No. 21 Michigan State handles Central Michigan 31-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Brian Lewerke ran for two touchdowns in the first half, and No. 21 Michigan State overcame a slow start and an underwhelming finish to beat Central Michigan 31-20 on Saturday.
The Spartans entered with the nation's top-ranked run defense and held CMU to 5 yards on the ground in the first two quarters. Michigan State led 31-3 before letting the Chippewas rally a bit in the fourth.
''As I continue to say, nothing ever easy,'' Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said.
Connor Heyward and La'Darius Jefferson also ran for touchdowns for the Spartans.
CMU (1-4) kicked a field goal on the game's first possession and held that lead at the end of the first quarter. Lewerke threw an interception in the end zone in the first, but the Spartans (3-1) would have plenty of chances in the red zone.
Lewerke scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards, and Michigan State led 17-3 at halftime. CMU's Tommy Lazzaro threw two interceptions in the first half, giving the Spartans great field position.
''We knew they were going to be good against the run, and they were really good against the run. We knew we'd have to come out and throw it,'' Lazzaro said. ''The first drive went good. After that I was getting a little antsy back there and I kind of needed to settle down. So those first two picks were definitely on me.''
Heyward and Jefferson scored their TDs in the third, but the Spartans didn't close the game out very emphatically. CMU scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and then kicked a field goal to make it 31-13. Then the Chippewas scored on a trick play, with running back Jonathan Ward throwing a 29-yard scoring pass to Tony Poljan with 6:44 remaining.
The Spartans, who were without running back LJ Scott for a second straight game, were able to run out the clock after that.
Lewerke went 16 of 25 for 185 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
CMU: The Chippewas kept this game close for most of the first half, but the turnovers by Lazzaro made a difficult task even harder. The late comeback made the final score respectable.
Michigan State: The Spartans aren't at full strength, and mistakes like Lewerke's interception could cause bigger problems against better competition. Still, this was a dominant defensive performance until the final quarter, and if that continues, the Spartans can certainly be a factor in the Big Ten.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Spartans never seemed like they were in much danger of losing, but they didn't rack up many style points against an opponent they were expected to beat easily.
UP NEXT
CMU: The Chippewas host Buffalo next Saturday.
Michigan State: The Spartans go back to their Big Ten schedule with a home game against Northwestern next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|233
|334
|Total Plays
|57
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|160
|Rush Attempts
|22
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|170
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-12
|1-11
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|4-35.5
|Return Yards
|46
|132
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-43
|2-70
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-36
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|19/34
|153
|1
|2
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|1/1
|29
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|11
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|8
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Terry 9 WR
|D. Terry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Cole 82 WR
|C. Cole
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Childress 18 WR
|B. Childress
|3
|46
|0
|35
|
J. Hicks 85 WR
|J. Hicks
|5
|41
|1
|16
|
T. Poljan 1 QB
|T. Poljan
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
C. Cole 82 WR
|C. Cole
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Hessbrook 87 TE
|L. Hessbrook
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Spalding 25 WR
|D. Spalding
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Buczkowski 44 FB
|H. Buczkowski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Ross 3 RB
|R. Ross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
|J. Sabbagh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Brisson-Fast 4 DL
|N. Brisson-Fast
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fountain 8 LB
|M. Fountain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bunting 3 DB
|S. Bunting
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheldon 99 P
|J. Sheldon
|5
|40.4
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 38 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|15.3
|17
|0
|
G. Douglas 30 LB
|G. Douglas
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sabbagh 4 WR
|J. Sabbagh
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|16/25
|185
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|13
|56
|1
|15
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|15
|48
|1
|7
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|8
|39
|2
|10
|
W. Bridges 27 RB
|W. Bridges
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
A. Welch 88 WR
|A. Welch
|2
|7
|0
|11
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|3
|66
|0
|37
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|3
|31
|0
|19
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|4
|16
|0
|12
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Randle 26 LB
|B. Randle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 K
|T. Hunt
|4
|35.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
