|
|
|UNC
|MIAMI
No. 16 Miami gets 3 defensive TDs, rolls by Tar Heels 47-10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Turnover Chain became the Touchdown Chain.
Miami tied a school record with three defensive touchdowns, N'Kosi Perry threw for a score in his first start and the No. 16 Hurricanes downed North Carolina 47-10 on Thursday night.
Romeo Finley and Joe Jackson ran back interceptions for scores, Jonathan Garvin scooped up a fumble and rumbled in for another touchdown and the Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) wound up forcing six turnovers in all.
''It was a sight to see,'' Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. ''We always say, turnovers, they seem to come in bunches. The fact that we turned defense into offense on those was quite a sight to see.''
Perry didn't have to do much, completing eight of 12 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his debut as the Miami starter. Deejay Dallas rushed 11 times for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes, whose 12th straight home regular-season win matches the school's longest in 15 years.
Thanks to the defensive scoring, Miami had more points than plays - 47-46. And the Hurricanes' quest for back-to-back ACC Coastal Division titles is off and running.
''We want to get back to Charlotte,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said, referring to the site of the ACC title game. ''That was a good start.''
Chazz Surratt, making his season debut after serving a three-game suspension for selling team-issued shoes, relieved North Carolina starting quarterback Nathan Elliott early and rushed for a touchdown for the Tar Heels (1-3, 1-1). But Surratt was intercepted three times, the Tar Heels also fumbled the ball away three times and they were a combined 3 for 16 on third and fourth downs.
''They put it on us today,'' North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. ''They got us into some long-yardage situations and brought a lot of heat on third and long. And we didn't handle it very well.''
Richt kept most everyone guessing on his decision whether to start Perry or incumbent Malik Rosier right up until kickoff; he told the quarterbacks his decision a couple days ago. He lauded Rosier for the way he handled the news.
''He showed a lot of class,'' Richt said.
Perry went the whole way, sans for a last-play kneel-down by quarterback Cade Weldon - though Miami's defense was its best offense.
The three defensive touchdowns were a first for Miami since a game against West Virginia on Sept. 23, 2000. The Hurricanes became the first ACC team with three defensive scores in a game since Boston College in 2006, and are now one of two teams nationally this season to do so - along with Akron, which did it against Northwestern earlier this month.
It was Miami's first time forcing six turnovers in an ACC game since a win over North Carolina State in 2012.
''We always talk about running the table,'' said Dallas, who has been one of Miami's most-vocal leaders since the season-opening loss to LSU. ''The first game stung us and we came back, we came back hungry. I just think we can beat anybody.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: The Heels were their own worst enemies. Besides the six turnovers, they had goal-to-go situations twice and came away with a total of three points. A drive to the Miami 3 early in the game netted the field goal, and a drive to the Miami 7 in the third quarter became a third-and-goal from the 31. The result there was a missed 48-yard field goal try.
Miami: The Hurricanes' 33 first-half points were their second-most by halftime of any ACC game, but the second half looked very ugly offensively. And a major storyline during Florida State week will be the status of LB Shaquille Quarterman, who sprained an ankle in the first half, returned to start the third quarter - and aggravated the injury early in the third quarter. X-rays were negative.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Miami will remain in the AP Top 25. The last time Miami was ranked going into three consecutive Octobers was from 2003 through 2005.
FRUSTRATED HEELS
Elliott lauded Miami as ''a great football team,'' but also noted that he thought North Carolina beat itself. ''We just gave them the ball too many times, in every way. We have to do better than that,'' Elliott said.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 13. The Tar Heels had two weeks off because their game against UCF was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence, then played twice in five days, and now have another two-week break.
Miami: Hosts Florida State on Oct. 6. The Hurricanes snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles with a dramatic win last season - and now will try to snap a six-game home slide against their rivals. FSU last lost at Miami in 2004.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|14
|Rushing
|14
|10
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|301
|351
|Total Plays
|75
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|229
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|86
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-28
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|135
|166
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-101
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|3-150
|Kicking
|2/3
|7/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/6
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Elliott 11 QB
|N. Elliott
|16/25
|104
|0
|0
|
C. Surratt 12 QB
|C. Surratt
|4/10
|10
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|7
|75
|0
|30
|
C. Surratt 12 QB
|C. Surratt
|9
|69
|1
|20
|
J. Sutton 20 RB
|J. Sutton
|3
|24
|0
|20
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|4
|24
|0
|15
|
A. Branch 32 RB
|A. Branch
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
|A. Ratliff-Williams
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 2 RB
|J. Brown
|6
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Jackson 48 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Elliott 11 QB
|N. Elliott
|6
|-25
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
|A. Ratliff-Williams
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
T. Jackson 48 WR
|T. Jackson
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
B. Corrales 88 WR
|B. Corrales
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Tucker 86 TE
|C. Tucker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Brown 21 WR
|D. Brown
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Brown 2 RB
|J. Brown
|3
|6
|0
|10
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|3
|5
|0
|12
|
A. Green 13 WR
|A. Green
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Bargas 80 TE
|J. Bargas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Newsome 19 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|-4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Carney 53 DE
|M. Carney
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
|M. Wolfolk
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 36 LB
|C. Holcomb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cater 33 DE
|A. Cater
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 27 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Britt 29 S
|J. Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 S
|D. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 31 CB
|T. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clarke 49 DT
|J. Clarke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 95 DL
|T. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Elliott 11 QB
|N. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 CB
|P. Rene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 DE
|T. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ross 8 CB
|G. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dalton 97 DT
|J. Dalton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 7 LB
|J. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richardson 6 DB
|B. Richardson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Jones 98 K
|F. Jones
|1/2
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Lent 91 P
|H. Lent
|2
|41.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Ratliff-Williams 17 WR
|A. Ratliff-Williams
|2
|24.0
|27
|0
|
D. Newsome 19 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|26.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 19 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|8/12
|125
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|11
|114
|1
|25
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|14
|88
|0
|56
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|6
|26
|0
|13
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|70
|0
|42
|
D. Langham 81 WR
|D. Langham
|3
|33
|1
|22
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Redwine 22 DB
|S. Redwine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 35 LB
|M. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DL
|J. Jackson
|4-1
|1.0
|1
|
M. Jackson, Sr. 28 DB
|M. Jackson, Sr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 DB
|T. Bandy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 31 DL
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 DB
|R. Knowles
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
|T. Odenigbo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Willis III 9 DL
|G. Willis III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dean 6 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Patchan 19 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 25 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 DB
|D. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Perry 34 LB
|C. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|2/2
|35
|5/6
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Spicer 43 P
|J. Spicer
|2
|37.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
0
065.5 O/U
+14
Fri 8:00pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
0
058 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
0
073 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN2
-
LALAF
1BAMA
0
068 O/U
-48.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ARK
TXAM
0
059.5 O/U
-21
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IND
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TEMPLE
BC
0
054 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CUSE
3CLEM
0
065.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
0
054.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
21MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
BGREEN
GATECH
0
065 O/U
-28.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
UVA
NCST
0
053.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:20pm
-
MA
OHIO
0
069 O/U
-13.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
GAST
0
062 O/U
+7
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BALLST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
PURDUE
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
0
048.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
0
068 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
TROY
0
054.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-27
Sat 3:30pm
-
ODU
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCONN
0
058 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
13UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPNU
-
TENN
2UGA
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
SALA
APLST
0
056.5 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
046 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
054.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
AF
0
064 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ESNN
-
TNST
VANDY
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
USM
10AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
14MICH
NWEST
0
046.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
FLA
23MISSST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
NMEX
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
UTAH
WASHST
0
050.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAS
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
053.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
065 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm
-
BOISE
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
044.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
VATECH
22DUKE
0
050 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
MRSHL
WKY
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
7STNFRD
8ND
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
0
070 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARPB
FIU
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SC
17UK
0
051.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
045.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
MISS
5LSU
0
060 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:15pm ESPN
-
OREGST
ARIZST
0
064 O/U
-22
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
0
061 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
USC
ARIZ
0
059 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
19OREG
24CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1