McCall throws for 4 TDs, Coastal Carolina cruises 52-23
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grayson McCall threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 52-23 victory over Arkansas State in both teams' Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.
The Chanticleers are 3-0 - including a victory at Kansas on Sept. 12 - for the first time since 2015 after dominating time of possession by over 22 minutes. It was their first game since a win over Campbell on Sept. 18.
Coastal Carolina completed a 94-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes - the longest drive in program history by both time and distance - on McCall's 3-yard touchdown pass to CJ Marable with under minute left in the first half for a 24-14 lead.
The Chanticleers added a nearly eight-minute drive to open the second half with McCall hitting Kameron Brown with a 3-yard score to lead 31-14.
McCall, a redshirt freshman, was 20-of-29 passing, including a 72-yard score to Isaiah Likely. Jaivon Heiligh had 93 yards receiving and a score. The Chanticleers rolled up 539 total yards.
Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher split time at quarterback for Arkansas State (1-2), combining for 349 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Bowling had 115 yards receiving with two scores. Arkansas State rushed for only 36 yards.
The Red Wolves beat Kansas State on Sept. 12 but their past two games were postponed when they announced they were unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at certain position groups.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Coastal Carolina limited attendance to a maximum of 5,000 fans.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|385
|539
|Total Plays
|63
|80
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|217
|Rush Attempts
|19
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|349
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|28-44
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|3-31
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|100
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-79
|3-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|349
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|12/23
|184
|1
|1
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|16/21
|165
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|4
|-2
|0
|8
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|9
|7
|115
|2
|44
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|10
|6
|98
|0
|52
|
Da. Green 4 WR
|Da. Green
|9
|5
|54
|1
|33
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|4
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
J. Hawes 0 WR
|J. Hawes
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Deshazor 17 WR
|L. Deshazor
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Switzer 7 DB
|A. Switzer
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Brown 28 LB
|Je. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
JB. Brown 91 DL
|JB. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Howard 5 DB
|A. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Moreton 94 DL
|H. Moreton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 37 CB
|T. Doss
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/2
|42
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|3
|40.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|20/29
|322
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|15
|63
|1
|27
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|17
|44
|0
|13
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|9
|38
|1
|15
|
B. Bennett 23 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|34
|1
|35
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|5
|23
|0
|11
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|3
|15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|10
|7
|93
|1
|24
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|3
|1
|72
|1
|72
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|3
|53
|1
|47
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|3
|48
|0
|23
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|3
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|4
|25
|1
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 49 LS
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bruce 1 LB
|S. Bruce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 49 S
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Porter 44 LB
|E. Porter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|42
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|3
|39.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Steele 32 LB
|C. Steele
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:57 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 24 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo34-T.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 24(14:33 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 30 for 6 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 30(13:53 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 41 yards from ARKS 30 to the CC 29 downed by 1-R.Paul.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(13:43 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 42 for 13 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(13:18 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 39 for -3 yards (91-J.Brown92-F.Merrill).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 39(12:40 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 46 for 7 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 46(12:01 - 1st) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 35 for -11 yards (18-J.Rice).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 35(11:24 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 44 yards from CC 35 to ARKS 21 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(11:19 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green pushed ob at ARKS 27 for 6 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 27(10:54 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 29 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter15-J.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 29(10:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(10:06 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(10:02 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 31(9:57 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at CC 36. 7-D.Strong to CC 36 for no gain (4-D.Green).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(9:49 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 39 for 3 yards (7-A.Switzer92-F.Merrill).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(9:24 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to ARKS 47 for 14 yards (5-A.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(8:49 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 47 for no gain (7-A.Switzer14-A.Fletcher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(8:22 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 49 for -2 yards (91-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 49(7:45 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 49(7:40 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 33 yards from ARKS 49 to ARKS 16 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (5 plays, 84 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(7:32 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 18 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher23-D.Bush).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 18(6:57 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 25 for 7 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 25(6:40 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(6:15 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to CC 33 for 40 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(5:47 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (1 plays, 72 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrdo kicks 37 yards from ARKS 35 to CC 28 fair catch by 44-E.Porter.
|+72 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(5:38 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Missed FG (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 20 for 15 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(5:20 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 26 for 6 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 26(5:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to CC 22 for 52 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(4:37 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(4:33 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to CC 23 for -1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 23(3:56 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at CC 27 for -4 yards. Team penalty on ARKS Holding declined. (9-T.Jackson).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - ARKST 27(3:35 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(3:30 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 27 FUMBLES. 92-F.Merrill to CC 27 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 27 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(3:22 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 27(3:16 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to CC 21 for 6 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 21(2:36 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 44-E.Porter.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:30 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 45 for 20 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(2:00 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 47 for 2 yards (91-J.Brown97-T.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(1:22 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 50 for 3 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 50(0:41 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ARKS 39 for 11 yards (7-A.Switzer28-J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(15:00 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 4 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 35(14:24 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 22 for 13 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(13:44 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(13:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to ARKS 14 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 14(12:52 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 12 for 2 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(12:12 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 34 yards from CC 35 to the ARKS 31 downed by 32-C.Steele.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(12:03 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 28 for 3 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 28(11:20 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to ARKS 25 for 3 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 25(10:40 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARKST 25(10:33 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (20 plays, 104 yards, 8:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 30 yards from CC 35 to ARKS 35 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(10:28 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 42 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 42(10:09 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 42 for no gain (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 42(9:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 42(9:45 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 46 yards from ARKS 42 to the CC 12 downed by 0-J.Hawes. Penalty on CC 6-J.Heiligh Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at CC 12.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 6(9:36 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 7 for 1 yard (22-C.Bonner).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 7(9:02 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 23 for 16 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(8:31 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 29 for 6 yards (45-T.Ayers90-T.Ahoia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 29(7:50 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CC 31 for 2 yards (45-T.Ayers4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 31(7:13 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 35 for 4 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(6:35 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CC 40 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice10-E.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 40(5:56 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 43 for 3 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 43(5:17 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 47 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:44 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:37 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Latushko.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:32 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs ob at ARKS 43 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:32 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs ob at ARKS 44 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 44(3:55 - 2nd) 2-R.White to ARKS 41 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris10-E.Alexander).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(3:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to ARKS 18 for 23 yards (18-J.Rice12-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(2:43 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall pushed ob at ARKS 15 for 3 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 15(2:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 7 for 8 yards (28-J.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARKST 7(1:54 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 8 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 8(1:48 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown. Penalty on ARKS 4-T.Herring-Wilson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ARKS 8. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(1:43 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to ARKS 3 for -1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(1:03 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (15 plays, 83 yards, 8:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 20 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(0:58 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs ob at ARKS 24 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 24(0:50 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 37 for 13 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(0:44 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 50 for 13 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(0:31 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to CC 45 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly52-C.Brewer).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(0:11 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at CC 48 for -3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrdo kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 17 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(14:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 15 for -2 yards (30-D.Bean).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 15(14:21 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 39 for 24 yards (14-A.Fletcher10-E.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(13:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ARKS 48 for 13 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(13:08 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 38 for 10 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(12:27 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (28-J.Brown7-A.Switzer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 34(11:59 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at ARKS 25 for 9 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(11:27 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to ARKS 22 for 3 yards (42-V.Scott28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 22(10:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 22 for no gain (10-E.Alexander).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 22(10:08 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at ARKS 14 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(9:28 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 15 for -1 yard (97-T.Hampton92-F.Merrill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 15(8:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 11 for 4 yards (30-D.Bean).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 11(8:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on ARKS Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 11. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 6(8:10 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ARKS 2 for 4 yards (30-D.Bean).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(7:34 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ARKS 3 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice90-T.Ahoia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(7:04 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:57 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 35 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly10-A.Spillum).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(6:39 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 43 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 43(6:20 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 43(6:14 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to CC 48 for 9 yards (26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(5:51 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(5:46 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(5:40 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 25 - CSTCAR 37(5:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 FUMBLES (90-R.Wooden). 26-B.Matts runs ob at ARKS 42 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(5:40 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 7 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 35(5:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 35(4:57 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 30 for 5 yards (28-J.Brown). Penalty on CC 57-W.Lampkin Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 13 - ARKST 45(4:19 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Switzer at ARKS 26. 7-A.Switzer pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 21 yards (87-M.McFarlane).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(4:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 46 for -1 yard (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(3:43 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(3:36 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to CC 49 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 49(3:14 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles pushed ob at CC 48 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher94-J.Gunter).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(3:07 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 48 for 4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 48(2:26 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 43 for 5 yards (30-D.Bean45-T.Ayers).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 43(1:44 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ARKS 30 FUMBLES (7-A.Switzer). 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 30 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(1:37 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 34(1:16 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 4 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 38(0:53 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 39 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 39(0:20 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 45-T.Ayers. 45-T.Ayers to CC 44 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(0:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on CC 52-C.Brewer Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CC 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(0:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 68-A.Demmons False start 5 yards enforced at CC 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 34(0:00 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to CC 30 for 4 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 30(14:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to CC 25 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 25(14:11 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 53 yards from ARKS 35. 2-R.White to CC 31 for 19 yards (12-C.Harris8-B.Ogbebor).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(13:59 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 30 for -1 yard (92-F.Merrill97-T.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 30(13:19 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 30(13:14 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 47 for 17 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(12:37 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for -4 yards (45-T.Ayers22-C.Bonner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARKST 43(11:57 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+47 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARKST 43(11:53 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to ARKS 10 for 47 yards (1-S.Johnson10-E.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 10(11:14 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to ARKS 6 for 4 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu7-A.Switzer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 6(10:33 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 25 for 25 yards (21-J.Killen6-M.Stokes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:23 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (13-M.Sudipo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(10:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 26 for no gain (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(9:31 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 18 for -8 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 18(8:43 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 34 yards from ARKS 18 to CC 48 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(8:36 - 4th) 5-S.Jones pushed ob at CC 50 for 2 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 50(7:58 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 23 for 27 yards (22-C.Bonner1-S.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:11 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to ARKS 20 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill10-E.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 20(7:02 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to ARKS 15 for 5 yards (30-D.Bean10-E.Alexander).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 15(6:22 - 4th) 5-S.Jones runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 26 yards (12-I.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(6:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(6:04 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 17-L.Deshazor. 17-L.Deshazor to ARKS 34 for 7 yards (16-J.Morris44-E.Porter).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 34(5:39 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul runs ob at CC 44 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(5:21 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(5:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:07 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is no good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 9 yards from ARKS 35 to the ARKS 44 downed by 20-G.Latushko.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(5:06 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 35 for 9 yards (94-H.Moreton37-T.Doss).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 35(4:21 - 4th) 23-B.Bennett runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:12 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 0-J.Hawes. 0-J.Hawes to ARKS 42 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:56 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to ARKS 42 for no gain (4-K.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:31 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Hawes.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:25 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:21 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to ARKS 50 for 8 yards (21-J.Killen52-C.Brewer). Team penalty on ARKS Holding declined.
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(3:12 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 47 for 3 yards (37-T.Doss).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 47(2:31 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 44 for 3 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 44(1:47 - 4th) 23-B.Bennett to ARKS 45 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 45(0:58 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 40 yards from ARKS 45 to the ARKS 5 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 5(0:46 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 8 for 3 yards (49-J.Perry44-E.Porter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 8(0:22 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 9 for 1 yard (1-S.Bruce).
