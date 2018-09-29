Drive Chart
ARMY
Army's ground attack hands Buffalo its first loss, 42-13

  • Sep 29, 2018

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Army mixed in a few big scoring plays with its ground-control offense to defeat previously unbeaten Buffalo 42-13 on Saturday.

The Black Knights' triple-option offense gained 281 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground while running up 37:34 in time of possession. They had four touchdown drives of at least 10 plays and 74 yards.

Having led the nation in rushing last season, Army (3-2) came into the game ranked fourth at 314.8 yards per game while leading the country in time of possession at 40:53.

Quarterback Kevin Hopkins led the Black Knights with 89 yards on 19 carries. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 91 yards and a 25-yard touchdown to Jordan Asberry. Calen Holt, Connor Slomka, Darnell Woolfolk and Luke Langdon had rushing touchdowns.

Army also scored on Elijah Riley's 80-yard blocked field goal return in the second quarter.

The Black Knights slowed a Buffalo offense that averaged 40.2 points and 428.8 yards through the first four games. The Bulls (4-1) took an early lead when KJ Osborn tip-toed down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game. But they finished with 255 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: Recovering from an overtime loss against No. 5 Oklahoma last week, the Black Knights have a winning record through five games in three straight seasons for the first time since 1984-86. Their five opponents had a combined record of 17-3 entering Saturday.

Buffalo: Playing before the fifth-largest crowd in UB Stadium history (23,671) after starting 4-0 for the first time since 1981 - when they played at the Division III level - the Bulls snapped a seven-game winning streak dating to last season. That was tied for the fourth-longest nationally and one shy of the program record.

UP NEXT

Army: The Black Knights head into a bye week before traveling to San Jose State on Oct. 13 to finish a three-game road swing.

Buffalo: The Bulls return to Mid-American Conference play next Saturday at Central Michigan.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Buffalo received six votes in last week's poll but is unlikely to merit consideration after falling from the unbeaten ranks. Some of those votes could go to Army, whose only losses have come on the road against No. 22 Duke and No. 5 Oklahoma.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:57
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Touchdown 7:05
9-L.Langdon runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
0:58
pos
41
13
Point After TD 9:17
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good. Team penalty on BUF Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 9:22
33-D.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
78
yds
01:42
pos
34
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 2:56
8-K.Hopkins complete to 3-J.Asberry. 3-J.Asberry runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
04:59
pos
27
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:55
19-A.Mitcheson extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 8:01
5-K.Marks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
108
yds
05:09
pos
21
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:05
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 4:18
19-A.Mitcheson 28 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 91-W.Oyetuga. 23-E.Riley runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
11
yds
0:00
pos
20
7
Point After TD 7:53
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:59
25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
77
yds
07:01
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:18
22-C.Holt runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
64
yds
05:45
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:49
19-A.Mitcheson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:00
3-T.Jackson complete to 8-K.Osborn. 8-K.Osborn runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
0:34
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 14
Rushing 19 5
Passing 3 5
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 9-14 2-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 370 255
Total Plays 69 55
Avg Gain 5.4 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 281 103
Rush Attempts 64 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.3
Net Yards Passing 89 152
Comp. - Att. 4-5 10-24
Yards Per Pass 17.8 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-73 7-78
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-67.0 4-51.0
Return Yards 7 88
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-7 6-88
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 6/6 1/3
Extra Points 6/6 1/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army West Point 3-2 71471442
Buffalo 4-1 706013
O/U 54.5, BUFF -7
UB Stadium Buffalo, NY
 89 PASS YDS 152
281 RUSH YDS 103
370 TOTAL YDS 255
Army West Point
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 91 1 1 258.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49% 551 3 3 147.4
K. Hopkins Jr. 4/5 91 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 397 4
K. Hopkins Jr. 19 89 0 10
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 317 4
D. Woolfolk 14 58 1 17
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 212 4
C. Slomka 13 52 1 10
L. Langdon 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 1
L. Langdon 2 31 1 27
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Thomas 2 13 0 7
S. McCoy 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
S. McCoy 3 12 0 6
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 132 0
K. Walker 4 12 0 13
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
J. Asberry 4 8 0 7
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 172 2
C. Holt 2 6 1 5
F. Cooper 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 0
F. Cooper 1 0 0 0
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Z. Potter 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 1
C. Harrison 1 37 0 37
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 1
J. Asberry 1 25 1 25
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 85 0
C. Holt 1 22 0 22
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Cline 1 7 0 7
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 87 1
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
J. Abercrombie 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 67.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 50.7 1
N. Schrage 1 67.0 1 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Asberry 1 7.0 7 0
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 7 0
K. Walker 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Buffalo
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 152 1 0 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1204 16 3 157.3
T. Jackson 10/24 152 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Reed 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 175 0
E. Reed 16 63 0 11
J. Hawkins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 92 0
J. Hawkins 5 22 0 12
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 299 6
K. Marks 7 17 1 6
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 178 3
Ja. Patterson 2 3 0 3
I. King 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
I. King 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Osborn 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 410 6
K. Osborn 4 82 1 53
C. Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 219 3
C. Jones 2 53 0 32
A. Nunn 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 1
A. Nunn 1 9 0 9
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 1
T. Mabry 1 5 0 5
G. Rushing 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 67 2
G. Rushing 2 3 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Harris 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Harris 1-0 1.0 0
B. Williams 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Mitcheson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 21/24
A. Mitcheson 0/1 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Finegan 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 42.3 2
E. Finegan 4 51.0 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 14.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.7 26 0
C. Jones 6 14.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 BUFF 35 2:12 7 23 INT
8:03 ARMY 26 5:45 12 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 23 7:01 12 77 TD
2:52 ARMY 8 2:20 6 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 BUFF 35 0:00 4 -15 Punt
7:55 BUFF 35 4:59 12 75 TD
2:16 ARMY 19 1:42 15 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:56 BUFF 31 0:51 3 31 TD
3:31 ARMY 35 2:16 5 30
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 35 1:11 5 81 TD
10:50 ARMY 48 2:40 11 22 Downs
2:12 ARMY 35 1:26 4 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 ARMY 35 3:28 11 54 FG Miss
4:05 ARMY 35 1:06 4 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 BUFF 13 5:09 14 87 TD
2:49 ARMY 35 0:27 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:17 ARMY 35 1:11 6 -2 Downs
6:57 ARMY 35 2:41 7 7 Punt
