QB Fields runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Georgia tops Vols, 38-12

  • Sep 29, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) There wasn't much offensive flair in what Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm described as a ''ground and pound'' game against Tennessee.

There was, however, a new mix at quarterback and that may have been the most notable action in No. 2 Georgia's 38-12 victory over the Vols on Saturday.

Fromm's backup, freshman Justin Fields, played a bigger role, coming onto the field in each of the final three quarters. After Fields had scoring runs of 12 and 15 yards, coach Kirby Smart was asked about his plans at quarterback the remainder of the season.

''The plan is there is no plan,'' Smart said. He repeated the ''no plan'' line when asked a follow-up question.

The real plan may be to run the ball. Georgia outrushed Tennessee 251-66.

D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, including a late 14-yarder to ice the game. Otherwise, the Bulldogs leaned on their defense.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) scored touchdowns on its last drive of the first half and the opening possession after halftime but otherwise couldn't maintain momentum.

Tennessee (2-3, 0-2) was held to 209 yards. The Vols finally scored on Jarrett Guarantano's 37-yard pass to Josh Palmer late in the third quarter. Guarantano's 35-yard scoring pass to Ty Chandler about four minutes into the final quarter cut Georgia's lead to 24-12.

Pruitt was encouraged even though the loss extended Tennessee's school-record losing streak in conference games to 11 since a 63-37 win over Missouri on Nov. 19, 2016.

''I learned we've got fight in us, that we're not going to quit,'' Pruitt said. ''It kind of gets me excited. . I'm proud of them and the way they fought. . Our guys kept fighting which means we're headed in the right direction and that excites me. That's why I'm getting a little bit emotional.''

Fromm completed 16 of 22 passes for 185 yards. Fields, the dual-threat quarterback who was a headliner in Smart's 2018 signing class, did more running than passing. Fields had five carries for 45 yards and the two touchdowns and completed 1 of 2 passes for 5 yards.

''I thought both guys did some good things,'' Smart said, adding Fields ''provided us a spark we needed at times.''

Fromm had two fumbles and each was recovered by Georgia, including one returned 31 yards by tight end Isaac Nauta for a touchdown on the Bulldogs' opening drive.

Guarantano, who left last week's loss to Florida after taking a hit to the left knee, wore a brace on the knee while completing 13 of 21 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vols failed on 2-point conversions after each touchdown.

''We just have to sustain jobs and execute and we just weren't able to do that in the first half,'' said Ty Chandler, who led the Vols with 27 yards rushing. ''Credit to them.''

Swift had 50 yards rushing in Georgia's balanced running attack led by Elijah Holyfield's 16 carries for 78 yards. Brian Herrien had nine carries for 56 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: A sign of improvement: After six turnovers last week against Florida and a combined eight the last two weeks, the Vols had no turnovers before Jeremy Banks' fumble was recovered by Georgia's Juwan Taylor with 3:24 remaining. Another reason for encouragement was the comeback attempt which cut the deficit to 12 points early in the final quarter before fading.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed improvement in their run defense. After giving up 172 yards on the ground in last week's 43-29 win at Missouri, Georgia held Tennessee to 66 yards rushing, including 30 yards on 12 carries in the first half.

''We knew we couldn't let it happen again,'' said linebacker D'Andre Walker, referring to the Missouri game. ''That wasn't our brand of football.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulldogs have won by comfortable margins two straight weeks despite having uneven performances that were criticized by Smart. Poll voters who pay attention to betting lines might notice Georgia, favored by 31 1/2 points, failed to cover the generous line. Still, the final margin of victory should keep the Bulldogs from dropping in the Top 25.

INJURIES

Tennessee receiver Marquez Callaway did not return after a hard hit on his 13-yard catch early in the second half. ... An official, field judge Sean Petty, was carted off the field after he suffered a left leg injury on Swift's scoring run late in the game.

LEGEND VS LEGEND

In a matchup of team greats, Georgia's Herschel Walker accompanied the team on its pregame Dawg Walk into the stadium and led a pregame cheer on the field. Meanwhile, former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning was on the Tennessee sideline.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Following a week off, the Vols face another ranked SEC team when they visit No. 10 Auburn on Oct. 13. Tennessee plays No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 20.

Georgia: The Bulldogs play their fourth game against a team from the state of Tennessee when Vanderbilt visits Sanford Stadium next Saturday. Georgia already has home wins over Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee State.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
38
Touchdown 2:47
1-J.Fields runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
31
yds
00:44
pos
12
37
Point After TD 3:31
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
31
Touchdown 3:40
7-D.Swift runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
07:30
pos
12
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:10
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Palmer.
plays
yds
pos
12
24
Touchdown 11:19
2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:23
pos
12
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:14
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Palmer.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 5:24
2-J.Guarantano complete to 84-J.Palmer. 84-J.Palmer runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
04:28
pos
6
24
Point After TD 9:52
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 9:59
1-J.Fields runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:35
7-D.Swift runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
4:29
pos
0
16
Field Goal 12:48
98-R.Blankenship 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
02:11
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:04
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:04
11-J.Fromm sacked at TEN 40 for -9 yards to TEN 40 for no gain (19-D.Taylor11-J.Fromm). 18-I.Nauta recovers at the TEN 40. 18-I.Nauta runs 40 yards for a touchdown (19-D.Taylor)
8
plays
86
yds
3:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 26
Rushing 4 15
Passing 5 11
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-10 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 202 417
Total Plays 46 74
Avg Gain 4.4 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 66 251
Rush Attempts 25 50
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 5.0
Net Yards Passing 136 166
Comp. - Att. 13-21 17-24
Yards Per Pass 6.5 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 3-24
Penalties - Yards 5-25 6-40
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-47.1 4-41.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tennessee 2-3 006612
2 Georgia 5-0 71071438
O/U 55, UGA -30.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 136 PASS YDS 166
66 RUSH YDS 251
202 TOTAL YDS 417
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 143 2 0 150.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 801 4 2 145.7
J. Guarantano 13/21 143 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 247 1
T. Chandler 5 27 0 17
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 258 2
T. Jordan 6 21 0 10
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 161 3
J. Banks 6 18 0 10
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 205 3
M. London 3 6 0 5
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
J. Palmer 2 4 0 3
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -14 0
J. Guarantano 2 -8 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
T. Chandler 4 53 1 35
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 200 1
J. Palmer 1 37 1 37
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 231 0
M. Callaway 2 21 0 13
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
D. Wood-Anderson 2 17 0 10
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 136 1
J. Jennings 2 17 0 12
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 55 0
A. Pope 0 0 0 0
T. Byrd 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Byrd 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
B. Johnson 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Phillips 6-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
B. Thompson 6-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 3.0
D. Taylor 6-0 3.0 0
B. Buchanan 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Buchanan 5-0 0.0 0
Q. Sapp 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Sapp 4-1 0.0 0
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Johnson Jr. 4-3 0.0 0
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Warrior 4-1 0.0 0
W. Ignont 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Ignont 4-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kongbo 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Kongbo 3-2 0.0 0
D. Bituli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
D. Bituli 3-5 0.0 0
M. Abernathy 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Abernathy 3-1 0.0 0
S. Tuttle 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Tuttle 2-1 0.0 0
T. Flowers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Flowers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 42.4 2
J. Doyle 7 47.1 2 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 185 0 0 143.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 924 9 2 186.1
J. Fromm 16/22 185 0 0
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 147 2 0 178.7
J. Fields 1/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 367 2
E. Holyfield 16 77 0 16
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 156 1
B. Herrien 9 56 0 11
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 241 4
D. Swift 12 51 2 14
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 45 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 115 3
J. Fields 5 45 2 15
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 109 0
J. Cook 1 4 0 4
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 97 1
D. Robertson 1 2 0 2
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -31 0
J. Fromm 5 -23 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 290 4
M. Hardman 4 43 0 16
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 205 3
R. Ridley 4 36 0 12
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 208 2
J. Holloman 2 35 0 23
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Godwin 2 26 0 15
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
D. Swift 1 22 0 22
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 1
I. Nauta 1 17 0 17
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Woerner 1 8 0 8
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Cook 1 5 0 5
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 0 0 0 0
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
B. Herrien 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 6-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-2 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 3-1 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
D. Walker 3-2 1.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. McGhee 3-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Patrick 2-2 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tindall 2-1 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Cox 1-0 0.0 0
D. Marshall 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Marshall 1-2 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Crowder 1-0 0.0 0
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Beal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
D. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Rochester 1-1 0.5 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
K. Richardson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
T. Clark 1-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/9 27/27
R. Blankenship 1/1 43 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 44.9 1
J. Camarda 4 41.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 2:12 5 14 Punt
8:52 UGA 35 1:51 4 -1 Punt
3:46 TENN 16 1:19 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 UGA 35 1:50 8 20 Punt
8:45 TENN 20 2:51 5 3 Punt
0:30 UGA 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 UGA 35 4:28 12 75 TD
1:38 TENN 32 1:08 5 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 TENN 43 2:23 5 57 TD
3:31 UGA 35 0:00 2 -4 Fumble
2:41 UGA 35 1:09 4 -5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 UGA 14 3:35 8 84
6:46 UGA 25 3:00 7 10 Punt
2:21 UGA 40 2:11 9 53 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 UGA 20 1:16 5 27 Punt
5:44 UGA 30 5:09 14 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 TENN 35 0:00 11 65 TD
5:14 TENN 35 2:56 7 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 UGA 15 1:01 3 1 Punt
11:10 TENN 35 7:30 14 65 TD
3:31 TENN 31 0:44 2 31 TD
0:54 UGA 20 0:00 1 -1
