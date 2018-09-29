|
|
|BOISE
|WYO
Rypien leads Boise State to 34-14 win at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Brett Rypien recorded his fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game this season, putting up two touchdowns and 342 yards through the air in leading Boise State over Wyoming 34-14 Saturday in a game played in hazy conditions caused by smoke from a forest fire burning in the area.
Rypien completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for the Broncos (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) who scored on four of their first six possessions in the first half to gain a 24-0 halftime advantage and were never threatened the rest of the game.
Rypien entered the game as Boise State's career leader in 300-yard games and now has 18. Also, he has yet to throw an interception this season after four games, which is a school record.
A.J Richardson caught six passes for 113 yards and one TD, a 21-yard score. John Hightower caught the other TD pass from Rypien.
As tiny specks of ash floated into War Memorial Stadium from a wildfire in the region, Wyoming (2-3, 0-1) could muster little offense against the Boise State defense. The Cowboys, who have lost 12 of 13 contests against the Broncos, managed just 12 total net yards in the first quarter and 73 for the half.
Nico Evans led the Cowboys with 138 yards on 11 carries, including a 75-yard TD run on the first play of the third quarter. Tyler Vander Waal completed 15 of 25 passes for 214 yards and one TD, but most of the success coming when the game was no longer in doubt.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State is hoping to re-establish itself in The AP college football poll with the road victory. The Broncos had been ranked No. 17 earlier but fell out of the poll after losing to Oklahoma State 44-21 back on Sept. 15. Since 1996, when the Broncos joined the FBS ranks, they have returned to The AP poll after being dropped in the same season four times.
Wyoming is left licking its wounds after a disappointing start to a season in which it had hoped to contend for a conference title behind a strong defensive unit, despite having to replace quarterback Josh Allen, who is now starting for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. But with its offense struggling, the Wyoming defense has been worn down during games.
BOUNCE BACK BRONCOS
Under fifth-year coach Bryan Harsin, Boise State has not lost two straight road games in the same season.
UP NEXT
Boise State returns home Saturday to play San Diego State in another conference matchup.
Wyoming travels to league opponent Hawaii on Saturday for the first of two games on the road over the next couple of weeks.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|11
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-20
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|503
|242
|Total Plays
|89
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|81
|Rush Attempts
|46
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|342
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|29-43
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-3
|5-53
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|6-38.7
|Return Yards
|14
|4
|Punts - Returns
|4--4
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|2/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|342
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|503
|TOTAL YDS
|242
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|20
|57
|1
|13
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|8
|35
|0
|12
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|3
|28
|0
|22
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|13
|1
|9
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|7
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|6
|113
|1
|25
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|7
|88
|0
|46
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|4
|79
|1
|41
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
O. Evans 82 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Lashley 33 LB
|T. Lashley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Maeva 58 LB
|T. Maeva
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 4 S
|D. Pierce
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Locher 54 NT
|M. Locher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Frazier 8 LB
|J. Frazier
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Whitney 53 LB
|S. Whitney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DE
|C. Hatada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rufai 45 DE
|K. Rufai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|2/3
|33
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|4
|43.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|-2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|15/25
|214
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Evans 22 RB
|N. Evans
|12
|141
|1
|75
|
J. Bigelow 21 RB
|J. Bigelow
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Price 80 WR
|J. Price
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
T. Zaleski 27 P
|T. Zaleski
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|7
|-53
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Price 80 WR
|J. Price
|2
|77
|1
|72
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|5
|66
|0
|26
|
T. Mayfield 85 TE
|T. Mayfield
|3
|42
|0
|19
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
N. Evans 22 RB
|N. Evans
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 WR
|J. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wingard 28 S
|A. Wingard
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hull 4 CB
|A. Hull
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Epps 6 S
|M. Epps
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Ghaifan 93 DT
|Y. Ghaifan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cain 87 DT
|C. Cain
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Blakenbaker 18 CB
|K. Blakenbaker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pownell Jr. 7 LB
|C. Pownell Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 9 LB
|T. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Granderson 91 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Prosser 42 DE
|K. Prosser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Washington Jr. 22 CB
|S. Washington Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 98 DL
|R. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zaleski 27 P
|T. Zaleski
|5
|41.0
|3
|47
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|1
|27.0
|0
|27
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
