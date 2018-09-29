|
|
|CINCY
|UCONN
Cincinnati remains undefeated with 49-7 rout over UConn
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell preached to his team as they suffered through a four-win season a year ago that things would get better if they put in the work and believed in each other.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder gave the Bearcats their fifth win to open this season, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score in a 49-7 rout of UConn on Saturday.
Michael Warren II rushed for 106 yards and touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards for the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American Athletic).
''It didn't get better overnight, it just got better,'' said linebacker Perry Young. ''We're kind of living his speeches right now.''
Cincinnati found the end zone on seven of its first nine possessions. The Bearcats went 74 and 88 yards the first two times they had the ball and got to the UConn 10-yard line on their third trip before a fumbled handoff.
UConn had a chance to make it close at the end of the first half. Tight end Aaron McClean came down with a pass just out-of-bounds in the end zone and kicker Michael Tarbott missed a 37-yard field goal wide right that would have brought the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) within four points.
Ridder responded by taking the Bearcats back down the field in just 38 seconds, hitting Rashad Medaris, who managed to keep a foot inbounds on the left side for a 21-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.
Cincinnati then made it 28-7 just 33 seconds into the second half, when tight end Josiah Deguara (112 yards receiving) made a one-handed grab and jogged untouched into the end zone from 38-yards out and the rout was on.
''The whole energy of the place was pretty dead and on our sideline it kind of erupted,'' said Fickell. ''I think we fed off of that.''
Ridder, who played less than three quarters, completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts.
UConn scored on the game's opening drive, when senior receiver Kyle Buss caught his first career touchdown from 5-yards out.
''That's the difference between this year and last year,'' said Warren. ''We were down early. No pressure. We know we get the ball back. We got time to go score and keep scoring.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats have surpassed their 2017 win total and are off to their best start since going 5-0 in 2012. They are a game from being bowl eligible.
UConn: The Huskies defense gave up 659 yards, which improved the team's season average. The Huskies came into the game giving up a nation's worst 664 yards and more than 54 points a game.
''I saw that they lost confidence in themselves,'' UConn coach Randy Edsall said. ''They didn't believe in themselves enough to just go and play. I thought we got punched in the mouth and I don't think we responded. That's on me.''
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: The Bearcats Return home next Saturday to face Tulane
UConn: The Huskies began a two-game road trip in Memphis next week.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|19
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|18
|7
|Penalty
|0
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|650
|264
|Total Plays
|82
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|320
|85
|Rush Attempts
|53
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|330
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|14-36
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|5.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-113
|2-23
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|6-41.0
|Return Yards
|39
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|1/2
|Extra Points
|7/7
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|330
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|320
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|650
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|13
|106
|2
|37
|
T. Boose 15 RB
|T. Boose
|7
|66
|0
|49
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|10
|56
|1
|13
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|8
|47
|1
|41
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|7
|32
|1
|11
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|7
|15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|5
|112
|1
|38
|
M. Mbodj 80 WR
|M. Mbodj
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
T. Geddis 85 WR
|T. Geddis
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|3
|40
|1
|15
|
K. Lewis 1 WR
|K. Lewis
|2
|30
|0
|19
|
J. Jackson 21 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Huber 82 TE
|W. Huber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fitz 51 DE
|K. Fitz
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 32 S
|J. Wiggins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 31 CB
|M. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Copeland 44 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clements 4 LB
|M. Clements
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murphy 30 S
|C. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawes 7 WR
|J. Hawes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 19 K
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 19 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|2
|45.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wiggins 32 S
|J. Wiggins
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Knight 20 WR
|A. Knight
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|9/23
|125
|1
|0
|
M. Washington 7 QB
|M. Washington
|5/13
|56
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|15
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|5
|22
|0
|17
|
M. Washington 7 QB
|M. Washington
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McLean 8 TE
|A. McLean
|4
|97
|0
|41
|
K. Buss 11 WR
|K. Buss
|4
|42
|1
|26
|
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Williams 15 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
H. Mayala 1 WR
|H. Mayala
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Beals 2 WR
|T. Beals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 LB
|K. Jones
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 DB
|I. Swenson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hahn 6 LB
|E. Hahn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sterling 47 LB
|S. Sterling
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lazarus 32 DB
|S. Lazarus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 29 DB
|J. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Atkins 96 DL
|J. Atkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Garson 46 DL
|A. Garson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carroll 39 DB
|R. Carroll
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 43 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Murphy 94 DL
|K. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Robinson 31 DB
|O. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Webb 33 LB
|H. Webb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Tarbutt 40 K
|M. Tarbutt
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|6
|41.0
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|3
|18.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Buss 11 WR
|K. Buss
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
-
HAWAII
SJST
44
41
5OT
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
21
26
4th 6:42 ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
35
4th 9:05 FOX
-
OREGST
ARIZST
3
24
2nd 6:56 PACN
-
USC
ARIZ
7
0
1st 2:42 ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
7
7
1st 0:00 ESPU
-
19OREG
24CAL
7
3
1st 4:07 FS1
-
MISS
5LSU
6
28
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
Final ESP+
-
MA
OHIO
42
58
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BALLST
24
52
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
33
66
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
TROY
21
45
Final ESP3
-
TENN
2UGA
12
38
Final CBS
-
ODU
ECU
35
37
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCONN
49
7
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
APLST
7
52
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
NEB
42
28
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
28
24
Final ESP2
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
14
Final FS1
-
WMICH
MIAOH
40
39
Final ESP+
-
RICE
WAKE
24
56
Final
-
PITT
13UCF
14
45
Final ESPNU
-
TNST
VANDY
27
31
Final SECN
-
USM
10AUBURN
13
24
Final SECN
-
NEVADA
AF
28
25
Final ESNN
-
14MICH
NWEST
20
17
Final FOX
-
FLA
23MISSST
13
6
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
GAS
21
28
Final ESP+
-
NILL
EMICH
26
23
Final/3OT ESP+
-
LIB
NMEX
52
43
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST
24
28
Final PACN
-
BOISE
WYO
34
14
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
30
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
27
63
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU
24
25
Final FBOOK
-
CHARLO
UAB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
14
17
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
22DUKE
31
14
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
WKY
20
17
Final
-
ARPB
FIU
9
55
Final ESP+
-
SC
17UK
10
24
Final SECN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
29
27
Final beIN
-
7STNFRD
8ND
17
38
Final NBC