Drive Chart
BYU
WASH

No Text

Browning shines as No. 11 Washington routs No. 20 BYU 35-7

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 29, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown, and No. 11 Washington was thoroughly dominant on both sides in a 35-7 rout of No. 20 BYU on Saturday night.

Washington (4-1) watched Browning play with the poise and accuracy expected of a fourth-year starting quarterback and saw its defense suffocate the Cougars (3-2).

The Huskies were on the verge of their first shutout of a ranked opponent since 1990 until a muffed punt led to Lopini Katoa 1-yard TD run with 41 seconds left against Washington's backups. The Huskies last shutout of a ranked team came against Southern California nearly 30 years ago.

It was still an impressive beating by Washington over a BYU team that already owned a pair of Power Five road wins this season at Arizona and at Wisconsin.

Browning spearheaded the entire performance, falling just short of matching the NCAA record for highest completion percentage in a game. Browning was 23 of 24 early in the fourth quarter when his pass attempt into the end zone caromed off the hands of Aaron Fuller and Ty Jones couldn't pull in the deflection. If either had made the catch, Browning would have matched the mark set by Greyson Lambert of Georgia, who hit 24 of 25 passes in a 2015 win over South Carolina.

Browning ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first half to give Washington a 21-0 lead following a costly BYU turnover. He found Drew Sample on a 15-yard TD in the third quarter.

Browning hit his first 11 passes and his only incompletion of the first half came late in the second quarter on a pass intended for Fuller. He connected with eight different receivers, his favorite target being Fuller who had eight catches for 107 yards.

Salvon Ahmed rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Myles Gaskin added a 6-yard TD run for his 48th career rushing TD, moving him into a tie for sixth all-time in the Pac-12.

Tanner Mangum completed 18 of 21 passes for 160 yards, but BYU's offense managed just seven first downs. The Cougars went three-and-out four times and had just one drive of longer than seven plays.

BYU was poised to go into halftime trailing by only two scores after Peyton Henry missed a 40-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The Cougars needed to just run out the clock.

But on third-and-15 from their 17, Katoa fumbled at the end of a short run as he was hit by Ryan Bowman and Ben Burr-Kirven. Burr-Kirven fell on the loose ball and three plays later, Browning weaved his way through the BYU defense for his 14th career rushing touchdown for a 21-0 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars could not get its running game started. BYU finished with 34 yards on 28 carries and was unable to copy the blueprint of Arizona State a week ago who used a successful run game to create manageable third-down situations and keep the ball away from the Washington offense.

Washington: While Browning will deservedly receive a ton of praise, the Huskies run game was again fantastic. Ahmed and Gaskin combined for 167 yards.

RECORD WATCH

Browning became Washington's all-time leader in yards passing when he hit Sample on a 9-yard pass late in the second quarter, moving past Cody Pickett's previous mark of 10,220 yards passing. Browning set the record in 208 fewer pass attempts than Pickett, who played at Washington between 1999-2003. Browning also reached 100 total touchdowns passing and rushing when he hit Sample on the first drive of the second half.

UP NEXT

BYU: The Cougars host Utah State next Friday.

Washington: The Huskies are at winless UCLA next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:49
4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
42
yds
08:16
pos
6
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 1:30
26-S.Ahmed runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
04:44
pos
0
34
Point After TD 9:31
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 9:40
3-J.Browning complete to 88-D.Sample. 88-D.Sample runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
03:51
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:11
3-J.Browning runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
00:20
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:05
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:13
9-M.Gaskin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:35
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:19
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:26
26-S.Ahmed runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
5
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 26
Rushing 1 10
Passing 6 15
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 9-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 173 464
Total Plays 49 62
Avg Gain 3.5 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 34 187
Rush Attempts 28 37
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 5.1
Net Yards Passing 139 277
Comp. - Att. 18-21 23-25
Yards Per Pass 6.6 11.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-21 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-50 5-40
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.8 1-40.0
Return Yards 16 16
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-16
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 5/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 BYU 3-2 00077
11 Washington 4-1 71414035
O/U 47.5, WASH -18
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 139 PASS YDS 277
34 RUSH YDS 187
173 TOTAL YDS 464
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 160 0 0 149.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 772 3 2 113.7
T. Mangum 18/21 160 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 156 3
L. Katoa 8 27 1 7
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 335 5
S. Canada 7 13 0 6
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 0
A. Hifo 4 9 0 6
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
R. Burt 4 9 0 6
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
D. Collie 1 -5 0 -5
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -29 0
T. Mangum 3 -18 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 85 0
L. Katoa 7 66 0 27
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 109 1
M. Bushman 2 47 0 39
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 151 0
A. Hifo 3 22 0 12
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Milne 2 16 0 9
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
S. Canada 1 4 0 4
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Burt 1 4 0 4
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
D. Holker 1 4 0 4
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
T. Shumway 0 0 0 0
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
G. Romney 0 0 0 0
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
D. Collie 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Kaufusi 1-0 1.0 0
A. Lee 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 12/12
S. Southam 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Almond 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 43.1 0
R. Almond 5 39.0 0 48
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 0
D. Jones 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 16 0
A. Hifo 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
92% 277 1 0 198.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1243 8 4 154.2
J. Browning 23/25 277 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 86 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 242 2
S. Ahmed 10 86 2 37
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 438 3
M. Gaskin 14 81 1 21
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
S. McGrew 3 9 0 8
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 74 1
K. Pleasant 3 9 0 5
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -1 2
J. Browning 6 4 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 474 1
A. Fuller 8 107 0 19
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 160 0
A. Baccellia 4 62 0 30
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 1
D. Sample 5 37 1 15
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 135 1
Q. Pounds 2 24 0 17
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
C. McClatcher 1 23 0 23
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
M. Gaskin 1 10 0 10
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 211 4
T. Jones 1 9 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
S. McGrew 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Bryant 1-0 1.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Rapp 1-0 1.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/9 18/18
P. Henry 0/2 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 1
J. Whitford 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 5.8 16 0
A. Fuller 2 8.0 16 0
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. McClatcher 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 BYU 11 0:58 3 9 Punt
7:19 WASH 35 6:42 18 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 WASH 35 2:39 6 13 Punt
1:44 BYU 22 1:05 4 -5 Fumble
0:05 WASH 35 0:00 2 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 WASH 35 0:00 4 -13 Punt
9:31 WASH 35 2:38 7 17 Punt
1:24 WASH 35 0:58 4 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:05 BYU 20 8:16 13 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 35 2:00 6 14 Punt
11:14 WASH 32 3:48 9 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 WASH 28 2:35 6 72 TD
8:06 WASH 20 6:22 14 58 FG Miss
0:31 BYU 24 0:20 3 24 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BYU 48 3:51 8 48 TD
6:14 WASH 20 4:44 9 80 TD
0:20 WASH 36 0:07 12 57 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 BYU 35 0:00 2 -12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores