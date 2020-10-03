|
|
|BAYLOR
|WVU
Brown's TD run lifts West Virginia over Baylor 27-21 in 2OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Leddie Brown scored a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after West Virginia's defense made a stop, and the Mountaineers outlasted Baylor 27-21 on Saturday.
West Virginia (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) squeaked out the win in a game where offensive consistency was rare and mistakes were plentiful. Baylor (1-1, 1-1) surpassed 200 rushing yards a week ago against Kansas but managed 256 yards overall against West Virginia.
''It wasn't a thing of beauty, but offensively we didn't lose the game,'' said West Virginia coach Neal Brown. ''A lot of credit to our offensive guys for regrouping, not getting down, and finding a way to put the ball in the end zone twice in overtime.''
West Virginia's defense chased down Baylor's Charlie Brewer all day. They sacked him six times, had 11 tackles for loss and forced two interceptions. Brewer threw three touchdown passes, but his interception in the second overtime proved costly.
West Virginia sophomore Tykee Smith made an over-the-shoulder catch on a pass intended for Trestan Ebner along the line in the back of the end zone. The call was upheld upon review.
''I feel bad for our group,'' Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. ''Going back to the beginning of the week, the energy, I thought we had some good practices. You could feel some momentum building. Just to come up short and kind of be right there, and see the hurt on their faces, hurts me. A lot of lessons to be learned.''
The Mountaineers needed five plays to score on their second-overtime possession with Brown covering the final 12 yards on three rushes. Brown finished with 93 yards, falling short in his bid for three straight 100-yard efforts to start the season.
Baylor forced overtime with the score tied at 14-14 when Brewer found Josh Fleeks with a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The teams traded touchdown passes in the first overtime, with West Virginia's Jarret Doege finding Bryce Ford-Wheaton from 6 yards out, and Brewer hitting tight end Ben Sims for a 25-yard score on the first play of Baylor's possession.
On the game's opening drive, Doege took the Mountaineers downfield in 15 plays for his own short touchdown run.
Things unraveled quickly after that.
Doege fumbled twice after getting hit while attempting to pass. Baylor recovered one of them at the West Virginia 19 but couldn't take advantage. John Mayers missed both of his field goal attempts. Noah Rauschenberg's 51-yard try was blocked as the second-quarter clock expired.
Doege completed 30 of 42 passes for 211 yards and was intercepted twice.
Brewer finished 23 of 38 for 229 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: Missed field goals, a dozen penalties and a lethargic run game cost the Bears a chance to pull out yet another overtime win. Last year Brewer led Baylor on a pair of game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and two others that tied games which Baylor won in overtime.
West Virginia: In front of a few hundred relatives of players and coaches, the Mountaineers held the ball 46 minutes on offense, but the defense stood out in this one. After a quiet start to the season, West Virginia defensive linemen Darius Stills had another solid effort against Baylor with 2.5 sacks. West Virginia now has 19 sacks against the Bears over the past three meetings.
''I see opportunity, I take it,'' said Stills, the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year.
NO FACTOR
Ebner, who scored four touchdowns a week ago, including on a kickoff and a free kick after a safety, was limited to 53 all-purpose yards Saturday.
VIRUS SETBACKS
West Virginia starting left guard James Gmiter announced before the game on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus. West Virginia's marching band canceled its appearance at the game after two positive cases were confirmed Friday night, the band said on its Facebook page. The band had been scheduled to perform from the stands.
UNITY MESSAGE
Players from each team briefly locked arms on their respective sidelines prior to kickoff to support the fight against racial injustice.
UP NEXT
Baylor has a week off before hosting No. 17 Oklahoma State on Oct. 17.
West Virginia hosts Kansas on Oct. 17.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|256
|345
|Total Plays
|71
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|134
|Rush Attempts
|33
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|229
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|30-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-86
|12-102
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.1
|8-36.1
|Return Yards
|70
|87
|Punts - Returns
|3-8
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|3-77
|Int. - Returns
|2-28
|2-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|256
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|23/38
|229
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|14
|23
|0
|9
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|6
|9
|0
|4
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|11
|-8
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|4
|3
|48
|1
|34
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|7
|6
|48
|1
|18
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|7
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|9
|4
|34
|0
|21
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Snyder 85 TE
|S. Snyder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|11-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|
J. Sedwick 89 K
|J. Sedwick
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
|N. Rauschenberg
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|8
|42.1
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|3
|2.7
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|30/42
|211
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|27
|93
|2
|19
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|6
|53
|0
|25
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|6
|-12
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|11
|8
|66
|0
|14
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|4
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|6
|6
|22
|0
|8
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|4
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
TJ. Simmons 1 WR
|TJ. Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 CB
|A. Addae
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
N. Guzman 2 S
|N. Guzman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 22 S
|J. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mays 99 DL
|Q. Mays
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thornton 52 DL
|J. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|8
|36.1
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|3
|25.7
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (17 plays, 70 yards, 6:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 64 yards from BAY 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 30 for 29 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(14:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at WVU 34 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 34(14:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 14 yards (22-J.Woods37-M.Milton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(14:08 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to BAY 44 for 8 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 44(13:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to BAY 42 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(13:19 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 42(13:12 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 47(13:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to BAY 46 for 1 yard (44-D.Doyle).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - WVU 46(12:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to BAY 38 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 6 - WVU 38(11:53 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to BAY 32 FUMBLES (44-D.Doyle). 13-S.James to BAY 32 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(11:38 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to BAY 30 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 30(11:18 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at BAY 25 for 5 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 25(10:42 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at BAY 15 for 10 yards (93-V.Obi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 15(10:10 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 15(10:05 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to BAY 8 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan). Penalty on BAY 99-W.Bradley-King Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 15. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 10(9:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles pushed ob at BAY 4 for 6 yards (64-R.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - WVU 4(9:14 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to BAY 1 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan44-D.Doyle).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 1(8:56 - 1st) 2-J.Doege runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 23 for 15 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(8:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 27 for 4 yards (5-D.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 27(8:18 - 1st) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 27. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 22(8:02 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 17 for -5 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 17(7:19 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed runs ob at BAY 31 for 14 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 31(6:45 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 46 yards from BAY 31 to WVU 23 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(6:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 7 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - WVU 30(6:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 19 for -11 yards FUMBLES. 99-W.Bradley-King to WVU 19 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Missed FG (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(6:11 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to WVU 7 for 12 yards. Team penalty on BAY Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WVU 19. No Play.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 24(5:43 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 32 for -8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - BAYLOR 32(5:10 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 23 - BAYLOR 32(5:05 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to WVU 29 for 3 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - BAYLOR 29(4:28 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(4:21 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 42 for 13 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(4:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 43 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 43(3:38 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at BAY 50 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan). Penalty on WVU 54-Z.Frazier Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 50.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 40(3:10 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 50 for 10 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 50(2:33 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to BAY 49 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 49(2:10 - 1st) 2-J.Doege to BAY 48 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(2:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 48(1:59 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to BAY 42 for 6 yards (93-V.Obi).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(1:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at BAY 48 for -6 yards FUMBLES (3-R.Texada). 50-J.Bartlett to BAY 48 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WVU 48(0:29 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 31 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 17 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(0:23 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 10 for -7 yards (50-J.Bartlett56-D.Stills).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 10(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 13 for 3 yards (99-Q.Mays6-E.Loe).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 13(14:17 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 9 for -4 yards (56-D.Stills).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 9(13:45 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 34 yards from BAY 9 Downed at the BAY 43.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (1 plays, -18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(13:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Bernard at BAY 41. 2-T.Bernard to BAY 39 for -2 yards.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Missed FG (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(13:31 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 44 for 5 yards (29-S.Mahone4-A.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(13:06 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 46 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(12:32 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to WVU 33 for 21 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(12:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer pushed ob at WVU 35 for -2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 35(11:46 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 35(11:42 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to WVU 30 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo2-N.Guzman).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 30(11:01 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (4 plays, 40 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(10:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 44 for 14 yards (37-M.Milton2-T.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(10:38 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for -1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WVU 43(10:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 43 for no gain (8-J.Pitre).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - WVU 43(9:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Woods at BAY 42. 22-J.Woods to WVU 30 for 28 yards (4-L.Brown).
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(9:27 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 25 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields). Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 40(9:12 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-N.Fortune at WVU 22. 11-N.Fortune to WVU 50 for 28 yards (9-T.Thornton). Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Pass interference 12 yards enforced at WVU 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(8:42 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to WVU 27 for 1 yard (55-D.Stills10-D.Tonkery).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 27(8:20 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to WVU 9 for 18 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAYLOR 9(7:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to WVU 7 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(7:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to WVU 7 for no gain (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(6:51 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 61 yards from BAY 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 23 for 19 yards (45-B.Jackson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(6:40 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 20 for -3 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 20(6:04 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 34 for 14 yards (52-M.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(5:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 46 for 12 yards (3-R.Texada).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(5:13 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 44 for -2 yards (64-R.Miller54-B.Utley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WVU 44(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 0-B.Ford-Wheaton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 27 - WVU 29(4:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 26 - WVU 30(4:08 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 19 yards (22-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WVU 49(3:14 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 2-J.Doege Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 49. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 49(3:14 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 45 yards from WVU 49. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 6 for no gain (6-E.Loe).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 6(3:05 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 11 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith). Penalty on BAY 9-T.Thornton Holding 6 yards enforced at BAY 11.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 11 - BAYLOR 5(2:43 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 12 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 12(2:25 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 21 for 9 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(2:18 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 25 for 4 yards (29-S.Mahone). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 16 - BAYLOR 15(1:53 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 19 for 4 yards (5-D.Miller23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 19(1:45 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 19(1:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 21 for 2 yards (2-N.Guzman1-T.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(1:36 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 21 Downed at the WVU 26.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(1:22 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 28 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 28(1:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 28(0:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 33 for 5 yards (37-M.Milton).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 33(0:49 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from WVU 33 to BAY 30 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Halftime (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(0:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 45 for 15 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(0:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes pushed ob at WVU 47 for 8 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 47(0:25 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 49 for -4 yards (56-D.Stills).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 49(0:20 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks. Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(0:13 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(0:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton pushed ob at WVU 34 for 7 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|No Good
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 34(0:01 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg 51 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 55-D.Stills.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 19 for 19 yards (3-J.Matthews).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(14:55 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for 15 yards (23-T.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(14:41 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 33 for -1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 33(14:22 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 23 for -10 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 23(13:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 39 for 16 yards (22-J.Long).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 39(13:04 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 46 yards from BAY 39 to WVU 15 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 15(12:56 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 15. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 10(12:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 13 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 13(12:39 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 15 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 15(12:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 23 for 8 yards (3-R.Texada).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WVU 23(11:33 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 33 yards from WVU 23 to BAY 44 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(11:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 45 for 1 yard (6-E.Loe90-A.Mesidor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 45(10:53 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 49 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 49(10:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 41 for -8 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 41(9:42 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 41 to WVU 22 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 22(9:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 22(9:29 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 17(9:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 20 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 20(9:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 23 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 23(8:24 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from WVU 23. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 46 for 5 yards (51-J.Abbott).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 48 for 2 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 48(7:23 - 3rd) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 43(6:59 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 39 for -4 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAYLOR 39(6:49 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 39 to WVU 28 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(6:43 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 9 yards (22-J.Woods2-T.Bernard).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 37(6:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at BAY 38 for 25 yards (22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(5:43 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to BAY 38 for no gain (99-W.Bradley-King).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 38(4:56 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 13-S.James False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 43(4:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to BAY 35 for 8 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 35(4:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at BAY 24 for 11 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(3:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 24(3:21 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 17 for 7 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 17(2:42 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 10 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(2:22 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 8 for 2 yards (92-J.Landry44-D.Doyle). Team penalty on BAY 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WVU 5(2:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Banks.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 5(2:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 1 for 4 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 1(1:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 1 for no gain (2-T.Bernard22-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 1(1:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (9 plays, -3 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 64 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the BAY 1.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(1:37 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Ebner. Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 25(1:32 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 26 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 19 - BAYLOR 26(0:58 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 44 for 18 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 44(0:32 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 49 for 5 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to WVU 47 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 47(15:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to WVU 37 for 10 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(14:40 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to WVU 37 for no gain (6-E.Loe90-A.Mesidor).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(14:08 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 85-S.Snyder INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Miller at WVU 21. 5-D.Miller to WVU 32 for 11 yards (7-J.Lovett).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(13:59 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at WVU 36 for 4 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 36(13:36 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 40(13:02 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 39 FUMBLES (8-J.Pitre). 4-L.Brown to WVU 39 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 39(12:21 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 39. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 25 for 3 yards (15-R.Smith6-E.Loe).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:12 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 21 for -4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(11:39 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(11:31 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(11:26 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 38 yards from BAY 21 to WVU 41 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(11:19 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks to BAY 48 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(10:44 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for -3 yards (54-B.Utley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 49(10:13 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to BAY 42 for 9 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(9:53 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to BAY 41 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 41(9:07 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 27 yards from BAY 41 to BAY 14 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(9:00 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 15 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(8:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at BAY 22 for 7 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 22(7:55 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 22(7:49 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 45 yards from BAY 22. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 33 FUMBLES. 15-W.Williams to WVU 27 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (11 plays, -51 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(7:37 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Ebner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(7:33 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton. Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Pass interference 12 yards enforced at WVU 27. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(7:28 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to WVU 11 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 11(6:54 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to WVU 10 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 10(6:16 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at WVU 6 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 6(5:43 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 3 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(5:23 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 3 for no gain (52-J.Thornton90-A.Mesidor).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(5:02 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Miller at WVU End Zone. 5-D.Miller touchback.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(5:02 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(4:56 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to WVU 1 for 2 yards (23-T.Smith4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(4:13 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 1 for no gain (1-T.Fields7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 1(4:06 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on BAY 64-R.Miller Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 6(4:01 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for 1 yard (99-W.Bradley-King64-R.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WVU 7(3:23 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for no gain (2-T.Bernard54-B.Utley). Penalty on WVU 54-Z.Frazier Holding 3 yards enforced at WVU 7. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 4(3:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 11 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 11(2:22 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to WVU 8 for -3 yards (93-V.Obi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 8(2:13 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 12 for 4 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 12(2:08 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 18 for 6 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 18(2:02 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 41 yards from WVU 18 to BAY 41 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(1:55 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(1:51 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(1:42 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks. Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BAY 41. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(1:37 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at WVU 34 for 10 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(1:27 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(1:19 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 21-J.Fleeks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 35. No Play.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 69 yards from BAY 20. 16-W.Wright to WVU 40 for 29 yards (45-B.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(1:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 43 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WVU 43(0:52 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WVU 38(0:52 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 38(0:47 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 44 for 6 yards (44-D.Doyle99-W.Bradley-King).
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 15:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25( - 5) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 25( - 5) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 25( - 5) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to BAY 16 for 9 yards (22-J.Woods3-R.Texada).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 16( - 5) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin pushed ob at BAY 6 for 10 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WVU 6( - 5) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|( - 5) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25( - 6) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to BAY 17 for 8 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WVU 17( - 6) Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 17. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12( - 6) 4-L.Brown to BAY 7 for 5 yards (22-J.Woods37-M.Milton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 7( - 6) 4-L.Brown to BAY 3 for 4 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 3( - 6) 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
-
WKY
MTSU
13
10
4th 8:08 ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
16
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
7
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
0
1st 13:32
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
0
1st 12:09 ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
0
1st 13:58 SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
0
1st 14:15 SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
0
1st 14:09 ESPN
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU