basketball winners and losers: Three teams are tied for first in the Big Ten and Zion Wiliamson excites Knicks fans

Things are getting interesting in the world of college basketball. Especially in the Big Ten where there's a log-jam at the top of the standings.

After No. 6 Michigan State fell to on-hard-times Indiana in East Lansing on Saturday, the Big Ten leveled off with two teams at 9-2: Michigan and Michigan State. Then Sunday, Purdue made things more interesting by ousting Minnesota by double digits to reach that same mark. There is now a three-way tie for first in the conference standings with each team faced with nine regular-season games left on the docket.

As far as jaw-droppers that make you double glance at the box score, none fit the bill more so Saturday than what NC State did (or didn't do) against Virginia Tech. At home in front of their fans, the Wolfpack tallied just 24 points -- yes, seriously, 24 -- in a 47-24 defeat. It was the fewest points produced by a ranked team since the shot-clock era began in the mid 80s, which earns them the rare honor of being dubbed the biggest loser of Saturday's slate in our weekly winners and losers recap.

But first, let's start on a kinder note with a big winner of the weekend.

Winner: Knicks fans who want Zion

It wasn't a wink-win from Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving or any of the big name free agents who have been linked as potential gets for the lowly Knicks in free agency this summer, but Duke star Zion Williamson not shutting down the idea of playing in the Big Apple with some of those stars a day after the franchise traded away Kristaps Porzingis should nonetheless be considered a win.

"I mean, it would be dope to play with KD and Kyrie," he said on Saturday after No. 2 Duke pounded St. John's 91-61.

I'm not saying you should hold you breath, Knicks fans, but it might be time to start printing the Zion jerseys -- like yesterday. If James Dolan and Scott Perry do one thing right the rest of the season, they'll lose every remaining game on the schedule to land the Blue Devils tank. He finished with 29 points and six boards on Saturday, his seventh 25+ point game since the calendar turned to 2019.

Monster dunk ✔️

Crossover ✔️

Steal ✔️



Zion can do it all. pic.twitter.com/Lu17LC6dtm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2019

Loser: Penny Hardaway's strut



After taking down UCF by 20 points last week, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was feeling himself. "This win shows we can play with anybody in the country," he said.

The Tigers have now lost two-straight since those comments, the second coming Saturday in lopsided fashion at South Florida. The final 84-78 margin doesn't do justice to how imbalanced the game was, either. USF raced out to a 38-13 halftime lead and led by double digits until Memphis star Jeremiah Martin, who scored all of his 41 points in the second half, made things at least mildly interesting down the stretch. It was a bit of a gut-punch to the Penny swag that was out in full force earlier this week.

Loser: NC State's offense



Where to start? Maybe with the fact that No. 23 NC State scored only 24 points Saturday in a 47-24 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech? Or that it scored only 10 points in the entire second half? Or that the Wolfpack's final score is the fewest total points by a ranked team in the shot clock era? Yeah, lot of places to go here.

Said NC State coach Kevin Keatts: "One of those games where the ball didn't go in and we didn't play great."

That is certainly one way to put it! The no-good, very-bad Cheez-It Bowl of 2018 has nothing on this.

As Matt Norlander noted Saturday, the Wolfpack's dud of a game dropped their offensive efficiency rating from 22nd to 56th at KenPom. And in the overall rating, NC State fell from 27th to 42nd.

Winner: Best missed shot of the day

Who needs a fadeaway 3-pointer for the winner? Kent State's Antonio Williams changed the game Saturday with how he won the game over Ball State with a fake miss from 3-point range, only to set himself up for a tip-in just before the final horn in OT. (I refuse to acknowledge the idea that he missed this badly on accident.)

Antonio Williams followed his shot!



With 2.9 seconds remaining, @KentStMBB leads 81-80. pic.twitter.com/jj3Pk313I2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 2, 2019

That's a big win for inventiveness in college basketball.

Winner: Makai Mason's 40-burger keeps Baylor surging

No team is having a more shocking run in 2019 than the Baylor Bears. Not only did Scott Drew's team win its sixth straight on Saturday, it crushed TCU 90-64. Makai Mason, the most important player for BU, had 40 points on 20 shots. Baylor is now 15-6 and remains atop the league standings with a 6-2 Big 12 record. This is a team, as noted in this week's Court Report, that lost what Drew said was its best player. No Tristan Clark, yet Baylor is positioned to make its first appearance in the AP Top 25 come Monday. What a story these Bears are.

Loser: Florida fades late vs. Kentucky



Turns out, Florida with a safe lead is just Florida with a not-safe lead. The Gators led No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday for 31 minutes of game action, and by as many as 11 in the second half, but the Wildcats' fast and furious second half run netted John Calipari's team a comfortable 65-54 win by the time the clock hit zeros.

Loser: Whoever decided this was a charge



I'll happily admit I'm a proponent of all the posterizing dunks we can get. All of them. But my ban-the-charge bias aside, this was a pretty egregious call that happened early Saturday between Texas Tech and Kansas, and the Red Raiders never really recovered in a 79-63 loss.

Not only were both of the KU players' feet inside the charge circle, but they were there before Tech's Jarrett Culver even left his feet. Just bad optics all the way around, and a call that will do nothing to dispel the belief that KU already has a decided homecourt advantage as it is already.

Stepping up and taking a charge for the team.



Ochai Agbaji draws the foul for Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Zr7y51Jnd6 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 2, 2019

Winner: Teams getting revenge for earlier losses



Big day for team's seeking a little payback in college basketball -- and getting it.

Mississippi State avenged its 81-77 loss to in-state foe Ole Miss by winning 81-75 Saturday, and North Carolina did the same with Louisville. After the Tar Heels dropped a stunner to Louisville by double digits several weeks ago, they went into the KFC Yum! Center and took down the Cards by a final tally of 79-69. Then the team's official Twitter account threw some heat that doubled as shade.

Winner: Campbell star Chris Clemons

In scoring 39 points on Saturday for a second consecutive game, Campbell guard Chris Clemons surpassed Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on the all-time men's basketball scoring list. He now sits at 2,875 points on his illustrious career with eight games left to play in the regular season, which puts him at 13th on the career Division I scoring list. With 10 more points, he'll move to eight, surpassing the great Elvin Hayes.

Loser: Hofstra's winning streak snapped



No. 1 ranked Tennessee now owns the longest winning streak at the Division I level after CAA favorite Hofstra, which had won 16 in a row dating back to Nov. 28, fell Saturday on the road to Northeastern 75-61. The Vols won 15 consecutive games heading into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.

Winner: Hoosiers snap seven-game skid

When star Juwan Morgan went down early against No. 6 Michigan State with a shoulder injury, things were looking bleak for Indiana. But man, the Hoosiers fought. And fought. And eventually, they won 79-75 topping the Spartans in an overtime thriller in East Lansing, Michigan. If ever there was a more perfect way to snap a seven-game losing skid, this was absolutely it. Shocking outcome, especially with Morgan sidelined after only 12 minutes of play, that sends a jolt to the Big Ten race.

Loser: LSU's comeback bid



Very quietly, LSU entered Saturday as one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Its last loss came on Dec. 12, and since then, the Tigers had reeled off 10-straight wins to improve to 17-3.

Make it 17-4 after Saturday.

Arkansas held off a furious 18-point comeback from the home team to notch a signature 90-89 win, throwing a wrench into the SEC regular season race in the process.

Winner: No. 1 Tennessee's championship mettle

The No. 1 Volunteers showed the mettle you expect from a No. 1 team on Saturday night by handling Texas A&M, 93-76. The Vols led throughout and, though the Aggies made a spirited run late, were able to cruise to yet another double-digit win to get to 20-1 on the season. Good teams win close ones, great teams are above average on the road, but UT, a truly elite team, overcame a lackluster road performance to win by double digits.

Loser: Oklahoma deja vu?

The Sooners were one of the surprise teams through the first seven weeks of the college basketball season. After losing Trae Young and Khadeem Lattin, OU nevertheless started 11-1 and had as many quality wins as just about anyone by Christmas. But after a 78-71 loss at WVU on Saturday, Oklahoma finds itself 15-7 with a 3-6 Big 12 record and a 4-6 mark in 2019. Last season Oklahoma started 12-1 but wound up 18-13 on Selection Sunday. Can the Sooners reverse a replay of 2017-18?