|
|
|PITT
|UCF
Milton accounts for 6 TDs, No. 13 UCF routs Pitt 45-14
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) �� No. 13 UCF is unbeaten and getting better.
That's what's most important to coach Josh Heupel right now. Not whether Saturday's 45-14 rout of Power 5 conference opponent Pittsburgh sent a message to the College Football Playoff selection committee or skeptics who question how good the Knights are because of their schedule.
"We're 1-0 this week. The outsiders are going to judge it as they may," Heupel said after McKenzie Milton threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns to help the defending American Athletic Conference champions extend the nation's longest winning streak to 17 games.
"Our football team focuses on the daily task at hand. They are continuing to grow together. They are continuing to buy in to what we're doing," the coach added. "That's allowing us to play better in all three phrases. (Pitt) is a football team from one of those other conferences and we handled our business today."
A week after accounting for six TDs in a lopsided victory over Florida Atlantic, Milton also ran for two scores to give the junior from Kapolei, Hawaii, seven TDs passing and five rushing in his past two games.
UCF (4-0) now moves into the heart of its AAC schedule, hoping to go undefeated for the second straight year to play its way into consideration for a spot in the CFP.
"They've been undefeated for a year. They haven't lost a game," Pitt receiver Rafael Araujo-Lopes, who born in the Orlando area and played at nearby Winter Park High School. "That's a talented team. They get what they deserve."
Pitt (2-3) has had a knack for stunning teams with national title aspirations in recent seasons, however the Panthers were no match for a Milton-led offense that's scored at least 30 points in every game during its school- and AAC-record winning streak.
Running back Adrian Killins, Jr., scored on a 71-yard reception, and Milton tossed TD passes of 24 yards to Gabriel Davis, 2 yards to Michael Colubiale and 13 yards to Otis Anderson.
"Obviously it's a good football team. They didn't win 16 games in a row coming into this game by accident. It's hard for anybody to do that," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
"The quarterback is an amazing football player. He's got my vote for the Heisman," Narduzzi added. "I don't know how many times we had him back there and he scrambled out and made plays. It's hard to win football games if you can't get off the field on third down."
Pitt surprised eventual national champion Clemson on the road two years ago. The Panthers ended a disappointing 2017 season by defeating unbeaten Miami, which at the time had the longest winning streak in the country and was in contention for a CFP berth.
Defense keyed both of those upset victories.
In two victories this year, Pitt allowed an average of 13 points. In losses to Penn State, North Carolina and UCF, the Panthers were outscored 134-45.
"I'm not worried about the points. I'm worried about the losses," Narduzzi said. "Last week was harder than this week (38-35 loss to North Carolina). We've got a tough schedule, so we're going to have to buckle up and get better."
The Panthers scored on Maurice Ffrench's 58-yard catch-and-run and Rafael Araujo-Lopes' 86-yard punt return.
Milton was 18 of 34 passing with no interceptions. Kenny Pickett was 16 of 26 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Pitt, which was limited to 109 yards rushing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: One of the ways the Panthers had hoped to slow Milton was with an effective running game that helped them kept the UCF quarterback off the field for long stretches. That never materialized. The Knights ran 47 plays to Pitt's 28 in the opening half, outgaining the Panthers 316 yards to 114, including 119-36 rushing.
UCF: While Pitt isn't one of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Knights' dominating performance nevertheless was impressive. Milton completed passes to six different receivers and easily would have passed for even more yardage is he had been as accurate as usual on deep throws.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Knights were unbeaten last season, but not invited to the CFP after winning the AAC. They climbed three spots in the Top 25 after beating FAU and didn't do anything Saturday to deter an upward trend.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Home vs. Syracuse.
UCF: AAC home opener against SMU.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|32
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|2
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|258
|563
|Total Plays
|59
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|240
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|149
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|18-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-125
|8-71
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|112
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-86
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-26
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|240
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|563
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|16/26
|163
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|11
|49
|0
|13
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|7
|44
|0
|18
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
|M. Salahuddin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|3
|78
|1
|58
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|2
|41
|0
|28
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Sear 86 TE
|T. Sear
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Wheeler 90 DL
|R. Wheeler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 9 WR
|M. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 DB
|P. Campbell III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wirginis 58 LB
|Q. Wirginis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs 20 DB
|D. Briggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Roy 93 DL
|S. Roy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wheeler 90 DL
|R. Wheeler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Zeise 25 LB
|E. Zeise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 27 DB
|B. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 4 DB
|T. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
|J. Folston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|6
|41.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
|M. Salahuddin
|2
|13.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|1
|86.0
|86
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|18/34
|328
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|10
|64
|0
|20
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|10
|51
|2
|23
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|7
|49
|0
|15
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|12
|40
|0
|9
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|5
|36
|0
|21
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|3
|140
|1
|71
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|4
|80
|1
|35
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|4
|29
|1
|13
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
M. Colubiale 86 TE
|M. Colubiale
|2
|13
|1
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|6-5
|0.5
|0
|
B. Moore 20 DB
|B. Moore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gibson 25 DB
|K. Gibson
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jasinski 56 LB
|P. Jasinski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 10 DL
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 40 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cholewa 97 DL
|M. Cholewa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Luyanda 24 LB
|G. Luyanda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 58 DL
|R. Charlton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cochran 43 DL
|A. Cochran
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 LB
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wooten 54 DL
|A. Wooten
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Causey 21 DB
|R. Causey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
|Ke. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 11 K
|M. Wright
|1/1
|21
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Loudermilk 48 P
|M. Loudermilk
|2
|49.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|7.3
|12
|0
-
HAWAII
SJST
44
41
5OT
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
21
26
4th 6:12 ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
35
4th 8:59 FOX
-
OREGST
ARIZST
10
24
2nd 6:22 PACN
-
USC
ARIZ
7
0
1st 0:47 ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
7
7
2nd 15:00 ESPU
-
19OREG
24CAL
7
3
1st 3:17 FS1
-
MISS
5LSU
6
28
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
Final ESP+
-
MA
OHIO
42
58
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BALLST
24
52
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
33
66
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
TROY
21
45
Final ESP3
-
TENN
2UGA
12
38
Final CBS
-
ODU
ECU
35
37
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCONN
49
7
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
APLST
7
52
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
NEB
42
28
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
28
24
Final ESP2
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
14
Final FS1
-
WMICH
MIAOH
40
39
Final ESP+
-
RICE
WAKE
24
56
Final
-
PITT
13UCF
14
45
Final ESPNU
-
TNST
VANDY
27
31
Final SECN
-
USM
10AUBURN
13
24
Final SECN
-
NEVADA
AF
28
25
Final ESNN
-
14MICH
NWEST
20
17
Final FOX
-
FLA
23MISSST
13
6
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
GAS
21
28
Final ESP+
-
NILL
EMICH
26
23
Final/3OT ESP+
-
LIB
NMEX
52
43
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST
24
28
Final PACN
-
BOISE
WYO
34
14
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
30
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
27
63
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU
24
25
Final FBOOK
-
CHARLO
UAB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
14
17
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
22DUKE
31
14
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
WKY
20
17
Final
-
ARPB
FIU
9
55
Final ESP+
-
SC
17UK
10
24
Final SECN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
29
27
Final beIN
-
7STNFRD
8ND
17
38
Final NBC