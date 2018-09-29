Drive Chart
No. 10 Auburn beats Southern Miss 24-13 after long delay

  • Sep 29, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jarrett Stidham threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns and No. 10 Auburn beat Southern Miss 24-13 on Saturday night in a game disrupted for nearly three hours by lightning.

Playing behind a shuffled offensive line, Stidham completed 19 of 33 attempts, including touchdowns of 46 yards to Seth Williams and 2 yards to Chandler Cox, while enduring four sacks.

The Tigers (4-1) had built a 14-3 lead in the first half before the game was delayed for two hours, 44 minutes at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter as lightning forced players and fans to take shelter.

Williams finished with two receptions for 60 yards, including the freshman's first career score. Darius Slayton led Auburn with five catches for 91 yards.

Stidham was forced to work behind a shuffling offensive line. Freshman Nick Brahms made his second straight start at center only to be replaced by Kaleb Kim, who started the team's first three games. Both of Auburn's starting tackles were also helped to the locker room in the second half. Left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was replaced by junior Bailey Sharp, and right tackle Jack Driscoll by freshman Calvin Ashley.

The Tigers' ground game produced just 96 yards as Auburn failed to break the 100-yard mark in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012. JaTarvious Whitlow left the game with a shoulder injury before the delay and returned without pads. Junior Kam Martin led the Tigers with 90 yards on 24 carries.

Entering the game as the No. 8 passing offense in the nation, Southern Miss (2-2) relied heavily on sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham, who completed 30 of 44 passes for 215 yards, a score and two interceptions. Auburn limited the Golden Eagles to 45 yards on the ground.

UP NEXT

Auburn is at No. 23 Mississippi State next Saturday.

Southern Miss is at North Texas on Oct. 13.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:25
26-A.Carlson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
02:29
pos
13
24
Point After TD 13:47
21-P.Shaunfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 13:54
15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:31
pos
12
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 5:42
8-J.Stidham complete to 27-C.Cox. 27-C.Cox runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:44
pos
6
20
Field Goal 8:02
21-P.Shaunfield 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
03:40
pos
6
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:43
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:50
5-A.Schwartz runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:06
pos
3
13
Field Goal 13:00
21-P.Shaunfield 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
39
yds
00:37
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:39
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:52
8-J.Stidham complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
47
yds
0:08
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 2 7
Passing 11 8
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 5-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 250 315
Total Plays 65 69
Avg Gain 3.8 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 45 96
Rush Attempts 21 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 2.7
Net Yards Passing 205 219
Comp. - Att. 30-44 19-33
Yards Per Pass 4.7 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 3-26
Penalties - Yards 7-46 9-78
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-40.9 8-44.1
Return Yards 43 17
Punts - Returns 1-11 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-14
Kicking 3/3 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 2-2 033713
10 Auburn 4-1 777324
O/U 53, AUBURN -27
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 205 PASS YDS 219
45 RUSH YDS 96
250 TOTAL YDS 315
Southern Miss
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 215 1 2 107.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 1263 11 5 158.5
J. Abraham 30/44 215 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Mosley 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 116 0
T. Mosley 4 25 0 17
T. Parks 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 112 0
T. Parks 5 5 0 4
K. Griggs 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Griggs 1 2 0 2
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 84 1
S. Anderson 1 -1 0 -1
Ti. Jones 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Ti. Jones 1 -2 0 -2
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -44 0
J. Abraham 6 -5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 352 6
Q. Watkins 5 48 1 24
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 262 2
J. Adams 8 47 0 28
Ti. Jones 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 159 1
Ti. Jones 4 38 0 21
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
N. McLaurin 2 37 0 22
J. Washington 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 107 0
J. Washington 1 21 0 21
T. Parks 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 1
T. Parks 2 20 0 13
T. Mosley 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 11 0
T. Mosley 6 3 0 3
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
J. Mitchell 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Boothe 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Boothe 7-1 0.0 0
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
S. Showers 6-2 0.0 0
P. Nelson Jr. 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
P. Nelson Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
R. Mitchell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Mitchell 4-0 0.0 0
P. Schrimsher 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Schrimsher 4-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
J. Turner 4-0 2.0 0
L. Harris 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
X. Marion 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Marion 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
T. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
S. Ruff 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Ruff 2-0 1.0 0
J. Sangster 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sangster 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Hemby 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lambert 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lambert 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gunn 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gunn 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sykes 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Sykes 1-1 0.0 0
R. Smith, Jr. 30 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Smith, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
De. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Davis 0-2 0.0 0
D. Yancey 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Yancey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Shaunfield 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 14/14
P. Shaunfield 2/2 51 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 42.2 3
Z. Everett 7 40.9 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
Q. Watkins 2 16.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 28.5 11 1
Q. Watkins 1 11.0 11 0
Auburn
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 245 2 0 139.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 963 5 2 134.9
J. Stidham 19/33 245 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 253 1
K. Martin 24 90 0 13
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 326 4
J. Whitlow 4 23 0 15
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 61 2
A. Schwartz 2 8 1 6
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 151 2
S. Shivers 2 1 0 4
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 5 2
J. Stidham 4 -26 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 188 1
D. Slayton 5 91 0 53
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 142 1
S. Williams 2 60 1 46
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
M. Miller 1 30 0 30
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Whitlow 2 20 0 15
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 64 0
K. Martin 1 17 0 17
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
S. Cannella 3 16 0 7
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 161 0
R. Davis 2 12 0 9
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
A. Martin 1 3 0 3
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 1
C. Cox 1 2 1 2
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shenker 0 0 0 0
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 6-1 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 5-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
D. Williams 5-4 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
M. Davidson 3-1 0.5 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 3-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 3-0 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
De. Brown 2-1 1.0 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Dinson 2-1 0.0 1
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
D. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
N. Coe 1-1 0.5 0
D. Newkirk 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 1-0 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 1-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/12 16/16
A. Carlson 1/2 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 44.9 2
A. Siposs 8 44.1 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Moultry 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 13.9 9 0
R. Davis 2 1.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 35 3:49 9 30 Punt
9:22 USM 32 1:22 4 1 Downs
5:27 USM 3 0:54 3 5 Punt
3:39 AUBURN 35 0:00 4 1 INT
0:46 AUBURN 47 0:37 6 19 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:43 AUBURN 35 1:19 4 -7 Punt
3:25 USM 30 1:37 5 29 Punt
0:45 USM 20 0:35 4 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 USM 3 3:40 11 63 FG
5:39 AUBURN 35 1:40 5 -14 Punt
1:04 USM 35 0:31 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 USM 48 1:30 3 0 Punt
8:45 USM 25 0:57 3 -2 Punt
5:50 USM 49 0:40 3 -7 INT
2:08 AUBURN 35 1:02 5 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:28 AUBURN 20 0:58 3 2 Punt
7:33 USM 33 1:22 5 -7 Punt
4:26 USM 47 0:34 2 47 TD
3:06 AUBURN 11 2:14 5 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 USM 35 6:06 15 73 TD
4:38 AUBURN 9 1:08 4 16 Punt
1:43 AUBURN 11 0:51 8 36 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 USM 35 0:00 11 33 Punt
7:26 USM 35 1:44 6 71 TD
3:52 USM 39 2:03 6 24 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 USM 35 1:20 4 -20 Punt
10:16 AUBURN 16 1:26 4 17 Punt
7:40 AUBURN 41 1:14 4 8 Fumble
4:54 USM 25 2:29 6 19 FG
NCAA FB Scores