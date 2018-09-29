|
|
|USM
|AUBURN
No. 10 Auburn beats Southern Miss 24-13 after long delay
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jarrett Stidham threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns and No. 10 Auburn beat Southern Miss 24-13 on Saturday night in a game disrupted for nearly three hours by lightning.
Playing behind a shuffled offensive line, Stidham completed 19 of 33 attempts, including touchdowns of 46 yards to Seth Williams and 2 yards to Chandler Cox, while enduring four sacks.
The Tigers (4-1) had built a 14-3 lead in the first half before the game was delayed for two hours, 44 minutes at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter as lightning forced players and fans to take shelter.
Williams finished with two receptions for 60 yards, including the freshman's first career score. Darius Slayton led Auburn with five catches for 91 yards.
Stidham was forced to work behind a shuffling offensive line. Freshman Nick Brahms made his second straight start at center only to be replaced by Kaleb Kim, who started the team's first three games. Both of Auburn's starting tackles were also helped to the locker room in the second half. Left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was replaced by junior Bailey Sharp, and right tackle Jack Driscoll by freshman Calvin Ashley.
The Tigers' ground game produced just 96 yards as Auburn failed to break the 100-yard mark in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. JaTarvious Whitlow left the game with a shoulder injury before the delay and returned without pads. Junior Kam Martin led the Tigers with 90 yards on 24 carries.
Entering the game as the No. 8 passing offense in the nation, Southern Miss (2-2) relied heavily on sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham, who completed 30 of 44 passes for 215 yards, a score and two interceptions. Auburn limited the Golden Eagles to 45 yards on the ground.
UP NEXT
Auburn is at No. 23 Mississippi State next Saturday.
Southern Miss is at North Texas on Oct. 13.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|250
|315
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|96
|Rush Attempts
|21
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|30-44
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|3-26
|Penalties - Yards
|7-46
|9-78
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.9
|8-44.1
|Return Yards
|43
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|30/44
|215
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Parks 8 RB
|T. Parks
|5
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Griggs 7 QB
|K. Griggs
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
Ti. Jones 87 WR
|Ti. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|6
|-5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|5
|48
|1
|24
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|8
|47
|0
|28
|
Ti. Jones 87 WR
|Ti. Jones
|4
|38
|0
|21
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|2
|37
|0
|22
|
J. Washington 1 TE
|J. Washington
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Parks 8 RB
|T. Parks
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|6
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Boothe 41 LB
|R. Boothe
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nelson Jr. 13 DB
|P. Nelson Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 21 DB
|R. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Schrimsher 30 LB
|P. Schrimsher
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Harris 43 DL
|L. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Marion 1 DB
|X. Marion
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ruff 11 LB
|S. Ruff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sangster 26 LB
|J. Sangster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lambert 23 DB
|T. Lambert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gunn 29 DB
|E. Gunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith, Jr. 30 WR
|R. Smith, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 6 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Thomas 37 LB
|De. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 5 DB
|W. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Yancey 22 LB
|D. Yancey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Shaunfield 21 K
|P. Shaunfield
|2/2
|51
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|7
|40.9
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|19/33
|245
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|24
|90
|0
|13
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|4
|23
|0
|15
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|4
|-26
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|5
|91
|0
|53
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|60
|1
|46
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 DE
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DL
|D. Newkirk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/2
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|8
|44.1
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Moultry 55 DE
|T. Moultry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|1.5
|9
|0
