Texas hold off Kansas State 19-14 to snap road skid

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 29, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Texas coach Tom Herman talked with one of his predecessors, Mack Brown, just as he does every week, and the old Longhorns coach warned him about playing Kansas State in Manhattan.

They're a different team on the road, Brown said. They play with more energy, channeling the will of the crowd, and the team that was trounced by West Virginia last week wouldn't show up Saturday.

''It was very much the way we told our players it would be,'' Herman said.

The No. 18 Longhorns roared to a big lead, bogged down in the second half, then held on through a tense fourth quarter for a 19-14 victory that snapped a five-game road skid against the Wildcats.

''We won ugly, but the key is we won,'' Herman said. ''They all look pretty on Sunday morning.''

Sam Ehlinger threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, and D'Shawn Jamison returned a punt 90 yards for another score, as the Longhorns opened a 19-0 lead by halftime. Then, Keaontay Ingram churned for a first down with three minutes to go to help the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) seal the win.

''It shows our maturity, being able to overcome a lull in what's going on,'' Ehlinger said. ''A lot of offenses would have curled up but we chose to finish.''

Skylar Thompson threw for 96 yards in relief of ineffective quarterback Alex Delton, and he led the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) to a pair of touchdowns in the second half. But after they got the ball back with 7:12 to go, Thompson threw a pair of incompletions as Kansas State went three-and-out, and coach Bill Snyder's offense never got another opportunity with the ball.

''All losses are painful. There is a variety of different reasons why didn't win the ballgame,'' Snyder said. ''I think we became a little better football team, not necessarily because of this game but because of the way we practiced last week.''

The Longhorns leaned on their defense in the opening half, getting a pair of sacks by Charles Omenihu - one for a safety - while shutting down Kansas State's powerful run game.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' dismal half was summarized by the way it ended, when they had first-and-goal at the Texas 5. Alex Barnes was stuffed, and two runs by Delton went nowhere, before his pass on the final play hit fullback Adam Harter in the hands and dropped incomplete.

The result? Texas carried its 19-0 lead into the break.

The Longhorns were so stingy on defense - and Kansas State so inept on offense - that running back Tre Watson had more yards passing after a 21-yard halfback pass than the entire Wildcats roster in the first half. Delton was 3 of 7 for 14 yards.

In fact, Texas had more yardage in penalties (80) than Kansas State had on offense (64).

The Wildcats switched quarterbacks at halftime and Thompson promptly led them 82 yards on their opening possession, capping the drive by keeping it on third-and-goal for a 7-yard touchdown run.

Suddenly, that herky-jerky offense had found its rhythm.

Texas kicker missed an opportunity to extend the lead when he pushed a 47-yard field goal right, and Kansas State marched downfield again. Thompson hit Dalton Schoen to convert one fourth down, and Barnes plowed in on fourth-and-goal from the Texas 1 to make it 19-14 with 9:55 to go.

''We rallied together as a team and came out with a different mentality than we did in the first half,'' Kansas State linebacker Justin Hughes said.

But after forcing Texas to punt, the Wildcats went three-and-out and the Longhorns got the ball back. They managed to convert on third-and-11 before getting another first down to ice the win.

''When you look at our record,'' Herman said, ''you're not going to see half a `W' for this. They all count the same, and we told our guys, `Championships are won on the road.'''

BECK'S STATUS

Herman said that offensive coordinator Tim Beck was recovering after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection in his elbow and should rejoin the team soon. ''He had to be on IV antibiotics and had surgery Thursday to clean all that infection out,'' Herman said. ''That's a lesson for all of us, you have one of those nagging deals, you should get it looked at.''

STATS AND STREAKS

Ehlinger now has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. ... Texas had not won in Manhattan since 2002. ... Barnes finished with 80 yards rushing for Kansas State. ... The Wildcats' Isaiah Zuber had five catches for just 33 yards. He was coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. ... Texas was flagged for 104 yards in penalties.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The march up the rankings will likely continue for the Longhorns, who have followed their season-opening loss to Maryland with their longest win streak since the 2013 season.

UP NEXT

Texas: Face the Sooners next Saturday in Dallas.

Kansas State: Heads to Baylor next Saturday.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:55
22-N.McLellan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
14
Touchdown 9:59
34-A.Barnes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
70
yds
00:53
pos
19
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:13
22-N.McLellan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
7
Touchdown 11:19
10-S.Thompson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
19
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:58
17-C.Dicker 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
99
yds
05:02
pos
19
0
Safety 13:22
5-A.Delton sacked at KST End Zone for -8 yards to KST End Zone for no gain safety (90-C.Omenihu).
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Point After TD 14:03
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:08
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
89
yds
03:08
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:25
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:47
18-A.Hicks punts 55 yards from KST 35. 17-D.Jamison runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
90
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 17
Rushing 8 7
Passing 14 6
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 8-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 331 196
Total Plays 67 64
Avg Gain 4.9 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 111 107
Rush Attempts 29 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.7
Net Yards Passing 220 89
Comp. - Att. 30-38 11-25
Yards Per Pass 5.8 3.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-8 3-21
Penalties - Yards 10-104 0-0
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.7 5-43.8
Return Yards 127 75
Punts - Returns 1-90 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 4-70
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
18 Texas 4-1 7120019
Kansas State 2-3 007714
O/U 48.5, KSTATE +8.5
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 220 PASS YDS 89
111 RUSH YDS 107
331 TOTAL YDS 196
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.6% 207 1 0 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1185 9 2 139.7
S. Ehlinger 29/36 207 1 0
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
T. Watson 1/1 21 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Humphrey 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 207 2
K. Ingram 10 68 0 16
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 153 3
S. Ehlinger 8 26 0 12
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 280 1
T. Watson 7 24 0 11
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 132 0
D. Young 2 -3 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 350 3
C. Johnson 4 51 1 21
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 402 3
L. Humphrey 5 50 0 20
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 139 1
De. Duvernay 6 43 0 13
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 39 0
K. Ingram 5 27 0 8
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 0
A. Beck 4 26 0 12
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
S. Ehlinger 2 24 0 21
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Heard 1 11 0 11
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
J. Moore 2 10 0 7
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -15 0
D. Jamison 1 -14 0 -14
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 5-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
C. Omenihu 5-0 2.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
B. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
B. Hager 4-0 1.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Locke III 4-1 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 3-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 3-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
C. Sterns 3-0 0.0 0
M. Bimage 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bimage 1-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
C. Dicker 1/2 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 37.5 2
R. Bujcevski 3 36.7 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.0 22 0
D. Jamison 2 18.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 90.0 90 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 42.0 90 1
D. Jamison 1 90.0 90 1
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 96 0 0 89.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 601 4 1 129.4
S. Thompson 8/18 96 0 0
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 14 0 0 59.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 273 1 2 105.9
A. Delton 3/7 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 357 2
A. Barnes 19 80 1 12
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 143 0
A. Delton 16 27 0 9
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 38 0
D. Warmack 1 1 0 1
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 175 2
S. Thompson 3 -1 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 261 2
D. Schoen 5 67 0 19
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 389 3
I. Zuber 5 33 0 13
I. Harris 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
I. Harris 1 10 0 10
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
D. Warmack 0 0 0 0
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
Z. Reuter 0 0 0 0
A. Harter 80 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Harter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
E. Walker 10-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 7-1 0.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 6-0 0.0 0
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Shelley 6-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Adams 5-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 5-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
R. Walker 4-0 2.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ball 1-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Massie 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
W. Hubert 1-0 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sizelove 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Sizelove 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. McLellan 22 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
N. McLellan 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 43.8 2
A. Hicks 4 43.5 2 55
B. Rodriguez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 36.5 0
B. Rodriguez 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 18.7 22 0
D. Shelley 2 21.5 22 0
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 14.3 18 0
I. Zuber 2 13.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 2.8 5 0
D. Shelley 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 35 4:10 13 37 Punt
3:21 TEXAS 11 3:08 11 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 KSTATE 20 5:02 13 59 FG
4:37 TEXAS 20 1:35 3 -13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 KSTATE 35 1:51 5 13 Punt
5:51 TEXAS 13 4:43 10 57 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 KSTATE 35 2:31 7 18 Punt
6:27 TEXAS 40 5:24 11 36
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 KSTATE 7 4:21 8 28 TD
5:25 TEXAS 35 2:00 7 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 TEXAS 35 0:41 4 7 Safety
7:20 TEXAS 35 2:37 8 32 Punt
2:54 TEXAS 37 2:20 8 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 TEXAS 35 0:00 13 82 TD
8:44 KSTATE 35 2:11 5 17 Punt
1:02 KSTATE 30 0:53 17 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:19 KSTATE 16 0:48 3 4 Punt
