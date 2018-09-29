Drive Chart
Milton accounts for 6 TDs, No. 13 UCF routs Pitt 45-14

  • Sep 29, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) �� No. 13 UCF is unbeaten and getting better.

That's what's most important to coach Josh Heupel right now. Not whether Saturday's 45-14 rout of Power 5 conference opponent Pittsburgh sent a message to the College Football Playoff selection committee or skeptics who question how good the Knights are because of their schedule.

"We're 1-0 this week. The outsiders are going to judge it as they may," Heupel said after McKenzie Milton threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns to help the defending American Athletic Conference champions extend the nation's longest winning streak to 17 games.

"Our football team focuses on the daily task at hand. They are continuing to grow together. They are continuing to buy in to what we're doing," the coach added. "That's allowing us to play better in all three phrases. (Pitt) is a football team from one of those other conferences and we handled our business today."

A week after accounting for six TDs in a lopsided victory over Florida Atlantic, Milton also ran for two scores to give the junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, seven TDs passing and five rushing in his past two games.

UCF (4-0) now moves into the heart of its AAC schedule, hoping to go undefeated for the second straight year to play its way into consideration for a spot in the CFP.

"They've been undefeated for a year. They haven't lost a game," Pitt receiver Rafael Araujo-Lopes, who born in the Orlando area and played at nearby Winter Park High School. "That's a talented team. They get what they deserve."

Pitt (2-3) has had a knack for stunning teams with national title aspirations in recent seasons, however the Panthers were no match for a Milton-led offense that's scored at least 30 points in every game during its school- and AAC-record winning streak.

Running back Adrian Killins, Jr., scored on a 71-yard reception, and Milton tossed TD passes of 24 yards to Gabriel Davis, 2 yards to Michael Colubiale and 13 yards to Otis Anderson.

"Obviously it's a good football team. They didn't win 16 games in a row coming into this game by accident. It's hard for anybody to do that," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.

"The quarterback is an amazing football player. He's got my vote for the Heisman," Narduzzi added. "I don't know how many times we had him back there and he scrambled out and made plays. It's hard to win football games if you can't get off the field on third down."

Pitt surprised eventual national champion Clemson on the road two years ago. The Panthers ended a disappointing 2017 season by defeating unbeaten Miami, which at the time had the longest winning streak in the country and was in contention for a CFP berth.

Defense keyed both of those upset victories.

In two victories this year, Pitt allowed an average of 13 points. In losses to Penn State, North Carolina and UCF, the Panthers were outscored 134-45.

"I'm not worried about the points. I'm worried about the losses," Narduzzi said. "Last week was harder than this week (38-35 loss to North Carolina). We've got a tough schedule, so we're going to have to buckle up and get better."

The Panthers scored on Maurice Ffrench's 58-yard catch-and-run and Rafael Araujo-Lopes' 86-yard punt return.

Milton was 18 of 34 passing with no interceptions. Kenny Pickett was 16 of 26 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Pitt, which was limited to 109 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: One of the ways the Panthers had hoped to slow Milton was with an effective running game that helped them kept the UCF quarterback off the field for long stretches. That never materialized. The Knights ran 47 plays to Pitt's 28 in the opening half, outgaining the Panthers 316 yards to 114, including 119-36 rushing.

UCF: While Pitt isn't one of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Knights' dominating performance nevertheless was impressive. Milton completed passes to six different receivers and easily would have passed for even more yardage is he had been as accurate as usual on deep throws.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights were unbeaten last season, but not invited to the CFP after winning the AAC. They climbed three spots in the Top 25 after beating FAU and didn't do anything Saturday to deter an upward trend.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Home vs. Syracuse.

UCF: AAC home opener against SMU.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:46
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 4:57
8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
92
yds
02:20
pos
13
45
Point After TD 7:17
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 7:59
10-M.Milton complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
03:19
pos
7
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:39
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 12:50
10-M.Milton complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
00:43
pos
7
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:15
11-M.Wright 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
88
yds
03:53
pos
7
31
Point After TD 5:33
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 5:38
10-M.Milton complete to 86-M.Colubiale. 86-M.Colubiale runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
02:59
pos
7
27
Point After TD 14:50
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:56
10-M.Milton scrambles runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
01:13
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:36
48-M.Loudermilk punts 53 yards from UCF 33. 82-R.Araujo-Lopes runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
86
yds
0:00
pos
6
14
Point After TD 4:07
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:15
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
94
yds
01:44
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:52
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:58
10-M.Milton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
98
yds
02:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 32
Rushing 8 13
Passing 6 12
Penalty 2 7
3rd Down Conv 6-13 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 258 563
Total Plays 59 79
Avg Gain 4.4 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 109 240
Rush Attempts 33 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 5.3
Net Yards Passing 149 323
Comp. - Att. 16-26 18-34
Yards Per Pass 5.7 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 1-5
Penalties - Yards 11-125 8-71
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.3 2-49.0
Return Yards 112 47
Punts - Returns 1-86 3-22
Kickoffs - Returns 2-26 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-25
Kicking 2/2 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 2-3 700714
13 UCF 4-0 14177745
O/U 65.5, UCF -13
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 149 PASS YDS 323
109 RUSH YDS 240
258 TOTAL YDS 563
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 163 1 1 119.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 743 5 4 120.4
K. Pickett 16/26 163 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 404 4
Q. Ollison 11 49 0 13
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 207 2
D. Hall 7 44 0 18
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 103 0
A. Davis 5 19 0 8
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
M. Salahuddin 1 3 0 3
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 111 2
K. Pickett 9 -6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 172 2
M. Ffrench 3 78 1 58
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 265 0
T. Mack 2 41 0 28
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
W. Gragg 3 21 0 10
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 15 0 15
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 3 8 0 6
T. Sear 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Sear 1 6 0 6
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
R. Araujo-Lopes 0 0 0 0
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
D. Hall 0 0 0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Wheeler 0 0 0 0
M. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Smith 0 0 0 0
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 1
G. Aston 1 -1 0 -1
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
A. Davis 1 -2 0 -2
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 8 0
Q. Ollison 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
O. Idowu 5-2 1.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 5-1 0.0 0
K. Camp 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Camp 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Wirginis 4-1 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 4-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Stocker 4-3 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Briggs 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 3-0 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Roy 2-1 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 2-1 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 2-0 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wheeler 2-0 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 1-1 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Zeise 1-0 0.0 0
B. Garner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coleman 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Folston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 13/14
A. Kessman 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 38.2 1
K. Christodoulou 6 41.3 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 14 0
M. Salahuddin 2 13.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 86.0 86 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 12.2 86 1
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 86.0 86 1
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 328 4 0 172.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 1223 13 3 163.2
M. Milton 18/34 328 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 204 1
G. McCrae 10 64 0 20
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 198 5
M. Milton 10 51 2 23
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 126 0
B. Thompson 7 49 0 15
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 233 3
A. Killins Jr. 12 40 0 9
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 138 1
T. McGowan 5 36 0 21
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 111 1
D. Mack Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 140 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 189 1
A. Killins Jr. 3 140 1 71
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 322 4
G. Davis 4 80 1 35
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
Ma. Williams 2 38 0 27
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 2
O. Anderson 4 29 1 13
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 215 2
T. Nixon 3 28 0 19
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 1
M. Colubiale 2 13 1 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 3 0.0
R. Grant 6-2 0.0 1
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
N. Evans 6-5 0.5 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.5
K. Gibson 4-2 0.5 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 3-0 1.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 2-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 2-1 0.0 0
M. Cholewa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cholewa 2-0 0.0 0
G. Luyanda 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Luyanda 2-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Charlton 2-1 1.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Collier 2-1 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cochran 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Cochran 1-1 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Wooten 1-1 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Causey 1-1 0.0 0
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ke. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 27/27
M. Wright 1/1 21 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 40.6 0
M. Loudermilk 2 49.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 13.9 12 0
O. Anderson 3 7.3 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 PITT 10 4:19 9 39 Punt
6:52 UCF 35 0:46 4 -10 Punt
4:07 UCF 35 1:29 4 7 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 UCF 35 5:37 12 -2 INT
5:33 UCF 35 0:47 4 -11 Punt
0:11 UCF 35 0:04 2 -13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UCF 35 0:00 5 3 Punt
12:39 UCF 35 5:45 12 68 Downs
1:12 PITT 4 1:03 11 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:40 PITT 12 0:41 3 0 TD
7:17 UCF 35 2:20 7 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 0:36 5 0 Punt
9:27 UCF 17 2:29 11 83 TD
5:59 UCF 21 1:44 7 79 TD
2:32 UCF 38 0:20 3 -5 TD
1:13 PITT 35 1:13 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:37 UCF 33 2:59 9 67 TD
4:08 UCF 42 3:53 13 54 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 UCF 28 0:43 2 72 TD
6:08 UCF 23 4:53 15 73 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 UCF 26 3:19 9 74 TD
4:46 PITT 35 3:39 10 39
NCAA FB Scores