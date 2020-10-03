|
SMU gets late FG for 30-27 win over long-idle No. 25 Memphis
DALLAS (AP) Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27 on Saturday, after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.
Memphis (1-1), which because of COVID-19 issues hadn't played since winning its opener Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0), which never trailed.
Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns. That included catch-and-run scores of 70 and 85 yards to Reggie Roberson before the star receiver left the game with an apparent left knee injury late in the third. Roberson finished with five catches for 243 yards.
White was 29-of-42 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Damonte Coxie had eight catches for 169 yards.
Memphis last played a month agao against Arkansas State. The Tigers didn't play their next two scheduled games and had an 11-day gap without practicing because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
SMU had a 24-3 led after Roberson's 85-yard score early in the second quarter. Buechele stepped up in the pocket and hit Roberson near the 25, where the receiver made a defender miss and then took off down the sideline.
After the two teams traded turnovers in the final minute of the first half, Memphis was within 27-20 on Riley Patterson's 56-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers got even at 27 on White's 5-yard TD pass to Tahj Washington late in the thrid quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Memphis: A tough loss for the defending AAC champion Tigers, who were obviously rusty coming back and likely affected by conditioning late. White and the offense can still pile up the yards, with 585 against SMU.
SMU: While the Mustangs are 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1983-84, there are concerns because of the injuries to their top receiver and starting tailback. Roberson didn't play again last year after a right foot injury in the eighth game of the season. Starting tailback TJ McDaniel suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury on the first play of the game. He had to taken off the field on a cart.
UP NEXT
Memphis: After waiting so long to play, the Tigers now have a scheduled open date before hosting No. 11 UCF on Oct. 17.
SMU: A week off before playing at Tulane on Oct. 16.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|508
|549
|Total Plays
|80
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|75
|Rush Attempts
|38
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|303
|474
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|32-46
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|56
|40
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-41
|2-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|474
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|549
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|29/42
|303
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|16
|98
|0
|19
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|10
|68
|0
|44
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|5
|7
|0
|16
|
Ca. Mashburn 26 LB
|Ca. Mashburn
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|14
|8
|92
|0
|26
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|8
|6
|85
|1
|27
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|10
|6
|78
|1
|32
|
K. Wilson 45 TE
|K. Wilson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|3
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|4
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
|J. Broussard Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Mashburn 26 LB
|Ca. Mashburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|56
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|4
|44.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Rogers 12 DB
|G. Rogers
|3
|13.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|32/46
|474
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|13
|32
|0
|9
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|7
|27
|0
|16
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|8
|5
|243
|2
|85
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|7
|5
|94
|0
|31
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|8
|6
|42
|1
|18
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|8
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|4
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|4
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|5
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
T. McIntyre 86 TE
|T. McIntyre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 8 CB
|B. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Loveless 99 DT
|H. Loveless
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rispress 32 LB
|J. Rispress
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|3/3
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|4
|45.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jackson 3 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jackson 3 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 29 for 4 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 29(14:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 29(14:33 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 36 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(13:59 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 40 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 40(13:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs ob at MEM 33 for 27 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(12:59 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to MEM 32 for 1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 32(12:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at MEM 14 for 18 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(11:50 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to MEM 11 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 11(11:18 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to MEM 10 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SMU 10(10:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SMU 10(10:38 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 54 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:34 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:31 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 32 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(10:09 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 47 for 15 yards (23-B.Stephens11-C.Calloway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(9:47 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 47(9:44 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SMU 38 for 15 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:26 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:21 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to SMU 26 for 12 yards (57-M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(9:03 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 57-M.Williams Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at SMU 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(9:03 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 18(9:03 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 18(8:42 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to SMU 8 for 10 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 8(8:04 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 8(8:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:58 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to MEM 44 for 31 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(7:41 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to MEM 41 for 3 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 41(7:06 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to MEM 35 for 6 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 35(6:42 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to MEM 38 for -3 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - SMU 38(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to MEM 32 for 6 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 32(5:40 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to MEM 36 for -4 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - SMU 36(5:10 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to MEM 20 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(4:45 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 46-C.Mashburn Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at MEM 20. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(4:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at MEM 3 for 7 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 3(4:15 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 18-G.Rogers to MEM 19 for 19 yards (13-R.Roberson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(3:49 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 25 for 6 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 25(3:24 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 20(3:07 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 22 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 22(2:40 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 22(2:36 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 43 yards from MEM 22 to SMU 35 fair catch by 3-T.Jackson. Penalty on SMU 29-J.Guy-Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 35.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:27 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 28 for 3 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 28(1:52 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at SMU 30 for 2 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+70 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 30(1:15 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (12 plays, 10 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:07 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 29 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(0:48 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 28 for -1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 28(0:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 33(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 39 for 6 yards (21-D.Clay3-D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(14:48 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 42 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson21-D.Clay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 42(14:19 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to SMU 48 for 10 yards (3-D.Robinson). Team penalty on SMU Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on MEM Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(13:20 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to SMU 45 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 45(12:50 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 45-K.Wilson. 45-K.Wilson to SMU 22 for 23 yards (21-D.Clay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(12:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Pass interference 7 yards enforced at SMU 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(12:00 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SMU 12 for 3 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 12(11:48 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to SMU 9 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 9(11:48 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 13-J.Clemons Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 9. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 19 - MEMP 24(11:43 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Crossley at SMU End Zone. 1-B.Crossley touchback.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 100 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(11:38 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 20 for no gain (40-T.Pickens). Penalty on SMU 79-D.Ike Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at SMU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SMU 10(11:16 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 10 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - SMU 10(10:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 15 for 5 yards (30-R.Owens). Penalty on MEM 23-J.Russell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 15.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - SMU 10(10:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 15 for 5 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+85 YD
|
3 & 15 - SMU 15(10:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 33 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(9:38 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 34 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 34(9:19 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 38 for 4 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 38(8:40 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SMU 46 for 16 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(8:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to SMU 20 for 26 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(7:59 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SMU 8 for 12 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MEMP 8(7:26 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 8(7:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(7:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 31 for 6 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 31(6:29 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 33 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SMU 33(5:49 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 58 yards from SMU 33. 4-C.Austin to MEM 17 for 8 yards (8-B.Massey).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(5:36 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 22 for 5 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 22(5:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 26 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 26(4:42 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 29 for 3 yards (43-B.Holloway).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(4:10 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins pushed ob at SMU 27 for 44 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(3:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 59 yards from MEM 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 20 for 14 yards (18-T.Washington).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(3:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to MEM 49 for 31 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(3:09 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 49 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SMU 49(2:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - SMU 49(2:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for -2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - SMU 47(1:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on SMU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SMU 42(1:39 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 53 yards from SMU 42. 4-C.Austin to MEM 12 for 7 yards (62-W.Benton).
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (7 plays, 31 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(1:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 21 for 9 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 21(1:22 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 21(1:18 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 28 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(1:04 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 36 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 36(0:55 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 36(0:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 47 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(0:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes INTERCEPTED by 16-T.Denbow at SMU 32. 16-T.Denbow to SMU 43 for 11 yards (13-J.Ivory).
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(0:22 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles pushed ob at SMU 45 for 16 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(0:14 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 45(0:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs ob at SMU 38 for 7 yards.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 38(0:03 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 56 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 21 for -4 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 21(14:29 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 24 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 24(14:00 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 23 for -1 yard (55-G.Wiley).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MEMP 23(13:18 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 38 yards from MEM 23. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 46 for 7 yards (18-G.Rogers).
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(13:11 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at MEM 46 for 8 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 46(13:00 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to MEM 37 for 9 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice pushed ob at MEM 24 for 13 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(12:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to MEM 20 for 4 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 20(11:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to MEM 12 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 12(10:54 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to MEM 11 for 1 yard (15-Q.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 11(10:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to MEM 8 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SMU 8(9:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SMU 8(9:32 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 87 yards, 6:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 18-G.Rogers pushed ob at MEM 13 for 13 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(9:26 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 31 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(9:05 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 34 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 34(8:26 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 39 for 5 yards (99-H.Loveless).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 39(8:01 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 2 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(7:29 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 45 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 45(7:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 50 for 5 yards (91-T.Newman90-N.Paul).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 50(6:36 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to SMU 48 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(6:04 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SMU 44 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 44(5:28 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to SMU 42 for 2 yards (32-J.Rispress).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 42(4:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SMU 29 for 13 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(4:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SMU 5 for 24 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 5(4:02 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to SMU 4 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 4(3:39 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to SMU 5 for -1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 5(2:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 3-T.Jackson to SMU 8 for 8 yards (18-T.Washington).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 8(2:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to MEM 49 for 43 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(2:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw pushed ob at MEM 44 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 44(2:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to MEM 47 for -3 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 47(1:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to MEM 35 for 12 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(1:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SMU 35(1:04 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 77-A.Ali False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - SMU 40(1:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to MEM 32 for 8 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 32(0:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at MEM 19 for 13 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 19(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 19(14:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to MEM 17 FUMBLES (9-J.Broussard). 9-J.Broussard to MEM 17 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(14:48 - 4th) 2-R.Clark pushed ob at MEM 36 for 19 yards (8-B.Massey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:19 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 38 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 38(13:41 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 40 for 2 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 40(12:58 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SMU 48 for 12 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(12:44 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 48 for -4 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 48(12:05 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to SMU 42 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 42(11:29 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to SMU 43 for -1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 43(10:40 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 48(10:40 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from SMU 48 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(10:32 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 20(10:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 26 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 26(9:52 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 31 for 5 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(9:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 32 for 1 yard (9-J.Broussard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 32(9:02 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 32 for no gain (1-O.Goodson).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SMU 32(8:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 28 for -4 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SMU 28(7:55 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 35 yards from SMU 28 to MEM 37 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(7:49 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 34 for -3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 34(7:15 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 37 for 3 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 37(6:39 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 37 for no gain. Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale Holding declined. (90-N.Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 37(6:13 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 37 to SMU 15 fair catch by 3-T.Jackson.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(6:06 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 15(6:00 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley runs ob at SMU 18 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 18(5:20 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs ob at SMU 29 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(4:58 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 37 for 8 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 37(4:27 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 39 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(3:40 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 39(3:34 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SMU 39(3:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 39(3:19 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 37 yards from SMU 39 to MEM 24 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(3:14 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes pushed ob at MEM 27 for 3 yards (90-N.Paul).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 27(2:46 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SMU 41 for 32 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(2:15 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to SMU 39 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 39(1:31 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at SMU 41 for -2 yards FUMBLES (33-J.Aho). 40-E.Chatman to SMU 41 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (8 plays, 33 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(1:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to MEM 45 for 14 yards (32-J.Francis22-T.Lindsey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(1:10 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to MEM 41 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 41(0:51 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page pushed ob at MEM 36 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SMU 36(0:45 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley runs ob at MEM 35 for 1 yard. Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 36. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - SMU 46(0:41 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to MEM 33 for 13 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(0:29 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at MEM 39 for -6 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - SMU 39(0:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw runs ob at MEM 26 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 26(0:18 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SMU 26(0:13 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- End of Game (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 12-G.Rogers to MEM 9 for 9 yards (8-B.Massey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 9(0:05 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes 10-D.Coxie to MEM 15 FUMBLES. to MEM 15 for no gain.
