Murray throws for 6 TDs as No. 6 Oklahoma routs Baylor 66-33

  • Sep 29, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kyler Murray didn't even start Saturday, yet his performance will go down in the Oklahoma history books.

Murray didn't set his alarm clock properly Thursday night so he was late to practice on Friday, meaning he couldn't start against Baylor because of team policy. He sat out the Sooners' first offensive series, then came on to pass for career highs of 432 yards and six touchdowns and helped No. 6 Oklahoma defeat the Bears 66-33. Murray also ran for a touchdown.

Murray matched Baker Mayfield's school record by accounting for seven touchdowns in a game, and his efficiency rating of 348 was a school record.

''He handled the situation before the game well,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Didn't freak out like I'm sure the rest of America did. It was what it was.''

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) received the opening kickoff and converted one first down with Austin Kendall at quarterback before punting. Baylor muffed the punt, and Oklahoma recovered at the Baylor 10. On the second play, Murray found Lee Morris for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

''I just tried to go in there, wasn't thinking about it too much,'' Murray said. ''Didn't let it affect me. We had a good game.''

Marquise Brown caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb had 101 yards receiving, Kennedy Brooks ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Morris caught two touchdown passes for the Sooners.

Lamb can't believe some of the plays Murray is making.

''I haven't seen anybody else do it better,'' Lamb said. ''He surprises me every week, just like he surprises y'all. I promise.''

It was reminiscent of Oklahoma's win over West Virginia last year. Murray started in Mayfield's place because of a gesture Mayfield made against Kansas. He then stepped in and dominated as Oklahoma rolled to a 59-31 win.

Charlie Brewer passed for 400 yards and two touchdowns for Baylor. Denzel Mims had 11 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Hurd added nine catches for 104 yards and had a receiving touchdown and a rushing score for the Bears (3-2, 1-1).

Murray completed 10 of 11 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to help the Sooners take a 28-9 lead. Baylor scored on its first possession of the second half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 28-16, but Lamb turned a third-down screen pass from Murray into an 86-yard touchdown.

Murray threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brown later in the third quarter, then scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on an untimed down on the last play of the period to put the Sooners up 49-23.

''Our hats are off to Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I think our guys saw what a championship-caliber team does. When we're looking to make a game of it, there at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third, I think you saw us coming after them. They made the plays needed.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears had gotten off to a pretty good start this season, but they hadn't played a team quite the caliber of the Sooners. They struggled to stop Oklahoma's receivers after the catch.

''They got the ball in space to their guys, and we just weren't able to tackle them and get them down,'' Rhule said.

Oklahoma: The Sooners escaped with a 28-21 overtime win over Army last week, and the team had heard enough about how Army controlled much of the contest. Oklahoma was dominant on offense against Baylor and did a better job of making plays defensively.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma looked more like the dominant team that opened the season. The Sooners might not move up in the poll , but they likely solidified their current position.

STRONG FOLLOW-UP

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray set a Football Bowl Subdivision record with 28 tackles against Army last Saturday. He followed that by tallying a team-high 17 against Baylor. Linebacker Curtis Bolton, who had 23 tackles against Army, had 16 against Baylor.

HURD THAT

Hurd had a career-best reception total, making it the third big game of his career against the Sooners. He had two before he transferred from Tennessee. Back in 2014, he ran for 97 yards and had 24 yards receiving. In 2015, he ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

PILING ON

Oklahoma posted its highest point total since a shootout between Mayfield and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2016. That day, Mayfield completed 27 of 36 passes for 545 yards and set the school record with seven touchdowns in a 66-59 win. Mahomes passed for 734 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and two more scores. Mayfield now starts for the Cleveland Browns and Mahomes starts for the Kansas City Chiefs.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays Texas in Dallas on Saturday. This will be the first time since 2015 that the Sooners enter the rivalry game undefeated.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:30
43-A.Seibert 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
7
yds
01:05
pos
33
66
Point After TD 4:59
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
63
Touchdown 5:12
26-K.Brooks runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
33
62
Point After TD 5:12
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
56
Touchdown 5:17
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-J.Hurd. 5-J.Hurd runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
03:51
pos
32
56
Point After TD 9:08
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
56
Touchdown 9:20
26-K.Brooks runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:29
pos
26
55
Field Goal 11:49
96-C.Martin 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
26
yds
2:15
pos
26
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
49
Touchdown 0:00
1-K.Murray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
23
48
Point After TD 4:09
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
42
Touchdown 4:18
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:48
pos
23
41
Point After TD 7:06
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 7:11
12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:26
pos
22
35
Point After TD 9:37
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
35
Touchdown 9:51
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:31
pos
16
34
Point After TD 10:22
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Touchdown 10:27
5-J.Hurd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
3:55
pos
15
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
36-D.Galitz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
1:28
pos
9
28
Point After TD 6:36
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 6:44
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
01:58
pos
6
27
Point After TD 10:51
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 11:00
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
02:15
pos
6
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:42
96-C.Martin extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 2:45
12-C.Brewer complete to 15-D.Mims. 15-D.Mims runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
05:53
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:38
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:46
1-K.Murray complete to 80-G.Calcaterra. 80-G.Calcaterra runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:40
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:58
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:00
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 33 22
Rushing 11 8
Passing 18 12
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 9-20 4-8
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 452 592
Total Plays 101 54
Avg Gain 4.5 11.0
Net Yards Rushing 77 175
Rush Attempts 38 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 5.6
Net Yards Passing 375 417
Comp. - Att. 40-63 17-23
Yards Per Pass 6.0 18.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-41 2-15
Penalties - Yards 9-75 7-80
Touchdowns 4 9
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.8 3-45.7
Return Yards 0 32
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-32
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 10/10
Extra Points 3/4 9/9
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 3-2 63141033
6 Oklahoma 5-0 1414211766
O/U 68.5, OKLA -21.5
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 375 PASS YDS 417
77 RUSH YDS 175
452 TOTAL YDS 592
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 400 2 0 130.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 1262 8 1 143.5
C. Brewer 38/60 400 2 0
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 16 0 0 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 359 3 1 160.1
J. McClendon 2/3 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 225 3
J. Hasty 10 43 0 12
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 233 3
J. Lovett 9 36 0 9
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
J. Hurd 6 12 1 4
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
T. Ebner 1 6 0 6
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
J. Fleeks 1 0 0 0
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 106 3
C. Brewer 11 -20 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 359 2
D. Mims 11 114 1 22
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 415 3
J. Hurd 9 104 1 26
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 201 1
C. Platt 2 54 0 45
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 124 0
T. Ebner 5 53 0 21
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 122 1
J. Hasty 7 42 0 13
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
M. Jones 3 26 0 14
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 175 2
T. Thornton 1 11 0 11
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
C. Henle 1 9 0 9
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Smith 1 3 0 3
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
J. Fleeks 0 0 0 0
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Stricklin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 5-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Miller 4-2 0.0 0
V. Vaughns 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Vaughns 4-0 0.0 0
G. Roberts 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
G. Roberts 4-0 2.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Lynch 3-2 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 3-0 0.0 0
H. Hand 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Hand 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
I. Lewis 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Anderson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Roy 1-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
T. Bernard 1-2 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lockhart 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
9/11 19/21
C. Martin 2/2 39 3/4 9
D. Galitz 36 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
D. Galitz 1/1 32 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Galitz 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 43.7 1
D. Galitz 5 38.8 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -12.0 0 0
C. Platt 1 0.0 0 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 432 6 0 348.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 1460 17 2 231.0
Ky. Murray 17/21 432 6 0
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 88 1 0 155.8
A. Kendall 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 158 3
K. Brooks 8 107 2 49
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 285 4
Ky. Murray 10 45 1 22
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 294 2
T. Sermon 8 19 0 8
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
A. Kendall 1 4 0 4
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
T. Pledger 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 132 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 544 5
M. Brown 5 132 2 50
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 348 5
C. Lamb 3 101 1 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 172 3
L. Morris 3 61 2 43
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
T. Sermon 1 51 0 51
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 1
G. Calcaterra 1 30 1 30
B. Willis 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
B. Willis 1 29 0 29
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Brooks 2 17 0 10
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
M. Tease 1 11 0 11
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 2
A. Miller 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 0 1.0
Ke. Murray 13-4 1.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 0.0
C. Bolton 10-6 0.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
K. Haughton 8-3 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 6-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 4-1 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
C. Kelly 4-1 2.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
R. Perkins 4-0 2.0 0
J. Broiles 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Broiles 3-1 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-1 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
R. Barnes 2-1 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 1-1 1.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Overton 0-1 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Terry 0-1 0.0 0
T. Lott 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Lott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
4/6 32/32
A. Seibert 1/1 27 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 42.4 1
A. Seibert 3 45.7 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 32.8 21 0
T. Brown 2 16.0 21 0
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Miller 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 OKLA 35 1:53 6 4 Punt
8:38 OKLA 35 5:53 15 75 TD
0:40 BAYLOR 21 0:07 5 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 OKLA 35 1:27 6 16 Punt
6:36 OKLA 35 3:08 12 25 Punt
1:46 BAYLOR 41 1:28 9 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 OKLA 35 0:00 14 65 TD
9:37 OKLA 35 2:26 9 65 TD
4:09 OKLA 35 1:20 7 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 OKLA 35 0:00 12 53 FG
9:08 OKLA 35 3:51 12 75 TD
4:59 OKLA 35 1:18 8 35 Downs
1:24 OKLA 35 0:59 6 -4 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 35 2:00 9 75 TD
10:26 OKLA 43 1:40 5 57 TD
2:42 BAYLOR 35 1:34 5 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 OKLA 34 2:15 5 66 TD
8:42 OKLA 17 1:58 6 83 TD
3:11 OKLA 20 1:14 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 BAYLOR 35 0:31 4 65 TD
7:06 BAYLOR 35 2:48 8 65 TD
2:10 OKLA 35 2:10 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 BAYLOR 35 2:29 7 65 TD
5:12 BAYLOR 35 0:00 2 65 TD
3:35 BAYLOR 31 1:05 4 7 FG
