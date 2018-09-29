|
|
|TEXAS
|KSTATE
Texas hold off Kansas State 19-14 to snap road skid
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Texas coach Tom Herman talked with one of his predecessors, Mack Brown, just as he does every week, and the old Longhorns coach warned him about playing Kansas State in Manhattan.
They're a different team on the road, Brown said. They play with more energy, channeling the will of the crowd, and the team that was trounced by West Virginia last week wouldn't show up Saturday.
''It was very much the way we told our players it would be,'' Herman said.
The No. 18 Longhorns roared to a big lead, bogged down in the second half, then held on through a tense fourth quarter for a 19-14 victory that snapped a five-game road skid against the Wildcats.
''We won ugly, but the key is we won,'' Herman said. ''They all look pretty on Sunday morning.''
Sam Ehlinger threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, and D'Shawn Jamison returned a punt 90 yards for another score, as the Longhorns opened a 19-0 lead by halftime. Then, Keaontay Ingram churned for a first down with three minutes to go to help the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) seal the win.
''It shows our maturity, being able to overcome a lull in what's going on,'' Ehlinger said. ''A lot of offenses would have curled up but we chose to finish.''
Skylar Thompson threw for 96 yards in relief of ineffective quarterback Alex Delton, and he led the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) to a pair of touchdowns in the second half. But after they got the ball back with 7:12 to go, Thompson threw a pair of incompletions as Kansas State went three-and-out, and coach Bill Snyder's offense never got another opportunity with the ball.
''All losses are painful. There is a variety of different reasons why didn't win the ballgame,'' Snyder said. ''I think we became a little better football team, not necessarily because of this game but because of the way we practiced last week.''
The Longhorns leaned on their defense in the opening half, getting a pair of sacks by Charles Omenihu - one for a safety - while shutting down Kansas State's powerful run game.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats' dismal half was summarized by the way it ended, when they had first-and-goal at the Texas 5. Alex Barnes was stuffed, and two runs by Delton went nowhere, before his pass on the final play hit fullback Adam Harter in the hands and dropped incomplete.
The result? Texas carried its 19-0 lead into the break.
The Longhorns were so stingy on defense - and Kansas State so inept on offense - that running back Tre Watson had more yards passing after a 21-yard halfback pass than the entire Wildcats roster in the first half. Delton was 3 of 7 for 14 yards.
In fact, Texas had more yardage in penalties (80) than Kansas State had on offense (64).
The Wildcats switched quarterbacks at halftime and Thompson promptly led them 82 yards on their opening possession, capping the drive by keeping it on third-and-goal for a 7-yard touchdown run.
Suddenly, that herky-jerky offense had found its rhythm.
Texas kicker missed an opportunity to extend the lead when he pushed a 47-yard field goal right, and Kansas State marched downfield again. Thompson hit Dalton Schoen to convert one fourth down, and Barnes plowed in on fourth-and-goal from the Texas 1 to make it 19-14 with 9:55 to go.
''We rallied together as a team and came out with a different mentality than we did in the first half,'' Kansas State linebacker Justin Hughes said.
But after forcing Texas to punt, the Wildcats went three-and-out and the Longhorns got the ball back. They managed to convert on third-and-11 before getting another first down to ice the win.
''When you look at our record,'' Herman said, ''you're not going to see half a `W' for this. They all count the same, and we told our guys, `Championships are won on the road.'''
BECK'S STATUS
Herman said that offensive coordinator Tim Beck was recovering after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection in his elbow and should rejoin the team soon. ''He had to be on IV antibiotics and had surgery Thursday to clean all that infection out,'' Herman said. ''That's a lesson for all of us, you have one of those nagging deals, you should get it looked at.''
STATS AND STREAKS
Ehlinger now has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. ... Texas had not won in Manhattan since 2002. ... Barnes finished with 80 yards rushing for Kansas State. ... The Wildcats' Isaiah Zuber had five catches for just 33 yards. He was coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. ... Texas was flagged for 104 yards in penalties.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The march up the rankings will likely continue for the Longhorns, who have followed their season-opening loss to Maryland with their longest win streak since the 2013 season.
UP NEXT
Texas: Face the Sooners next Saturday in Dallas.
Kansas State: Heads to Baylor next Saturday.
--
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|331
|196
|Total Plays
|67
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|107
|Rush Attempts
|29
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|30-38
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|3.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-8
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|10-104
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.7
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|127
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-90
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|4-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|2/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|196
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|29/36
|207
|1
|0
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|10
|68
|0
|16
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|8
|26
|0
|12
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|7
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|51
|1
|21
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|5
|50
|0
|20
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|6
|43
|0
|13
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Moore 14 WR
|J. Moore
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Johnson 33 LB
|G. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 2 DB
|K. Boyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 90 DL
|C. Omenihu
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 97 DL
|C. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Locke III 11 DB
|P. Locke III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 LB
|M. Bimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 18 DB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|36.7
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|90.0
|90
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|8/18
|96
|0
|0
|
A. Delton 5 QB
|A. Delton
|3/7
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|19
|80
|1
|12
|
A. Delton 5 QB
|A. Delton
|16
|27
|0
|9
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|3
|-1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|5
|67
|0
|19
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
I. Harris 2 WR
|I. Harris
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Reuter 15 WR
|Z. Reuter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Harter 80 FB
|A. Harter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Walker 7 DB
|E. Walker
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shelley 8 DB
|D. Shelley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 21 DB
|K. Adams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sizelove 41 LB
|S. Sizelove
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. McLellan 22 K
|N. McLellan
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hicks 18 K
|A. Hicks
|4
|43.5
|2
|55
|
B. Rodriguez 29 P
|B. Rodriguez
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shelley 8 DB
|D. Shelley
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|2
|13.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shelley 8 DB
|D. Shelley
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
-
HAWAII
SJST
44
41
5OT
-
4OHIOST
9PSU
21
26
4th 6:12 ABC
-
20BYU
11WASH
0
35
4th 8:59 FOX
-
OREGST
ARIZST
10
24
2nd 6:22 PACN
-
USC
ARIZ
7
0
1st 1:19 ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FRESNO
7
7
1st 0:00 ESPU
-
19OREG
24CAL
7
3
1st 3:54 FS1
-
MISS
5LSU
6
28
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNC
16MIAMI
10
47
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
TULANE
24
40
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
COLO
16
38
Final FS1
-
IND
RUT
24
17
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
GATECH
17
63
Final
-
CUSE
3CLEM
23
27
Final ABC
-
ARMY
BUFF
42
13
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
BC
35
45
Final ESPU
-
CMICH
21MICHST
20
31
Final FS1
-
LALAF
1BAMA
14
56
Final SECN
-
ARK
TXAM
17
24
Final ESPN
-
12WVU
25TXTECH
42
34
Final ESPN2
-
OKLAST
KANSAS
48
28
Final FSN
-
UVA
NCST
21
35
Final
-
LAMON
GAST
14
46
Final ESP+
-
MA
OHIO
42
58
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BALLST
24
52
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
6OKLA
33
66
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
TROY
21
45
Final ESP3
-
TENN
2UGA
12
38
Final CBS
-
ODU
ECU
35
37
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCONN
49
7
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
APLST
7
52
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
NEB
42
28
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
28
24
Final ESP2
-
18TEXAS
KSTATE
19
14
Final FS1
-
WMICH
MIAOH
40
39
Final ESP+
-
RICE
WAKE
24
56
Final
-
PITT
13UCF
14
45
Final ESPNU
-
TNST
VANDY
27
31
Final SECN
-
USM
10AUBURN
13
24
Final SECN
-
NEVADA
AF
28
25
Final ESNN
-
14MICH
NWEST
20
17
Final FOX
-
FLA
23MISSST
13
6
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
GAS
21
28
Final ESP+
-
NILL
EMICH
26
23
Final/3OT ESP+
-
LIB
NMEX
52
43
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST
24
28
Final PACN
-
BOISE
WYO
34
14
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
30
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
SMU
27
63
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU
24
25
Final FBOOK
-
CHARLO
UAB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
14
17
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
22DUKE
31
14
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
WKY
20
17
Final
-
ARPB
FIU
9
55
Final ESP+
-
SC
17UK
10
24
Final SECN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
29
27
Final beIN
-
7STNFRD
8ND
17
38
Final NBC