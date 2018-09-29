Drive Chart
Etienne rallies No. 3 Clemson to 27-23 win over Orange

  • Sep 29, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) With new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of the game, No. 3 Clemson rallied behind Travis Etienne, who ran for 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.

Etienne finished with three TDs and a career-high 203 yards rushing to bail out the quarterback-depleted Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went from having one too many starting-caliber QBs earlier in the week to not enough by the second half against the Orange (4-1, 1-1).

Lawrence left his first career start late in the second quarter with a possible concussion. Lawrence was promoted to starter earlier in the week by coach Dabo Swinney and that prompted senior Kelly Bryant, who had started the first four games and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff last year, to leave the team.

That left one-time third-stringer Chase Brice to lead the comeback - and it looked bleak when Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey bulled his way in for a 1-yard score with 12:58 remaining to make it 23-13.

Etienne's 26-yard touchdown run with 11:08 to go drew Clemson within a field goal and Brice, a redshirt freshman with just eight career passes, directed a 94-yard scoring drive that included a 20-yard completion on fourth-and-6 to keep things going.

When Etienne went in for the go-ahead score, most of the 80,122 at Memorial Stadium erupted in celebration after fretting most of the contest.

Dungey was sacked twice by freshman Xavier Thomas on Syracuse's final drive. The Orange were trying for their first 5-0 start since 1987. Dungey finished with two rushing touchdowns. He was 26 of 41 passing for 250 yards and an interception.

The win capped an odd week for the Tigers, who lost a popular, charismatic leader - and potential safety net in Lawrence's absence - in Bryant. And now Lawrence's status is up in the air. The crowd went silent as Lawrence lay on the turf after getting hit hard to the head in the second quarter.

Swinney said Bryant would be welcome back to the team if he changed his mind. A new NCAA rule allows players to participate in four games and still take a redshirt season. Bryant's plan is to redshirt this season and transfer to another school, where he would eligible to play immediately next season because he has already graduated.

Lawrence, the former five-star recruit, was so-so in his starting debut. Lawrence fumbled on his second snap and was off target much of his time in. He was 10 of 15 for 93 yards. Brice entered right before halftime and ended with 83 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange had chances to put this one away and make it two straight victories against Clemson, but could not overcome the Tigers' talented defense in the second half.

Clemson: The Tigers would surely love a bye week so Lawrence could heal and the players could have some to absorb their chaotic week. This victory should help galvanize the team as it goes for a fourth straight ACC crown.

MISSING TIGERS

Clemson announced shortly before kickoff two reserves in cornerback Mark Fields and receiver Cornell Powell would not play.

UP NEXT

Syracuse finishes a two-game road swing at Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Clemson heads to Wake Forest next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
27
Touchdown 0:44
9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
99
yds
05:22
pos
23
26
Point After TD 11:08
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
20
Touchdown 11:16
9-T.Etienne runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:42
pos
23
19
Point After TD 12:58
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
13
Touchdown 13:03
2-E.Dungey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
14
yds
02:13
pos
22
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:22
92-G.Huegel 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:16
pos
16
13
Field Goal 4:24
92-G.Huegel 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
55
yds
02:39
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:36
91-A.Szmyt 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
75
yds
04:20
pos
16
7
Point After TD 7:31
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 7:34
2-E.Dungey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
02:43
pos
12
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 0:58
9-T.Etienne runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:42
pos
6
6
Field Goal 8:40
91-A.Szmyt 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-3
yds
00:37
pos
6
0
Field Goal 10:36
91-A.Szmyt 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
48
yds
04:24
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 28
Rushing 4 19
Passing 8 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-15 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 303 444
Total Plays 67 82
Avg Gain 4.5 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 61 293
Rush Attempts 26 53
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.5
Net Yards Passing 242 151
Comp. - Att. 26-41 17-29
Yards Per Pass 5.9 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-25
Penalties - Yards 5-31 3-16
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-48.6 4-40.3
Return Yards 3 70
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-52
Int. - Returns 1-3 1-20
Kicking 5/5 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Syracuse 4-1 6100723
3 Clemson 5-0 7061427
O/U 65, CLEM -24.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 242 PASS YDS 151
61 RUSH YDS 293
303 TOTAL YDS 444
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 250 0 1 109.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 1013 9 2 147.6
E. Dungey 26/41 250 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
S. Riley 2 24 0 19
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 367 2
M. Neal 7 21 0 6
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 11 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 365 6
E. Dungey 13 11 2 9
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 187 0
J. Howard 1 3 0 3
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 172 5
D. Strickland 3 2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 360 3
J. Custis 5 73 0 31
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 1
T. Harris 3 66 0 51
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 120 0
D. Butler 5 45 0 17
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
M. Neal 5 26 0 18
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 192 1
N. Johnson 2 17 0 12
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 217 2
S. Riley 4 16 0 9
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 0
D. Strickland 2 7 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Coleman 2-0 2.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Slayton 1-0 1.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Foster 1-0 1.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/14 26/26
A. Szmyt 3/3 51 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.6 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 46.0 4
S. Hofrichter 7 48.6 4 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 93 0 0 118.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 693 9 2 177.2
T. Lawrence 10/15 93 0 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 83 0 1 92.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 120 0 2 86.1
C. Brice 7/13 83 0 1
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 203 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 594 8
T. Etienne 27 203 3 26
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 155 1
A. Choice 9 58 0 20
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 174 2
T. Feaster 9 44 0 11
B. Dawkins Jr. 9 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Dawkins Jr. 1 2 0 2
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
C. Brice 3 -2 0 17
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 15 0
T. Lawrence 4 -9 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 252 2
T. Higgins 4 53 0 20
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 1
H. Renfrow 3 45 0 28
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 212 3
J. Ross 3 40 0 16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 218 1
A. Rodgers 4 27 0 11
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Feaster 1 8 0 8
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
T. Chase 1 6 0 6
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 1
T. Etienne 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
X. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mac Lain 1-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 24/24
G. Huegel 2/3 43 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 39.1 3
W. Spiers 4 40.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
A. Rodgers 1 22.0 22 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Kendrick 1 14.0 14 0
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
L. Dixon 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 12.8 0 0
A. Rodgers 2 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 35 4:24 11 48 FG
9:17 CLEM 30 0:37 3 -3 FG
7:24 CUSE 5 1:16 3 9 Punt
0:54 CLEM 35 0:45 4 -2 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 CUSE 30 2:43 7 70 TD
4:56 CUSE 11 4:20 12 75 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 CUSE 14 1:17 5 23 Punt
8:27 CLEM 38 0:38 3 -4 Punt
4:16 CLEM 35 0:07 3 40 INT
2:17 CLEM 35 2:13 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 CLEM 35 2:08 7 27 Punt
6:52 CUSE 32 0:34 3 1 Punt
0:41 CLEM 35 0:21 5 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 CUSE 35 0:10 3 -5 Fumble
8:32 CUSE 35 1:04 5 6 Punt
5:40 CLEM 40 4:42 11 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 CLEM 13 0:00 11 57 FG Miss
7:31 CUSE 35 2:24 8 20 Punt
0:29 CUSE 35 0:20 5 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 CUSE 35 0:00 10 20 Punt
9:39 CLEM 17 0:39 3 45 INT
7:03 CLEM 20 2:39 7 55 FG
3:38 CUSE 25 1:16 3 5 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 CUSE 35 1:42 7 65 TD
8:51 CLEM 20 1:15 4 11 Punt
6:06 CLEM 6 5:22 14 94 TD
