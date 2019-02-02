Duke's Zion Williamson on playing with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on the Knicks: 'It would be dope'

The New York Knicks have made quite the splash this week. On Friday, they traded away franchise building block Kristaps Porzingis for a combination of draft picks and players, opening up two max salary spots in the process. That officially led to rampant speculation about whether Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving -- or both -- would be interested in headed to the Big Apple as free agents this offseason.

Their run in the spotlight continued Saturday when Duke star Zion Williamson, the frontrunner to go No. 1 in June's NBA Draft, commented on said speculation by saying he'd love to play with Durant and Irving with the Knicks, if they were to be paired up in New York this summer.

"I mean, it would be dope to play with KD and Kyrie," he said via ESPN. "But whichever team drafts me, I'll be ready to play hard and work."

The Knicks are the most talked about landing spot for Williamson at the moment, simply because they are the Knicks. But according to Tankathon.com, they have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick of the draft, tied for the best odds with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Currently, the Knicks have the worst record in the NBA at 10-41.

So long as the Knicks keep tanking, er, I mean, failing to win, they'll be in a good position to potentially nab the No. 1 pick -- and likely Williamson, too. But the draft order won't officially be set until May, which means there is time yet to worsen or improve their odds of positioning for Williamson come this summer's draft, not only for the Knicks but also for the Suns, Cavaliers and other franchises that are floundering this season.