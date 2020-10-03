|
Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) The Air Force Falcons took advantage of their delayed start - to settle on a kicker, to plug holes on a decimated defense, to game plan for rival Navy.
Time very well spent.
Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals, Air Force's hastily reconstructed defense stymied Navy's offense and the Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over the Midshipmen on Saturday night.
''A good victory,'' said Air Force senior George Silvanic, who was moved from offensive line to defensive tackle a few weeks ago out of necessity. ''We've got to keep moving forward.''
Sophomore QB Haaziq Daniels rushed for a score in his first career start as the Falcons (1-0) took a big first step toward capturing the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy between the service academies.
Schuettpelz-Rohl connected from 48, 35, 32 and 40 yards in front of a crowd that consisted only of Air Force cadets given the COVID-19 restrictions. It's the 11th time a Falcons kicker has made that many in a game.
To think, he was still trying to win the job about a week ago.
''Hoping I could prove myself and it all turned out for the best,'' Schuettpelz-Rohl said.
The Falcons weren't even sure if they would be taking the field this fall after the Mountain West postponed the season in August. Then, they learned they would play the two service academy games. Later, the league announced its resumption, with the intent to play eight games.
But there was no telling what the Falcons would resemble on the field with quite a few players taking military turnbacks (an option a cadet has to leave the academy for up to two semesters).
A big portion of the missing personnel was on defense, but the Falcons didn't miss a beat in shutting down Navy (1-2). They held the Midshipmen to 90 yards rushing. The last time Navy was held under 100 yards rushing was at Air Force in 2016 when the team had 57, according to Navy's game notes.
In addition, Air Force forced two turnovers and had three sacks.
''It speaks to the preparation that we made,'' said Silvanic, who had 1 1/2 sacks. ''There's a lot more preparation to be done for the rest of the season.''
The Falcons improved to 14-0 in season openers under coach Troy Calhoun. It's the latest Air Force has kicked off a season -- and the first time opening with rival Navy.
Before the game, Navy announced starting quarterback Dalen Morris was out for health reasons not related to COVID-19. Tyger Goslin stepped in and had a 73-yard TD toss to Myles Fells in the second quarter. But Navy never completely found its groove on offense.
''It hurts to lose to Air Force and to lose this way in a convincing manner, is very disheartening,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''They got after us.''
Niumatalolo voiced his feelings on Air Force having all that time to prepare when the Midshipmen had a full slate of games. At the time, the Falcons had only the service academy contests on the schedule.
''You could tell they were a team prepared for us,'' Niumatalolo said.
The win puts Air Force in prime position during the annual round-robin Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition between the academies. Should the Falcons win at Army on Nov. 7, they would steal the title from Navy and earn a visit to the White House to receive the trophy.
''It's every kid's dream to start a game that means as much as this trophy series does to everyone at the service academies,'' Goslin said. ''I wish it could have ended differently.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: Niumatalolo and Navy haven't won at Falcon Stadium since 2012.
Air Force: The Falcons extended their winning streak to nine straight dating to last season.
THIS & THAT
The pregame skydivers socially distanced by landing in the field adjacent to Falcon Stadium. ... Falcons CB Davide Eure was ejected on the second play of the game for targeting. ... FB Timothy Jackson rushed for 118 yards. Brad Roberts had 103. ... Navy safety Kevin Brennan was disqualified for targeting early in the third quarter.
LOOKING SHARP
Air Force unveiled uniforms to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American pilots and ground crew from the U.S. Army Air Forces that fought in World War II. The jerseys were gray with black lettering and a yellow strip on each shoulder. A custom nameplate on the jerseys read Red Tails.
''Look good, play good, right?'' Schuettpelz-Rohl said. ''It was definitely special being able to honor them.''
UP NEXT
Navy: Host Temple on Saturday.
Air Force: At San Jose State on Oct. 24 to open Mountain West play.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|25
|Rushing
|6
|20
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|241
|410
|Total Plays
|54
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|369
|Rush Attempts
|36
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.0
|Yards Passing
|151
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|8-18
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|9
|62
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-62
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|369
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|7
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|
CJ. Williams 20 RB
|CJ. Williams
|4
|18
|0
|6
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
D. High 28 WR
|D. High
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Maynor 9 QB
|M. Maynor
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|10
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|4
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|3
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
CJ. Williams 20 RB
|CJ. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mathews 88 WR
|D. Mathews
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Warren 94 DE
|J. Warren
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawley 46 LB
|T. Lawley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. West 6 DB
|M. West
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Atwaters 36 S
|D. Atwaters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johns 52 LB
|M. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearson 90 NT
|C. Pearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|5
|42.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 14 QB
|H. Daniels
|4/9
|41
|0
|0
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|19
|118
|0
|19
|
H. Daniels 14 QB
|H. Daniels
|10
|96
|1
|32
|
W. Bryan 6 QB
|W. Bryan
|2
|28
|1
|27
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|7
|24
|0
|6
|
C. Raphiel 5 LB
|C. Raphiel
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Gross 48 FB
|B. Gross
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|2
|4
|1
|2
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morris 80 WR
|D. Morris
|4
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
C. Blanchard 18 WR
|C. Blanchard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 T
|G. Silvanic
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
W. Trawick 42 LB
|W. Trawick
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woodring 96 NT
|J. Woodring
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Isenhart 99 DE
|H. Isenhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|4/4
|48
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|3
|39.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 26 for 1 yard (7-D.Eure).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:04 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to AF 41 for 33 yards (40-A.Mock).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self False start 5 yards enforced at AF 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NAVY 46(13:07 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to AF 44 for 2 yards (96-J.Woodring14-E.Erickson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 44(12:27 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 44(12:21 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to AF 34 for 10 yards (42-W.Trawick21-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 34(11:38 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
AF
Falcons
- FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(11:33 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 43 for 9 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 43(10:49 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 48 for 5 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(10:17 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels runs ob at NAV 31 for 21 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(9:43 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 29 for 2 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 29(9:02 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 26 for 3 yards (46-T.Lawley94-J.Warren).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AF 26(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on AF 88-K.Paterson False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 31(7:54 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 31(7:50 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:44 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 4 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(7:06 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 31 for 2 yards (42-W.Trawick40-A.Mock).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 31(6:21 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin sacked at NAV 24 for -7 yards (78-G.Silvanic40-A.Mock).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NAVY 24(5:37 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 46 yards from NAV 24 to AF 30 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(5:28 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 28 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall54-D.Fagot).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - AF 28(4:47 - 1st) Penalty on AF 64-K.Krepsz False start 5 yards enforced at AF 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - AF 23(4:22 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - AF 23(4:17 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels to AF 28 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AF 28(3:39 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 45 yards from AF 28. 80-M.Walker to NAV 36 for 9 yards (8-L.Wills44-P.Noren).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(3:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 3 yards (42-W.Trawick78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 39(2:48 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 39(2:44 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 43 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 43(2:01 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 43 out of bounds at the AF 18.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(1:55 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 23 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 23(1:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 25(0:45 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 27 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AF 27(0:11 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 48 yards from AF 27 to NAV 25 fair catch by 80-M.Walker.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:03 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 27 for 2 yards (25-C.Goff).
|+73 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 23-M.Fells. 23-M.Fells runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 87 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(14:50 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 36 for 11 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(14:17 - 2nd) 14-H.Daniels to AF 40 for 4 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 40(13:42 - 2nd) 14-H.Daniels to NAV 28 for 32 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(13:08 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 24 for 4 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 24(12:28 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to NAV 18 for 6 yards (90-C.Pearson11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(11:50 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to NAV 14 for 4 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 14(11:14 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 14(11:14 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 1 for 13 yards (5-M.McMorris7-K.Brennan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AF 1(11:01 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:53 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 29 for 4 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(10:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin runs ob at NAV 34 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(10:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin runs ob at NAV 35 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(9:16 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 4 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 39(8:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 30 FUMBLES. 44-P.Noren to NAV 30 for no gain.
AF
Falcons
- FG (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(8:37 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 18 for 12 yards (1-J.Marshall7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(8:04 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 16 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren54-D.Fagot).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 16(7:23 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 18 for -2 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 18(6:50 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 18(6:40 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 34 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 34(6:09 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 34 for no gain (30-G.Donaldson96-J.Woodring).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(5:24 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 67-B.Texeira False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 34. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(5:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 32 for 3 yards (40-A.Mock86-M.Purcell).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(4:36 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 49 yards from NAV 32 to AF 19 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (12 plays, 66 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(4:28 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 24 for 5 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 24(3:55 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 27 for 3 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 27(3:17 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 33 for 6 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 33(2:40 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 38 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - AF 38(2:10 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 45-T.Tuitele Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(1:58 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 44 for 1 yard (11-E.Fochtman).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 44(1:28 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to NAV 44 for 12 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(1:06 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to NAV 32 for 12 yards (7-K.Brennan46-T.Lawley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(0:53 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to NAV 22 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(0:39 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 22(0:33 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Blanchard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 22(0:27 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 15 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - AF 15(0:02 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- FG (6 plays, 52 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 44 for 19 yards (7-K.Brennan3-C.Kinley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(14:27 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 44 for 12 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(14:27 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 7-K.Brennan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NAV 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(13:54 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to NAV 26 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren6-M.West).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 26(13:15 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 25 for 1 yard (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 25(12:35 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 23 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - AF 23(11:50 - 3rd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards (78-G.Silvanic25-C.Goff).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(11:18 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 6 yards (25-C.Goff).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 33(10:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 1 yard (96-J.Woodring).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(10:09 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 40 for 6 yards (25-C.Goff21-C.Taylor).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(9:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin sacked at NAV 33 for -7 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NAVY 33(8:50 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - NAVY 33(8:44 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 36 for 3 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NAVY 36(8:11 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 37 yards from NAV 36 out of bounds at the AF 27.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(8:04 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to AF 34 for 7 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 34(7:25 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 39 for 5 yards (6-M.West94-J.Warren).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(6:46 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to NAV 48 for 13 yards (11-E.Fochtman3-C.Kinley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(6:03 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 48 for no gain (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 48(5:19 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 43 FUMBLES (45-T.Tuitele). 88-K.Paterson to NAV 43 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 43(4:29 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to NAV 41 for 2 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AF 41(3:45 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 24 yards from NAV 41 to the NAV 17 downed by 2-A.Terry.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(3:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 18 for 1 yard (30-G.Donaldson2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 18(3:01 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 18(2:55 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 31 for 13 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(2:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 36 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 36(1:58 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 38(1:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Goslin sacked at NAV 31 for -7 yards (42-W.Trawick86-M.Purcell).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 31(0:45 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 43 yards from NAV 31 to AF 26 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(0:36 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 43 for 17 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(0:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 31 FUMBLES (94-J.Warren). 3-J.Gidrey to AF 31 for 6 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 22 - AF 31(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 45 for 24 yards (6-M.West).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 45(14:10 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 16 for 29 yards (36-D.Atwaters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(13:32 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 14 for 2 yards (45-T.Tuitele94-J.Warren).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 14(12:52 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to NAV 2 for 12 yards (36-D.Atwaters5-M.McMorris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AF 2(12:13 - 4th) 32-M.Murla runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:08 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 29 for 4 yards (78-G.Silvanic30-G.Donaldson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:42 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:37 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:30 - 4th) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
AF
Falcons
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(11:26 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 17 for 12 yards (46-T.Lawley1-J.Marshall).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(10:40 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 4 for 13 yards (6-M.West96-J.Perkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - AF 4(10:01 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to NAV 2 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 2(9:18 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Interception (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 63 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the NAV 2.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(9:14 - 4th) 9-M.Maynor complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 40 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 40(8:49 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 44 for 4 yards (40-A.Mock78-G.Silvanic).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 44(8:29 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 47 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(8:04 - 4th) 9-M.Maynor complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to AF 44 for 9 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 44(7:36 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to AF 34 for 10 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(7:08 - 4th) 9-M.Maynor to AF 26 for 8 yards (42-W.Trawick). Penalty on AF 42-W.Trawick Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at AF 26.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(6:47 - 4th) 9-M.Maynor incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Taylor at AF End Zone. 21-C.Taylor to NAV 38 for 62 yards (87-R.Mitchell).
AF
Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(6:30 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to NAV 11 for 27 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 11(5:51 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to NAV 7 for 4 yards (52-M.Johns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 7(5:12 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to NAV 2 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris6-M.West).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 2(4:29 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to NAV 1 for 1 yard (31-A.Talbert-Loving95-T.Okafor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AF 1(3:56 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:50 - 4th) 7-X.Arline to NAV 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(3:08 - 4th) 7-X.Arline to NAV 28 for no gain (45-B.Gooding).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(2:29 - 4th) 28-D.High to NAV 37 for 9 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(1:54 - 4th) 7-X.Arline to NAV 45 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 45(1:44 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 44 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 44(1:16 - 4th) 7-X.Arline to NAV 47 for 3 yards (45-B.Gooding99-H.Isenhart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(0:36 - 4th) 7-X.Arline to NAV 49 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 49(0:04 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to AF 46 for 5 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
