Montez has 3 TDs as Buffs beat Bruins 38-16
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Travon McMillian raised his fist as he ran to the sidelines with the UCLA defense in futile pursuit. The Bruins thought they were chasing after the ball, but the Colorado running back sold the fake handoff and was celebrating as Steven Montez ran untouched for a clinching touchdown.
''Montez has been doing a great job with his reads,'' McMillian said. ''He made a great read.''
There wasn't a lot Montez and the Buffaloes didn't do well Friday night. Montez was 22-of-26 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Colorado over UCLA 38-16.
Montez rushed for 81 yards and Laviska Shenault Jr. caught a career-best 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for Colorado (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12).
Montez has completed 75.8 percent of his passes through the first four games.
''He's seeing everything now,'' Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. ''He's always been extremely accurate. He's stepping up in the pocket and throwing the ball instead of moving out and trying to make a big play every time.''
Joshua Kelley ran for 124 yards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a touchdown pass for UCLA (0-4, 0-1), which is looking for its first win in the Chip Kelly era. The Bruins have lost their first four games for the first time since 1971.
''No one feels bad for you. We're going to get up and we're going to get ready to play again,'' Kelly said. ''I don't think our next opponent is going to say, `Oh, they lost so let's take it easy on them.'''
UCLA went ahead 10-7 on an 11-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to Michael Ezeike and a short field goal. JJ Molson hit from 50 yards at the end of the first half, and then gave UCLA a 16-14 lead with a 40-yard field goal early in the third.
But it was all Colorado after that. Shenault, who scored the Buffaloes' first touchdown on a 57-yard reception, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-16.
McMillian, who had 102 yards rushing, scored from 6 yards out for a 28-16 lead and then helped Montez put it away with a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth with the fake handoff.
''We only ran that play one time so they didn't really know what it was,'' Montez said. ''The end has been chasing the running back down all night and trying to catch him from behind. We read it and Chris Bounds made an incredible block, he sealed the guy inside.''
FAST START
Colorado linebacker Drew Lewis sacked Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's first two drives to set the tone defensively. The Buffaloes finished with three sacks but it could have been four had Thompson-Robinson not escaped from Lewis' grasp a third time.
''He's mad at himself because should have had a third sack,'' MacIntyre said. ''He should have had three in a row; the quarterback got outside of him one time.''
GETTING PERSONAL
Both teams had some costly penalties that ended drives or kept ones alive. Colorado's Evan Washington hit Thompson-Robinson late on a first-down run that turned a 17-yard gain into 32 yards. UCLA scored a few plays later to go up 7-0.
In the second quarter UCLA defensive lineman Nate Meadors was called for a personal foul on a takedown of Montez, which turned a 6-yard loss into a first down. Five plays later Montez scored his first touchdown to make it 14-10.
SECOND STORY
The score and stats were tight in the first half, but the second half was a different story. Colorado outgained the Bruins 196-191 at the intermission but the Buffaloes finished with 477 yards to UCLA's 289.
''They made adjustments on defense,'' Kelley said of Colorado. ''I feel like we executed great throughout the game but you can only control what you can control.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The Bruins have lost 12 straight true road games and 11 conference road games. Their last road win was 17-14 at BYU on Sept. 17, 2016. The last time they won a conference road game was 17-9 at Utah on Nov. 21, 2015.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are 4-0 for the first time since 1998. They started 3-0 last season before losing seven of their last nine.
UP NEXT
UCLA hosts No. 11 Washington on Oct. 6.
Colorado will host Arizona State on Oct. 6.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|263
|469
|Total Plays
|63
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|209
|Rush Attempts
|28
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|23-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|9.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-26
|2-8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-67
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.5
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|32
|84
|Punts - Returns
|1-32
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|3/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|260
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|17/35
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|12
|124
|0
|44
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
|B. Olorunfunmi
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Irby 26 RB
|M. Irby
|4
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|4
|-9
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|3
|49
|0
|23
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Irby 26 RB
|M. Irby
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Wilson 81 TE
|C. Wilson
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
M. Ezeike 21 WR
|M. Ezeike
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
|B. Olorunfunmi
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 25 LB
|T. Thompson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pickett 6 DB
|A. Pickett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Meadors 22 DB
|N. Meadors
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 9 DB
|E. Gates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Andrus, Jr. 44 DL
|M. Andrus, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 19 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|3/3
|50
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Flintoft 20 P
|S. Flintoft
|6
|49.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|22/26
|237
|1
|0
|
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
|J. MacIntyre
|1/1
|31
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|21
|102
|1
|16
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|11
|81
|2
|35
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|5
|18
|1
|8
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
|J. MacIntyre
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bisharat 35 RB
|B. Bisharat
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|12
|126
|1
|57
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|6
|77
|0
|53
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Ento 17 WR
|K. Ento
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
|J. MacIntyre
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Bounds 44 TE
|C. Bounds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lewis 20 LB
|D. Lewis
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
N. Fisher 7 S
|N. Fisher
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gamboa 32 LB
|R. Gamboa
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Udoffia 8 CB
|T. Udoffia
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 5 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 33 DT
|J. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mulumba 16 DE
|C. Mulumba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Worthington 6 S
|E. Worthington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Callier 44 LB
|J. Callier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 10 LB
|A. Tchangam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 26 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DE
|I. Antwine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Price 49 K
|D. Price
|4
|41.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|3
|20.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|2
|11.0
|23
|0
