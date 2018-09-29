|
|
|WVU
|TXTECH
Grier, No. 12 WVU hold on to beat No. 25 Texas Tech, 42-34
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Will Grier threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns, Keith Washington thwarted a rally with 51-yard interception return for a score and No. 12 West Virginia held on for a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.
Marcus Simms had nine catches for a career-high 138 yards - all in the first half - for his third straight 100-yard game. The Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) scored 28 first-quarter points.
Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman, the nation's leading passer coming in, didn't return after getting injured in the first half when he was sandwiched on hits by Ezekiel Rose and Washington as he threw a pass.
Sophomore Jett Duffey had his first career touchdown pass and TD run filling in for Bowman as the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) stayed close after trailing 35-10 at halftime.
With Texas Tech driving for a potential tying score late in the fourth quarter, Duffey's second interception was a leaping grab by Washington , who returned it for a 42-27 lead.
''I focused all week on starting fast,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''I guess I forgot to tell them there was a second half.''
Duffey kept one drive alive with a 27-yard run on fourth-and-9 when he avoided three rushers on a blitz and cut inside another defender on the sideline when he was still short of the first down.
The Red Raiders pulled within eight when Duffey scored on a 3-yard run . The touchdown was set up by a 35-yard catch by Antoine Wesley , who made the grab after the ball bounced off Washington. Duffey threw for 172 yards and ran for 86.
The Heisman Trophy hopeful Grier had 198 yards passing in the first quarter with a 13-yard scoring toss to Gary Jennings and a 45-yarder to Simms for a 21-0 lead .
Kennedy McKoy capped the quarter for the Mountaineers with a 38-yard touchdown run with 4 seconds left to put the Mountaineers up 28-7. McKoy had 77 yards on 11 carries. West Virginia had 382 yards at halftime and finished with 489.
''They're really good on offense,'' Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''Their skill is tremendous. Their quarterback is a great player. They've got a great scheme. But we can't make it that easy.''
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers missed a chance to put away the Red Raiders early and cruise to an easy road win. Grier overthrew two open receivers on deep balls near the goal line, including one on fourth down. David Sills V had a third-down drop late in the third quarter that let Texas Tech keep the momentum after a touchdown drive.
Texas Tech: Kingsbury, a week removed from an impressive win at then-No. 15 Oklahoma State that vaulted the Red Raiders into the AP Top 25, couldn't get that breakthrough win over a ranked opponent at home. Since beating No. 24 TCU in Kingsbury's first year in 2013, Texas Tech has lost eight straight games to ranked visitors.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Mountaineers could be headed into the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when they reached No. 5 after a 5-0 start before a loss in Lubbock started a five-game skid that led to a 7-6 finish. The Red Raiders' stay in the rankings could be a lot like it was last year: one week with a loss to West Virginia knocking them out. Texas Tech was 24th before last season's loss in Morgantown.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: Kansas at home next Saturday.
Texas Tech: Open week before trip to TCU on Oct. 11.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|28
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|472
|449
|Total Plays
|73
|89
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|168
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|353
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|25-47
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|12-115
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|106
|89
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-89
|Int. - Returns
|3-106
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|6/6
|Extra Points
|6/6
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|27/41
|370
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|11
|77
|1
|38
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|6
|31
|0
|12
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|9
|18
|1
|6
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|3
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|9
|138
|1
|45
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|7
|70
|2
|14
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|61
|0
|43
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|4
|48
|0
|24
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Hill 11 S
|C. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|12-2
|0.0
|2
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|11-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Raines 8 S
|K. Raines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thrift 90 DL
|B. Thrift
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 CB
|S. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|5
|41.6
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|15
|86
|1
|27
|
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|8
|20
|1
|8
|
T. King 24 RB
|T. King
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Felton 2 RB
|D. Felton
|8
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wesley 4 WR
|A. Wesley
|8
|110
|1
|40
|
J. High 88 WR
|J. High
|6
|105
|0
|31
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|6
|54
|1
|17
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
Z. Austin 19 WR
|Z. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Collins 22 WR
|S. Collins
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 40 LB
|D. Allen
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Johnson 7 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jones 9 LB
|T. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gordon 99 DL
|P. Gordon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 20 DB
|A. Frye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 31 DB
|J. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 13 LB
|K. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 97 DL
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gilmore 94 DL
|L. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dorsey 15 DB
|V. Dorsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Killian 40 FB
|C. Killian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonney 10 DB
|J. Bonney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Hatfield 96 K
|C. Hatfield
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Panazzolo 85 P
|D. Panazzolo
|5
|40.6
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|3
|29.7
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
4th 3:40 ESP+
-
MA
OHIO
42
55
4th 7:24 ESP3
-
WMICH
MIAOH
14
17
2nd 1:55 ESP+
-
PITT
13UCF
7
28
2nd 5:33 ESPNU
-
FSU
LVILLE
7
14
2nd 3:46 ESP2
-
TENN
2UGA
0
10
2nd 1:23 CBS
-
CINCY
UCONN
14
7
2nd 1:17 CBSSN
-
ODU
ECU
17
21
2nd 3:37 ESP3
-
SALA
APLST
7
35
2nd 4:39 ESP+
-
RICE
WAKE
3
42
2nd 1:03
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
0
2nd 0:34 FS1
-
CSTCAR
TROY
14
21
2nd 0:53 ESP3
-
PURDUE
NEB
17
7
2nd 7:26 BTN
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
6
28
2nd 4:21 ABC
-
NEVADA
AF
7
0
2nd 10:22 ESNN
-
USM
10AUBURN
3
7
2nd 12:50 SECN
-
TNST
VANDY
13
7
2nd 6:32 SECN
-
14MICH
NWEST
0
7
1st 10:18 FOX
-
KENTST
BALLST
17
35
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
FLA
23MISSST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
NMEX
0
066 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
UTAH
WASHST
0
050.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAS
0
054 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
064 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
22DUKE
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
FAU
MTSU
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
MRSHL
WKY
0
051.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
7STNFRD
8ND
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SC
17UK
0
051.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARPB
FIU
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
0
067.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
046.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
MISS
5LSU
0
061 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:15pm ESPN
-
OREGST
ARIZST
0
063 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
USC
ARIZ
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
19OREG
24CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm FS1