Tulsa snaps No. 11 UCF's 21-game home winning streak, 34-26
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) There is something about UCF that brings the best out of Tulsa.
Zach Smith threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa erased an 18-point first-half deficit to beat No. 11 UCF 34-26, snapping the Knights' 21-game home winning streak Saturday night.
The Golden Hurricane (1-1) made it two straight wins over UCF (2-1), which was plagued by penalties (18 for 124 yards) and turned the ball over three times.
''New year, new season,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We've got a lot of talent on this football team. On the road in a tough environment . I'm proud of these guys for sticking together. We've always been a gritty, tough, hard-nosed football team and we proved that again tonight.''
Smith threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes to give Tulsa a 31-26 lead with 12:56 remaining. Zack Long added a 34-yard field goal with 1:30 remaining to make it 34-26.
UCF (2-1) drove into Tulsa territory, but after a holding penalty pushed the Knights out of the red zone Dillon Gabriel's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete.
Gabriel was 28-of-51 for 330 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
''There were opportunities in the game that we didn't take advantage of,'' Gabriel said. ''I put this on me. There has to be better QB play. I have to execute at a higher level.''
Tulsa was the last team to beat UCF at home with a 35-20 win on November 19, 2016, when Scott Frost was the Knights' head coach. The Golden Hurricane also upset UCF last season 34-31 in Tulsa.
Smith threw for 273 yards and T.K. Wilkerson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown to lift the Golden Hurricane to their first win against a Top 15 opponent since 1991. Stokes had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
''I thought we found ways to run the football, we got some explosive runs,'' Montgomery said. ''And we found ways to protect Zach and give him time. Our offensive line and tight ends did a fantastic job to help us push the ball down the field.''
UCF led 23-5 with 1:39 left in the second quarter after Cole Schneider, the Knights' starting left guard, lined up at fullback and scored on a 1-yard run. Tulsa answered quickly to make the score 23-12 at halftime when Josh Johnson hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Smith.
Tulsa recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and on the next play Smith threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. to make it 23-19. After UCF got a 26-yard field goal from Daniel Obarski, Wilkerson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 26-25, and Tulsa missed the PAT.
''Turnovers were huge in the football game,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''We gave up the one play at the end of the half. We had a turnover on the kickoff. At the end of the day all three facets of the game have to work together. We have to play better complementary football.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have two wins over UCF in their past five games.
UCF: The Knights' long-shot College Football Playoff hopes take a major blow.
THERE'S A FLAG ON THE PLAY
Many of UCF's 18 penalties were pre-snap infractions. The Knights had 19 false start penalties in the past two games.
''Offensively you start moving and then you get yourself behind the chains,'' Heupel said. ''Eventually you're not going to be able to overcome those things and it costs us a ball game tonight.''
THE SAFETY DANCE
The first quarter featured safeties from both teams. UCF linebacker Eriq Gilyard tackled Smith in the end zone on QB keeper to give the Knights a 9-0 lead with 7:35 remaining in the quarter.
Tulsa returned the favor when linebacker Zaven Collins stopped Otis Anderson in the end zone to make it 16-2 with 2:16 remaining.
STREAKS AND NOTES
Tulsa's last win over a Top 15 team was a 35-34 win over No. 15 Texas A&M on September 21, 1991. .. UCF is 1-5 in their last six one-score games dating back to the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
INJURY REPORT
UCF wide receiver Marlon Williams stayed on the ground for several minutes after the final play before leaving the field with assistance.
UP NEXT
Tulsa will host Cincinnati on October 17.
UCF will travel to Memphis on October 17.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|455
|Total Plays
|73
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|125
|Rush Attempts
|44
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|273
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|28-51
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-95
|18-124
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.1
|7-46.7
|Return Yards
|85
|110
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|5-96
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|1
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|330
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|17/29
|273
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|22
|86
|1
|24
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|11
|60
|0
|14
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|8
|41
|0
|23
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|3
|-22
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|6
|95
|1
|49
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|9
|4
|74
|1
|34
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|69
|1
|48
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 99 DL
|E. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|34
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|7
|45.1
|4
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|
A. Watkins 23 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|8.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|28/51
|330
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|17
|84
|1
|49
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|4
|28
|0
|20
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|6
|16
|0
|4
|
C. Schneider 65 OL
|C. Schneider
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Richardson 25 RB
|J. Richardson
|5
|0
|0
|3
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|8
|3
|111
|0
|53
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|17
|9
|98
|0
|22
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|5
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|5
|3
|23
|1
|12
|
D. Good 22 RB
|D. Good
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|2
|12
|0
|14
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|4
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Mitchell 1 LB
|E. Mitchell
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 0 DL
|K. Turnier
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 32 DB
|Q. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 4 DL
|S. Zayas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/2
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|7
|46.7
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richardson 25 RB
|J. Richardson
|4
|19.3
|26
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:56 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 25 for no gain (31-A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:24 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - TULSA 20(14:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 29 for 9 yards (18-D.Lester10-E.Gilyard).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 29(13:40 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 38 yards from TSA 29 to UCF 33 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(13:27 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 47 for 14 yards (1-J.Stewart).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 45 for -2 yards (23-Z.Collins7-T.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCF 45(13:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCF 45(12:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 49(12:15 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 49 Downed at the TSA 5.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (3 plays, 87 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 5(12:09 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 17 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(11:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 17(11:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 8 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-K.Turnier). 90-C.Deloach to TSA 8 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- TD (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - UCF 8(11:26 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 6 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 6(10:54 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 7 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UCF 7(10:21 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 7. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCF 12(10:20 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 23 for 20 yards (26-J.McMillian21-D.Gainous).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(10:04 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-R.Grant at UCF 38. 27-R.Grant to UCF 38 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Interception (3 plays, -13 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(9:56 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 40 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 40(9:41 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - UCF 40(9:36 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at TSA 42. 23-Z.Collins to UCF 45 for 13 yards (30-G.McCrae). Team penalty on TSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 45.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(9:20 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 47 FUMBLES (27-R.Grant). 33-T.Morris-Brash to UCF 47 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(9:11 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 43 for -4 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UCF 43(8:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UCF 43(8:28 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UCF 43(8:19 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 56 yards from UCF 43 to the TSA 1 downed by 4-R.O'Keefe.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Safety (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 1(8:07 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 4 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 4(7:42 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to TSA End Zone for -4 yards (10-E.Gilyard). to TSA End Zone for -4 yards safety. Team penalty on TSA Holding declined.
UCF
Knights
- TD (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 20. 25-J.Richardson to UCF 38 for 15 yards (40-M.Kulkin). Team penalty on TSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 38.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 48(7:29 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TSA 49 for 3 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCF 49(7:10 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:58 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 26 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(6:23 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 29 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard94-A.Montalvo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(5:40 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 21 for -8 yards. Penalty on UCF 88-J.Celiscar Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 21. No Play. (88-J.Celiscar).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(5:40 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 20 for -9 yards (88-J.Celiscar).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULSA 20(5:23 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 38 yards from TSA 20 Downed at the UCF 42.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:12 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 42(5:05 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCF 44(4:33 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 44(4:27 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 36 yards from UCF 44 to TSA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(4:19 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 43 for 23 yards (1-E.Mitchell8-Z.Maxwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(3:53 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(3:49 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to TSA 43 for no gain (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 43(3:09 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 43(3:01 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 48 yards from TSA 43 to the UCF 9 downed by 4-R.Revels.
UCF
Knights
- Safety (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 9(2:50 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 8 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - UCF 8(2:28 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum False start 4 yards enforced at UCF 8. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 4(2:28 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF End Zone for -4 yards (23-Z.Collins). to UCF End Zone for -4 yards safety.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 73 yards from UCF 20. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 31 for 24 yards (17-A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:09 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 36 for 5 yards (1-E.Mitchell27-R.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 36(1:36 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 35 for -1 yard (0-K.Turnier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 35(1:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 35(1:00 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 46 yards from TSA 35. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 FUMBLES (27-D.Jackson). 1-J.Stewart to UCF 33 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (9 plays, 30 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(0:45 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to UCF 29 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell27-R.Grant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(0:22 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to UCF 27 for 2 yards (88-J.Celiscar). Penalty on UCF 14-C.Thornton Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 24(0:16 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to UCF 22 for 2 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(15:00 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 19 for 3 yards (91-N.Hancock).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 19(14:24 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 17 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard1-E.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 17(13:56 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 11 for 6 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(13:36 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 9 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 9(13:06 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer to UCF 5 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 5(12:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 3 for 2 yards (14-C.Thornton10-E.Gilyard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 3(11:46 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Missed FG (12 plays, 73 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 25-J.Richardson to UCF 23 for 16 yards (41-D.Hopkins27-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(11:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 23(11:32 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 27 for 4 yards (90-J.Player).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 27(11:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 34 for 7 yards (7-T.Martin30-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(11:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 37 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright11-Z.Smith).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 37(10:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TSA 18 for 45 yards (26-A.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(10:23 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 18. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 23(10:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle pushed ob at TSA 14 for 9 yards (0-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 14(10:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on TSA 97-T.Stevenson Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 14. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 9(10:04 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TSA 8 for 1 yard (11-T.Reeves3-C.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - UCF 8(9:31 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to TSA 4 for 4 yards (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 4(8:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 4(8:41 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - UCF 4(8:35 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 22 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(8:31 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 24 for 4 yards (54-C.Goode4-S.Zayas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(7:58 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 28 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 28(7:29 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 29 for 1 yard (1-E.Mitchell).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 29(6:47 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 67 yards from TSA 29 to the UCF 4 downed by 1-K.Ray.
UCF
Knights
- TD (13 plays, 96 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 4(6:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to UCF 12 for 8 yards (12-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCF 12(5:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 12(5:53 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 14 for 2 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(5:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TSA 33 for 53 yards (12-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(5:18 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 33 for no gain (7-T.Martin).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 33(4:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at TSA 13 for 20 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 13(4:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TSA 10 for 3 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 10(3:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel pushed ob at TSA 6 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 6(3:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to TSA 1 for 5 yards (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(3:03 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 1 for no gain (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(2:43 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 1 for no gain (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(2:19 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 1 for no gain (90-J.Player).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 1(1:47 - 2nd) 65-C.Schneider runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (4 plays, 88 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 23-A.Watkins to TSA 12 for 12 yards (17-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(1:34 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 12(1:28 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 31 for 19 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(1:11 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at UCF 48 for 21 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:03 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 25-J.Richardson to UCF 34 FUMBLES (21-B.Powers). 21-B.Powers to UCF 34 for no gain.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(14:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 24 for 19 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(14:43 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 73-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 24. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 19(14:43 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 16 for -3 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 16(14:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 24 for 8 yards (7-T.Martin12-A.Green).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 24(13:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at UCF 34 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(13:23 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 1 yard (11-T.Reeves).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 35(12:54 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 45 for 10 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(12:42 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on TSA 26-A.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(12:34 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 25 for 15 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:23 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 21 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 21(12:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULSA 6(11:58 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 4 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 4(11:33 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hescock.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 4(11:27 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 9(11:27 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 9(11:20 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:16 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 25 for no gain (10-E.Gilyard4-S.Zayas).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(10:43 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 26 for 49 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(10:13 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 20 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 20(9:58 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 17 for 3 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 17(9:22 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 13 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 13(9:05 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 10 for 3 yards (3-A.Collier). Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 13. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCF 23(8:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to UCF 2 for 21 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(8:15 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 3 for -1 yard (88-J.Celiscar1-E.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 3(7:45 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 1 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(7:31 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(7:31 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is no good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35 to UCF 7 fair catch by 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(7:31 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(7:31 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 27(7:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 27(7:10 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 53 yards from UCF 27. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 40 for 40 yards (25-J.Richardson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 27(7:10 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 53 yards from UCF 27. 2-K.Stokes runs ob at TSA 37 for 17 yards.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (13 plays, 29 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(6:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 44 for 7 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 44(6:19 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 48 for 4 yards (1-E.Mitchell10-E.Gilyard).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:55 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 45 for -3 yards (54-C.Goode).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - UCF 45(5:12 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart. Penalty on UCF 8-Z.Maxwell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(5:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 40(5:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCF 40(4:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCF 40(4:50 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 36 yards from UCF 40 to the UCF 4 downed by 27-D.Jackson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 4(4:41 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 7 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright5-R.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 7(4:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris. Penalty on TSA 26-A.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 7. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(4:06 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 35 for 13 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(3:52 - 3rd) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 38 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 38(3:29 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 38. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 33(3:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to TSA 48 for 19 yards. Penalty on UCF 13-J.Credle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 48.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 37(2:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 7 yards (11-T.Reeves7-T.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 44(2:25 - 3rd) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 47 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray99-E.Rogers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(2:10 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 47. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 42(1:55 - 3rd) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 40 for -2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TULSA 40(1:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - TULSA 40(1:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on UCF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCF 40. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 22 - TULSA 35(1:02 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 for -2 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - TULSA 33(0:31 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from UCF 33. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 24 for -1 yard (17-A.Johnson25-J.Richardson). Team penalty on UCF Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 24.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(0:18 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 37 for 24 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(15:00 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to UCF 35 for 2 yards (88-J.Celiscar90-C.Deloach). Penalty on UCF 90-C.Deloach Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 37. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCF 32(14:39 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 17 for 15 yards (8-Z.Maxwell). Penalty on UCF 5-R.Charlton Offside declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 17(14:16 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to UCF 7 for 10 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(13:48 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 13 for -6 yards (5-R.Charlton1-E.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCF 13(13:03 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:56 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 61 yards from TSA 35 to UCF 4 fair catch by 22-D.Good.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 19 yards (26-A.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(12:43 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 44(12:35 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at TSA 46 for 10 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(12:10 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to TSA 49 for -3 yards (90-J.Player).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 49(11:47 - 4th) Team penalty on UCF False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 49. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 46(11:32 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 17-A.Johnson. 17-A.Johnson to TSA 43 for 11 yards (26-A.Evans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 43(11:12 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 43(11:07 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 43 yards from TSA 43 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(10:59 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 33 for 13 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(10:42 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 39 for 6 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 39(10:19 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 39(10:19 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to UCF 49 for 12 yards (32-Q.Bullard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(9:39 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 49(9:33 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 44 for 5 yards (5-R.Charlton10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 44(9:06 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 21-T.Wilkerson. 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 44 for no gain (31-A.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCF 44(8:28 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 43 yards from UCF 44 to the UCF 1 downed by 27-D.Jackson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (9 plays, 51 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 1(8:19 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 6 for 5 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 6(7:58 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 16 for 10 yards (7-T.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(7:41 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 1-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 16. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 11(7:24 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 10 for -1 yard (5-R.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - TULSA 10(6:37 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to UCF 17 for 7 yards (90-J.Player).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 17(5:54 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 17(5:47 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 51 yards from UCF 17 to the TSA 32 downed by 17-A.Johnson.
UCF
Knights
- End of Game (10 plays, 42 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:35 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 37 for 5 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 37(5:14 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 49 for 14 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(4:38 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 48 for -3 yards (0-K.Turnier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCF 48(3:57 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 47 for 5 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 47(3:11 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 37 for 10 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(2:35 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 23 for 14 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(2:29 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 21 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 21(2:24 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 17 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 17(2:20 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 17 for no gain (10-E.Gilyard15-T.Bethune).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UCF 17(1:34 - 4th) 90-Z.Long 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35 to UCF 10 fair catch by 22-D.Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:30 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(1:23 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 25(1:16 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 17-A.Johnson. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 38 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(1:07 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 22-D.Good. 22-D.Good to UCF 47 for 9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UCF 47(0:47 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 47. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 42(0:37 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to TSA 36 for 22 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(0:23 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 22-D.Good. 22-D.Good to TSA 23 for 13 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(0:19 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at TSA 15 for 8 yards (30-J.Wright). Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UCF 33(0:11 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UCF 33(0:05 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Johnson.
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
WKY
MTSU
20
17
Final ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
35
30
Final ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
41
31
Final
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
30
37
Final ABC
-
TULSA
11UCF
34
26
Final ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
41
7
Final SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
21
14
Final SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
6
27
Final ESPN
-
UVA
1CLEM
23
41
Final ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0