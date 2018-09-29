Drive Chart
LALAF
BAMA

No Text

No. 1 Alabama rolls to 56-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 29, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) It was Jalyen and Jalen day for No. 1 Alabama.

Jaylen Waddle returned a punt for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes, including a 94-yarder, and Jalen Hurts made a statement just by playing in the Crimson Tide's 56-14 victory Saturday over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Hurts staked the Crimson Tide (5-0) to a 49-0 halftime lead over the Ragin' Cajuns (1-3) en route to the defending national champions' latest blowout.

Hurts, who twice led Alabama to national championship games but lost his starting job, erased any question about possibly taking a redshirt year by playing in his fifth game.

''There's never been anybody that I know of that's in the position that he's in, so that just speaks volumes to his character,'' Alabama tailback Josh Jacobs said.

Third-teamer Mac Jones got into the act with his 94-yarder to the freshman Waddle late in the third quarter. It tied for the second-longest TD catch in Alabama history.

Alabama has scored at least 45 points five games in a row for the first time in program history.

Tagovailoa completed all eight of his attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns, mostly in the first quarter. Hurts was 4 of 6 for 118 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs III.

Just the fact that Hurts played was noteworthy.

''Jalen obviously handled this extremely well relative to being a great team player, great team leader, respecting his teammates and sticking with the program here,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

''He played very well today and took advantage of when he does have an opportunity to play, he plays well and tries to create value for himself, which I think would be the message that I would send to all players out there who are trying to take advantage of this new rule.''

Ruggs caught five passes for 116 yards and two TDs. Waddle gained 138 yards on three catches and returned a punt by zig-zagging 63 yards for a score.

''The dude is explosive,'' Ruggs said. ''He's very shifty and very fast. He's going to be a problem.''

Alabama took a 21-0 lead in the first seven minutes, with help from two big special teams plays, Waddle's return and Derek Kief's blocked punt.

Jacobs ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Ragin' Cajuns scored twice in the fourth but were outgained 608-288. Trey Ragas gained 111 yards on 16 rushes with a 1-yard touchdown.

Louisana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier said he was concerned about Waddle and Jacobs, who returns kicks.

''I probably lost more sleep this week thinking about that than I did anything else,'' Napier said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Lafayette: Napier, a former Alabama receivers coach, joins the ranks of ex-Saban assistants who haven't beaten their former boss. Saban is 14-0 against former underlings, including last week over Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama: Fourth straight game against teams that aren't ranked. Did what it's supposed to in such an obvious mismatch: Take care of business early.

HURTS' 5TH GAME

Hurts officially can't follow the path of players such as Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, leaving teams to preserve a year of eligibility. He entered on the last drive of the first quarter. A new NCAA rule allows players to redshirt if they don't play in more than four games.

SMALL CROWD

There were thousands of empty seats for the Tide's latest blowout, and only a fraction of seats in the student sections were filled. Official attendance was a near-capacity 101,471.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette tries to push its record against Texas State to 5-0.

Alabama travels to SEC West opponent Arkansas with another early kickoff.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:58
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 4:05
7-A.Nunez complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
06:04
pos
13
56
Point After TD 13:37
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 13:45
9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:12
pos
6
56
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:46
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 1:46
10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
94
yds
00:26
pos
0
55
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 1:35
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:42
pos
0
48
Point After TD 7:26
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 7:35
22-N.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:05
pos
0
41
Point After TD 13:50
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 14:02
2-J.Hurts complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
00:13
pos
0
34
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:28
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 2:33
8-J.Jacobs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
01:42
pos
0
27
Point After TD 8:02
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 8:30
47-R.Byrns punts 39 yards from ULL 24. 17-J.Waddle runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
7
yds
00:55
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:25
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:32
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
19
yds
00:55
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:25
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:30
8-J.Jacobs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 26
Rushing 11 14
Passing 4 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 7-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 276 607
Total Plays 58 62
Avg Gain 4.8 9.8
Net Yards Rushing 200 268
Rush Attempts 38 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 5.8
Net Yards Passing 76 339
Comp. - Att. 11-20 13-16
Yards Per Pass 3.8 21.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-30 3-15
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 39 107
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-80
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 2-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 2--7
Kicking 2/4 8/10
Extra Points 2/2 8/8
Field Goals 0/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 1-3 0001414
1 Alabama 5-0 28217056
O/U 69, BAMA -49
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 76 PASS YDS 339
200 RUSH YDS 268
276 TOTAL YDS 607
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Nunez 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 75 1 2 97.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 616 5 3 147.8
A. Nunez 9/15 75 1 2
L. Lewis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 13 0 0 61.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 101 2 1 109.5
L. Lewis 2/5 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 405 3
T. Ragas 16 111 1 26
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 162 1
E. Mitchell 11 85 0 40
J. Bell 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Bell 1 8 0 8
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 191 2
R. Calais 6 5 0 4
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Bradley 1 5 0 5
A. Nunez 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -8 1
A. Nunez 3 -14 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 4
J. Bradley 3 24 1 18
K. Barnes 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 166 1
K. Barnes 2 23 0 23
R. Malone 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 142 0
R. Malone 4 20 0 9
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
E. Mitchell 1 13 0 13
Ja. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Ja. Williams 1 8 0 8
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
T. Ragas 0 0 0 0
E. Patterson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
E. Patterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Manac 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Manac 6-0 0.0 0
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Boudreaux 5-2 0.0 0
K. Moncrief 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
K. Moncrief 5-1 0.5 0
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Jacquet III 5-0 0.0 0
J. Middleton 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Middleton 4-1 0.0 0
T. Booker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Booker 3-1 0.0 0
G. McDowell 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. McDowell 2-1 0.0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Miller 2-2 0.0 0
C. Malbrue 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Malbrue 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wallace 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brooks 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Haynes 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Haynes 2-1 0.0 0
P. Butler 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
L. Kidd 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Kidd 1-1 0.0 0
K. Harrison 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harrison 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dorsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dorsey 1-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Trahan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Rollins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Rollins 1-0 0.0 0
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Gardner 1-0 0.0 0
T. Porter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
Co. Turner 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Co. Turner 1-1 0.0 0
B. Higgins 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
B. Higgins 0-2 0.5 0
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.0
E. Garror 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Pfau 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 14/14
K. Pfau 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 39.7 1
R. Byrns 6 38.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 22.2 23 0
R. Calais 2 19.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 128 2 0 316.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 1161 14 0 238.3
T. Tagovailoa 8/8 128 2 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 118 1 0 286.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 394 5 1 198.9
J. Hurts 4/6 118 1 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 94 1 0 609.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 124 1 0 224.5
M. Jones 1/2 94 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 319 4
N. Harris 11 73 1 30
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 155 0
B. Robinson Jr. 12 65 0 12
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 137 5
J. Jacobs 6 49 2 11
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 3 33 0 15
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 250 1
D. Harris 5 20 0 7
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 115 2
T. Tagovailoa 2 12 0 10
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
R. Clark 3 8 0 5
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 62 0
J. Hurts 4 8 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 138 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 138 2
J. Waddle 3 138 2 94
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 116 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 296 5
H. Ruggs III 5 116 2 54
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 423 6
J. Jeudy 2 58 0 34
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 209 2
I. Smith Jr. 1 13 0 13
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 2
D. Smith 1 9 0 9
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 0
D. Harris 1 6 0 6
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McMillon 5-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
D. Thompson 5-1 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 4-0 0.0 1
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Miller 3-0 1.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Wilson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Moses 3-2 0.5 0
K. Anderson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mayden 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Buggs 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dwight 1-0 0.0 0
K. McDonald 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 1-1 0.0 0
E. Anoma 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Anoma 1-1 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Ray 1-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 2 0.5
X. McKinney 0-3 0.5 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
4/7 27/27
J. Bulovas 0/2 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Forristall 1 4.0 4 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Kief 1 17.0 17 0
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 63.0 63 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 63.0 63 1
J. Waddle 1 63.0 63 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 BAMA 35 0:55 4 -4 Punt
9:25 BAMA 35 0:55 5 -1 TD
8:02 BAMA 35 3:12 7 11 Punt
2:28 BAMA 35 1:21 6 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 BAMA 35 1:52 5 5 Punt
7:26 BAMA 35 1:30 5 5 Punt
1:28 BAMA 35 0:58 5 22
0:24 LALAF 47 0:00 1 53 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 BAMA 35 0:00 8 -11 INT
6:05 LALAF 20 3:45 7 28 Punt
1:46 BAMA 35 1:12 7 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 LALAF 20 6:04 11 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 35 3:30 9 65 TD
10:27 LALAF 14 0:55 3 14 TD
4:15 BAMA 31 1:42 6 69 TD
1:00 BAMA 20 0:13 5 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 BAMA 30 4:05 10 70 TD
5:17 BAMA 38 3:42 7 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 BAMA 24 5:53 11 70 FG Miss
2:12 BAMA 11 0:26 2 89 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 LALAF 35 3:22 7 52 FG Miss
3:58 LALAF 35 3:03 8 50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores