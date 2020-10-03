|
|
|UNC
|BC
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22
BOSTON (AP) North Carolina safety Trey Morrison stepped in front of the 2-point conversion attempt and saw a path to the other end zone, 99 yards away.
He went for it, and sealed a long-awaited victory for the 12th-ranked Tar Heels.
Morrison intercepted Phil Jurkovec's pass on the potential game-tying 2-point play and ran it back for a score with 45 seconds left Saturday to help North Carolina beat Boston College 26-22 for its pandemic-delayed second victory of the season.
With the cancellation of one game because of the coronavirus and a scheduled off week leaving North Carolina idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sent BC (2-1, 1-1) to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.
Carolina had nine penalties, a missed field goal and a mental error on a kickoff return that led to BC's first touchdown.
''We were concerned about the three weeks off, and having a sloppy game,'' coach Mack Brown said. ''And that's just what happened.''
Sam Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina led 24-16 with just under six minutes left before Jurkovec drove BC into Tar Heels territory and completed three passes in the end zone. The first two were negated by penalties, but a 6-yard pass to C.J. Lewis made it a two-point game with 45 seconds left, with the 2-point conversion to come.
Jurkovec scrambled and threw to the end zone, but Morrison picked him off and ran down the left sideline for the rare defensive 2-point conversion.
''I just saw the ball in the air and I just went to go get it,'' Morrison said. ''I just caught the ball and I just ran it all the way back.''
A week after rallying to beat Texas State - a three-touchdown underdog - Boston College almost pulled off another comeback for what would have been its first victory over a ranked team since 2014. Just as he did last week, Hafley told his team that it would be up for grabs at the end.
''I told them all week we were going to win it in the fourth, and we were in a position to,'' he said. ''We just came up short on the two-point conversion.''
Jurkovec completed 37 of 56 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, hitting tight end Hunter Long nine times for 96 yards. Boston College, which led the ACC in rushing last year behind A.J. Dillon's third straight 1,000-yard season, totaled just 40 yards rushing.
The Eagles traded field goals for touchdowns most of the game but still had a chance after forcing a 47-yard field goal attempt that Grayson Atkins missed wide to the left with 5:46 to play. Jurkovec connected on a 10-yard pass to Lewis, who was called for offensive pass interference, and later a 22-yard strike to Long that was negated by a holding call.
BREAKING IT OPEN
It was 14-13 with just over a minute left in the first half when Howell scrambled across the BC logo at midfield and - straddling the line of scrimmage - found Williams in the middle. Catching the ball at about the 25, he eluded two tacklers on his way to the end zone. (A replay confirmed Howell's back leg was behind the line when he threw the ball.)
Again, BC drove deep into Carolina territory, with Jurkovec completing five straight passes at one point. But the Eagles came away with just Aaron Boumerhi's field goal, a 30-yarder that was his third of the game.
BIG TURNOVER
Falling behind after answering a pair of touchdowns with two field goals, the Eagles got one break when the Tar Heels called for a fair catch on a kickoff that bounced. That left them on their own 4 yard-line.
Two plays later, Jahmin Muse deflected Howell's pass into the air and Brandon Sebastian fielded it to give BC the ball at the Carolina 5. Three plays after that, Jurkovec hit David Bailey for a score that made it 14-13.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tar Heels should remain ranked for another week.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: The Tar Heels improved to 6-2 vs. BC, with a 4-0 record in the ACC, but Brown had never faced the Eagles.
Boston College: BC was going for its first 3-0 start since 2007 and just its second in a half century. Instead, Hafley will try to regroup before next week's game against Pittsburgh.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: After having two weeks off because of the cancellation of the Charlotte game, the Tar Heels return home to play Virginia Tech - the first of six straight games until Thanksgiving.
Boston College: Next week's game is against a Panthers team that will likely drop out of the Top 25 after losing 30-29 to North Carolina State on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|401
|353
|Total Plays
|65
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|40
|Rush Attempts
|39
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|225
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|37-56
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-96
|12-110
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|-1
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|14/26
|225
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|16
|121
|0
|35
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|11
|57
|1
|18
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|11
|-1
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|8
|4
|60
|0
|28
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|56
|1
|41
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|2
|35
|1
|24
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|4
|2
|35
|0
|20
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Spottsville 14 DB
|W. Spottsville
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/2
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|36.3
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|37/56
|313
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|7
|28
|0
|12
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|8
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|16
|9
|96
|0
|31
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|14
|8
|61
|0
|21
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|4
|3
|45
|1
|30
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|7
|6
|30
|0
|13
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|4
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|12-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 95 DE
|M. Roberts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|3/3
|35
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|43.4
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
BC
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 31 for 6 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(14:30 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(14:22 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 40 for 9 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(13:57 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to NC 44 for 16 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(13:22 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BC 44(13:17 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at NC 46 for -2 yards FUMBLES (12-T.Fox). to NC 46 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - BC 46(12:32 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 45 for -9 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - BC 45(11:56 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 45 to NC 17 fair catch by 5-P.Rene.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(11:48 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 7 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 24(11:24 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 26(10:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 39 for 13 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(10:32 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 40 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 40(9:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to BC 48 for 12 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(9:36 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to BC 36 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(9:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Morales.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 36(9:21 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at BC 44 for -8 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 18 - UNC 44(8:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to BC 24 for 20 yards (20-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(8:15 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to BC 24 for no gain (14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 24(7:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 24(7:42 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(7:35 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to BC 37 for 12 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(7:01 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 37(6:55 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to BC 37 for no gain (56-T.Fox).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 37(6:14 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to NC 33 for 30 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 33(5:38 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to NC 24 for 9 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 24(5:05 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to NC 22 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(4:43 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 22(4:37 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to NC 18 for 4 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 18(3:58 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BC 18(3:51 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 23 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NC 42. Team penalty on BC Offside declined.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(3:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to BC 30 for 28 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 30(3:23 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to BC 28 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 28(2:36 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to BC 8 for 20 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(2:10 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to BC 1 for 7 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 1(1:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:21 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to BC 35 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(1:00 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 40 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 40(0:32 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 43(15:00 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to NC 45 for 12 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(14:34 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to NC 46 for -1 yard (12-T.Fox).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 46(14:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NC 15 for 31 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 15(13:29 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 15(13:23 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to NC 10 for 5 yards (56-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 10(12:42 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BC 10(12:38 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (2 plays, 91 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35 to NC 4 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 4(12:34 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 7 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - UNC 7(11:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-B.Sebastian at NC 10. 10-B.Sebastian to NC 5 for 5 yards.
BC
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BC 5(11:51 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 5(11:45 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 5(11:40 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:35 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 2 yards (11-S.Sillah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 27(11:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 27(10:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 35 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry18-M.Palmer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(10:19 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 39 for 4 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 39(10:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 38 for -1 yard (44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNC 38(9:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - UNC 38(9:31 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 7-E.Asante False start 5 yards enforced at NC 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNC 33(9:31 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 41 yards from NC 33 out of bounds at the BC 26.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(9:23 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to BC 21 for -5 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 21(8:38 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 27 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BC 27(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 4-Z.Flowers False start 5 yards enforced at BC 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - BC 22(7:36 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 81-S.Witter. 81-S.Witter to BC 29 for 7 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BC 29(7:01 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 52 yards from BC 29 Downed at the NC 19.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(6:48 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 28 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UNC 28(6:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 34 for 6 yards. Penalty on NC 63-E.Montilus Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NC 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNC 23(5:57 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 23 for no gain (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 23(5:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell pushed ob at NC 30 for 7 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(4:35 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 34 for 4 yards (97-M.Valdez3-J.Maitre).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UNC 34(4:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NC 34. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(4:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to BC 43 for 15 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(3:40 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to BC 42 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson21-J.DeBerry). Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards Chop block 16 yards enforced at BC 42.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 25 - UNC 42(3:13 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at BC 35 for 23 yards (8-J.Muse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNC 35(2:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 35(2:44 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to BC 31 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 31(2:12 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker False start 5 yards enforced at BC 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - UNC 36(1:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at BC 41 for -5 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 20 - UNC 41(1:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Halftime (9 plays, 62 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:09 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 40 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(0:53 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 40(0:46 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Gill. Penalty on NC 56-T.Fox Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 40.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(0:41 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to NC 42 for 3 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 42(0:35 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NC 38 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 38(0:30 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NC 27 for 11 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(0:25 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to NC 23 for 4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 23(0:17 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to NC 13 for 10 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 13(0:09 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BC 13(0:05 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales pushed ob at NC 40 for 15 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(14:44 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 40 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 40(14:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to BC 49 for 11 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(13:50 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to BC 28 for 21 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(13:26 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to BC 21 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UNC 21(12:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to BC 21 for no gain (20-E.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - UNC 21(12:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at BC 35 for -14 yards FUMBLES (4-M.Roberts). 25-J.Williams to BC 49 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - UNC 49(11:13 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from BC 49 to BC 16 fair catch by 1-J.Gill. Penalty on BC 17-B.Sebastian Holding 8 yards enforced at BC 16.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 8(11:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 81-S.Witter False start 4 yards enforced at BC 8. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 14 - BC 4(11:08 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 3 for -1 yard (12-T.Fox51-R.Vohasek).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - BC 3(10:33 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long. Penalty on NC 12-T.Fox Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 3. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 13(10:25 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 21 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 21(9:56 - 3rd) 24-P.Garwo to BC 26 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel42-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BC 26(9:17 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 26(9:10 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BC 26(9:06 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 51 yards from BC 26. 5-D.Newsome to NC 22 for -1 yard (20-E.Jones).
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(8:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 35 for 13 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(8:36 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UNC 37(7:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Palmer at BC 26. 18-M.Palmer runs ob at BC 26 for no gain. Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(7:48 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to BC 48 for no gain (44-B.Barlow). Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BC 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(7:11 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to BC 33 for no gain (4-M.Roberts). Penalty on BC 4-M.Roberts Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BC 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 18(6:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Downs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 18(6:39 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNC 18(6:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UNC 18(6:29 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (11 plays, 30 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:25 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(5:47 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 28(5:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to BC 41 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(5:03 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany False start 5 yards enforced at BC 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BC 36(4:43 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 41 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 41(4:01 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 50 for 9 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 50(3:23 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to NC 48 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(2:54 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to NC 48 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BC 48(2:14 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 4-Z.Flowers False start 5 yards enforced at NC 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 47(1:51 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 50 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 50(1:22 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to NC 45 for 5 yards (12-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BC 45(0:28 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 33 yards from NC 45 to NC 12 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(0:20 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 14 for 2 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 14(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 28 for 14 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(14:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 34 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 34(14:15 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to BC 48 for 18 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(13:55 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 44 for -8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UNC 44(13:15 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown. Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards Holding declined.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - UNC 44(13:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to BC 45 for 11 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNC 45(12:25 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 35 yards from BC 45 to BC 10 fair catch by 1-J.Gill.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(12:19 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 15 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 15(11:47 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 17 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 17(11:04 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 81-S.Witter. 81-S.Witter to BC 27 for 10 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(10:28 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 27(10:21 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 27(10:14 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 35 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BC 35(9:30 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 43 yards from BC 35 to NC 22 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(9:23 - 4th) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at BC 43 for 35 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(8:51 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to BC 35 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 35(8:23 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to BC 29 for 6 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(7:51 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNC 29(7:45 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales. Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - UNC 39(7:41 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at BC 29 for 10 yards. Penalty on NC 63-E.Montilus Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BC 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 25 - UNC 44(7:20 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to BC 37 for 7 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - UNC 37(6:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to BC 31 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - UNC 31(5:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (20 plays, 69 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(5:46 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to BC 36 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 36(5:17 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 42 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(5:00 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Chapman at BC 42. 2-D.Chapman runs ob at BC 42 for no gain. Penalty on NC 2-D.Chapman Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:54 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to NC 45 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 45(4:30 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at NC 39 for 6 yards (14-W.Spottsville).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BC 39(4:17 - 4th) Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany False start 5 yards enforced at NC 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 44(4:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to NC 39 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 39(3:41 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to NC 37 for 2 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(3:19 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at NC 31 for 6 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(3:05 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to NC 10 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(2:43 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 11-C.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - BC 25(2:39 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Garwo.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 25 - BC 25(2:33 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 1-J.Gill. 1-J.Gill to NC 22 for 3 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
3 & 22 - BC 22(2:01 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 26-D.Bailey Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 32 - BC 32(1:48 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis. Penalty on NC 13-O.Egbuna Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(1:42 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at NC 26 for -9 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - BC 26(1:17 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles pushed ob at NC 22 for 4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - BC 22(1:09 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NC 6 for 16 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - BC 6(0:53 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 6(0:49 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:45 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Garwo INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Morrison at NC 2. 4-T.Morrison to BC End Zone for 98 yards. Conversion is good.
