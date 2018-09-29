Drive Chart
Book, defense lead No. 8 Irish past No. 7 Cardinal

  • Sep 29, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book threw for four touchdowns and No. 8 Notre Dame's defense stifled Stanford to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal with a 38-17 victory Saturday night.

Starting his second straight game, Book completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards, including an 8-yard TD to Miles Boykin. Boykin had career highs in receptions (11) and yardage (144).

Boykin's touchdown gave the Irish (5-0) a 31-17 lead over the Cardinal (4-1) with 8:16 remaining. After Notre Dame's Te'von Coney intercepted Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, Book threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Alize Mack 14 seconds later to seal the victory.

Book's other touchdown passes were a 6-yarder to tight end Nic Weishar in the first quarter and a 10-yarder to Chase Claypool just before halftime.

The Irish totaled 550 yards, including 272 yards on 55 carries. Senior Dexter Williams, playing in his first game of the season after missing the first four for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 21 carries, the first a 45-yard touchdown that gave Notre Dame a 7-0 lead.

The Irish limited seventh-ranked Stanford to 229 yards. Costello threw for just 174 yards and was hurried all night by Notre Dame's front four, which got four sacks and two hurries from 6-foot-7, 305-pound senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Bryce Love, last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up, scored on a 39-yard TD for Stanford, but finished with just 73 yards on 17 carries before limping to the locker room with just over 11 minutes remaining.

TAKEAWAYS

Stanford: After missing his first three passes of the game, Costello connected on his next nine before finishing with 130 first-half yards on 11-of-17 passing but was hurried by Notre Dame's defensive front four in the second half. With Love also struggling on the ground, the Cardinal will have to address the blocking issues of their offensive line.

Notre Dame: The Irish came within one yard of having three players total 100 yards or more in the first half. Book was 12-of-14 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the half. Eight of those first-half completions were to Boykin for 106 yards. Williams rushed for 99 yards on nine carries, including a 45-yard touchdown on his first carry of the season.

UP NEXT

Stanford returns home to face Utah on Saturday.

Notre Dame takes its second road trip Saturday to Virginia Tech.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:02
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 8:10
12-I.Book complete to 86-A.Mack. 86-A.Mack runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
35
yds
00:06
pos
17
37
Point After TD 8:16
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 8:22
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
03:05
pos
17
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:08
26-J.Toner 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
73
yds
03:10
pos
17
24
Field Goal 8:12
19-J.Yoon 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
3:24
pos
14
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:47
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on STA 10-J.West Holding declined.
7
plays
80
yds
01:27
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:36
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:42
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
00:04
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:14
12-I.Book complete to 82-N.Weishar. 82-N.Weishar runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
04:25
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:39
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:48
20-B.Love runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:25
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:13
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:23
2-D.Williams runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:17
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 29
Rushing 1 12
Passing 7 16
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 201 541
Total Plays 51 88
Avg Gain 3.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 55 272
Rush Attempts 24 55
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.9
Net Yards Passing 146 269
Comp. - Att. 15-27 24-33
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-28 1-9
Penalties - Yards 7-50 6-67
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-45.6 4-51.3
Return Yards 49 27
Punts - Returns 2-10 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 3/3 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Stanford 4-1 773017
8 Notre Dame 5-0 14731438
O/U 52.5, ND -4.5
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 146 PASS YDS 269
55 RUSH YDS 272
201 TOTAL YDS 541
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 174 1 1 114.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 1230 11 4 155.8
K. Costello 15/27 174 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 327 3
B. Love 17 73 1 39
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 0
T. Speights 1 8 0 8
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 61 1
C. Scarlett 1 2 0 2
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -49 0
K. Costello 5 -28 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 184 0
T. Irwin 5 57 0 29
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 147 0
O. St. Brown 1 45 0 45
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 3
C. Parkinson 1 31 0 31
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 438 8
J. Arcega-Whiteside 5 30 1 9
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 34 0
B. Love 2 7 0 9
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 262 0
K. Smith 1 4 0 4
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Wilson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Holder 1-1 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Reid 1-0 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 15/15
J. Toner 1/1 46 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 44.0 1
J. Bailey 8 45.6 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
B. Love 1 23.0 23 0
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 16.2 16 0
C. Scarlett 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.3 9 0
T. Irwin 1 9.0 9 0
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 1 0
M. Wilson 1 1.0 1 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 278 4 0 183.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 616 7 0 181.2
I. Book 24/33 278 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 161 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 161 1
D. Williams 21 161 1 45
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 87 3
I. Book 15 47 0 10
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 303 3
T. Jones Jr. 10 40 0 13
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 55 0
A. Davis 4 14 0 8
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 4 12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 311 1
M. Boykin 11 144 1 33
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 170 1
A. Mack 1 35 1 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 172 1
C. Finke 2 30 0 16
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 174 2
C. Claypool 3 23 1 10
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
C. Kmet 1 19 0 19
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 2 11 0 8
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 1 6 1 6
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Austin 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Williams 1 -1 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 63 0
M. Young 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
J. Tillery 4-0 4.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Kareem 1-0 1.0 0
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/9 20/20
J. Yoon 1/2 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 46.1 2
T. Newsome 4 51.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.5 12 0
M. Young 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 9.1 5 0
C. Finke 2 4.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 35 1:24 4 -10 Punt
12:07 STNFRD 47 1:23 3 8 Punt
8:13 ND 35 3:25 8 65 TD
0:09 ND 35 0:04 11 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:45 STNFRD 10 0:59 3 4 Punt
3:20 STNFRD 20 1:01 4 35 Punt
0:39 ND 35 0:17 6 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 STNFRD 33 1:34 3 1 Punt
8:12 ND 35 0:24 5 48 Punt
6:18 STNFRD 19 3:10 9 53 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 STNFRD 32 1:50 4 -13 Punt
8:16 ND 35 0:00 2 75 INT
8:02 ND 35 1:19 4 -10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 ND 33 0:54 5 20 Downs
10:40 ND 15 2:17 7 85 TD
4:39 STNFRD 35 4:25 13 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 STNFRD 35 2:13 7 12 Punt
6:08 ND 15 2:43 7 33 Punt
2:14 ND 20 1:27 7 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 STNFRD 35 0:00 4 -9 Punt
12:20 ND 24 3:24 10 56 FG
7:42 ND 25 0:59 3 7 Punt
2:23 STNFRD 35 1:45 12 43 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 ND 42 3:05 11 66 TD
8:16 STNFRD 35 0:06 1 35 TD
6:03 ND 37 4:41 9 45
