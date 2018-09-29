|
|
|VATECH
|DUKE
Willis leads Virginia Tech to 31-14 upset of No. 22 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Ryan Willis threw for 332 yards and a career-best three touchdowns in his first start at Virginia Tech, helping the Hokies upset No. 22 Duke 31-14 on Saturday night.
Willis, a transfer from Kansas taking over for injured starter Josh Jackson, was 17 of 27 with a 27-yard TD pass to Damon Hazelton, a 67-yard catch-and-run score to Dalton Keene and a game-sealing 10-yarder to Phil Patterson.
Humiliated in a 14-point loss at Old Dominion last week, the Hokies (2-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back strong, leading virtually all night to earn another lopsided road victory against a ranked league opponent. They routed then-No. 19 Florida State 24-3 in the opener.
Daniel Jones - back in the starting lineup three weeks after breaking his collar bone - was 23 of 35 for 226 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray and an interception for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1), and Deon Jackson had a short touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Ranked for the first time since 2015, they were denied their first 5-0 start since 1994 and instead saw the end of a seven-game winning streak that dated to last season.
Steven Peoples had a 6-yard touchdown run and Brian Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Hokies.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: These Hokies looked nothing like the crew that gave up seven touchdowns and 631 total yards - the worst in a quarter-century with defensive coordinator Bud Foster - at Old Dominion. This time, they held Duke to almost half of that (327). When they had the ball, Willis didn't look much like a backup - instead teaming with his receivers to make Duke's young secondary look, well, young.
Duke: The Blue Devils won't like these parallels, easy as they are to draw. For the second straight year, a 4-0 start was wiped out by a no-show loss at home in the league opener against a high-profile Coastal Division opponent; Miami had that honor in 2017, routing Duke 31-6 a year to the day before this one. Now the challenge is to prevent a repeat of what followed that one: A six-game losing streak that put bowl eligibility in peril.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Plays host to No. 8 Notre Dame next Saturday.
Duke: Has next weekend off to regroup and prepare for Georgia Tech on Oct. 13.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|403
|305
|Total Plays
|69
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|71
|Rush Attempts
|41
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|322
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|11.5
|6.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-10
|3-22
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|6-47.2
|Return Yards
|65
|20
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|4-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|2/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|403
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|16
|47
|1
|14
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|10
|27
|0
|12
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|9
|5
|0
|6
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|2
|82
|1
|67
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|3
|67
|0
|36
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|4
|65
|1
|27
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|2
|28
|1
|18
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rivers 44 LB
|D. Rivers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
|R. Porcher IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Burke 43 DL
|X. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|44.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carroll 86 WR
|C. Carroll
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 22 RB
|B. Brown
|12
|35
|0
|8
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|15
|34
|1
|9
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|6
|1
|0
|10
|
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
|M. Hubbard III
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|5
|58
|0
|14
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|8
|44
|0
|11
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|38
|1
|23
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|34
|0
|29
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
|D. Koppenhaver
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
|M. Hubbard III
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 S
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Humphreys 34 LB
|B. Humphreys
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hudzick 4 CB
|M. Hudzick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Feamster 30 S
|B. Feamster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fuller 7 WR
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lucas 90 DE
|T. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
|A. Nyembwe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|6
|47.2
|3
|55
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|4
|0.0
|1
|0
