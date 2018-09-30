Drive Chart
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26

  • Sep 30, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) The largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, a sparkling whiteout, was rocking. Penn State and its dynamic and gritty quarterback Trace McSorley had Ohio State reeling midway through the fourth quarter.

And then just like that, everything changed, and for the second year in a row the Buckeyes swiped victory away from the Nittany Lions in another wild game between the Big Ten powerhouses.

Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdown passes in the final seven minutes as No. 4 Ohio State wiped out a 12-point deficit to beat No. 9 Penn State 27-26 Saturday night.

''That sideline was not giving up,'' Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ''There was a time, now, you looked up and saw those white pom-poms and that whole deal and thought that was over.''

McSorley set a school record with 461 yards of total offense, including a career-high 175 rushing and threw two touchdown passes, and the Nittany Lions (4-1, 1-1) went up 26-14 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD plunge by Miles Sanders.

The record-breaking crowd of 110,889 was singing along to ''Sweet Caroline'' and ''Livin' on a Prayer.'' It looked like the Nittany Lions would get another home victory against the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) like they did in 2016.

Instead, for the second straight season, Ohio State made a fourth-quarter rally from a double-digit deficit. As far as Penn State coach James Franklin has taken the Nittany Lions in four-plus seasons, he said they can't quite consider themselves an elite program until they start closing out games like this. And he promised to change it.

''It's not going to happen again,'' Franklin said. ''I'm not a negative guy. But I am going to make sure that as our program, that we do everything right and we grow every single day and we challenge ourselves every single day and we get uncomfortable, we get comfortable being uncomfortable and break out to that next phase.''

The game flipped quickly.

Haskins connected with Binjimen Victor, who weaved and slipped through tacklers for a 47-yard touchdown catch and run that cut it to 26-21 with 6:42 left.

Meyer said Victor, a junior who Ohio State has been waiting to blossom, ''gave us hope.''

Penn State could not put the Buckeyes away with a closing drive, but the Nittany Lions buried Haskins and Ohio State at their own 4 with 4:35 left on the clock.

''It was tough, but we wanted it to be tough,'' Haskins said.

A screen to J.K. Dobbins got 35 and took Ohio State out of the hole. Mixing runs and passes, the Buckeyes worked their way into Penn State territory. Haskins hit K.J. Hill with a quick pass to the outside and the receiver picked up a couple of blocks, broke a tackle and went in for a 24-yard score that made it 27-26 with 2:03 left.

''One of the great drives in Ohio State history,'' Meyer called it.

McSorley and Penn State could not come up with a response. On fourth-and-5 from the Ohio State 43, McSorley handed off to Sanders on a read option and the back was smothered by Chase Young.

''We obviously didn't make the right call in that situation, and that's on me, nobody else,'' Franklin said.

Meyer said Ohio State expected Penn State to give McSorley an option to run.

''It was very emotional,'' McSorley said of the Penn State locker room after the game. ''It was just one of those things where you lose by one point and everyone's mind, immediately, it's just, what could I have done better?''

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes now have two come-from-behind victories away from Columbus against quality competition, adding this one to the TCU win two weeks ago. Yet, still, there seems to be much work to do. Penalties and a propensity to give up long gains continue to dog Ohio State.

Penn State: The winner of this game has won the Big Ten the past two seasons. The Nittany Lions can still think conference title and College Football Playoff, but their road will be tough with games remaining against No. 21 Michigan State, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 14 Michigan still left. And no tiebreaker against the Buckeyes in the East Division.

OBJ-ESQUE

Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson made what could go down as one of the best catches of the season in the first half. Conjuring up comparisons to Odell Beckham's famous one-handed grab against Dallas in 2014, the 6-foot-4 Johnson reached high as he was falling back and made a right-handed grab for 31 yards down the sideline.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is home to play Indiana next week.

Penn State is off next week before hosting No. 21 Michigan State on Oct. 13.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:03
7-D.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 83-T.McLaurin.
plays
yds
pos
27
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:03
Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PSU 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
27
26
Touchdown 2:03
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
96
yds
02:12
pos
27
26
Point After TD 6:42
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
26
Touchdown 6:58
7-D.Haskins complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:02
pos
20
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:00
12-M.Hippenhammer to OSU 4 for -2 yards (8-K.Sheffield).
plays
yds
pos
14
26
Touchdown 8:08
8-M.Sanders runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
61
yds
03:01
pos
14
26
Point After TD 12:22
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 12:26
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 32-T.Borland Pass interference declined.
7
plays
58
yds
02:28
pos
14
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:22
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 10:27
2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:58
7-D.Haskins complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
00:34
pos
6
13
Point After TD 5:59
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 6:11
9-T.McSorley complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
98
yds
01:01
pos
0
12
Field Goal 12:06
92-J.Pinegar 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:38
92-J.Pinegar 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
03:04
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 8 9
Passing 11 9
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 4-17 3-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 388 479
Total Plays 76 76
Avg Gain 5.1 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 119 206
Rush Attempts 37 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.7
Net Yards Passing 269 273
Comp. - Att. 22-39 16-32
Yards Per Pass 6.9 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 3-13
Penalties - Yards 10-105 7-64
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-47.9 8-39.0
Return Yards -2 99
Punts - Returns 1--2 5-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-47
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-45
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Ohio State 5-0 0771327
9 Penn State 4-1 31001326
O/U 68.5, PSU +3.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 269 PASS YDS 273
119 RUSH YDS 206
388 TOTAL YDS 479
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 270 3 1 134.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 1464 19 2 188.8
D. Haskins 22/39 270 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 380 3
J. Dobbins 17 57 1 8
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 350 3
M. Weber 9 51 0 13
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
P. Campbell 2 19 0 18
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 36 1
D. Haskins 4 8 0 5
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 1
J. Dobbins 2 61 1 35
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 359 5
P. Campbell 7 60 0 14
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 318 2
K. Hill 6 59 1 24
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 2
B. Victor 2 55 1 47
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 230 1
A. Mack 3 25 0 10
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 1
M. Weber 1 5 0 5
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
C. Saunders 1 5 0 5
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 2
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 218 4
T. McLaurin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Fuller 6-1 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
T. Borland 6-2 1.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.5
M. Harrison 6-2 0.5 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 5-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 4-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Sheffield 3-0 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
C. Young 3-2 2.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.5
D. Jones 2-2 0.5 0
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Pryor 2-0 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Browning 2-1 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wint 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 32/32
S. Nuernberger 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 47.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 44.6 3
D. Chrisman 9 47.9 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 0 0
K. Hill 1 -2.0 0 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 286 2 0 145.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 1049 10 2 137.8
T. McSorley 16/32 286 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 175 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 410 6
T. McSorley 25 175 0 51
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 538 6
M. Sanders 16 43 1 12
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
T. Stevens 3 -12 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 138 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 308 4
K. Hamler 4 138 1 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 202 1
Ju. Johnson 5 61 0 31
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 2
P. Freiermuth 3 44 1 27
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 76 1
M. Hippenhammer 1 21 0 21
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 139 2
B. Polk 1 20 0 20
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 58 0
M. Sanders 2 2 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 5-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 4-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Scott 4-1 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 1
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
R. Windsor 4-1 0.5 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 3-1 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 3-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
K. Farmer 3-4 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-2 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 1-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Toney 1-1 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thorpe 0-1 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
M. Parsons 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
J. Pinegar 2/3 39 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 41.9 3
B. Gillikin 8 39.0 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 26.2 18 0
K. Hamler 3 15.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 -0.8 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 13.0 2 1
D. Thompkins 4 -0.8 2 0
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 10 0
K. Hamler 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 OHIOST 20 0:55 5 15 Punt
5:01 PSU 35 1:14 4 -7 Punt
1:19 OHIOST 28 0:44 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 OHIOST 45 0:08 2 27 INT
11:22 PSU 35 1:45 7 8 Punt
8:35 OHIOST 40 0:36 3 0 Punt
5:59 PSU 35 0:30 4 7 Punt
4:23 OHIOST 25 1:32 3 8 Punt
2:32 PSU 25 0:34 2 49 TD
0:26 OHIOST 12 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 PSU 35 0:00 14 65 TD
9:05 OHIOST 29 2:44 10 40 FG Miss
4:48 OHIOST 10 0:37 3 4 Punt
0:42 OHIOST 24 0:09 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 PSU 35 0:44 6 17 Downs
8:00 PSU 35 1:02 5 75 TD
4:15 OHIOST 4 2:12 8 72 TD
1:22 OHIOST 45 0:10 3 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 4:38 10 26 Punt
8:42 PSU 21 3:04 7 63 FG
3:45 PSU 20 1:45 4 52 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 15 1:20 3 4 Punt
13:01 OHIOST 28 0:55 3 7 FG
9:32 PSU 19 0:53 3 -7 Punt
7:12 PSU 2 1:01 3 98 TD
5:26 PSU 29 0:56 3 3 Punt
2:44 PSU 25 0:00 1 0 Fumble
1:50 OHIOST 35 1:24 7 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 OHIOST 35 1:02 5 -3 Punt
6:17 PSU 31 0:51 3 6 Punt
3:36 PSU 38 2:22 8 38 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 PSU 27 2:28 7 71 TD
11:09 PSU 48 3:01 8 52 TD
6:42 OHIOST 35 2:08 7 -7 Punt
2:03 OHIOST 35 0:34 6 20 Downs
