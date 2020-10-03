|
Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU
ATLANTA (AP) Cornelious Brown IV threw for three touchdowns, including two to Sam Pinckney, Destin Coates rushed for two scores and Georgia State defeated East Carolina 49-29 on Saturday.
The Panthers (1-1) rolled up 303 yards offense on their way to a 35-13 halftime lead, setting a school record for points in a half.
On the game's first play from scrimmage, Brown had his pass intercepted in the flat and returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Warren Saba. But the Panthers scored on their next three drives in under seven minutes, including touchdown passes of 38 yards to Pinckney and 22 yards to Jamari Thrash. Brown added a 13-yard score to Pinckney, and Coates and Tucker Gregg had TD runs for a 22-point halftime lead.
The lead reached 42-16 early in the fourth quarter on Antavious Lane's 34-yard interception return.
Brown finished 18-of-28 passing with two interceptions. Pinckney, a sophomore, made seven catches for a career-high 134 yards, and Coates had 23 carries for 113 yards. The Panthers outgained the Pirates 485-292.
Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU (0-2), which rushed for only 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.
Because of COVID-10 concerns, capacity at Center Parc Stadium was held to 50%. Georgia State had its game versus Charlotte last week postponed after human error resulted in four Panthers being incorrectly said to have tested positive for the virus.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|292
|485
|Total Plays
|78
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|247
|Rush Attempts
|26
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|242
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|29-52
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-97
|9-92
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.7
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|182
|33
|Punts - Returns
|2-55
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-99
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-28
|3-33
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|247
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|7
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|2
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|-13
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|12
|11
|111
|0
|31
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|18
|11
|83
|0
|17
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|7
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dotter 8 DB
|D. Dotter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Donald 28 WR
|M. Donald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hudson 82 WR
|T. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 97 DL
|I. Hickman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Haji-Badri 95 DL
|H. Haji-Badri
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy 19 DB
|R. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McIver 58 DT
|X. McIver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 40 LB
|C. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 24 DB
|T. Wilk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|3/3
|48
|2/3
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|6
|39.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|5
|17.2
|23
|0
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|18/28
|238
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|23
|113
|2
|23
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|3
|78
|0
|43
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|6
|26
|0
|13
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|8
|25
|0
|6
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|4
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|10
|7
|134
|2
|42
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|9
|7
|59
|0
|26
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|3-1
|1.5
|1
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wright 38 LB
|K. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McCray 35 TE
|H. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lepkoske 44 LB
|J. Lepkoske
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Th. Gore 59 NT
|Th. Gore
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Tate 22 CB
|J. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|5
|42.8
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(14:54 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at GST 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:39 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 39 for 3 yards (95-H.Haji-Badri35-J.Wilson).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 39(14:19 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to ECU 18 for 43 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(13:57 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ECU 13 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 13(13:38 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 61 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 24 for 20 yards (34-A.Lane). Team penalty on ECU Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 24.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(13:22 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 21(12:56 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 21 for no gain (52-D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 21(12:21 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 23 for 2 yards (90-H.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 23(11:44 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 7 yards from ECU 23 out of bounds at the ECU 30. Team penalty on ECU False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 23. No Play.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 18(11:35 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 43 yards from ECU 18 to GST 39 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(11:25 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ECU 38 for 23 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(11:10 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 60 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 16 yards (27-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(10:55 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 21(10:50 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ECU 21(10:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ECU 21(10:35 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 40 yards from ECU 21 out of bounds at the GST 39.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:26 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 41 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 41(10:04 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ECU 48 for 11 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(9:50 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 48(9:43 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ECU 43 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 43(9:10 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne pushed ob at ECU 36 for 7 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(8:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to ECU 31 for 5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 31(8:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to ECU 33 for -2 yards (58-X.McIver).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - GAST 33(8:06 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on ECU 4-M.Fleming Pass interference 13 yards enforced at ECU 33. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(7:58 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to ECU 22 for -2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 22(7:26 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 54 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 32 for 21 yards (18-C.Sims).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(7:11 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 33 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 33(6:46 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 33 for no gain (10-J.Crawford).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - ECU 33(6:12 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to GST 36 for 31 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(5:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to GST 34 for 2 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 34(5:16 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to GST 40 for -6 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ECU 40(4:38 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Calhoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ECU 40(4:31 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 31 yards from GST 40 Downed at the GST 9.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 92 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 9(4:20 - 1st) Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett False start 4 yards enforced at GST 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 14 - GAST 5(4:20 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 9 for 4 yards (19-R.Kennedy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 9(4:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 18 for 9 yards (17-W.Saba).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAST 18(3:23 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 18 for no gain (95-H.Haji-Badri).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GAST 18(2:31 - 1st) Team penalty on GST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GST 18. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 13(2:31 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 53 yards from GST 13. 22-T.Snead to ECU 43 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward).
ECU
Pirates
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(2:18 - 1st) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 42 for -1 yard (7-J.Strachan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 42(1:48 - 1st) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 41 for -1 yard (22-J.Tate97-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ECU 41(1:17 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - ECU 36(1:04 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ECU 36(0:56 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 41 yards from ECU 36 to GST 23 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(0:48 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on ECU 21-J.McMillian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 23. No Play.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(0:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ECU 20 for 42 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(0:20 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to ECU 18 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 18(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 18(14:56 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to ECU 7 for 11 yards (12-X.Smith24-T.Wilk).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(14:26 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ECU 3 for 4 yards. Team penalty on ECU 12 men in the huddle 4 yards enforced at ECU 7. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAST 3(14:00 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ECU 2 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 2(13:30 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ECU 4 for -2 yards (90-E.Morris99-C.Willis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 4(12:52 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(12:45 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 99-C.Willis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (1 plays, 22 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(12:45 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Hunter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 26(12:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 32 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 32(11:49 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 45 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(11:25 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 48 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 48(10:53 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to GST 38 for 14 yards (28-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(10:36 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to GST 38 for no gain (97-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 38(9:58 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on GST 12-T.Gore Pass interference 13 yards enforced at GST 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:52 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Lewis. Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - ECU 35(9:48 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to GST 33 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - ECU 33(9:20 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on GST 20-Q.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 33. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(9:13 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to GST 22 for -4 yards (98-J.Denis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - ECU 22(8:35 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to GST 18 for 4 yards (27-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ECU 18(8:00 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ECU 18(7:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:44 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at GST 29 for 4 yards (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(7:29 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 29(7:23 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 29(7:16 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 29 to ECU 34 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(7:03 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 44 for no gain (90-E.Morris35-J.Wilson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 44(6:41 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ECU 18 for 26 yards (51-A.Ramseur35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(6:20 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 16 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 16(5:56 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 13 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 13(5:33 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (4 plays, -52 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 23 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(5:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 32 for 9 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 32(4:53 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 39 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(4:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 43 for 4 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 43(3:48 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 44 for 1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 44(3:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs ob at GST 48 for 8 yards. Penalty on GST 7-J.Strachan Offside declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(2:53 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at GST 36 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(2:25 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to GST 33 for 3 yards (90-H.Willis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAST 33(1:52 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 33(1:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to GST 22 for 11 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(1:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to GST 18 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 18(0:50 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - GAST 18(0:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at GST 23 for -5 yards (20-Q.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - GAST 23(0:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 55 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 16 for 6 yards (23-M.Carroll).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(14:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 18 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ECU 18(14:24 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ECU 18(14:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 5 for -13 yards (59-T.Gore).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ECU 5(13:35 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 41 yards from ECU 5 to ECU 46 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(13:27 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 42 for 4 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 42(13:07 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 41 for 1 yard (12-X.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 41(12:42 - 3rd) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at ECU 33 for 8 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:32 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.McMillian at ECU 2. 21-J.McMillian to ECU 2 for no gain.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (7 plays, -11 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 2(12:22 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 1 for -1 yard (90-H.Willis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ECU 1(11:47 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - ECU 1(11:40 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 8 for 7 yards (20-Q.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 8(10:57 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 42 yards from ECU 8 Downed at the ECU 50.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(10:45 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 45 for 5 yards (90-E.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 45(10:27 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 42 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 42(10:07 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to ECU 35 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson). 12-X.Smith to ECU 32 for no gain.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(9:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 32(9:48 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 32 for no gain (42-B.Carroll).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ECU 32(9:12 - 3rd) Team penalty on ECU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ECU 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - ECU 27(9:03 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on GST 27-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(8:54 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on GST 91-J.Clark Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ECU 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(8:47 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 40-D.Pinnix.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ECU 43(8:42 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 17. 20-Q.White pushed ob at GST 21 for 4 yards (89-J.Lewis).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(8:31 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll to GST 27 for 6 yards (6-T.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 27(8:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 44 for 17 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(7:50 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll to GST 49 for 5 yards (7-C.Stephens).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GAST 49(7:33 - 3rd) Team penalty on GST False start 5 yards enforced at GST 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 44(7:28 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll to GST 49 for 5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 49(6:57 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - GAST 49(6:52 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 39-M.Hayes Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GST 49. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 44(6:52 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 33 yards from GST 44 to ECU 23 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(6:46 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 29 for 6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ECU 29(6:22 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 29 for no gain (91-J.Clark).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 29(5:45 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun pushed ob at GST 48 for 23 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(5:26 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to GST 46 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - ECU 46(4:46 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at GST 49 for -3 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - ECU 49(4:24 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho pushed ob at GST 40 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ECU 40(4:01 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to GST 40 for no gain (44-J.Lepkoske52-D.Wilson).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(3:54 - 3rd) 23-M.Carroll to GST 42 for 2 yards (97-I.Hickman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 42(3:35 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAST 42(3:31 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 42(3:25 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 33 yards from GST 42 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead. Team penalty on GST Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 25.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(3:14 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 6 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 46(2:36 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to GST 43 for 11 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(2:22 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis to GST 32 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(1:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 32(1:46 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at GST 24 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones7-J.Strachan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ECU 24(1:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at GST 17 for 7 yards (35-K.Carter). Penalty on ECU 54-A.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 24. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - ECU 34(0:54 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to GST 31 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ECU 31(0:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:05 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 23 FUMBLES. 4-C.Brown to GST 23 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - ECU 23(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 36 for 13 yards (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:36 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 36 for no gain (35-J.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 36(14:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 42 for 6 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ECU 42(13:41 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 42(13:36 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 58 yards from GST 42 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from GST 35 out of bounds at the ECU 2.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(13:12 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 44 for 9 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 44(12:42 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at GST 44 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(12:12 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at GST 27 for 17 yards (35-H.McCray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(11:39 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ECU 27(11:33 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at GST 31 for -4 yards (59-T.Gore20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ECU 31(10:49 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Team penalty on ECU Holding declined.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 14 - ECU 31(10:41 - 4th) 22-T.Snead runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:30 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 33 for 8 yards (27-S.Dourseau33-D.Faison).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 33(10:08 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy pushed ob at GST 37 for 4 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(9:56 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 3 yards (90-E.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 40(9:35 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 41 FUMBLES (97-I.Hickman). 64-P.Bartlett to GST 41 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 41(8:59 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 46 for 5 yards (17-W.Saba).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 46(8:17 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 0 yards from GST 46 blocked by 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:07 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:07 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 37 for 12 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(7:37 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to GST 39 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 39(7:05 - 4th) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at ECU 34 for 27 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(6:27 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to ECU 31 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 31(5:53 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ECU 26 for 5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAST 26(5:24 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to ECU 26 for no gain (12-X.Smith97-I.Hickman).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - GAST 26(4:40 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(4:33 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis to ECU 30 for 4 yards (54-T.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 30(4:09 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 37 for 7 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:48 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 38 for 1 yard (97-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 38(3:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 38(3:13 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - GAST 38(3:07 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(3:01 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-M.Fleming at ECU 11. 4-M.Fleming to ECU 11 for no gain. Penalty on ECU 97-I.Hickman Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 33(2:57 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to ECU 31 for 2 yards (27-S.Dourseau90-E.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 31(2:43 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to ECU 30 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 30(2:02 - 4th) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at ECU 7 for 23 yards (34-M.Berry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(1:55 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ECU 6 for 1 yard (90-E.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 6(1:11 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to ECU 5 for 1 yard (34-M.Berry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 5(0:29 - 4th) 17-D.Coates runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 51 yards from GST 35. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 27 for 13 yards (9-J.Freeman).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(0:17 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 37 for 10 yards (38-K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:08 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 28-M.Donald.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 37(0:03 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Hudson.
