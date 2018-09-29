|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLA
Murray throws for 6 TDs as No. 6 Oklahoma routs Baylor 66-33
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kyler Murray didn't even start Saturday, yet his performance will go down in the Oklahoma history books.
Murray didn't set his alarm clock properly Thursday night so he was late to practice on Friday, meaning he couldn't start against Baylor because of team policy. He sat out the Sooners' first offensive series, then came on to pass for career highs of 432 yards and six touchdowns and helped No. 6 Oklahoma defeat the Bears 66-33. Murray also ran for a touchdown.
Murray matched Baker Mayfield's school record by accounting for seven touchdowns in a game, and his efficiency rating of 348 was a school record.
''He handled the situation before the game well,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Didn't freak out like I'm sure the rest of America did. It was what it was.''
Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) received the opening kickoff and converted one first down with Austin Kendall at quarterback before punting. Baylor muffed the punt, and Oklahoma recovered at the Baylor 10. On the second play, Murray found Lee Morris for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
''I just tried to go in there, wasn't thinking about it too much,'' Murray said. ''Didn't let it affect me. We had a good game.''
Marquise Brown caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb had 101 yards receiving, Kennedy Brooks ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Morris caught two touchdown passes for the Sooners.
Lamb can't believe some of the plays Murray is making.
''I haven't seen anybody else do it better,'' Lamb said. ''He surprises me every week, just like he surprises y'all. I promise.''
It was reminiscent of Oklahoma's win over West Virginia last year. Murray started in Mayfield's place because of a gesture Mayfield made against Kansas. He then stepped in and dominated as Oklahoma rolled to a 59-31 win.
Charlie Brewer passed for 400 yards and two touchdowns for Baylor. Denzel Mims had 11 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Hurd added nine catches for 104 yards and had a receiving touchdown and a rushing score for the Bears (3-2, 1-1).
Murray completed 10 of 11 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to help the Sooners take a 28-9 lead. Baylor scored on its first possession of the second half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 28-16, but Lamb turned a third-down screen pass from Murray into an 86-yard touchdown.
Murray threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brown later in the third quarter, then scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on an untimed down on the last play of the period to put the Sooners up 49-23.
''Our hats are off to Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I think our guys saw what a championship-caliber team does. When we're looking to make a game of it, there at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third, I think you saw us coming after them. They made the plays needed.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears had gotten off to a pretty good start this season, but they hadn't played a team quite the caliber of the Sooners. They struggled to stop Oklahoma's receivers after the catch.
''They got the ball in space to their guys, and we just weren't able to tackle them and get them down,'' Rhule said.
Oklahoma: The Sooners escaped with a 28-21 overtime win over Army last week, and the team had heard enough about how Army controlled much of the contest. Oklahoma was dominant on offense against Baylor and did a better job of making plays defensively.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma looked more like the dominant team that opened the season. The Sooners might not move up in the poll , but they likely solidified their current position.
STRONG FOLLOW-UP
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray set a Football Bowl Subdivision record with 28 tackles against Army last Saturday. He followed that by tallying a team-high 17 against Baylor. Linebacker Curtis Bolton, who had 23 tackles against Army, had 16 against Baylor.
HURD THAT
Hurd had a career-best reception total, making it the third big game of his career against the Sooners. He had two before he transferred from Tennessee. Back in 2014, he ran for 97 yards and had 24 yards receiving. In 2015, he ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.
PILING ON
Oklahoma posted its highest point total since a shootout between Mayfield and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2016. That day, Mayfield completed 27 of 36 passes for 545 yards and set the school record with seven touchdowns in a 66-59 win. Mahomes passed for 734 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and two more scores. Mayfield now starts for the Cleveland Browns and Mahomes starts for the Kansas City Chiefs.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts Kansas State on Saturday.
Oklahoma plays Texas in Dallas on Saturday. This will be the first time since 2015 that the Sooners enter the rivalry game undefeated.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|22
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|18
|12
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-20
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|452
|592
|Total Plays
|101
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|11.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|175
|Rush Attempts
|38
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|375
|417
|Comp. - Att.
|40-63
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|18.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-41
|2-15
|Penalties - Yards
|9-75
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|9
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.8
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|10/10
|Extra Points
|3/4
|9/9
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|375
|PASS YDS
|417
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|592
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|38/60
|400
|2
|0
|
J. McClendon 19 QB
|J. McClendon
|2/3
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|10
|43
|0
|12
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|9
|36
|0
|9
|
J. Hurd 5 WR
|J. Hurd
|6
|12
|1
|4
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|11
|-20
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 15 WR
|D. Mims
|11
|114
|1
|22
|
J. Hurd 5 WR
|J. Hurd
|9
|104
|1
|26
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|2
|54
|0
|45
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|53
|0
|21
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|7
|42
|0
|13
|
M. Jones 84 WR
|M. Jones
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Smith 28 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Stricklin 17 WR
|P. Stricklin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Vaughns 1 S
|V. Vaughns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Roberts 52 DE
|G. Roberts
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DE
|B. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hand 31 CB
|H. Hand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 23 CB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 9 DT
|I. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 36 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 43 DE
|J. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Galitz 36 P
|D. Galitz
|5
|38.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|17/21
|432
|6
|0
|
A. Kendall 10 QB
|A. Kendall
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|8
|107
|2
|49
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|10
|45
|1
|22
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|8
|19
|0
|8
|
A. Kendall 10 QB
|A. Kendall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brown 5 WR
|M. Brown
|5
|132
|2
|50
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|3
|101
|1
|86
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|3
|61
|2
|43
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
B. Willis 81 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Tease 87 WR
|M. Tease
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Miller 12 WR
|A. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Robinson 89 WR
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ke. Murray 9 LB
|Ke. Murray
|13-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bolton 18 LB
|C. Bolton
|10-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haughton 8 S
|K. Haughton
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 CB
|T. Norwood
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 S
|R. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
|M. Jackson, Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DE
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DT
|M. Overton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lott 93 DE
|T. Lott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|27
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|3
|45.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HAWAII
SJST
44
41
5OT
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
21
26
4th 5:52 ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
35
4th 8:59 FOX
-
OREGST
ARIZST
10
24
2nd 6:22 PACN
-
USC
ARIZ
7
0
1st 0:38 ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
7
7
2nd 15:00 ESPU
-
19OREG
24CAL
7
3
1st 2:53 FS1
-
MISS
5LSU
6
28
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
Final ESP+
-
MA
OHIO
42
58
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BALLST
24
52
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
33
66
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
TROY
21
45
Final ESP3
-
TENN
2UGA
12
38
Final CBS
-
ODU
ECU
35
37
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCONN
49
7
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
APLST
7
52
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
NEB
42
28
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
28
24
Final ESP2
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
14
Final FS1
-
WMICH
MIAOH
40
39
Final ESP+
-
RICE
WAKE
24
56
Final
-
PITT
13UCF
14
45
Final ESPNU
-
TNST
VANDY
27
31
Final SECN
-
USM
10AUBURN
13
24
Final SECN
-
NEVADA
AF
28
25
Final ESNN
-
14MICH
NWEST
20
17
Final FOX
-
FLA
23MISSST
13
6
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
GAS
21
28
Final ESP+
-
NILL
EMICH
26
23
Final/3OT ESP+
-
LIB
NMEX
52
43
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST
24
28
Final PACN
-
BOISE
WYO
34
14
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
30
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
27
63
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU
24
25
Final FBOOK
-
CHARLO
UAB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
14
17
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
22DUKE
31
14
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
WKY
20
17
Final
-
ARPB
FIU
9
55
Final ESP+
-
SC
17UK
10
24
Final SECN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
29
27
Final beIN
-
7STNFRD
8ND
17
38
Final NBC