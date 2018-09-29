Drive Chart
VATECH
DUKE

No Text

Willis leads Virginia Tech to 31-14 upset of No. 22 Duke

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 29, 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Ryan Willis threw for 332 yards and a career-best three touchdowns in his first start at Virginia Tech, helping the Hokies upset No. 22 Duke 31-14 on Saturday night.

Willis, a transfer from Kansas taking over for injured starter Josh Jackson, was 17 of 27 with a 27-yard TD pass to Damon Hazelton, a 67-yard catch-and-run score to Dalton Keene and a game-sealing 10-yarder to Phil Patterson.

Humiliated in a 14-point loss at Old Dominion last week, the Hokies (2-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back strong, leading virtually all night to earn another lopsided road victory against a ranked league opponent. They routed then-No. 19 Florida State 24-3 in the opener.

Daniel Jones - back in the starting lineup three weeks after breaking his collar bone - was 23 of 35 for 226 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray and an interception for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1), and Deon Jackson had a short touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Ranked for the first time since 2015, they were denied their first 5-0 start since 1994 and instead saw the end of a seven-game winning streak that dated to last season.

Steven Peoples had a 6-yard touchdown run and Brian Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Hokies.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: These Hokies looked nothing like the crew that gave up seven touchdowns and 631 total yards - the worst in a quarter-century with defensive coordinator Bud Foster - at Old Dominion. This time, they held Duke to almost half of that (327). When they had the ball, Willis didn't look much like a backup - instead teaming with his receivers to make Duke's young secondary look, well, young.

Duke: The Blue Devils won't like these parallels, easy as they are to draw. For the second straight year, a 4-0 start was wiped out by a no-show loss at home in the league opener against a high-profile Coastal Division opponent; Miami had that honor in 2017, routing Duke 31-6 a year to the day before this one. Now the challenge is to prevent a repeat of what followed that one: A six-game losing streak that put bowl eligibility in peril.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Plays host to No. 8 Notre Dame next Saturday.

Duke: Has next weekend off to regroup and prepare for Georgia Tech on Oct. 13.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:08
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 9:14
5-R.Willis complete to 8-P.Patterson. 8-P.Patterson runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 9-J.McDuffie Pass interference declined.
11
plays
65
yds
04:33
pos
30
14
Point After TD 13:47
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 13:51
25-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
49
yds
01:37
pos
24
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:35
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 9:40
32-S.Peoples runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:15
pos
23
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:34
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 11:48
5-R.Willis complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
87
yds
01:43
pos
16
7
Point After TD 14:55
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 15:00
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:09
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:25
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:32
17-D.Jones complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:05
pos
3
6
Field Goal 6:41
93-B.Johnson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
02:29
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 18
Rushing 4 6
Passing 13 12
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 6-16 4-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-4
Total Net Yards 403 305
Total Plays 69 75
Avg Gain 5.8 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 81 71
Rush Attempts 41 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 2.0
Net Yards Passing 322 234
Comp. - Att. 17-28 25-39
Yards Per Pass 11.5 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 3-22
Penalties - Yards 4-26 3-15
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 6-47.2
Return Yards 65 20
Punts - Returns 3-7 4-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-54 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kicking 5/5 2/3
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 3-1 3147731
22 Duke 4-1 700714
O/U 51, DUKE -6.5
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 322 PASS YDS 234
81 RUSH YDS 71
403 TOTAL YDS 305
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 332 3 0 202.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 527 4 0 168.2
R. Willis 17/27 332 3 0
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Savoy 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 302 5
S. Peoples 16 47 1 14
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 214 1
D. McClease 10 27 0 12
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 85 1
T. Wheatley 2 5 0 4
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 42 1
R. Willis 9 5 0 6
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Farley 1 2 0 2
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 69 1
H. Hooker 2 0 0 1
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
S. Savoy 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 105 1
D. Keene 2 82 1 67
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 211 1
E. Kumah 3 67 0 36
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 348 4
D. Hazelton 4 65 1 27
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 167 0
H. Grimsley 2 40 0 24
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 0
T. Turner 1 33 0 33
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
P. Patterson 2 28 1 18
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
S. Peoples 1 11 0 11
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
C. Cunningham 1 6 0 6
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
D. McClease 1 0 0 0
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
S. Savoy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
R. Ashby 9-6 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Quillen 6-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
R. Floyd 6-1 0.0 1
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 5-0 0.0 0
D. Rivers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Rivers 5-1 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
R. Walker 3-1 1.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Belmar 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 3-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 2-0 0.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
H. Gaines 2-0 2.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 1-1 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Waller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Porcher IV 1-1 0.0 0
X. Burke 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 18/18
B. Johnson 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 42.8 1
O. Bradburn 6 44.8 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
S. Peoples 1 24.0 24 0
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 40.5 30 0
T. Wheatley 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.4 7 0
C. Carroll 2 4.5 7 0
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.7 0 0
D. Hazelton 1 -2.0 -2 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 226 1 1 123.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 615 5 1 159.7
D. Jones 23/35 226 1 1
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 30 0 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.2% 418 6 0 136.4
Q. Harris 2/4 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 317 2
B. Brown 12 35 0 8
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 257 4
D. Jackson 15 34 1 9
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 145 1
Q. Harris 1 4 0 4
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 41 1
D. Jones 6 1 0 10
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 118 0
M. Hubbard III 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 0
C. Taylor 5 58 0 14
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 287 3
J. Lloyd 8 44 0 11
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 81 1
N. Gray 2 38 1 23
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
D. Jackson 3 34 0 29
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
J. Bobo 1 31 0 31
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 188 3
T. Rahming 3 30 0 17
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
D. Helm 1 15 0 15
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 3
D. Koppenhaver 1 7 0 7
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 0 0 0 0
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Bracey 0 0 0 0
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Hubbard III 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Giles-Harris 9-2 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Singleton 6-2 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. McSwain 5-0 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 5-0 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Waters 4-0 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 3-3 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Humphreys 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Humphreys 3-1 0.0 0
M. Hudzick 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Hudzick 3-1 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-1 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 2-2 0.0 0
B. Feamster 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Feamster 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fuller 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lucas 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lucas 1-0 0.0 0
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Nyembwe 1-1 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Young IV 1-0 1.0 0
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Quansah 0-1 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rice 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rice 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 20/22
C. Wareham 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 43.3 3
A. Parker 6 47.2 3 55
J. Hubbard 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
J. Hubbard 1 54.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
D. Jackson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 0.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.6 1 0
T. Rahming 4 0.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 VATECH 23 1:46 8 28 Downs
9:10 DUKE 48 2:29 8 38 FG
3:25 DUKE 35 3:09 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 VATECH 13 1:43 4 87 TD
7:04 VATECH 25 2:02 5 4 Punt
1:35 VATECH 17 1:10 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 DUKE 35 0:00 4 1 Punt
10:55 VATECH 50 1:15 5 50 TD
7:51 VATECH 23 3:09 6 7 Punt
3:07 VATECH 18 0:52 4 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 DUKE 35 4:33 11 65 TD
7:45 VATECH 30 1:45 3 5 Punt
2:58 VATECH 36 1:47 4 11
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 35 2:22 9 23 Punt
10:08 DUKE 47 0:43 3 5 INT
6:37 VATECH 35 3:05 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 VATECH 35 0:49 4 7 Fumble
11:34 VATECH 35 3:56 14 50 FG Miss
4:30 DUKE 23 2:46 7 12 Punt
0:22 DUKE 31 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 DUKE 16 2:31 8 34 Downs
9:35 VATECH 35 1:38 5 13 Punt
4:15 DUKE 26 1:03 3 7 Punt
1:45 VATECH 49 1:37 9 49 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 VATECH 35 0:48 5 13 Punt
5:53 DUKE 22 2:20 7 42 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores