|
|
|OKLAST
|KANSAS
Cornelius leads Oklahoma State to 48-28 rout of Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Taylor Cornelius passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Justice Hill ran for 189 yards and Oklahoma State cruised to a 48-28 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) came out rolling, finding the end zone on each of their first three possessions and scoring on their first four. Cornelius got things going early, throwing to Tylan Wallace on a slant route for the touchdown before hitting Landon Wolf for a score on a deep ball the next drive.
Cornelius' first incompletion didn't come until the third drive, when he overthrew a wide-open Braydon Johnson streaking down the field. Kansas would not learn from that lucky break, though, as Tyron Johnson got open on almost an identical route on the next play on his way to a 64-yard score.
Hill was a steady counterweight to the passing game, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 31 rushes. He scored in the third quarter, running in from 10 yards out after a pair of big passes got the Cowboys in the red zone.
Kansas turned to Carter Stanley for his first start under center all year, benching Peyton Bender who had previously started all four games. Stanley responded well, throwing for 247 yards on 24-of-32 passing and three touchdowns.
True freshman Pooka Williams shined once again, picking up 97 yards rushing and 60 yards in the passing game. This included a 60-yard ground burst for a score in the Jayhawks' first drive of the second half, his fourth touchdown on the year.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State grabs a much-needed first Big 12 win after taking a 24-point drubbing last week at the hands of Texas Tech. Big victories like these will help the Cowboys make it back into the Top 25.
Kansas slides to 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12. After a promising start to the year, one has to think David Beaty's leash is growing shorter with every loss.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State returns home to face Iowa State on Saturday.
Kansas hits the road Saturday to take on No. 12 West Virginia.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|18
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|568
|341
|Total Plays
|66
|64
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|256
|121
|Rush Attempts
|46
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|312
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|15-20
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|15.6
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-27
|Penalties - Yards
|8-92
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|6-41.0
|Return Yards
|38
|53
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Kicking
|8/8
|4/5
|Extra Points
|6/6
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|256
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|568
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|15/20
|312
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|31
|189
|1
|21
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|5
|57
|1
|27
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|5
|18
|0
|10
|
J. King 27 RB
|J. King
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|6
|116
|1
|42
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|4
|104
|1
|56
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|86
|2
|64
|
J. Woods 89 TE
|J. Woods
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 19 LB
|J. Phillips
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|8-0
|3.0
|0
|
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
|K. Edison-McGruder
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owens 93 DE
|J. Owens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Peel 31 S
|K. Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
|E. Smith, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 99 DT
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Green 18 S
|Z. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|2/2
|33
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Sinor 29 P
|Z. Sinor
|4
|46.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
|K. Edison-McGruder
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|24/32
|247
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|13
|97
|1
|60
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|13
|-1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|10
|89
|1
|31
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|6
|60
|0
|21
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|4
|34
|0
|10
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
Q. Hampton 6 WR
|Q. Hampton
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holani 6 DT
|I. Holani
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DT
|C. Cole III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 CB
|R. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
|E. Hempstead Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
|T. Miller Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|6
|41.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
MA
OHIO
35
55
4th 9:11 ESP3
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
4th 7:55 ESP+
-
KENTST
BALLST
17
35
2nd 0:23 ESP+
-
WMICH
MIAOH
14
17
2nd 5:45 ESP+
-
PITT
13UCF
7
21
2nd 6:37 ESPNU
-
RICE
WAKE
3
42
2nd 5:05
-
FSU
LVILLE
7
14
2nd 5:20 ESP2
-
TENN
2UGA
0
10
2nd 3:22 CBS
-
CINCY
UCONN
14
7
2nd 2:16 CBSSN
-
ODU
ECU
14
21
2nd 5:22 ESP3
-
SALA
APLST
7
28
2nd 4:30 ESP+
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
0
2nd 2:54 FS1
-
PURDUE
NEB
17
7
2nd 9:38 BTN
-
CSTCAR
TROY
14
21
2nd 1:58 ESP3
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
6
28
2nd 6:36 ABC
-
NEVADA
AF
7
0
2nd 11:15 ESNN
-
USM
10AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:24 SECN
-
TNST
VANDY
7
7
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
14MICH
NWEST
0
0
1st 14:17 FOX
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
FLA
23MISSST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
NMEX
0
066 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
UTAH
WASHST
0
050.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAS
0
054 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
064 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
22DUKE
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
FAU
MTSU
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
HOUBP
SMU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
MRSHL
WKY
0
051.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
7STNFRD
8ND
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SC
17UK
0
051.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARPB
FIU
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
0
067.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
046.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:30pm FOX
-
MISS
5LSU
0
061 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:15pm ESPN
-
OREGST
ARIZST
0
063 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
USC
ARIZ
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
19OREG
24CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm FS1