Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Khalil Herbert ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard score with 2:20 left, to help shorthanded Virginia Tech hold off Duke for a 38-31 win on Saturday.
The Kansas graduate transfer's huge day included an 83-yard kickoff return that set up a short third-quarter scoring drive for the Hokies (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They were down 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues after similar trouble for last weekend's win against North Carolina State.
''I'm not sure I can put into words how difficult what we've been dealing with is,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Herbert certainly helped on that front. His huge kickoff return came immediately after a third-quarter Duke touchdown for a 14-10 lead, while his other rushing score was a 23-yard sprint around the left side for a 31-21 lead with 9:58 left.
''His vision is amazing and he's really explosive when he finds that hole,'' said Braxton Burmeister, who scored on two keepers for the Hokies.
The Hokies' defense - with the secondary among the hardest-hit positions - also came up big by forcing a three-and-out after Burmeister lost a fumble to give Duke a chance for the lead with 4 1/2 minutes left.
Herbert took care of the rest, breaking loose around the left side again for the 60-yarder for a 38-28 lead while cracking the 200-yard mark to essentially seal this one.
Deon Jackson scored twice on the ground for the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4), including when he shot up the middle for a 10-yard score that gave Duke a 14-10 lead with 11:27 left in the third.
But the Blue Devils didn't hold that lead long. Herbert answered with his huge kickoff return -- it was originally ruled a touchdown before a replay review confirmed he stepped on the sideline -- that set up a short go-ahead score from Burmeister.
Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.
''We have enough playmakers to win football games,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''It's the most unique time in college football, most unique time in my career, so I don't know what you have to do step by step. It's different what we're dealing with. You have to fight and you have to fight together.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokes have won twice despite some tricky circumstances. They were down 23 players and two full-time coaches for last week's win against N.C. State. That number dipped slightly this time, but their strong ground game did not. The Hokies ran for 314 yards last week then surpassed that total with 324 more against the Blue Devils.
''It definitely gives us some confidence,'' Herbert said, adding: ''It's going to help set up the rest of our offense, so I think that definitely helps us down the road.''
Duke: The Blue Devils entered this one with their worst start since a winless 2006 season before Cutcliffe's arrival, which transformed the program into a regular bowl participant after years of struggle. They were in this one until the final minutes, but couldn't take advantage of their best late opportunity.
''The only thing is to finish,'' safety Michael Carter II said. ''We finish, we win the game.''
FEWER TURNOVERS
The Blue Devils had been turning the ball over at an alarming rate, entering with 14 turnovers for the highest total of any Bowl Subdivision team. This time, the Blue Devils had just one - and not coincidentally had their best scoring output of the season - but it wasn't quite enough to pull this one out.
''We had too many self-inflicted wounds that stopped some drives and momentum that we need to clean up,'' Brice said. ''Not turning the ball over as much gives us a chance to compete and win a game like that.''
A BIG OPPORTUNITY
Virginia Tech defensive back Tyler Matheny got a chance for a big role in the shorthanded secondary. The redshirt sophomore had seven tackles and an interception on Brice's tipped pass.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit No. 12 North Carolina next Saturday.
Duke: The Blue Devils visit Syracuse next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|487
|410
|Total Plays
|74
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|324
|139
|Rush Attempts
|50
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|163
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|9-24
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|9-45.4
|Return Yards
|148
|39
|Punts - Returns
|2--18
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-150
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|324
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|9/25
|163
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|20
|208
|2
|60
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|15
|54
|2
|14
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|13
|47
|0
|13
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|7
|2
|85
|0
|56
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|3
|47
|0
|36
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|9
|3
|23
|1
|12
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Fairs 14 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matheny 30 DB
|T. Matheny
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 12 DB
|N. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 33 DB
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|21
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|42.2
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|3
|50.0
|83
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|-17.0
|-17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|22/39
|271
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|11
|86
|0
|27
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|15
|68
|2
|39
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|11
|-15
|0
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|4
|3
|84
|0
|41
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|8
|6
|51
|1
|17
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|4
|3
|36
|0
|13
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|4
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|9
|45.4
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|2
|19.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 25 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:37 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(14:00 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -6 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DUKE 23(13:33 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 41 yards from DUK 23 out of bounds at the VT 36.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:27 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:20 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 35 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 35(12:40 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 35(12:34 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 47 yards from VT 35. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 18 for no gain (0-J.Holston).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 13(12:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 13(12:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs ob at DUK 20 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 20(11:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 20(11:51 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 63 yards from DUK 20. 83-T.Robinson to VT 17 FUMBLES. 16-J.Stinson runs no gain for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 25 for 25 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(10:55 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 41 for 11 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(10:20 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for 13 yards (90-D.Carter9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(9:52 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(9:17 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to DUK 40 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 40(8:32 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 40(8:25 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from DUK 40 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:18 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the DUK 20.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs ob at DUK 33 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(7:42 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 46 for 13 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(7:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-T.Matheny at VT 35. 30-T.Matheny to DUK 33 for 32 yards (88-J.Marwede). Team penalty on VT Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at DUK 45.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(7:09 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 43 for 3 yards (93-B.Frye9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 43(6:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 43 for no gain (0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 43(5:43 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Penalty on DUK 43-R.Shelton Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(5:35 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 41 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph43-R.Shelton).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 41(5:02 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 12 for 29 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(4:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:26 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(4:12 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 34 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(3:50 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 36 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:32 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(3:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(2:47 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to VT 48 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 48(2:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to VT 45 for 3 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 45(1:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at VT 49 for -4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 49(1:24 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 48 yards from VT 49 to the VT 1 downed by 17-D.Johnson.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 1(1:15 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 1. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(1:10 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 19 for 3 yards (39-J.Lewis86-D.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:24 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Fairs.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:19 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 19 to the DUK 42 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(0:09 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 49 for 7 yards (44-D.Strong).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 49(14:40 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for -3 yards (5-J.Hewitt9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 48(14:10 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 28 yards from DUK 48 Downed at the VT 24.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(13:56 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 24(13:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 16 for -8 yards (90-D.Carter96-C.Rumph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - DUKE 16(13:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 16(13:00 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 51 yards from VT 16 to the DUK 33 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (14 plays, 71 yards, 7:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(12:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 44 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(12:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 40 for -4 yards (9-J.Reed96-N.Pollard). Penalty on DUK 88-J.Marwede Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at DUK 44. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 25 - VATECH 29(11:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 47 for 18 yards (44-D.Strong).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(11:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 46 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 46(10:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 46(10:53 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 34 yards from DUK 46 to VT 20 fair catch by 6-R.Blackshear.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner runs ob at VT 25 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 25(9:30 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 25 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 25(8:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles pushed ob at VT 37 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(8:20 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(8:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 41 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph39-J.Lewis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 42(6:48 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 34 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward35-D.Mausi).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 34(6:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 11 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(5:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 15 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 15(5:29 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 15(4:57 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 15 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 15(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to DUK 7 for 8 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - DUKE 7(4:23 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for -2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 9(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 4 for 5 yards (45-C.Hood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 4(3:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 4(3:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (38-A.Barno). 78-C.Holman to DUK 17 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - VATECH 17(2:42 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 15 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:02 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 27 yards from DUK 32 out of bounds at the VT 41.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(1:57 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 42 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 42(1:27 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje43-R.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 44(0:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for no gain (9-J.Woods). Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 49(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 48 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(0:30 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Lewis at DUK 41. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 41 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson. Penalty on VT 54-L.Smith Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:15 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 49 yards from VT 33 out of bounds at the DUK 18. Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at DUK 18.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles runs ob at DUK 45 for 22 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:44 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 44(13:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun. Team penalty on DUK Pass interference declined.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 44(13:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to VT 40 for 16 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(12:53 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to VT 41 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 41(12:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 41(12:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to VT 22 for 19 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Team penalty on DUK Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 41. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 21 - VATECH 49(12:01 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 10 for 41 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(11:34 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs ob at DUK 16 for 83 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(11:15 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 13 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters58-G.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 13(10:37 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for 4 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 9(10:17 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 3 for 6 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - DUKE 3(10:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 2 for 1 yard (9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 2(9:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(9:22 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 94 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 27 for 27 yards (22-C.Conner97-K.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(9:09 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 30(8:43 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 35(8:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 40 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:40 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 54 yards from DUK 40 to the VT 6 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 6(7:29 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 17 for 11 yards (0-M.Waters93-B.Frye).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(7:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 27 for 56 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(6:34 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 25 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 25(5:50 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 14 for 11 yards (58-G.Smith96-C.Rumph).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(5:05 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (6 plays, 39 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 15 for 12 yards (97-K.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(4:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 for 5 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 20(4:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(4:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 28 for 8 yards (4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun Facemasking 6 yards enforced at DUK 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 14(4:01 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for 9 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 23(3:25 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 56 yards from DUK 23. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 20 for -1 yard (16-J.Stinson57-J.Taylor).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:17 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 14 for -6 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 14(2:35 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at DUK 44 for 42 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(1:51 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 42(1:00 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 41 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 41(0:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 41(0:12 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 27 yards from DUK 41 to DUK 14 fair catch by 19-J.Bobo.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(0:07 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 7 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Penalty on VT 12-N.Thompson Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 19(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner runs ob at VT 45 for 36 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:40 - 4th) 21-M.Durant pushed ob at VT 18 for 27 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(14:15 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to VT 17 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 17(13:51 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on VT Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 35.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 19 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(12:50 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 48 for 3 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 48(12:27 - 4th) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at DUK 38 for 10 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(11:45 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 33 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 33(11:07 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 26 for 7 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(10:47 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 3 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 23(10:06 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:58 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(9:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 41 for 12 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(9:14 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to DUK 44 for 3 yards.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 44(8:51 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 17 for 39 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(8:21 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to VT 13 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 13(8:01 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 9 for 4 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 9(7:31 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 3 for 6 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - VATECH 3(7:12 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 1 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 1(6:47 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 49 for 42 yards (21-K.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(6:35 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 47 for -2 yards (93-B.Frye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 47(6:00 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 49 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph93-B.Frye).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 49(5:14 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 13 for 36 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(4:41 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 18 FUMBLES. 51-V.Dimukeje to DUK 20 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:35 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 19 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 19(4:10 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 19(4:06 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 15 for -4 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - VATECH 15(3:38 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 58 yards from DUK 15 to the VT 27 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- End of Game (14 plays, 54 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(3:27 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward51-V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 33(2:43 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:36 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:30 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(2:20 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 21 for -4 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 21(1:53 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 26 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 26(1:39 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 32 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 32(1:16 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 41 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(1:07 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 31 for -10 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - DUKE 31(1:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 43 for 12 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 43(0:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 43(0:48 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 45 for 12 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 34 for 11 yards (4-D.Hollifield12-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice spikes the ball at VT 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:25 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Dalmolin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Bowen-Sims.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:09 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims runs ob at VT 21 for 13 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(0:05 - 4th) 44-C.Ham 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
