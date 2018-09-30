Drive Chart
Burrow's big game leads No. 5 LSU past Ole Miss, 45-16

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 30, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Joe Burrow buried Mississippi with a breakout performance through the air and on the ground.

Burrow passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 96 yards and another score, and No. 5 LSU routed the Rebels 45-16 on Saturday night.

It was an encouraging sight for the Tigers as the toughest part of their schedule nears.

''LSU used to be a running offense,'' said receiver Justin Jefferson, who had five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and was one of nine Tigers with a reception. ''Spreading the ball around like we do now is a very good feeling for this offense, especially the receivers.''

Burrow had his best game by far for LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) since arriving this year as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, completing 18 of 25 passes. His touchdown run went for 35 yards and his 388 yards of total offense were fourth-most in a single game in LSU history.

''I'm excited about the play of Joe Burrow,'' said LSU coach Ed Orgeron, whose team will play No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13 and No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3. ''Joe can make the throws. I know he can make the decisions and I know he can scramble.

''Joe would be a good dual-threat quarterback,'' Orgeron added, but cautioned that he doesn't want to expose Burrow to too many hits because there is only one other scholarship QB on the roster.

Jefferson's touchdowns went for 65 yards on a crossing route and 5 yards on a perfectly placed fade to the left corner of the end zone.

Ja'Marr Chase scored LSU's first touchdown with a difficult leaping grab of a 21-yard timing pass along the right sideline.

''When this offense is running smoothly, we have a lot of different playmakers that get to touch the ball,'' Burrow said. ''What you look for in an offense is balance and we did that pretty well.''

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette each had short TDs rushing and LSU finished with 281 yards on the ground for 573 yards of total offense.

LSU dominated much of the game, but two turnovers let the Rebels (3-2, 0-2) hang around until late in the third quarter.

The Tigers led 28-3 when Burrow lost a fumble on the Ole Miss 9. Brossette lost a fumble inside the Mississippi 15 with the Tigers leading 28-6 lead.

The Rebels then drove for their only TD of the game on Scottie Phillips' 1-yard run, which trimmed LSU's lead to 28-13 late in the third quarter. Phillips finished with 96 yards rushing.

The Tigers responded decisively, however, driving 67 yards on just five plays to begin pulling away again on Jefferson's second TD catch. Terrace Marshall Jr. had a 52-yard reception to the Rebels 10 during the series.

Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta'amu was sacked just once on a blitz by safety Grant Delpit, but often threw under duress, finishing 19 of 38 for 178 yards and one interception.

''They did a good job with pressuring us a lot and we weren't able to capitalize,'' Rebels coach Matt Luke said. ''We were beaten soundly in all three phases and we've got to find a way to get better.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: After taking a 3-0 lead, the Rebels' defense got increasingly exposed. The Ole Miss offense, which has been explosive in victories over nonconference teams, again struggled against an elite SEC defense as it did in a 62-7 loss to Alabama. The Rebels also committed 17 penalties for 167 yards, including two penalties on fourth down that extended LSU drives. Luke said his team's rash of penalties was ''probably what I'm most disappointed in.''

LSU: The Tigers looked as potent offensively as they have all season and might have eclipsed 50 points if not for two lost fumbles deep in Rebels territory. Meanwhile, Delpit's second interception of the season increased Tiger takeaways to 10 on seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU will at least hold steady in the AP Top 25 Poll . Whether the Tigers move up depends on how voters view their rout of Ole Miss vs. narrow victories by No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

IN MEMORIAM

LSU honored slain basketball player Wayde Sims with a moment of silence before the marching band's playing of the university's alma mater and the national anthem. Hardly a sound could be heard in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for about 15 seconds as images of the 20-year-old Sims were shown on the video board. Sims, a Baton Rouge native whose father also played basketball for LSU, was killed by gunfire early Friday. An arrest was made Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

LSU travels to play the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Follow Brett Martel at www.Twitter.com/brettmartel

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:56
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
45
Touchdown 2:56
9-J.Burrow runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
04:07
pos
16
44
Field Goal 9:17
36-C.Tracy 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
03:57
pos
16
38
Field Goal 13:25
92-L.Logan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
41
yds
01:45
pos
16
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:48
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 1:56
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:49
pos
13
34
Point After TD 3:45
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 3:48
22-S.Phillips runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
75
yds
04:38
pos
12
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
92-L.Logan 17 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
90
yds
02:27
pos
6
28
Point After TD 7:41
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 7:53
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:33
pos
3
27
Point After TD 8:59
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 9:07
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MIS Offside declined.
15
plays
108
yds
05:53
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 1:00
4-N.Brossette runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
04:00
pos
3
13
Point After TD 5:59
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:05
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:19
92-L.Logan 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
62
yds
02:49
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 34
Rushing 9 16
Passing 8 10
Penalty 1 8
3rd Down Conv 5-15 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 323 573
Total Plays 69 75
Avg Gain 4.7 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 150 281
Rush Attempts 31 50
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.6
Net Yards Passing 173 292
Comp. - Att. 19-38 18-25
Yards Per Pass 4.6 11.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 0-0
Penalties - Yards 17-167 5-40
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-47.8 1-44.0
Return Yards 23 56
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 4/4 7/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 3/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 3-2 337316
5 LSU 5-0 141471045
O/U 60, LSU -11
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 173 PASS YDS 292
150 RUSH YDS 281
323 TOTAL YDS 573
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 178 0 1 84.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1537 10 4 155.3
J. Ta'amu 19/38 178 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 563 6
S. Phillips 16 96 1 24
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 49 1
J. Ta'amu 8 25 0 11
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 92 2
I. Woullard 6 22 0 12
A. Linton 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
A. Linton 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 453 3
A. Brown 9 72 0 35
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 405 4
D. Metcalf 3 37 0 22
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 207 0
D. Lodge 3 23 0 10
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 212 1
B. Sanders 1 19 0 19
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
E. Moore 2 18 0 16
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 94 0
D. Knox 1 9 0 9
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cooley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Hibbler 1-0 1.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 20/21
L. Logan 3/3 40 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 40.3 1
M. Brown 6 47.8 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
E. Moore 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
E. Moore 1 3.0 3 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 292 3 0 209.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 1023 6 0 134.1
J. Burrow 18/25 292 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 154 2
J. Burrow 9 96 1 35
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 481 6
N. Brossette 20 72 1 14
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 275 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 11 67 1 17
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Jefferson 1 19 0 19
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
L. Fournette 3 13 0 7
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Sullivan 1 11 0 11
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Carter 1 2 0 2
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
C. Curry 3 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 99 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 294 2
J. Jefferson 5 99 2 65
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 52 0 52
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 143 1
S. Sullivan 5 50 0 19
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
R. McMath 2 42 0 23
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 2
J. Chase 1 21 1 21
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Fournette 1 12 0 12
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
F. Moreau 1 9 0 9
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
N. Brossette 1 6 0 6
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
J. Giles 1 1 0 1
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
D. Dillon 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
G. Delpit 1-0 1.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
C. Tracy 1/2 26 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 47.8 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.7 32 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 25.5 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Kirklin 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 35 0:00 4 -5 INT
12:08 MISS 35 2:49 10 52 FG
5:59 LSU 35 0:53 4 -9 Punt
0:57 LSU 35 0:14 4 -15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:59 LSU 35 0:12 4 -10 Punt
7:41 LSU 35 0:50 4 -1 Punt
2:36 MISS 9 2:27 13 90 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 MISS 13 1:23 5 25 Punt
8:26 MISS 41 4:38 17 59 TD
1:48 LSU 35 1:45 11 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:49 LSU 35 1:36 6 -4 Punt
2:56 LSU 50 1:47 6 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 LSU 47 2:43 6 19 FG Miss
9:11 MISS 35 3:06 8 81 TD
5:00 LSU 29 4:00 10 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 17 5:53 15 80 TD
8:26 LSU 31 0:33 2 4 TD
5:57 LSU 21 3:00 11 63 Fumble
0:02 MISS 35 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MISS 35 0:00 10 66 Fumble
10:06 LSU 20 0:59 4 -2 Punt
3:45 MISS 35 1:49 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 MISS 35 3:57 10 57 FG
7:03 LSU 36 4:07 7 64 TD
