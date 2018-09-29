Drive Chart
WVU
TXTECH

No Text

Grier, No. 12 WVU hold on to beat No. 25 Texas Tech, 42-34

  STATS AP
  Sep 29, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Will Grier threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns, Keith Washington thwarted a rally with 51-yard interception return for a score and No. 12 West Virginia held on for a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

Marcus Simms had nine catches for a career-high 138 yards - all in the first half - for his third straight 100-yard game. The Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) scored 28 first-quarter points.

Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman, the nation's leading passer coming in, didn't return after getting injured in the first half when he was sandwiched on hits by Ezekiel Rose and Washington as he threw a pass.

Sophomore Jett Duffey had his first career touchdown pass and TD run filling in for Bowman as the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) stayed close after trailing 35-10 at halftime.

With Texas Tech driving for a potential tying score late in the fourth quarter, Duffey's second interception was a leaping grab by Washington , who returned it for a 42-27 lead.

''I focused all week on starting fast,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''I guess I forgot to tell them there was a second half.''

Duffey kept one drive alive with a 27-yard run on fourth-and-9 when he avoided three rushers on a blitz and cut inside another defender on the sideline when he was still short of the first down.

The Red Raiders pulled within eight when Duffey scored on a 3-yard run . The touchdown was set up by a 35-yard catch by Antoine Wesley , who made the grab after the ball bounced off Washington. Duffey threw for 172 yards and ran for 86.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful Grier had 198 yards passing in the first quarter with a 13-yard scoring toss to Gary Jennings and a 45-yarder to Simms for a 21-0 lead .

Kennedy McKoy capped the quarter for the Mountaineers with a 38-yard touchdown run with 4 seconds left to put the Mountaineers up 28-7. McKoy had 77 yards on 11 carries. West Virginia had 382 yards at halftime and finished with 489.

''They're really good on offense,'' Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''Their skill is tremendous. Their quarterback is a great player. They've got a great scheme. But we can't make it that easy.''

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers missed a chance to put away the Red Raiders early and cruise to an easy road win. Grier overthrew two open receivers on deep balls near the goal line, including one on fourth down. David Sills V had a third-down drop late in the third quarter that let Texas Tech keep the momentum after a touchdown drive.

Texas Tech: Kingsbury, a week removed from an impressive win at then-No. 15 Oklahoma State that vaulted the Red Raiders into the AP Top 25, couldn't get that breakthrough win over a ranked opponent at home. Since beating No. 24 TCU in Kingsbury's first year in 2013, Texas Tech has lost eight straight games to ranked visitors.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Mountaineers could be headed into the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when they reached No. 5 after a 5-0 start before a loss in Lubbock started a five-game skid that led to a 7-6 finish. The Red Raiders' stay in the rankings could be a lot like it was last year: one week with a loss to West Virginia knocking them out. Texas Tech was 24th before last season's loss in Morgantown.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Kansas at home next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Open week before trip to TCU on Oct. 11.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
34
Touchdown 0:40
26-T.Henry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
42
33
Point After TD 2:58
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
27
Touchdown 3:11
7-J.Duffey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-K.Washington at WVU 49. 28-K.Washington runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
51
yds
0:00
pos
41
27
Point After TD 7:50
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
27
Touchdown 7:54
7-J.Duffey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
02:24
pos
35
26
Field Goal 12:40
96-C.Hatfield 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
71
yds
00:33
pos
35
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 3:08
7-J.Duffey complete to 8-D.Bowman. 8-D.Bowman runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
36
yds
3:30
pos
35
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 1:13
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:11
pos
34
10
Field Goal 9:48
96-C.Hatfield 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
38
yds
00:00
pos
28
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:13
6-K.McKoy runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:53
pos
27
7
Point After TD 2:06
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 2:15
10-A.Bowman complete to 4-A.Wesley. 4-A.Wesley runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:09
pos
21
6
Point After TD 3:24
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 3:24
7-W.Grier complete to 8-M.Simms. 8-M.Simms runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
59
yds
00:34
pos
20
0
Point After TD 8:06
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:11
4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
02:11
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:21
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:26
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
2:10
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 28
Rushing 8 13
Passing 15 13
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 7-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 472 449
Total Plays 73 89
Avg Gain 6.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 119 168
Rush Attempts 32 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.0
Net Yards Passing 353 281
Comp. - Att. 27-41 25-47
Yards Per Pass 8.6 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 2-14
Penalties - Yards 12-115 7-60
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 5-40.6
Return Yards 106 89
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-89
Int. - Returns 3-106 0-0
Kicking 6/7 6/6
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 West Virginia 4-0 2870742
25 Texas Tech 3-2 7371734
O/U 73.5, TXTECH +3.5
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 353 PASS YDS 281
119 RUSH YDS 168
472 TOTAL YDS 449
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 370 3 0 165.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 1487 17 3 200.7
W. Grier 27/41 370 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 244 2
K. McKoy 11 77 1 38
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 182 0
M. Pettaway 6 31 0 12
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 189 2
L. Brown 9 18 1 6
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Bush 1 7 0 7
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -18 0
W. Grier 3 -11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 138 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 433 2
M. Simms 9 138 1 45
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 70 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 6
G. Jennings Jr. 7 70 2 14
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 1
T. Simmons 2 61 0 43
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 294 5
D. Sills V 4 48 0 24
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
T. Wesco 2 33 0 28
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
K. McKoy 2 11 0 8
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
D. Maiden 1 9 0 9
C. Hill 11 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 12-2 0.0 2
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-5 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 11-5 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Norwood 7-1 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Stewart 5-1 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 5-0 0.0 1
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
D. Tonkery 3-3 1.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 2-0 0.0 0
K. Raines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Raines 2-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 2-0 0.0 0
B. Thrift 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thrift 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/5 22/22
E. Staley 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 41.4 1
B. Kinney 5 41.6 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 172 1 2 110.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 265 1 3 118.2
J. Duffey 16/27 172 1 2
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 123 1 1 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.3% 1680 11 3 155.5
A. Bowman 9/20 123 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 167 2
J. Duffey 15 86 1 27
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 114 2
D. Ward 6 24 0 11
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 251 7
T. Henry 8 20 1 8
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
T. King 2 16 0 13
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 214 4
D. Felton 8 12 0 6
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 105 3
S. Thompson 2 8 0 7
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -6 0
A. Bowman 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 621 5
A. Wesley 8 110 1 40
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 406 2
J. High 6 105 0 31
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 1
D. Bowman 6 54 1 17
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 191 1
K. Carter 4 33 0 13
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 119 0
Z. Austin 0 0 0 0
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 0
S. Collins 1 -7 0 -7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 10-0 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
D. Allen 7-4 0.5 0
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
J. Brooks 4-3 0.5 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
P. Gordon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Gordon 3-1 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 3-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Frye 2-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Coleman III 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hill 2-1 0.0 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
L. Gilmore 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gilmore 1-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Killian 40 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Killian 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bonney 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bonney 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/7 32/32
C. Hatfield 2/2 27 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 40.6 2
D. Panazzolo 5 40.6 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.7 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 25.5 52 0
D. Bowman 3 29.7 52 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 10.0 0 0
D. Bowman 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 35 2:34 9 75 TD
10:22 TXTECH 39 2:11 7 39 TD
7:17 WVU 26 1:47 6 37 Punt
3:58 WVU 41 0:34 2 59 TD
2:06 TXTECH 35 1:53 7 37 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:42 TXTECH 35 3:06 10 43 Downs
5:24 WVU 28 4:11 13 52 TD
0:31 WVU 47 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 WVU 14 0:48 3 3 Punt
9:40 WVU 12 2:34 7 52 FG Miss
3:02 TXTECH 35 2:10 7 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 TXTECH 35 1:38 5 5 Punt
7:50 TXTECH 35 2:22 8 21 Punt
0:38 TXTECH 35 0:00 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 WVU 35 1:43 7 12 INT
8:06 WVU 35 0:45 4 -6 Punt
5:06 TXTECH 27 0:20 5 -4 Punt
3:24 WVU 35 1:09 5 25 TD
0:04 WVU 35 0:00 16 76 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:50 TXTECH 33 0:13 3 0 Punt
1:13 WVU 35 0:42 5 31 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 WVU 35 0:00 8 6 Punt
11:20 TXTECH 44 1:35 5 15 Punt
7:01 TXTECH 36 3:53 12 64 TD
0:46 TXTECH 20 0:33 12 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 TXTECH 39 2:24 6 61 TD
4:36 TXTECH 24 1:00 5 74 INT
2:58 WVU 35 2:18 12 42 TD
