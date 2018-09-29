|
|
|CUSE
|CLEM
Etienne rallies No. 3 Clemson to 27-23 win over Orange
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) With new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of the game, No. 3 Clemson rallied behind Travis Etienne, who ran for 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
Etienne finished with three TDs and a career-high 203 yards rushing to bail out the quarterback-depleted Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went from having one too many starting-caliber QBs earlier in the week to not enough by the second half against the Orange (4-1, 1-1).
Lawrence left his first career start late in the second quarter with a possible concussion. Lawrence was promoted to starter earlier in the week by coach Dabo Swinney and that prompted senior Kelly Bryant, who had started the first four games and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff last year, to leave the team.
That left one-time third-stringer Chase Brice to lead the comeback - and it looked bleak when Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey bulled his way in for a 1-yard score with 12:58 remaining to make it 23-13.
Etienne's 26-yard touchdown run with 11:08 to go drew Clemson within a field goal and Brice, a redshirt freshman with just eight career passes, directed a 94-yard scoring drive that included a 20-yard completion on fourth-and-6 to keep things going.
When Etienne went in for the go-ahead score, most of the 80,122 at Memorial Stadium erupted in celebration after fretting most of the contest.
Dungey was sacked twice by freshman Xavier Thomas on Syracuse's final drive. The Orange were trying for their first 5-0 start since 1987. Dungey finished with two rushing touchdowns. He was 26 of 41 passing for 250 yards and an interception.
The win capped an odd week for the Tigers, who lost a popular, charismatic leader - and potential safety net in Lawrence's absence - in Bryant. And now Lawrence's status is up in the air. The crowd went silent as Lawrence lay on the turf after getting hit hard to the head in the second quarter.
Swinney said Bryant would be welcome back to the team if he changed his mind. A new NCAA rule allows players to participate in four games and still take a redshirt season. Bryant's plan is to redshirt this season and transfer to another school, where he would eligible to play immediately next season because he has already graduated.
Lawrence, the former five-star recruit, was so-so in his starting debut. Lawrence fumbled on his second snap and was off target much of his time in. He was 10 of 15 for 93 yards. Brice entered right before halftime and ended with 83 yards passing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange had chances to put this one away and make it two straight victories against Clemson, but could not overcome the Tigers' talented defense in the second half.
Clemson: The Tigers would surely love a bye week so Lawrence could heal and the players could have some to absorb their chaotic week. This victory should help galvanize the team as it goes for a fourth straight ACC crown.
MISSING TIGERS
Clemson announced shortly before kickoff two reserves in cornerback Mark Fields and receiver Cornell Powell would not play.
UP NEXT
Syracuse finishes a two-game road swing at Pittsburgh next Saturday.
Clemson heads to Wake Forest next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|4
|19
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|303
|444
|Total Plays
|67
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|293
|Rush Attempts
|26
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-25
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.6
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|3
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-20
|Kicking
|5/5
|5/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|293
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|26/41
|250
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|7
|21
|0
|6
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|13
|11
|2
|9
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|5
|73
|0
|31
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|66
|0
|51
|
D. Butler 5 WR
|D. Butler
|5
|45
|0
|17
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|5
|26
|0
|18
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Slayton 95 DL
|C. Slayton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|3/3
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|7
|48.6
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|10/15
|93
|0
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|7/13
|83
|0
|1
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|27
|203
|3
|26
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|9
|58
|0
|20
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|9
|44
|0
|11
|
B. Dawkins Jr. 9 CB
|B. Dawkins Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|3
|-2
|0
|17
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|-9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|53
|0
|20
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|3
|45
|0
|28
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|3
|40
|0
|16
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
|R. Mac Lain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|2/3
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|40.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
