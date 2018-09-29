Drive Chart
Montez has 3 TDs as Buffs beat Bruins 38-16

  • Sep 29, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Travon McMillian raised his fist as he ran to the sidelines with the UCLA defense in futile pursuit. The Bruins thought they were chasing after the ball, but the Colorado running back sold the fake handoff and was celebrating as Steven Montez ran untouched for a clinching touchdown.

''Montez has been doing a great job with his reads,'' McMillian said. ''He made a great read.''

There wasn't a lot Montez and the Buffaloes didn't do well Friday night. Montez was 22-of-26 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Colorado over UCLA 38-16.

Montez rushed for 81 yards and Laviska Shenault Jr. caught a career-best 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for Colorado (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12).

Montez has completed 75.8 percent of his passes through the first four games.

''He's seeing everything now,'' Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. ''He's always been extremely accurate. He's stepping up in the pocket and throwing the ball instead of moving out and trying to make a big play every time.''

Joshua Kelley ran for 124 yards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a touchdown pass for UCLA (0-4, 0-1), which is looking for its first win in the Chip Kelly era. The Bruins have lost their first four games for the first time since 1971.

''No one feels bad for you. We're going to get up and we're going to get ready to play again,'' Kelly said. ''I don't think our next opponent is going to say, `Oh, they lost so let's take it easy on them.'''

UCLA went ahead 10-7 on an 11-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to Michael Ezeike and a short field goal. JJ Molson hit from 50 yards at the end of the first half, and then gave UCLA a 16-14 lead with a 40-yard field goal early in the third.

But it was all Colorado after that. Shenault, who scored the Buffaloes' first touchdown on a 57-yard reception, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-16.

McMillian, who had 102 yards rushing, scored from 6 yards out for a 28-16 lead and then helped Montez put it away with a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth with the fake handoff.

''We only ran that play one time so they didn't really know what it was,'' Montez said. ''The end has been chasing the running back down all night and trying to catch him from behind. We read it and Chris Bounds made an incredible block, he sealed the guy inside.''

FAST START

Colorado linebacker Drew Lewis sacked Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's first two drives to set the tone defensively. The Buffaloes finished with three sacks but it could have been four had Thompson-Robinson not escaped from Lewis' grasp a third time.

''He's mad at himself because should have had a third sack,'' MacIntyre said. ''He should have had three in a row; the quarterback got outside of him one time.''

GETTING PERSONAL

Both teams had some costly penalties that ended drives or kept ones alive. Colorado's Evan Washington hit Thompson-Robinson late on a first-down run that turned a 17-yard gain into 32 yards. UCLA scored a few plays later to go up 7-0.

In the second quarter UCLA defensive lineman Nate Meadors was called for a personal foul on a takedown of Montez, which turned a 6-yard loss into a first down. Five plays later Montez scored his first touchdown to make it 14-10.

SECOND STORY

The score and stats were tight in the first half, but the second half was a different story. Colorado outgained the Bruins 196-191 at the intermission but the Buffaloes finished with 477 yards to UCLA's 289.

''They made adjustments on defense,'' Kelley said of Colorado. ''I feel like we executed great throughout the game but you can only control what you can control.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins have lost 12 straight true road games and 11 conference road games. Their last road win was 17-14 at BYU on Sept. 17, 2016. The last time they won a conference road game was 17-9 at Utah on Nov. 21, 2015.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are 4-0 for the first time since 1998. They started 3-0 last season before losing seven of their last nine.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts No. 11 Washington on Oct. 6.

Colorado will host Arizona State on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:15
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
38
Point After TD 7:25
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Point After TD 1:09
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Point After TD 7:45
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Point After TD 7:50
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:32
17-J.Molson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
37
yds
03:41
pos
13
14
Point After TD 6:13
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 6:21
12-S.Montez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
100
yds
05:50
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:12
17-J.Molson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
03:48
pos
10
7
Point After TD 5:00
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:08
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
02:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:26
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:45
7-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 21-M.Ezeike. 21-M.Ezeike runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
37
yds
04:25
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 26
Rushing 8 11
Passing 5 12
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-16 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 263 469
Total Plays 63 75
Avg Gain 4.2 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 151 209
Rush Attempts 28 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 112 260
Comp. - Att. 17-35 23-27
Yards Per Pass 3.2 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-26 2-8
Penalties - Yards 8-67 6-60
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-49.5 4-41.8
Return Yards 32 84
Punts - Returns 1-32 2-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-62
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 3/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 0-4 1033016
Colorado 4-0 77141038
O/U 57, COLO -9
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 112 PASS YDS 260
151 RUSH YDS 209
263 TOTAL YDS 469
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 138 1 0 91.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 660 3 2 108.5
D. Thompson-Robinson 17/35 138 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 124 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 151 0
J. Kelley 12 124 0 44
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Allen 2 12 0 8
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 85 4
B. Olorunfunmi 3 9 0 5
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Felton 1 6 0 6
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 77 0
M. Irby 4 6 0 6
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Howard 1 3 0 3
S. Jamabo 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
S. Jamabo 1 0 0 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 22 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 4 -9 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
D. Felton 3 49 0 23
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 204 1
T. Howard 3 19 0 11
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
M. Irby 1 19 0 19
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
C. Wilson 2 13 0 9
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 2
M. Ezeike 1 11 1 11
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 0
K. Philips 2 10 0 9
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 29 0
J. Kelley 3 10 0 6
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Allen 1 8 0 8
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
B. Olorunfunmi 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Q. Lake 7-0 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 7-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 6-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 6-2 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 5-1 0.0 0
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Pickett 4-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Holmes 4-1 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Barnes 3-3 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
O. Odighizuwa 3-2 1.0 0
N. Meadors 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Meadors 2-0 1.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Gates 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Mafi 2-0 0.0 0
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Andrus, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson-Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 1-0 0.0 0
B. Calvert 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Calvert 1-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 1-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/8
J. Molson 3/3 50 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Flintoft 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 49.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 46.5 1
S. Flintoft 6 49.5 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 32 0
K. Philips 1 32.0 32 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 237 1 0 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 1092 9 2 173.7
S. Montez 22/26 237 1 0
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
J. MacIntyre 1/1 31 0 0
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Nixon 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 392 4
T. McMillian 21 102 1 16
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 81 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 108 3
S. Montez 11 81 2 35
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 2
L. Shenault Jr. 5 18 1 8
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 121 1
K. Evans 4 12 0 5
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. MacIntyre 1 4 0 4
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 143 0
B. Bisharat 1 -1 0 -1
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
K. Nixon 2 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 126 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 581 4
L. Shenault Jr. 12 126 1 57
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 179 0
T. Brown 6 77 0 53
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
K. Evans 1 31 0 31
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 193 1
K. Nixon 1 12 0 12
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Ento 1 11 0 11
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 2
J. MacIntyre 1 10 0 10
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
T. McMillian 1 1 0 1
C. Bounds 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Bounds 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
D. Lewis 7-1 2.0 0
N. Fisher 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Fisher 7-0 0.0 0
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 2 0.0
N. Landman 6-3 0.0 0
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 5-0 0.0 0
T. Udoffia 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Udoffia 4-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Taylor 3-0 1.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Edwards 33 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Edwards 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mulumba 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mulumba 2-1 0.0 0
E. Worthington 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Worthington 1-0 0.0 0
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Blackmon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Callier 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Callier 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Antwine 0-1 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Lang 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/7 20/20
J. Stefanou 1/1 0 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 40.2 2
D. Price 4 41.8 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.5 27 0
K. Nixon 3 20.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 10.9 23 0
R. Blackmon 2 11.0 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 35 0:55 5 -4 Punt
12:10 COLO 47 4:25 10 47 TD
5:00 COLO 35 3:48 11 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 UCLA 15 1:48 5 30 Punt
6:13 COLO 35 3:41 12 42 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 UCLA 10 0:45 6 67
7:45 COLO 35 0:45 4 -17 Punt
1:04 COLO 35 0:25 4 -15
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 COLO 35 0:36 4 -16
7:15 COLO 35 0:58 7 11
3:58 COLO 30 1:35 6 25 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 COLO 13 0:49 3 8 Punt
7:26 UCLA 35 2:18 7 85 TD
1:01 UCLA 35 0:50 8 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 COLO 20 5:50 14 80 TD
1:46 UCLA 35 1:12 10 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 UCLA 35 0:00 7 22 Punt
10:44 UCLA 35 2:54 8 74
7:00 UCLA 28 5:51 14 61 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 COLO 25 1:03 5 46
10:36 COLO 37 3:11 5 28
5:33 UCLA 36 1:35 3 -9 Punt
2:05 COLO 45 0:11 3 -13 Downs
