Drive Chart
BOISE
WYO

No Text

Rypien leads Boise State to 34-14 win at Wyoming

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 29, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Brett Rypien recorded his fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game this season, putting up two touchdowns and 342 yards through the air in leading Boise State over Wyoming 34-14 Saturday in a game played in hazy conditions caused by smoke from a forest fire burning in the area.

Rypien completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for the Broncos (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) who scored on four of their first six possessions in the first half to gain a 24-0 halftime advantage and were never threatened the rest of the game.

Rypien entered the game as Boise State's career leader in 300-yard games and now has 18. Also, he has yet to throw an interception this season after four games, which is a school record.

A.J Richardson caught six passes for 113 yards and one TD, a 21-yard score. John Hightower caught the other TD pass from Rypien.

As tiny specks of ash floated into War Memorial Stadium from a wildfire in the region, Wyoming (2-3, 0-1) could muster little offense against the Boise State defense. The Cowboys, who have lost 12 of 13 contests against the Broncos, managed just 12 total net yards in the first quarter and 73 for the half.

Nico Evans led the Cowboys with 138 yards on 11 carries, including a 75-yard TD run on the first play of the third quarter. Tyler Vander Waal completed 15 of 25 passes for 214 yards and one TD, but most of the success coming when the game was no longer in doubt.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State is hoping to re-establish itself in The AP college football poll with the road victory. The Broncos had been ranked No. 17 earlier but fell out of the poll after losing to Oklahoma State 44-21 back on Sept. 15. Since 1996, when the Broncos joined the FBS ranks, they have returned to The AP poll after being dropped in the same season four times.

Wyoming is left licking its wounds after a disappointing start to a season in which it had hoped to contend for a conference title behind a strong defensive unit, despite having to replace quarterback Josh Allen, who is now starting for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. But with its offense struggling, the Wyoming defense has been worn down during games.

BOUNCE BACK BRONCOS

Under fifth-year coach Bryan Harsin, Boise State has not lost two straight road games in the same season.

UP NEXT

Boise State returns home Saturday to play San Diego State in another conference matchup.

Wyoming travels to league opponent Hawaii on Saturday for the first of two games on the road over the next couple of weeks.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:47
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 5:59
18-T.Vander Waal complete to 80-J.Price. 80-J.Price runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:30
pos
34
13
Point After TD 6:29
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
7
Touchdown 6:36
4-B.Rypien complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
01:44
pos
33
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:34
96-H.Hoggarth 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
49
yds
05:15
pos
27
7
Point After TD 14:49
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 15:00
22-N.Evans runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
24
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:43
96-H.Hoggarth 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
30
yds
02:34
pos
24
0
Point After TD 5:42
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 5:51
2-K.Shakir runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
106
yds
02:24
pos
20
0
Point After TD 11:02
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:09
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
107
yds
02:23
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:39
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:47
22-A.Mattison runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
50
yds
05:13
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 11
Rushing 11 3
Passing 14 7
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 11-20 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 503 242
Total Plays 89 50
Avg Gain 5.7 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 161 81
Rush Attempts 46 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.4
Net Yards Passing 342 161
Comp. - Att. 29-43 15-26
Yards Per Pass 8.0 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-3 5-53
Penalties - Yards 9-71 6-59
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 6-38.7
Return Yards 14 4
Punts - Returns 4--4 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 2/3
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 3-1 7173734
Wyoming 2-3 007714
O/U 47, WYO +15.5
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 342 PASS YDS 161
161 RUSH YDS 81
503 TOTAL YDS 242
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 342 2 0 150.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.1% 1389 12 0 171.6
B. Rypien 28/42 342 2 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 59 1 0 220.9
C. Cord 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 281 4
A. Mattison 20 57 1 13
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 56 0
R. Mahone 8 35 0 12
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 105 1
A. Van Buren 3 28 0 22
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 103 1
C. Cord 3 18 0 7
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
K. Shakir 3 13 1 9
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -6 0
B. Rypien 7 6 0 4
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 70 1
J. Hightower 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 313 3
A. Richardson 6 113 1 25
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 385 2
S. Modster 7 88 0 46
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 257 3
J. Hightower 4 79 1 41
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
R. Mahone 2 15 0 10
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
A. Mattison 3 15 0 13
O. Evans 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
O. Evans 1 11 0 11
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 2
A. Butler 3 11 0 8
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 154 1
C. Thomas 1 6 0 6
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Lashley 1 5 0 5
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
K. Shakir 1 4 0 4
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 1
C. Blakley 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
T. Maeva 8-1 1.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 3-1 0.0 0
D. Pierce 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
D. Pierce 3-2 1.0 0
M. Locher 54 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Locher 3-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 3-0 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Frazier 3-0 1.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Weaver 2-0 1.0 0
S. Whitney 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Whitney 2-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Hatada 1-0 1.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 0-1 0.0 0
K. Rufai 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Rufai 0-2 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/7 23/23
H. Hoggarth 2/3 33 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 39.0 1
Q. Skillin 4 43.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 18 0
J. Hightower 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 6.8 0 0
K. Shakir 3 -2.0 0 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 0 0
J. Hightower 1 2.0 0 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 214 1 0 145.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 802 3 2 108.3
T. Vander Waal 15/25 214 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Evans 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 420 4
N. Evans 12 141 1 75
J. Bigelow 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 159 2
J. Bigelow 2 6 0 3
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Ismail Jr. 1 3 0 3
J. Price 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Price 1 -5 0 -5
T. Zaleski 27 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
T. Zaleski 1 -11 0 -11
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 -92 0
T. Vander Waal 7 -53 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Price 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 198 1
J. Price 2 77 1 72
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 158 1
R. Ismail Jr. 5 66 0 26
T. Mayfield 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 150 1
T. Mayfield 3 42 0 19
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 146 0
A. Conway 3 22 0 13
N. Evans 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
N. Evans 2 7 0 8
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Eberhardt 0 0 0 0
J. Scott 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
L. Wilson 9-2 0.0 0
A. Wingard 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
A. Wingard 8-2 0.0 0
A. Hull 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
A. Hull 8-1 0.0 0
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 8-2 0.0 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Maluia 6-2 0.0 0
M. Epps 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Epps 5-1 0.0 0
Y. Ghaifan 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Y. Ghaifan 4-0 0.0 0
C. Cain 87 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Cain 4-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
G. Crall 4-1 1.0 0
K. Blakenbaker 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Blakenbaker 4-2 0.0 0
C. Pownell Jr. 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
C. Pownell Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
C. Granderson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Granderson 2-1 1.0 0
K. Prosser 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Prosser 1-0 0.0 0
S. Washington Jr. 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Washington Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hall 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
R. Holt 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Holt 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/6 10/10
C. Rothe 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Zaleski 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 38.8 3
T. Zaleski 5 41.0 3 47
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 27.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 27.0 0
R. Galovich 1 27.0 0 27
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 3.9 5 0
A. Conway 2 2.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 35 5:13 13 75 TD
8:34 BOISE 21 1:29 4 4 Punt
6:07 WYO 24 1:21 3 2 FG Miss
2:31 BOISE 13 2:23 17 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:15 BOISE 8 2:24 6 92 TD
3:17 WYO 43 2:34 7 30 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 WYO 35 5:15 16 49 FG
6:49 BOISE 9 3:58 8 47 Punt
0:11 BOISE 20 0:11 5 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 BOISE 39 1:26 3 6 Punt
8:20 BOISE 49 1:44 4 51 TD
5:47 WYO 35 5:02 14 53
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 BOISE 35 0:58 4 -3 Punt
6:58 WYO 32 0:46 4 -8 Downs
4:41 WYO 23 1:36 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 BOISE 35 2:24 7 21 Fumble
5:42 BOISE 35 1:59 5 10 Punt
0:40 BOISE 35 0:30 8 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 BOISE 35 0:00 2 65 TD
9:28 BOISE 35 2:33 6 3 Punt
2:16 WYO 12 1:46 5 46 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 WYO 29 0:23 3 5 Punt
10:54 WYO 20 2:10 7 31 Downs
6:29 BOISE 35 0:30 3 65 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores