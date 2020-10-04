|
|
|OKLA
|IOWAST
Iowa State hands No. 18 Oklahoma second straight loss, 37-30
AMES, Iowa (AP) It was another milestone win for Matt Campbell's rising program at Iowa State. For Oklahoma, it was another crushing loss.
Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler's pass in the end zone on No. 18 Oklahoma's final drive, giving Iowa State a 37-30 victory Saturday night.
The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12), beaten at home by Kansas State last week, dropped back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999. They lost in Ames for the first time since 1960.
''It was a great feeling to pull a W out and make history,'' Young said.
The Cyclones (2-1, 2-0) wore down the Sooners with the running of Hall, who rushed for 139 yards. Iowa State's Brock Purdy passed for 254 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run to tie it at 30.
''It's our senior class,'' said Campbell, Iowa State's fifth-year coach. ''We've got 16 seniors who came here on a dream that we someday could turn Iowa State football around. They came here at 3-9 and believed in us and believed in our vision.''
The win was celebrated by a crowd of 13,724 at Jack Trice Stadium. No fans were allowed for the Sept. 12 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.
''It was definitely noticeable,'' Purdy said of the crowd. ''Obviously, when you have explosive plays it's nice to have people behind your back and going crazy.''
Isaiah Thomas seemed to turn momentum in the Sooners' favor when he sacked Purdy, causing him to fumble at the Cyclones 39. Four plays later, Rattler found Jeremiah Hall for a 4-yard touchdown pass that put Oklahoma up 30-23 with 8:17 left.
Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards, setting up Purdy's short touchdown run that tied it.
''If you ask me, that's the play of the game,'' Campbell said. ''If that doesn't happen, I don't know what the outcome is.''
Rattler had played a strong game, committing no turnovers before Young stepped in front of his pass to Charleston Rambo to secure one of Campbell's biggest wins in in Ames.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley called it a ''very, very gut-wrenching loss.''
''We were one play short,'' he said. ''Obviously, our back is against the wall as a football team. We know that, we accept that. Our guys are hurt.
''Most of our guys haven't experienced a start to the season like this. It's still about how you respond. I believe I know how this group will. Despite the sickening feeling in my stomach right now and how disappointed we are, we know there are the makings of a good football team in there right now. I'll continue to ride with this team. There are a lot of guys who are down, but they aren't out of the fight.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: Defense is still a problem. A week after failing to protect a 21-point, third-quarter lead against Kansas State, the Sooners were gashed by the Cyclones. A prime example came in Saturday's third quarter. After a defensive holding penalty extended an Iowa State drive, Oklahoma gave up a 65-yard touchdown pass and the Cyclones owned a 23-20 lead.
Iowa State: Purdy completed 12 of 24 passes and the defense came up big when it had to.
STREAK ENDED
Sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic's school-record streak of 18 consecutive field goals ended just before halftime when his 54-yard try sailed wide right as time expired. Brkic was the only FBS kicker to make all his field goals and point-after attempts in 2019, going 17 for 17 and 52 for 52. He made a 51-yarder early in the fourth quarter to even the score at 23.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Sooners began the season as a playoff contender and were No. 3 before losing to Kansas State. They likely will fall out of the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma faces Texas at Dallas on Saturday.
Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|3
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|414
|417
|Total Plays
|69
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|135
|Rush Attempts
|33
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|300
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-93
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|1-29.0
|Return Yards
|123
|167
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-123
|4-167
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|25/36
|300
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|11
|47
|0
|10
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|12
|47
|0
|17
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|9
|20
|1
|13
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|6
|5
|74
|0
|31
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|7
|4
|61
|0
|51
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|3
|3
|42
|0
|35
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|7
|5
|37
|2
|12
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Obialo 82 WR
|O. Obialo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|3/4
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|25.8
|35
|0
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|12/24
|254
|1
|0
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|6
|3
|83
|1
|65
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|7
|4
|66
|0
|22
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|4
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|8-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
Jo. Bailey 90 DL
|Jo. Bailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hummel 38 LB
|L. Hummel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 43 LB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Horne 20 LB
|A. Horne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 27 DB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|3/3
|35
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|41.8
|85
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (6 plays, 74 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 33 for 8 yards (1-I.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 33(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 43 for 10 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:29 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to ISU 6 for 51 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLA 6(14:04 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 1 for 5 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 1(13:31 - 1st) 27-J.Hall to ISU 1 for no gain (90-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 1(12:56 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 1 for no gain (26-A.Johnson11-L.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 1(12:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:36 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (96-L.Stokes23-D.White).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(11:36 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 41 for 11 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(11:03 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 42 for 1 yard (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen. Team penalty on ISU Holding declined.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKL 23 for 35 yards.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:03 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKL 23 for 35 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(9:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 18 for 5 yards (19-C.Kelly92-K.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(9:42 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(9:34 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 18(8:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 18(8:45 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 15 for 15 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(8:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 31 for 16 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(7:30 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 35 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna38-L.Hummel).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(7:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 30 for 35 yards (12-G.Eisworth11-L.White).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(6:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 20 for 10 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(6:30 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 13 for 7 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 13(6:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 11 for 2 yards (4-A.Azunna13-T.Kyle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 11(5:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 82-O.Obialo.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 11(5:00 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 8 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(4:30 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 5 for 3 yards (38-L.Hummel13-T.Kyle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 5(4:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 28 for 24 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(3:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 49 for 21 yards (23-D.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(3:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 49 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 49(2:50 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 44 for 5 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 44(2:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 37 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(2:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 15 for 22 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(1:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 16 for -1 yard (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 16(0:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 16(0:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Holding 8 yards enforced at OKL 16. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(0:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 9 for -1 yard (8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 9(14:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 9(14:49 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 26 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on OKL Offside declined.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 52 yards from ISU 35. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 33 for 20 yards (38-L.Hummel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(14:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 35 for 2 yards (43-D.Davis). Penalty on ISU 43-D.Davis Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OKL 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:14 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 49 for -1 yard (58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 49(13:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 49(13:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 20 for 31 yards (19-K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(12:50 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 18 for 2 yards (9-W.McDonald56-L.Bankston).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 18(12:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 4 for 14 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(11:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 31 yards (22-J.Criddell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(11:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 39 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah). Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ISU 39.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(11:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 42 for 4 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from OKL 42 to OKL 13 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(10:12 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at OKL 30 for 17 yards (1-I.Young).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(9:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 37 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 37(9:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 37 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 37(8:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 48 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-I.Young at OKL 26. 1-I.Young to OKL 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(7:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(7:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at ISU 50 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to ISU 40 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:40 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 35 yards from ISU 50 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(7:37 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to OKL 43 for 42 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(7:06 - 2nd) 89-D.Souhner complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 15 for 28 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(6:32 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 9 for 6 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 9(5:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 6 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 6(5:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 9-J.Scates False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 6. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 11(5:01 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 3 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(4:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(4:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 6 yards enforced at OKL 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 2(3:58 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(3:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on ISU Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 61 yards from ISU 20. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 50 for 31 yards (75-E.Ndoma-Ogar).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(3:47 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 46 for 4 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 46(3:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 46 for no gain (90-J.Bailey).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 46(2:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 28 for 18 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(2:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 20 for 8 yards. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - OKLA 43(1:47 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 42 for 1 yard (90-J.Bailey93-I.Lee).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 24 - OKLA 42(1:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 43 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 25 - OKLA 43(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 37 for 6 yards (27-C.McDonald3-J.Bailey).
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - OKLA 37(0:03 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 27 for 27 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(14:51 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 11 yards (90-J.Ellison24-B.Asamoah).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(14:17 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 50 for 12 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(13:39 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 46 for 4 yards (6-T.Brown24-B.Asamoah).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 46(12:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 33 for 13 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(12:14 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to OKL 3 for 30 yards. Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OKL 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 38(11:43 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:36 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 22 for 1 yard (90-J.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 22(10:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 22(10:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 10 for 12 yards (23-D.White).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(10:16 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 14 for -4 yards (23-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 14(9:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 4 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown). Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - IOWAST 24(9:12 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 24 - IOWAST 24(9:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 15 for 9 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - IOWAST 15(8:22 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 6:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 15 for 10 yards (4-A.Azunna). Team penalty on ISU Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 56 yards from ISU 30. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 21 yards (38-L.Hummel).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(8:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 45 for 10 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(7:35 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 46 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 46(6:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to ISU 43 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance). Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 46. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 44(6:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 41 for -3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 41(5:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles pushed ob at ISU 46 for 13 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 46(5:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to ISU 37 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger runs ob at ISU 32 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 32(4:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 21 for 11 yards (1-I.Young12-G.Eisworth).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(3:49 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 17 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 17(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 16 for 1 yard (38-L.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 16(2:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 82-O.Obialo.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 16(2:07 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 25 for no gain. Team penalty on OKL Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 25. No Play.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(1:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 17 for -8 yards (20-A.Horne).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - OKLA 17(0:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard. Penalty on ISU 32-G.Vaughn Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKL 17. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(0:25 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 31 for -1 yard (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 31(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 45 for 14 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(14:28 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 45(14:19 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 47 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna34-O.Vance).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 47(13:58 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on ISU 12-G.Eisworth Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 47. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(13:48 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 34 for -2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 34(13:10 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 34(13:04 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - OKLA 34(12:54 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Fumble (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:48 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead95-I.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(12:08 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33(11:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(10:57 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 2 yards (38-B.Mead).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(10:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES. 90-J.Ellison to ISU 39 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(10:08 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 33 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose1-I.Young).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 33(9:39 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 19 for 14 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(9:02 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 3 for 16 yards (11-L.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(8:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu pushed ob at OKL 13 for 85 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:04 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 11 for 2 yards (23-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 11(7:30 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Pass interference 9 yards enforced at OKL 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IOWAST 2(7:30 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:26 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 29 for 4 yards (90-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(7:03 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(6:53 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 24(6:53 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 18 for -6 yards sacked at OKL 18 for no gain (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - OKLA 18(6:10 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 18 to ISU 45 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(6:02 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 46 for 1 yard (95-I.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 46(5:25 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 44 for 10 yards (23-D.White).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:53 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 8 for 36 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(4:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (8 plays, -15 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 35 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(3:58 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 40 for 5 yards (11-L.White).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 40(3:28 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 35 for -5 yards (12-G.Eisworth26-A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 35(2:40 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 41 for 6 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 41(1:52 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 49 for 8 yards (11-L.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(1:47 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 46 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 46(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 46(1:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to ISU 34 for 12 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo INTERCEPTED by 1-I.Young at ISU 34. 1-I.Young touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(1:02 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24(0:57 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 1 yard (40-J.Terry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 25(0:53 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (10-P.Fields).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(0:19 - 4th) kneels at ISU 29 for -1 yard.
