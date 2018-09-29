|
|
Book, defense lead No. 8 Irish past No. 7 Cardinal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book threw for four touchdowns and No. 8 Notre Dame's defense stifled Stanford to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal with a 38-17 victory Saturday night.
Starting his second straight game, Book completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards, including an 8-yard TD to Miles Boykin. Boykin had career highs in receptions (11) and yardage (144).
Boykin's touchdown gave the Irish (5-0) a 31-17 lead over the Cardinal (4-1) with 8:16 remaining. After Notre Dame's Te'von Coney intercepted Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, Book threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Alize Mack 14 seconds later to seal the victory.
Book's other touchdown passes were a 6-yarder to tight end Nic Weishar in the first quarter and a 10-yarder to Chase Claypool just before halftime.
The Irish totaled 550 yards, including 272 yards on 55 carries. Senior Dexter Williams, playing in his first game of the season after missing the first four for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 21 carries, the first a 45-yard touchdown that gave Notre Dame a 7-0 lead.
The Irish limited seventh-ranked Stanford to 229 yards. Costello threw for just 174 yards and was hurried all night by Notre Dame's front four, which got four sacks and two hurries from 6-foot-7, 305-pound senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
Bryce Love, last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up, scored on a 39-yard TD for Stanford, but finished with just 73 yards on 17 carries before limping to the locker room with just over 11 minutes remaining.
TAKEAWAYS
Stanford: After missing his first three passes of the game, Costello connected on his next nine before finishing with 130 first-half yards on 11-of-17 passing but was hurried by Notre Dame's defensive front four in the second half. With Love also struggling on the ground, the Cardinal will have to address the blocking issues of their offensive line.
Notre Dame: The Irish came within one yard of having three players total 100 yards or more in the first half. Book was 12-of-14 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the half. Eight of those first-half completions were to Boykin for 106 yards. Williams rushed for 99 yards on nine carries, including a 45-yard touchdown on his first carry of the season.
UP NEXT
Stanford returns home to face Utah on Saturday.
Notre Dame takes its second road trip Saturday to Virginia Tech.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|29
|Rushing
|1
|12
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|201
|541
|Total Plays
|51
|88
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|272
|Rush Attempts
|24
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-28
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|6-67
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.6
|4-51.3
|Return Yards
|49
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|3/3
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|272
|
|
|201
|TOTAL YDS
|541
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|15/27
|174
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|17
|73
|1
|39
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|5
|-28
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|5
|57
|0
|29
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|5
|30
|1
|9
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|8
|45.6
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|24/33
|278
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|21
|161
|1
|45
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|15
|47
|0
|10
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|10
|40
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|4
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|11
|144
|1
|33
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|3
|23
|1
|10
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
N. Weishar 82 TE
|N. Weishar
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|4-0
|4.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/2
|37
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|4
|51.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
