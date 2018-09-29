Drive Chart
No. 14 Michigan rallies to beat Northwestern 20-17

  • Sep 29, 2018

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Facing a large early deficit on the road and struggling on both sides of the ball, Michigan appeared headed for a frustrating loss.

The players, though, said they never doubted they would rally.

Karan Higdon ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, Shea Patterson threw 196 yards and No. 14 Michigan overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Northwestern 20-17 in Saturday night.

Higdon gave the Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead with a 5-yard run with 4:06 remaining. Higdon averaged 3.8 yards on 30 carries, and Patterson completed 15 of 24 passes to help Michigan win its fourth straight.

Michigan held Northwestern to 97 yards of total offense in the final three quarters and had six sacks for the game. Defensive end Chase Winovich had a team-high eight solo tackles and a sack.

''The way we saw things, it was always our game,'' Winovich said. ''We just had to do what we had to do.''

It was Michigan's biggest comeback since 2011 against Notre Dame (also 17 points) and Jim Harbaugh's largest comeback as a college coach.

''I talked about it at halftime. We are being tested and it's time to find out what we're made of,''' Harbaugh said. ''Our guys really responded.''

Clayton Thorson completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards for Northwestern (1-3, 1-1) in the Wildcats' third straight loss.

John Moten IV had 36 yards on 13 rushes and a touchdown in his first start for Northwestern. He took over for Jeremy Larkin after Larkin retired this week because of a spinal condition.

Michigan has won seven straight games at Ryan Field.

A 14 1/2-point underdog, Northwestern jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter on short TD runs by Thorson and Moten and a career-high 45-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander.

Michigan, which had minus-2 yards on its first two possessions, pulled to 17-7 on Higdon's 4-yard run in the second quarter. The Wolverines made it 17-13 in the third on Quinn Nordin's two field goals.

Neither team could generate much offense in the fourth until Hidgon's second TD capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive. The key play in the drive was a 22-yard pass from Patterson to Zach Gentry for first-and-goal at the 6.

''Offensively, it just seemed like the plays we made in the first half, we went 0-fer in the second half,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''I thought Michigan's front dominated the second half, and that was the difference in the game.''

STRANGE CALL

The Wolverines might have grabbed the lead earlier, but a 28-yard run by Patterson on the previous possession was called back because of a holding penalty on Higdon. After Patterson faked the handoff on a run-pass option, Higdon ran straight ahead into the line and was wrapped up by a Northwestern player.

''The whole stadium saw that the linebacker tackled our running back,'' Harbaugh said. ''Phantom call.''

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

The sellout crowd of 47,330 featured as many fans cheering for Michigan as the home team.

''That was great to see coming in and out of our tunnel,'' Harbaugh said. ''They were showing their support.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: It certainly wasn't pretty - particularly on the offensive side - but the defense stepped up to shut down the Wildcats following a fast start. With a pair of home games in the next two weeks, the Wolverines will have an opportunity to extend its winning streak and maintain momentum.

Northwestern: After being on a pitch count in the first three games, Thorson went the distance and eliminated the mistakes that led to the loss against Akron two weeks ago. But again, the offense bogged down after a fast start and struggled in the second half. ''We're up 17-0, and we didn't finish the job,'' Thorson said. ''The past few weeks, that's been the story. We're up, and then in the second half, we don't finish the job.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan figures to continue to inch its way toward the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Michigan hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Northwestern visits Michigan State next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:06
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 4:09
22-K.Higdon runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
67
yds
06:05
pos
19
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
3-Q.Nordin 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
05:28
pos
13
17
Field Goal 7:48
3-Q.Nordin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
69
yds
04:44
pos
10
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:14
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 9:19
22-K.Higdon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:37
pos
6
17
Point After TD 12:56
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 13:00
20-J.Moten runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
00:48
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:46
14-C.Kuhbander 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
04:31
pos
0
10
Point After TD 10:18
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:29
18-C.Thorson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
02:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 10 5
Passing 7 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 374 158
Total Plays 66 63
Avg Gain 5.7 2.5
Net Yards Rushing 180 28
Rush Attempts 42 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 0.8
Net Yards Passing 194 130
Comp. - Att. 15-24 16-29
Yards Per Pass 8.1 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 6-44
Penalties - Yards 11-100 2-25
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-51.0 7-39.3
Return Yards 69 46
Punts - Returns 6-24 4-46
Kickoffs - Returns 3-45 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Michigan 4-1 076720
Northwestern 1-3 1070017
O/U 46.5, NWEST +15.5
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 194 PASS YDS 130
180 RUSH YDS 28
374 TOTAL YDS 158
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 196 0 0 131.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 905 7 2 154.2
S. Patterson 15/24 196 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 115 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 479 5
K. Higdon 30 115 2 30
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 21 0
S. Patterson 7 31 0 12
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 25 0 25
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 1
T. Wilson 1 6 0 6
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 4
B. Mason 2 5 0 3
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Bell 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 214 1
N. Collins 6 73 0 36
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 194 1
Z. Gentry 3 46 0 22
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
N. Eubanks 2 45 0 24
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 183 4
D. Peoples-Jones 2 14 0 9
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Higdon 1 9 0 9
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Wangler 1 9 0 9
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
G. Perry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
C. Winovich 9-0 1.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 6-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 5-0 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
K. Paye 4-0 2.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Metellus 3-0 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Long 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-0 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Watson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Mone 2-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Uche 2-0 2.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 1-1 0.0 0
M. Onwenu 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Onwenu 1-0 1.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ross 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 23/24
Q. Nordin 2/2 24 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 52.1 2
W. Hart 6 51.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 28.4 18 1
A. Thomas 2 17.5 18 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
B. Hawkins 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 4.8 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 8.2 13 1
D. Peoples-Jones 5 4.8 13 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Bell 1 0.0 0 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 174 0 0 113.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 927 3 3 118.0
C. Thorson 16/27 174 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 57 2
J. Moten IV 13 36 1 9
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
S. Vault 7 18 0 9
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Lees 2 8 0 4
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
I. Bowser 1 2 0 2
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -67 1
C. Thorson 11 -36 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 291 0
F. Nagel 6 65 0 15
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
J. Jefferson 1 36 0 36
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 197 1
B. Skowronek 3 25 0 10
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 76 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 4 24 0 8
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
K. McGowan 1 15 0 15
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Moten IV 1 9 0 9
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 183 2
C. Green 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
J. Pace 9-2 0.0 0
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. McGee 6-1 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Fisher 6-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 6-5 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
J. Gaziano 5-1 0.5 0
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 5-0 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 3-0 0.0 0
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
N. Hall 3-2 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Bergin 3-3 0.0 0
T. Goens 83 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Goens 2-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kent 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kent 1-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
F. Wyatt 1-3 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Brown IV 0-1 0.5 0
J. Thompson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 11/11
C. Kuhbander 1/1 45 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 37.9 0
J. Collins 7 39.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 11.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 5.6 16 0
R. Lees 4 11.5 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 35 1:23 4 -19 Punt
10:18 NWEST 35 0:51 4 -20 Punt
4:05 NWEST 35 1:55 7 17 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 NWEST 35 3:37 8 65 TD
5:21 MICH 12 2:52 6 42 Punt
2:02 MICH 39 0:57 4 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 MICH 26 4:44 10 69 FG
5:38 MICH 38 5:28 10 56 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 MICH 37 2:02 4 -1 Punt
10:14 MICH 33 6:05 11 67 TD
3:15 MICH 34 2:29 7 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 NWEST 44 2:26 6 56 TD
9:17 NWEST 36 4:31 10 37 FG
1:27 NWEST 48 0:48 10 52 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 MICH 35 3:09 10 35 Punt
2:29 NWEST 5 0:21 3 9 Punt
1:05 NWEST 20 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:49 MICH 35 0:00 6 6 Punt
7:43 MICH 35 1:55 7 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 MICH 35 0:00 6 1 Punt
11:37 NWEST 28 0:46 3 2 Punt
4:06 MICH 35 0:12 4 -20 Punt
0:46 NWEST 15 0:39 6 29
