Drive Chart
OREG
CAL

No Text

No. 19 Oregon beats No. 24 California 42-24

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 30, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Every time it seemed like California might be ready to mount a comeback, Oregon's opportunistic defense stepped up and delivered.

A week after a crushing collapse, the Ducks responded with a resilient performance for their first Pac-12 road win since 2016.

Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes to help No. 19 Oregon build a big lead and the Ducks used five takeaways and two defensive touchdowns to avoid a repeat of last week's loss to Stanford, beating No. 24 California 42-24 on Saturday night.

''We had a lot of naysayers saying we were going to be back to the old Oregon way,'' linebacker Troy Dye said. ''We had a bad taste in our mouth. We had a lot to prove this week. We came out and we proved some points.''

La'Mar Winston Jr. returned a fumble for a touchdown in the first half and Ugochukwu Amadi had an interception return for a TD in the second half for the Ducks (4-1, 1-1), who blew a 17-point, second-half lead in an overtime loss to Stanford.

Travis Dye ran for 115 yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Vardell ran for 106 yards to give Oregon a big road win against the Golden Bears (3-1, 0-1) after losing all four conference games away from home a year ago.

The Ducks broke out to a 35-10 lead early in the third quarter before Cal responded with a TD run by Patrick Laird. The Bears had chances to cut further into the deficit after Travis Dye lost a fumble.

But the Oregon defense responded well this week, intercepting a pass from Chase Garbers in the end zone and stopping Brandon McIlwain for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the fourth quarter. Amadi sealed the game with a 32-yard interception return against McIlwain for a TD that made it 42-24.

''The mindset was to redeem ourselves,'' Amadi said. ''We were eager to get back on the field. We wanted to give the world what they needed to see and that was playing Oregon football.''

Cal started well in its first game as a ranked team in three years by holding the ball for nearly half the first quarter before settling for a field goal on the opening drive. The Bears went back ahead 10-7 early in the second quarter on a 28-yard keeper by McIlwain.

But the Ducks scored three TDs in the final 5:44 of the half to put away the game. Dye scored on a 45-yard run and Herbert connected on a 36-yard TD pass to Dillon Mitchell.

Then with the Bears driving and looking to cut into an 11-point deficit, the Ducks seized momentum in the final seconds of the half. Drayton Carlberg sacked McIlwain and knocked the ball loose. Winston scooped it up and raced 61 yards for the score that made it 28-10 with 18 seconds left in the half.

''Everybody feels awful,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''You invest so much time and energy and when it doesn't go like you want it to go, it stings. You only get so many opportunities to go out and play, so it hurts and it should hurt. We'll learn from it.''

Vardell had a 74-yard run to the 1 on the opening play of the third quarter for the Ducks to set up another TD.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: Herbert was sharp as usual, completing 16 of 22 passes for 225 yards. But he got plenty of help from a strong ground game and the big plays by the defense. There were two defensive TDs, Amadi and Jevon Holland each had two interceptions, and Troy Dye made the big fourth-down stop against McIlwain.

California: The Bears figure to have a short stay in the poll. They allowed far too many big plays defensively and couldn't develop any consistency throwing the ball. Cal used Garbers and McIlwain throughout the game but neither quarterback was effective throwing the ball. McIlwain had two interceptions and lost a fumble, and Garbers also was intercepted twice.

''There's definitely more that we could've done,'' McIlwain said. ''Five turnovers is never acceptable. We've got to do a better job and especially myself, I've got to do a better job of being able to take care of the ball and get it to my receivers and it to the running backs and let them have the opportunity to make a play.''

RUN TO DAYLIGHT

McIlwain did do some damage running the ball. He had 15 carries for 123 yards against a defense that had held three straight opponents under 100 yards. He became the first Cal QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Joe Kapp in 1958.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Host No. 11 Washington on Oct. 13.

California: Visit Arizona on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Touchdown 3:28
5-B.McIlwain incomplete. Intended for 17-V.Wharton INTERCEPTED by 7-U.Amadi at CAL 32. 7-U.Amadi runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
00:07
pos
41
24
Point After TD 4:31
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 4:36
5-B.McIlwain complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
112
yds
03:11
pos
35
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:51
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 10:57
28-P.Laird runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:32
pos
35
16
Point After TD 13:29
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 13:36
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
34
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 0:38
5-B.McIlwain sacked at ORE 39 for -11 yards FUMBLES (90-D.Carlberg). 32-L.Winston runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
48
yds
00:29
pos
27
10
Point After TD 2:47
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 2:56
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
01:15
pos
20
10
Point After TD 5:44
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 5:53
26-T.Dye runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:39
pos
13
10
Point After TD 9:32
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 9:39
5-B.McIlwain runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
05:17
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:13
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 85-K.Dillon. 85-K.Dillon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:14
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:38
39-G.Thomas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
57
yds
07:22
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 25
Rushing 11 15
Passing 9 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 8-13 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 485 414
Total Plays 64 72
Avg Gain 7.6 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 260 241
Rush Attempts 42 41
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 5.9
Net Yards Passing 225 173
Comp. - Att. 16-22 16-31
Yards Per Pass 10.2 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-13
Penalties - Yards 7-72 4-30
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 4-34.5 2-59.0
Return Yards 89 222
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-35
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 7-187
Int. - Returns 4-38 0-0
Kicking 6/7 4/4
Extra Points 6/6 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Oregon 4-1 7217742
24 California 3-1 377724
O/U 58.5, CAL +2
California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA
 225 PASS YDS 173
260 RUSH YDS 241
485 TOTAL YDS 414
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 225 2 0 188.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1411 15 5 180.9
J. Herbert 16/22 225 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 253 2
Tr. Dye 20 115 1 45
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 420 2
C. Verdell 9 106 0 74
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 107 1
J. Herbert 6 31 0 9
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 16 6
C. Habibi-Likio 6 12 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 442 2
D. Mitchell 7 105 1 36
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 168 3
J. Redd 1 33 0 33
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
K. Dillon 1 30 1 30
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
B. Schooler 1 19 0 19
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
C. Verdell 3 18 0 9
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
Tr. Dye 1 11 0 11
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 177 4
J. Johnson III 1 9 0 9
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Bay 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Carlberg 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Carlberg 1-1 1.5 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jelks 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 1-0 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 0-0 0.0 2
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Winston Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/10
A. Stack 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 36.5 2
T. Snee 3 31.0 2 39
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 43.6 1
B. Maimone 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.8 24 0
T. Brooks-James 2 23.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.2 4 0
U. Amadi 1 4.0 4 0
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. McIlwain 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 128 1 2 100.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 213 2 2 112.1
B. McIlwain 11/21 128 1 2
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 44 0 2 41.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 493 6 4 136.3
C. Garbers 4/9 44 0 2
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
P. Laird 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. McIlwain 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 252 2
B. McIlwain 15 123 1 28
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 236 2
P. Laird 18 92 1 19
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 150 0
C. Garbers 6 24 0 19
M. McMorris 99 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. McMorris 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 144 0
V. Wharton III 6 68 0 25
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 159 1
K. Noa 4 46 0 24
I. Bunting 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 93 0
I. Bunting 1 45 0 45
M. Ways 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
M. Ways 2 18 0 13
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 135 3
J. Duncan 2 8 1 7
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 90 2
P. Laird 1 1 0 1
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 1
Je. Hawkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kunaszyk 1-0 0.0 0
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 15/15
G. Thomas 1/1 26 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 59.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 40.8 2
S. Coutts 2 59.0 2 73
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 22.8 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 28.0 34 1
A. Davis 5 22.8 34 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 19 0
Ja. Hawkins 1 19.0 19 0
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 42.0 54 0
Je. Hawkins 1 54.0 54 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 7.9 35 0
V. Wharton III 1 35.0 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 CAL 35 3:14 9 65 TD
4:07 OREG 37 3:38 9 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 CAL 35 3:39 10 75 TD
4:11 OREG 19 1:15 4 81 TD
2:22 OREG 10 1:07 4 36 Punt
0:31 OREG 35 0:13 1 -15
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 CAL 35 0:00 4 65 TD
10:51 CAL 35 1:20 5 6 Fumble
7:25 OREG 20 3:58 11 57 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 OREG 3 6:28 12 49 Punt
4:31 CAL 35 0:56 5 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 35 7:22 15 57 FG
4:13 OREG 35 0:00 2 78 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 CAL 10 5:17 13 90 TD
5:44 OREG 35 0:52 4 5 Punt
2:47 OREG 35 0:19 4 -18 Punt
1:07 CAL 50 0:29 3 50 TD
0:18 OREG 20 0:00 2 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 OREG 35 2:32 7 65 TD
9:05 OREG 41 1:01 4 -39 INT
3:23 CAL 24 3:03 12 75 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 CAL 3 3:11 8 97 TD
3:35 CAL 17 0:07 2 81 INT
3:02 OREG 35 1:49 7 -24 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores