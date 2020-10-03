|
|
|SC
|FLA
Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) No. 3 Florida was nearly flawless on offense in its season opener, a 51-point, 642-yard barrage that set a school record. Two turnovers a week later made the Gators look vulnerable.
Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
It wasn't as clean as the Gators (2-0) had hoped, especially considering they were at home in the Swamp, but they'll take it and move on.
''We expect to score every single time we have the ball and we should have scored every time we had the ball,'' Trask said.
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. But his first-half fumble and fourth-quarter interception kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in it.
Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina's top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.
The K2K connection now has six touchdowns in two games, one more than it notched in 2019. The next performance comes at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M will try to become the first Southeastern Conference opponent to slow down Trask and Pitts in 2020.
Some thought former Florida coach Will Muschamp and his Gamecocks would find a way. But the Gators had their way with South Carolina for three quarters in front of 15,120 socially distant fans in the Swamp.
Florida managed just 21 yards in the final frame, which gave Muschamp & Co. a chance. Kevin Harris' TD catch made it a 14-point game midway through the fourth, but Gamecocks showed little urgency in trying to get it closer.
They orchestrated an 18-play, 74-yard drive that took 7 minutes, 23 seconds off the clock. It ended when Collin Hill threw behind wide-open Shi Smith in the end zone on a fourth-down play from the 4.
''It wasn't a deliberate pace,'' Muschamp insisted. ''We were taking what they were giving us. We still had a minute to play in the game with two timeouts and an onside kick. We could go score and win the game.''
The Gators finished with 348 yards and punted twice, hardly what coach Dan Mullen was looking for in Week 2.
But Kadarius Toney turned in his best performance in four years. He had a 57-yard touchdown catch in which he somehow escaped three defenders, turning a 7-yard reception into Florida's biggest gain.
He ended with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown to go along with 42 yards on two punt returns.
''We're not a team that's just force-feeding the ball to one guy,'' Mullen said. ''We're going to spread the ball around to a bunch of different players.''
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: Probably needs to win next week to avoid an 0-6 start. After playing Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks have Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M on tap.
Florida: Defensive issues abound. The Gators can't seem to stop the run and are having all kinds of trouble getting consistent pressure on quarterbacks.
BRIGHT SPOT
Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina. The sophomore ran 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and had four receptions for 27 yards and a score.
''I was just trying to win the game today,'' he said. ''I just did what I had to do.''
DROPPED PASSES
A big reason South Carolina couldn't keep up was dropped passes. Muschamp said the Gamecocks had six in the opening 30 minutes, including three in six plays. Tight end Nick Muse and receivers Josh Vann and Xavier Legette each had costly drops on consecutive possessions that ended with punts.
''We didn't catch the football very well,'' Muschamp said. ''Obviously, an offense like that, you don't answer, you put yourself in a hole.''
CELEBRITY CUTOUTS
The Gators sold nearly 2,400 cardboard cutouts to fans (at a cost of $79 apiece for the season, $29 for students) and sprinkled in nearly three dozen celebrities to the mix. The A list included Ric Flair, Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith and Tom Petty.
Late ESPN writer Ed Aschoff, a Florida graduate whose first job was covering the Gators for the Gainesville Sun, had a cutout in front of the band. He was a drummer in Florida's marching band during college.
UP NEXT
South Carolina visits Vanderbilt next Saturday. The Gamecocks have won 11 straight in the series, their longest in league play.
Florida takes its ''Kyle to Kyle Show'' to Kyle Field to play Texas A&M next Saturday. The Gators beat the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies in their last trip there in 2012.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|18
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|5-6
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|348
|Total Plays
|83
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|80
|Rush Attempts
|36
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|212
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|4-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|0
|63
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|2-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|28/47
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|22
|100
|1
|11
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|6
|32
|0
|12
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|8
|-15
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|18
|12
|85
|1
|20
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|5
|4
|27
|1
|10
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|6
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|5
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
R. Powers 84 WR
|R. Powers
|5
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
K. Mullins 80 TE
|K. Mullins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|41.8
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|21/29
|268
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|9
|51
|1
|9
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|6
|22
|0
|19
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|7
|6
|86
|1
|57
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|8
|4
|57
|2
|20
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|2
|2
|30
|1
|26
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|3
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|4-4
|1.5
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Reese 4 LB
|D. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 LB
|K. Bogle
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|49.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|21.0
|26
|0
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 37 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(14:34 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 38(14:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for -1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 37(13:19 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to FLA 41 for 22 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(12:42 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to FLA 36 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 36(12:22 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to FLA 25 for 11 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:48 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to FLA 17 for 8 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 17(11:06 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to FLA 13 for 4 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(10:24 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to FLA 7 for 6 yards (13-D.Stiner56-T.Slaton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SC 7(9:42 - 1st) Penalty on SC 55-J.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 7. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 12(9:24 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to FLA 3 for 9 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(9:24 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to FLA 2 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox8-K.Bogle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 2(8:10 - 1st) 20-K.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(8:04 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at SC 35.
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 50 yards from SC 50 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 31 for 6 yards (5-K.Thomas30-D.Staley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 31(8:04 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(7:35 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 42(7:05 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to SC 41 for 17 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(6:31 - 1st) Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 36(5:59 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to SC 16 for 20 yards (1-J.Horn).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(5:40 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to SC 7 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 7(5:05 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to SC 2 for 5 yards (24-I.Mukuamu53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FLA 2(3:50 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 30 yards from FLA 35 out of bounds at the SC 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:45 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 35(3:41 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 36 for 1 yard (6-S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SC 36(2:58 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SC 36(2:52 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 49 yards from SC 36. 1-K.Toney to FLA 31 for 16 yards (1-J.Horn19-B.Johnson).
FLA
Gators
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(2:37 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 38 for 7 yards (1-J.Horn).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 38(2:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to SC 42 for 20 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(1:22 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to SC 39 for 3 yards (5-K.Thomas15-A.Sterling).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 39(0:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to SC 13 for 26 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 13(0:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(0:06 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 29 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson23-J.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 29(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for 8 yards (0-T.Dean11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(14:44 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 37(14:38 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 37(14:33 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 37(14:27 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 43 yards from SC 37. 1-K.Toney to FLA 46 for 26 yards (9-C.Smith).
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 48 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(14:02 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to FLA 42 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney56-T.Slaton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 42(13:25 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 42(13:19 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to FLA 35 for 7 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(12:38 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to FLA 32 for 3 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 32(11:58 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to FLA 23 for 9 yards (5-K.Elam7-J.Moon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(11:13 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 11 for 12 yards (5-K.Elam6-S.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 11(10:39 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 12 for -1 yard (5-K.Elam).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 12(10:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 4 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 4(9:39 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 5:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 38 for 13 yards (27-J.Foster9-N.Muse).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(9:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 49 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(8:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for -4 yards (3-J.Burch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FLA 45(8:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - FLA 45(8:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to SC 39 for 16 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(7:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at SC 42 for -3 yards (15-A.Sterling99-J.Ellis).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 13 - FLA 42(6:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to SC 19 for 23 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(6:25 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to SC 16 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 16(5:45 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to SC 11 for 5 yards (1-J.Horn5-K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 11(5:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to SC 7 for 4 yards (10-R.Roderick7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - FLA 7(4:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 7(4:19 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to SC 8 for -1 yard (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 8(3:41 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FLA 8(3:37 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:30 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(3:24 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SC 25(3:20 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 18 for -7 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SC 18(3:11 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 34 yards from SC 18 to FLA 48 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FLA
Gators
- TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(3:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to SC 45 for 7 yards (52-K.Enagbare). Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 45.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(2:46 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to SC 25 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones99-J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FLA 25(2:08 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to SC 23 for 2 yards (4-J.Dickerson52-K.Enagbare). Penalty on FLA 61-B.Heggie Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - FLA 35(1:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to SC 16 for 19 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(1:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to SC 4 for 12 yards (4-J.Dickerson22-J.Dixon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - FLA 4(1:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Halftime (3 plays, 16 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from FLA 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 3 FUMBLES. 13-S.Smith to SC 3 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 3(1:21 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 7 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 7(0:38 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 9 for 2 yards (3-M.Wilson51-V.Miller).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 9(0:28 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 19 for 10 yards (5-K.Elam).
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 33 for 8 yards (21-S.Sanders80-K.Mullins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(14:53 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 39 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 39(14:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 41 for 2 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FLA 41(13:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 41(13:34 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 48 yards from FLA 41 to the SC 11 downed by 89-J.Shorter.
SC
Gamecocks
- Fumble (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 11(13:20 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 20 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 20(12:51 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 8 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(12:16 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 32 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate51-V.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 32(11:38 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 33 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox11-M.Diabate).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 33(10:55 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to FLA 47 for 20 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(10:12 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 45 for 2 yards (23-J.Hill). Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - SC 43(9:51 - 3rd) Penalty on SC 79-D.Wonnum False start 5 yards enforced at SC 43. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - SC 38(9:31 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill to SC 37 FUMBLES. 51-V.Miller to SC 37 for no gain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (5 plays, 37 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(9:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to SC 30 for 7 yards (5-K.Thomas30-D.Staley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FLA 30(8:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson. Penalty on SC 22-J.Dixon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(8:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to SC 6 for 9 yards (4-J.Dickerson7-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 6(8:13 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to SC 4 for 2 yards (15-A.Sterling4-J.Dickerson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - FLA 4(7:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(7:47 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(7:32 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 27 for 2 yards (30-A.Burney22-R.Torrence).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SC 27(6:52 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 17 for -10 yards (8-K.Bogle17-Z.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - SC 17(6:18 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 41 yards from SC 17 out of bounds at the FLA 42.
FLA
Gators
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(6:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 38 for -4 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - FLA 38(5:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 43 for 5 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+57 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 43(4:57 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:44 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 29 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 29(4:20 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 34 for 5 yards (7-J.Moon22-R.Torrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SC 34(3:42 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Fenwick.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 34(3:37 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 1 yard (9-G.Dexter11-M.Diabate).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:17 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to FLA 48 for 17 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:46 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 39 for 9 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 39(2:23 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 36 for 3 yards (22-R.Torrence7-J.Moon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(1:49 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 31 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 31(1:12 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 28 for 3 yards (0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SC 28(0:43 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - SC 28(0:34 - 3rd) 43-P.White 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(0:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(0:23 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 34 for 9 yards (3-J.Burch).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 34(15:00 - 4th) 1-K.Toney to FLA 36 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(14:31 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 36(14:21 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - FLA 36(14:16 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-I.Mukuamu at FLA 39. 24-I.Mukuamu to FLA 39 for no gain.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (12 plays, 39 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(14:10 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Pickens.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SC 39(14:06 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers. Penalty on FLA 0-T.Dean Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:01 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to FLA 24 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox17-Z.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 24(13:31 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to FLA 19 for 5 yards (1-B.Cox11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 19(12:49 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - SC 19(12:42 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to FLA 12 for 7 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 12(12:27 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to FLA 7 for 5 yards (6-S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 7(12:04 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 7(12:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to FLA 3 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 3(11:34 - 4th) 15-C.Hill to FLA 2 for 1 yard (17-Z.Carter30-A.Burney).
|Sack
|
1 & 2 - SC 2(11:10 - 4th) 15-C.Hill sacked at FLA 9 for -7 yards (10-A.Chatfield1-B.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 9(10:26 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:21 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 29 for 4 yards (5-K.Thomas6-Z.Pickens).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 29(9:47 - 4th) 1-K.Toney to FLA 23 for -6 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 23(9:09 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 32 for 9 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FLA 32(8:19 - 4th) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FLA 27(8:19 - 4th) 18-J.Finn punts 51 yards from FLA 27 to SC 22 fair catch by 1-J.Horn.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (18 plays, 74 yards, 7:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(8:11 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 84-R.Powers. 84-R.Powers to SC 27 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 27(7:38 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mullins.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 27(7:33 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to SC 35 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(7:03 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 40 for 5 yards (4-D.Reese13-D.Stiner).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - SC 40(6:24 - 4th) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 32 for -8 yards. Penalty on SC 14-D.Fenwick Holding declined. (41-J.Houston).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - SC 32(6:02 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 80-K.Mullins. 80-K.Mullins to SC 41 for 9 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - SC 41(5:19 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 49 for 8 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(4:50 - 4th) 15-C.Hill to FLA 39 for 12 yards (91-M.Dunlap).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(4:11 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 84-R.Powers. 84-R.Powers to FLA 25 for 14 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:53 - 4th) 15-C.Hill to FLA 20 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 20(3:23 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 17 for 3 yards (7-J.Moon17-Z.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 17(2:39 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to FLA 16 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon30-A.Burney).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 16(1:56 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to FLA 14 for 2 yards (9-G.Dexter17-Z.Carter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(1:37 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to FLA 4 for 10 yards (23-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SC 4(1:09 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 4(1:04 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 4(1:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SC 4(0:55 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
