Ole Miss edges Kentucky 42-41 in OT for Kiffin's first win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The two-touchdown deficit to Kentucky didn't faze Mississippi or coach Lane Kiffin.
The Rebels quickly rallied to make up ground for the lead, then mounted one last rally in overtime before seizing a huge break to earn a hard-fought win.
Matt Corral hit Elijah Moore with a 3-yard touchdown pass in OT and Luke Logan's extra point pushed Mississippi past Kentucky 42-41 on Saturday night.
Chris Rodriguez's 1-yard run for Kentucky with 2:04 remaining eventually forced OT and Terry Wilson's 10-yard scoring TD gave the Wildcats the initial lead. But Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point, opening the door for the Rebels (1-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) to come back again for the win.
Five-yard runs by Corral and John Rhys Plumlee were followed by a defensive pass interference penalty on Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph in the end zone to put the ball at the 2. Corral hit Moore two plays later and Logan easily converted the PAT to give Kiffin his first win with the Rebels and spark a wild, joyous celebration.
''Crazy game,'' Kiffin said. ''To be down like that and to come back and go to overtime. ... It was great to see our guys battle back. We didn't play great in a lot of areas, we stutter on offense for a while and obviously didn't stop the run.
''But at the end of the day, you just gotta score more than they do. ... Whether it's 2-0 or 42-41, find a way to win. And we did. Send a Christmas present to their kicker.''
The Rebels trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter before Corral, who threw four TDs, tossed scoring passes of 24 and 16 yards to Jonathan Mingo to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. The drives covered 75 and 54 yards and just 2:54 combined. After taking over on downs, Ole Miss used just 47 seconds to go 53 yards and go ahead on Snoop Conner's 1-yard TD run with 8:23 remaining.
Corral completed 24 of 29 passes for 320 yards and four TDs, two to Jonathan Mingo for 24 and 16 yards during the rally and another for 14 yards to tight end Kenny Yeboah in the first half. Corral also rushed 13 times for 51 yards.
''Coming off last week, we had to get that bad taste out of our mouth,'' Corral said, referring to a 51-35 loss to No. 5 Florida. ''First win under a new coach, he wouldn't have it any other way and coming out with a win is a great feeling.''
Jerrion Ealy scored from the 1 for Ole Miss on the game-opening drive.
Wilson rushed 22 times for 129 yards and three TDs, Rodriguez had two with 133 yards on 17 carries. A.J. Rose - who was tackled at the Ole Miss 3 while prematurely celebrating on a 72-yard run and later fumbled at the goal line - finished with 117 yards and a score as the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) gained 408 on the ground.
But their defense tired in the second half and Ruffolo's missed PAT proved costly.
DEJA VU
Ole Miss overcame a double-digit, second-half deficit on its second consecutive visit to Lexington to win. In 2017, the Rebels trailed 27-17 before rallying for a 37-34 win with a touchdown pass in the final seconds.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ole Miss couldn't stop the run, but it didn't matter because the passing game was on point when necessary in scoring quickly and wearing down the Wildcats. Most importantly, Logan nailed the critical PATs that eventually made the difference.
Kentucky again controlled the yardage - 559-459 this time - but couldn't stop the Rebels' quick pace or Corral after halftime. Ruffolo's missed 49-yard field goal in the third quarter could have made it a 17-lead, but instead opened the door for the Rebels to tie. And his missed PAT in OT obviously hurt.
''We went through some patches where we overcame some adversity, got the game into overtime and to lose it that way is difficult,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''We have to find ways to execute in critical moments. We did that for a large portion of the night.
''Anytime you rush the ball for 400 yards you usually feel that you're going to have a good opportunity to win. You have to get stops in critical moments. We did not play very good defense tonight.''
UP NEXT
Ole Miss hosts border rival Alabama on Saturday in a West matchup of SEC charter members. 'Bama leads the series 51-10-2 and has won the past four.
Kentucky hosts Mississippi State and first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach on Saturday. Leach was an assistant under former Wildcats coach Hal Mumme and crafted the Air Raid offense.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|559
|Total Plays
|67
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|408
|Rush Attempts
|38
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|320
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|8-81
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.0
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|38
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-38
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|408
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|559
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|24/29
|320
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|13
|51
|0
|14
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|10
|44
|1
|15
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|8
|25
|1
|23
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|9
|8
|128
|2
|31
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|11
|10
|92
|1
|18
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|3
|3
|83
|1
|41
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Jones 38 DB
|Ja. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 32 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 19 DB
|J. Richardson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tisdale 14 QB
|G. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DL
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|5
|49.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|14/18
|151
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|17
|133
|2
|22
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|22
|129
|3
|31
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|12
|117
|1
|72
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|5
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|7
|7
|88
|0
|24
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|2
|2
|30
|0
|28
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dodson 30 DB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Mosley 15 QB
|J. Mosley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|5/6
|5
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|50.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
MISS
Rebels
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 12 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 32 for 31 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(14:23 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 31 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 31(14:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to KEN 29 for 2 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 29(14:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to KEN 21 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(13:16 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to KEN 16 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 16(12:53 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 1 for 15 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(12:44 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+72 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:38 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 3 for 72 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(12:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 1 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(11:18 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 1 FUMBLES (36-A.Cistrunk). 89-R.Anderson to MIS 2 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 2(11:05 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 3 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 3(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 5 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISS 5(9:53 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 2 yards enforced at MIS 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 3(9:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ealy.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 3(9:41 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 43 yards from MIS 3. 6-J.Ali to MIS 29 for 17 yards (33-C.Johnson).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 25 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 25(8:59 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 6 for 19 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(8:21 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 4 for 2 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(7:43 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 57 yards from KEN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 46 for 38 yards (12-C.Poore21-Q.Mosely).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 41(7:29 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 50 for 9 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 50(7:04 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 50 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MISS 50(6:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 47 for -3 yards (50-M.McCall13-J.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 47(6:08 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 53 yards from MIS 47 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(5:58 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 22(5:32 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 30 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(4:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at KEN 48 for 18 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(4:23 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 31 for 21 yards (13-S.Williams20-K.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(3:43 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 7 for 24 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(3:04 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 4 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones7-L.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(2:23 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 2 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry89-R.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 2(1:40 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:33 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Casey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 29(1:12 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 29 for no gain (44-J.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 29(1:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 14 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(0:46 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 45 for 12 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(0:19 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 40 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 40(15:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to KEN 37 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 37(14:32 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 33 for 4 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(14:09 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to KEN 28 for 5 yards (30-T.Dodson). Penalty on KEN 30-T.Dodson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KEN 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(13:54 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 14 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 14(13:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(13:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 30(12:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UK 34(12:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 34 for no gain (38-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(11:30 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 34 to MIS 15 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15(11:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 28 for 13 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(10:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 30(10:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 5 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 35(9:59 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(9:43 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 43(9:35 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 43(9:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 41 for -2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISS 41(8:56 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 59 yards from MIS 41 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(8:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to KEN 31 for 11 yards (14-D.Gill2-J.Jordan). Penalty on KEN 18-C.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UK 12(8:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 12(8:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to KEN 16 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - UK 16(7:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 19 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UK 19(7:01 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 55 yards from KEN 19 Downed at the MIS 26.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(6:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 33 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 33(6:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 35 for 2 yards (5-D.Square4-J.Paschal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MISS 35(6:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISS 30(5:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian). Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(5:31 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for no gain (9-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(5:08 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 47 for 7 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 47(4:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 49 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 49(4:04 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 34 yards from MIS 49 Downed at the KEN 17.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(3:54 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 22 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones36-A.Cistrunk).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UK 22(3:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 45 for 23 yards. Penalty on KEN 79-L.Fortner Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UK 12(2:52 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg. Penalty on MIS 32-J.Jones Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(2:44 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 31(2:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 37 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(1:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 45 for 18 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(1:41 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 36 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones23-J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 36(1:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to MIS 31 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(1:07 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 25 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 25(0:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 22 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 22(0:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 5 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 30(14:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (14-G.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 34(13:51 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 6 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(13:24 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 40(13:17 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 42 for 18 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(12:46 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 36 for 6 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 36(12:28 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 31 for 5 yards (22-T.Tisdale38-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(11:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to MIS 23 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 23(11:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to MIS 22 for 1 yard (55-K.Hill).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 22(10:49 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(10:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to KEN 47 for 28 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(10:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 32 for 15 yards (26-B.Echols5-D.Square).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(9:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 24 for 8 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 24(9:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN Offside declined.
UK
Wildcats
- Missed FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 13 for 13 yards (25-H.Parrish).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(9:09 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 44 for 31 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(8:41 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 47 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 47(8:02 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 32 for 15 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:46 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 26 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo19-J.Richardson).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - UK 26(7:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson sacked at MIS 31 for -5 yards (19-J.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UK 31(6:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UK 31(6:20 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(6:14 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 46 for 23 yards (26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(5:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 46(5:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson. Penalty on KEN 9-D.Robinson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(5:38 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(5:34 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 22 for 18 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(5:17 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 17 for 5 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MISS 17(4:55 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 12 for 5 yards. Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 17. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 27(4:29 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 16 for 11 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 16(4:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 2 for 14 yards (29-Y.Corker92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(3:50 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 2 for no gain (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(3:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 2 for no gain (5-D.Square9-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(2:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(2:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 1 for 1 yard (95-Q.Bohanna31-J.Watson).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(2:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 2 for -1 yard (1-K.Joseph4-J.Paschal).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 2(2:17 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 2 for no gain (93-S.David).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 2(1:42 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 4 for 2 yards (91-H.Northern).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 4(1:02 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 10 for 6 yards (24-D.Leonard38-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 10(0:19 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 10 to MIS 46 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(0:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 40 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(15:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 40 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(14:36 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 35 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 35(14:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 16 for 19 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(13:45 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 22 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(13:37 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 33(13:01 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 35 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(12:21 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 46 for 11 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(11:49 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 37 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(11:17 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 37 for no gain (32-J.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 37(10:42 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 34 for 3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 34(9:57 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 35 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - UK 35(9:15 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson sacked at MIS 47 for -12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(9:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to KEN 12 for 41 yards (9-D.Robinson21-Q.Mosely).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(8:52 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo. Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Pass interference 10 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(8:48 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 1 for 1 yard (5-D.Square).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(8:29 - 4th) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:23 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(8:17 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 25 for no gain (46-M.Sanogo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(7:45 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 39 for 14 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(7:08 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson pushed ob at KEN 41 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 41(6:35 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 47 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 47(5:56 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to KEN 50 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(5:20 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 43 for 7 yards (14-D.Gill32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 43(4:43 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at MIS 35 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:15 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 22 for 13 yards (38-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(3:31 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Penalty on KEN 3-T.Wilson Intentional grounding 8 yards enforced at MIS 22. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 30(3:23 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to MIS 2 for 28 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(2:51 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 1 for 1 yard (14-D.Gill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(2:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 24-D.Leonard.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:04 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for -2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(1:39 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 18 for -5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISS 18(0:53 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 16 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 34(0:42 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 56 yards from MIS 34 to KEN 10 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25( - 5) 24-C.Rodriguez pushed ob at MIS 19 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 19( - 5) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 10 for 9 yards (55-K.Hill21-A.Finley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 10( - 5) 3-T.Wilson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|( - 5) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is no good.
MISS
Rebels
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25( - 5) 2-M.Corral to KEN 20 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 20( - 5) 10-J.Plumlee to KEN 15 for 5 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15( - 5) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond. Penalty on KEN 1-K.Joseph Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KEN 15. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2( - 5) 24-S.Conner to KEN 3 for -1 yard (5-D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 3( - 5) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|( - 5) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
