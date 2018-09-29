Drive Chart
Cincinnati remains undefeated with 49-7 rout over UConn

  • Sep 29, 2018

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell preached to his team as they suffered through a four-win season a year ago that things would get better if they put in the work and believed in each other.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder gave the Bearcats their fifth win to open this season, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score in a 49-7 rout of UConn on Saturday.

Michael Warren II rushed for 106 yards and touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards for the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American Athletic).

''It didn't get better overnight, it just got better,'' said linebacker Perry Young. ''We're kind of living his speeches right now.''

Cincinnati found the end zone on seven of its first nine possessions. The Bearcats went 74 and 88 yards the first two times they had the ball and got to the UConn 10-yard line on their third trip before a fumbled handoff.

UConn had a chance to make it close at the end of the first half. Tight end Aaron McClean came down with a pass just out-of-bounds in the end zone and kicker Michael Tarbott missed a 37-yard field goal wide right that would have brought the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) within four points.

Ridder responded by taking the Bearcats back down the field in just 38 seconds, hitting Rashad Medaris, who managed to keep a foot inbounds on the left side for a 21-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Cincinnati then made it 28-7 just 33 seconds into the second half, when tight end Josiah Deguara (112 yards receiving) made a one-handed grab and jogged untouched into the end zone from 38-yards out and the rout was on.

''The whole energy of the place was pretty dead and on our sideline it kind of erupted,'' said Fickell. ''I think we fed off of that.''

Ridder, who played less than three quarters, completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts.

UConn scored on the game's opening drive, when senior receiver Kyle Buss caught his first career touchdown from 5-yards out.

''That's the difference between this year and last year,'' said Warren. ''We were down early. No pressure. We know we get the ball back. We got time to go score and keep scoring.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have surpassed their 2017 win total and are off to their best start since going 5-0 in 2012. They are a game from being bowl eligible.

UConn: The Huskies defense gave up 659 yards, which improved the team's season average. The Huskies came into the game giving up a nation's worst 664 yards and more than 54 points a game.

''I saw that they lost confidence in themselves,'' UConn coach Randy Edsall said. ''They didn't believe in themselves enough to just go and play. I thought we got punched in the mouth and I don't think we responded. That's on me.''

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats Return home next Saturday to face Tulane

UConn: The Huskies began a two-game road trip in Memphis next week.

Team Stats
1st Downs 31 19
Rushing 13 5
Passing 18 7
Penalty 0 7
3rd Down Conv 7-14 3-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 1-3
Total Net Yards 650 264
Total Plays 82 64
Avg Gain 7.9 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 320 85
Rush Attempts 53 28
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 3.0
Net Yards Passing 330 179
Comp. - Att. 23-29 14-36
Yards Per Pass 11.4 5.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 1-2
Penalties - Yards 11-113 2-23
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 5 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 6-41.0
Return Yards 39 67
Punts - Returns 1-14 2-11
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 3-56
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/8 1/2
Extra Points 7/7 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
Cincinnati
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 270 2 0 189.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 888 8 1 166.0
D. Ridder 20/26 270 2 0
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 69 0 0 293.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 137 0 0 179.2
H. Moore 3/3 69 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 106 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 541 10
M. Warren II 13 106 2 37
T. Boose 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 66 0
T. Boose 7 66 0 49
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 200 3
T. Thomas 10 56 1 13
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 250 3
D. Ridder 8 47 1 41
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
H. Moore 7 32 1 11
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 136 1
C. McClelland 7 15 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 247 3
J. Deguara 5 112 1 38
M. Mbodj 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
M. Mbodj 1 51 0 51
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 1
T. Geddis 5 45 0 13
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 0
M. Warren II 4 41 0 16
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 180 2
R. Medaris 3 40 1 15
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 193 1
K. Lewis 2 30 0 19
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 1
J. Jackson 2 16 0 14
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
L. Taylor 1 4 0 4
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
W. Huber 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
P. Young 6-2 0.0 0
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Fitz 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Wiggins 3-0 0.0 0
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Doaks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Forrest 2-1 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 2-0 0.0 0
M. Smith 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Copeland 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Jefferies 1-1 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Clements 1-2 0.0 0
C. Murphy 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hawes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Vann 1-1 0.5 0
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Moore 0-0 0.0 1
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Smith 0-1 0.5 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 0-1 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Tucky 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 26/26
C. Smith 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 44.2 0
J. Smith 2 45.5 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.7 25 0
J. Wiggins 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Knight 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 3.5 14 0
A. Knight 1 14.0 14 0
Connecticut
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 125 1 0 99.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 932 8 3 134.3
D. Pindell 9/23 125 1 0
M. Washington 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 56 0 1 59.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 122 1 2 91.9
M. Washington 5/13 56 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
Z. Scott 4 37 0 17
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 386 2
K. Mensah 15 25 0 11
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 432 4
D. Pindell 5 22 0 17
M. Washington 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
M. Washington 3 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 199 2
A. McLean 4 97 0 41
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 213 1
K. Buss 4 42 1 26
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
H. Maurisseau 1 17 0 17
D. Williams 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Williams 1 9 0 9
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 129 1
Z. Scott 2 9 0 8
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 147 2
H. Mayala 2 7 0 6
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
T. Beals 0 0 0 0
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 2
T. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
T. Coyle 12-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Jones 7-1 1.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
O. Fortt 7-3 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
I. Swenson 5-2 0.0 0
E. Hahn 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Hahn 4-2 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
S. Sterling 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
S. Sterling 3-6 0.0 0
S. Lazarus 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Lazarus 3-1 0.0 0
J. Morrison 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Morrison 3-0 0.0 0
J. Atkins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Atkins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Garson 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Garson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Carroll 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Carroll 1-1 0.0 0
D. Beavers 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Beavers 1-0 1.0 0
K. Murphy 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
O. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Pace 1-1 0.0 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Gilmartin 1-1 0.0 0
H. Webb 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Webb 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Tarbutt 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 15/15
M. Tarbutt 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 44.2 3
L. Magliozzi 6 41.0 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
T. Coyle 3 18.7 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 6 0
K. Buss 2 5.5 6 0
NCAA FB Scores