Cornelius leads Oklahoma State to 48-28 rout of Kansas

  • Sep 29, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Taylor Cornelius passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Justice Hill ran for 189 yards and Oklahoma State cruised to a 48-28 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) came out rolling, finding the end zone on each of their first three possessions and scoring on their first four. Cornelius got things going early, throwing to Tylan Wallace on a slant route for the touchdown before hitting Landon Wolf for a score on a deep ball the next drive.

Cornelius' first incompletion didn't come until the third drive, when he overthrew a wide-open Braydon Johnson streaking down the field. Kansas would not learn from that lucky break, though, as Tyron Johnson got open on almost an identical route on the next play on his way to a 64-yard score.

Hill was a steady counterweight to the passing game, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 31 rushes. He scored in the third quarter, running in from 10 yards out after a pair of big passes got the Cowboys in the red zone.

Kansas turned to Carter Stanley for his first start under center all year, benching Peyton Bender who had previously started all four games. Stanley responded well, throwing for 247 yards on 24-of-32 passing and three touchdowns.

True freshman Pooka Williams shined once again, picking up 97 yards rushing and 60 yards in the passing game. This included a 60-yard ground burst for a score in the Jayhawks' first drive of the second half, his fourth touchdown on the year.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State grabs a much-needed first Big 12 win after taking a 24-point drubbing last week at the hands of Texas Tech. Big victories like these will help the Cowboys make it back into the Top 25.

Kansas slides to 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12. After a promising start to the year, one has to think David Beaty's leash is growing shorter with every loss.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home to face Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas hits the road Saturday to take on No. 12 West Virginia.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:38
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
28
Touchdown 2:44
30-C.Hubbard runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:35
pos
47
28
Point After TD 4:19
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
28
Touchdown 4:27
9-C.Stanley complete to 88-J.Booker. 88-J.Booker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
41
27
Point After TD 6:22
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
21
Touchdown 6:29
14-T.Cornelius complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
37
yds
02:06
pos
40
21
Point After TD 12:04
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
21
Touchdown 12:11
9-C.Stanley complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
01:48
pos
34
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:07
49-M.Ammendola 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
67
yds
02:33
pos
34
14
Point After TD 12:34
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 12:42
5-J.Hill runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:13
pos
30
14
Point After TD 13:55
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 14:07
1-P.Williams runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
24
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:49
49-M.Ammendola 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
03:49
pos
24
7
Point After TD 13:34
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 13:45
14-T.Cornelius complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
72
yds
01:09
pos
20
7
Point After TD 14:54
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 15:00
9-C.Stanley complete to 83-K.Lassiter. 83-K.Lassiter runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
02:31
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:07
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:16
14-T.Cornelius complete to 88-L.Wolf. 88-L.Wolf runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KAN 8-S.Taylor Holding declined.
7
plays
65
yds
03:38
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:21
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:28
14-T.Cornelius complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:32
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 18
Rushing 14 5
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-11 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 568 341
Total Plays 66 64
Avg Gain 8.6 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 256 121
Rush Attempts 46 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 3.8
Net Yards Passing 312 220
Comp. - Att. 15-20 24-32
Yards Per Pass 15.6 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 5-27
Penalties - Yards 8-92 4-43
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 6-41.0
Return Yards 38 53
Punts - Returns 2-29 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-9 1-32
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-21
Kicking 8/8 4/5
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 4-1 1410101448
Kansas 2-3 0771428
O/U 58, KANSAS +17
Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Lawrence, KS
 312 PASS YDS 220
256 RUSH YDS 121
568 TOTAL YDS 341
Oklahoma State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 312 4 1 262.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 1541 12 5 161.7
T. Cornelius 15/20 312 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 189 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 577 6
J. Hill 31 189 1 21
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 156 2
C. Hubbard 5 57 1 27
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 89 2
T. Cornelius 5 18 0 10
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 110 0
J. King 3 2 0 4
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Johnson 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 116 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 157 1
L. Wolf 6 116 1 42
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 546 3
Ty. Wallace 4 104 1 56
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 86 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 292 2
T. Johnson 3 86 2 64
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
J. Woods 1 5 0 5
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 1 0
B. Johnson 0 1 0 1
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Hill 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
J. Phillips 11-1 1.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
D. Harper 8-1 0.0 0
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 3.0
J. Brailford 8-0 3.0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Edison-McGruder 6-2 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 5-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Green 3-0 0.0 0
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Owens 2-0 0.0 0
K. Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Peel 2-0 0.0 0
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Smith, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Evers 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Evers 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mwaniki 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Green 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Green 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/10 27/28
M. Ammendola 2/2 33 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 48.1 3
Z. Sinor 4 46.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 1 0.0 0 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.1 9 0
C. Hubbard 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 10 0
L. Wolf 1 10.0 10 0
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 19 0
Ty. Wallace 1 19.0 19 0
Kansas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 247 3 0 170.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 289 3 0 162.0
C. Stanley 24/32 247 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 97 1
P. Williams Jr. 13 97 1 60
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
S. Sims Jr. 1 23 0 23
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 110 0
D. Williams 2 2 0 2
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 160 1
K. Herbert 3 0 0 2
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 52 0
C. Stanley 13 -1 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 217 2
S. Sims Jr. 10 89 1 31
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
P. Williams Jr. 6 60 0 21
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 192 2
K. Johnson Jr. 4 34 0 10
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 3
J. Booker 1 22 1 22
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
Q. Hampton 1 22 0 22
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
K. Lassiter II 1 20 1 20
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
S. Robinson Jr. 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Williams 1 0 0 0
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Charlot 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
B. Torneden 9-2 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Lee 5-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Holani 2-1 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Defense 2-1 0.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Moragne 2-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Simmons 2-2 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wise 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Hempstead Jr. 1-0 0.0 1
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Miller Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/10 15/15
G. Rui 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 43.6 0
K. Thompson 6 41.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 35 4:32 12 75 TD
6:54 OKLAST 35 3:38 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 KANSAS 35 1:09 5 92 TD
11:38 OKLAST 39 3:49 9 45 FG
5:48 OKLAST 37 1:19 4 5 Punt
2:24 OKLAST 35 1:43 4 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 KANSAS 35 1:13 5 65 TD
10:40 OKLAST 21 2:33 7 67 FG
5:34 OKLAST 28 0:00 1 72 INT
3:45 OKLAST 32 1:15 4 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 KANSAS 35 1:55 6 23 Punt
8:35 KANSAS 37 2:06 5 37 TD
4:19 KANSAS 35 1:35 6 65 TD
1:29 KANSAS 20 0:05 2 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 OKLAST 35 3:23 9 30 FG Miss
3:07 OKLAST 35 2:31 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 OKLAST 35 1:15 4 -11 Punt
7:10 OKLAST 35 1:13 5 0 Punt
3:55 KANSAS 16 1:18 4 3 Punt
0:35 KANSAS 15 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 OKLAST 35 0:00 5 75 TD
12:34 OKLAST 35 1:12 4 -1 Punt
7:30 OKLAST 35 1:18 4 -7 Punt
5:24 KANSAS 44 1:22 5 24 Fumble
2:05 KANSAS 20 1:48 11 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 KANSAS 6 1:19 3 4 Punt
6:22 OKLAST 35 1:55 8 67 TD
2:38 OKLAST 35 0:34 5 45 Downs
NCAA FB Scores