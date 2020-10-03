|
|
|CHARLO
|FAU
Taggart gets first win at FAU, 21-17 over Charlotte
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Nick Tronti accounted for three touchdowns, coach Willie Taggart collected his first win at Florida Atlantic and the Owls started their season with a 21-17 win over Charlotte in a Conference USA opener on Saturday night.
Trailing 10-0, Tronti broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Peterson. The Owls (1-0, 1-0) forced a fumble on the next series, and Tronti connected with T.J. Chase on a 16-yard touchdown two plays later.
Tre Harbison III bulled in from the 1 for Charlotte to cap the scoring with 13 minutes left. Inside the final two minutes, the 49ers drove to the FAU 9 when time expired.
Tronti was 11 of 22 for 98 yards passing and added 94 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Chris Reynolds was 24-of-32 passing for 314 yards with a touchdown pass to lead Charlotte (0-2, 0-1). Harbison finished with 49 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Seating was limited to 20% capacity at 29,419-seat FAU Stadium. Social-distancing measures were in effect and masks were mandatory.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|396
|315
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|217
|Rush Attempts
|41
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|314
|98
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|5-47.6
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|98
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|24/32
|314
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|17
|49
|1
|9
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|8
|15
|0
|11
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|12
|3
|0
|12
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|12
|9
|118
|0
|48
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|7
|5
|96
|1
|39
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|4
|3
|46
|0
|23
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|5
|5
|45
|0
|18
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Carriere 85 TE
|R. Carriere
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McKnight 11 DE
|R. McKnight
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 28 DB
|B. DeLuca
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 DB
|A. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sa'o 57 DL
|S. Sa'o
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ursery 12 DB
|S. Ursery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Horton 44 DL
|M. Horton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kennon 32 TE
|B. Kennon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 10 DE
|T. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/3
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|45.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|11/22
|98
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|10
|94
|1
|49
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|7
|45
|0
|22
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|6
|43
|0
|35
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|4
|2
|25
|1
|16
|
L. Peterson 47 TE
|L. Peterson
|2
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
A. Young 13 WR
|A. Young
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|6
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|0
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|8-2
|3.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 59 LB
|A. Moultrie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|5
|47.6
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
FAU
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 28 for 3 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 28(14:34 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to FAU 34 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(14:12 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for 3 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(13:51 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 37(13:46 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 36 for -1 yard (11-R.McKnight).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FAU 36(13:12 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FAU 36(13:06 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 36 to CHA 21 fair catch by 9-V.Tucker.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(12:57 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 23 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 23(12:16 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 38 for 15 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(11:58 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to FAU 48 for 14 yards (19-C.Brice24-Z.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(11:11 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 47 for 1 yard (19-C.Brice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 47(10:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on FAU 32-T.Young Pass interference 9 yards enforced at FAU 47. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(10:19 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to FAU 27 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(9:45 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to FAU 24 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 24(8:58 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 20 for 4 yards (25-C.Lasater19-C.Brice).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 20(8:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to FAU 18 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 18(7:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 17 for 1 yard (13-L.McCarthy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(7:18 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 17(7:12 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Harbison.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 17(7:04 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at FAU 26 for -9 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - CHARLO 26(6:19 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 26 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(6:13 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 29 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 29(5:41 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 33 for 4 yards (9-M.Horton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 33(5:06 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 36 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(4:27 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 36(4:21 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 44 for 8 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 44(3:37 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 46 for 2 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(3:18 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 46(3:13 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to CHA 47 for 7 yards (0-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FAU 47(2:42 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 3 - FAU 47(2:35 - 1st) 83-L.Wester to CHA 49 for -2 yards (11-R.McKnight).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(2:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to FAU 39 for 12 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(1:44 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(1:36 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Fugate28-B.DeLuca).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 32(1:11 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to FAU 41 for 9 yards (12-S.Ursery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(0:45 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 3-L.McCammon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 41(0:36 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - FAU 41(0:29 - 1st) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FAU 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - FAU 36(0:29 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to FAU 40 for 4 yards (11-R.McKnight57-J.Sa'o).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FAU 40(15:00 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 40 yards from FAU 40. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 20 for no gain (7-J.McKithen60-N.Marino).
CHARLO
49ers
- Missed FG (10 plays, 49 yards, 6:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(14:48 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 26 for 6 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 26(14:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 34 for 8 yards (25-C.Lasater13-L.McCarthy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(13:48 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 39 for 5 yards (32-T.Young29-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 39(12:59 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 39 for no gain (13-L.McCarthy25-C.Lasater).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 39(12:14 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 48 for 9 yards (5-A.Ross32-T.Young).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(11:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 46 for 6 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 46(10:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to FAU 34 for 12 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(10:09 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to FAU 30 for 4 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 30(9:32 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to FAU 28 for 2 yards (58-E.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 28(8:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at FAU 31 for -3 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - CHARLO 31(7:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(7:50 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 47-L.Peterson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 31(7:45 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 32 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight0-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 32(7:12 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 34 for 2 yards (11-R.McKnight32-B.Kennon).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FAU 34(6:26 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 56 yards from FAU 34. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 20 for 10 yards (30-A.Adams).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(6:09 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 20 for no gain (5-A.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(5:28 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 1 yard (52-J.Joyner59-A.Moultrie).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 21(4:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 32 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(3:56 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 36 for 4 yards (48-E.Anderson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 36(3:07 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 32 for -4 yards (92-M.Southall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 32(2:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 32(2:10 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 44 yards from CHA 32 to the FAU 24 downed by 2-B.Faison-Walden.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(1:58 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 30 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 30(1:45 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FAU 30(1:35 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Young.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - FAU 30(1:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 25(1:27 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 60 yards from FAU 25 Downed at the CHA 15.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(1:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 23 for 8 yards (29-K.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 23(0:56 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 22 for -1 yard (13-L.McCarthy25-C.Lasater).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 22(0:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 24 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 24(0:27 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 43 yards from CHA 24 Downed at the FAU 33.
CHARLO
49ers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 48 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:55 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 25 for no gain (25-C.Lasater48-E.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 39 for 14 yards (24-Z.Gilbert19-C.Brice).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(13:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at CHA 47 for 8 yards (32-T.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 47(13:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 50 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(12:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at FAU 27 for 23 yards (19-C.Brice). Penalty on CHA 97-D.Weldon Offside declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(12:35 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to FAU 28 for -1 yard (24-Z.Gilbert96-L.Jean).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 28(11:50 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to FAU 27 for 1 yard (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 27(11:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 27(10:57 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(10:51 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 1 yard (1-J.Fugate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 28(10:27 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 2 yards (5-T.Murray11-R.McKnight).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 30(9:44 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 13-A.Young. 13-A.Young to FAU 44 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(9:27 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright pushed ob at FAU 48 for 4 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 48(9:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to CHA 49 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 49(8:27 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(8:16 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 32 for 7 yards (58-E.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32(7:31 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 31 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross59-A.Moultrie).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 31(7:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at CHA 42 for 11 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(6:48 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 43 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 43(6:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 48 for 5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 48(5:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at CHA 44 for -4 yards (30-A.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 44(4:57 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 36 yards from CHA 44 Downed at the FAU 20.
FAU
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(4:45 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles pushed ob at FAU 30 for 10 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(4:04 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for 6 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 36(3:45 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 40 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(3:24 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to CHA 25 for 35 yards (5-T.Murray1-J.Fugate).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:04 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 47-L.Peterson. 47-L.Peterson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(2:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister runs 75 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CHA 9-V.Tucker Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CHA 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 20(2:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 20 for no gain (5-A.Ross).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - CHARLO 20(2:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 16 for -4 yards FUMBLES (13-L.McCarthy). 19-C.Brice to CHA 16 for no gain.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:57 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 31 for 6 yards (12-D.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(1:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 31 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 31(0:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to FAU 44 for 25 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(0:09 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at FAU 30 for 14 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder pushed ob at FAU 12 for 18 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12(14:34 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to FAU 10 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater32-T.Young).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 10(14:13 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to FAU 6 for 4 yards (25-C.Lasater96-L.Jean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 6(13:26 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 6(13:21 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to FAU 1 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CHARLO 1(13:06 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:00 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 24 for -1 yard (57-J.Sa'o).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 24(12:31 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 28 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 28(12:01 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 87-M.Irvin. 87-M.Irvin to FAU 33 for 5 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FAU 33(11:16 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 39 yards from FAU 33 to CHA 28 fair catch by 9-V.Tucker.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(11:07 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 32 for 4 yards (19-C.Brice13-L.McCarthy).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 32(10:20 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 44 for 12 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(9:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to FAU 50 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 50(8:57 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 49 for -1 yard (13-L.McCarthy19-C.Brice).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 49(8:09 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 41 for -8 yards (49-C.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CHARLO 41(7:40 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 57 yards from CHA 41 Downed at the FAU 2.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 2(7:29 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 11 for 9 yards (28-B.DeLuca5-T.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 11(7:13 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 17 for 6 yards (4-L.McMillan49-M.Horton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 17(7:00 - 4th) Penalty on CHA 49-M.Horton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 17.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(7:00 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 36(7:00 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for 1 yard (17-L.Martin0-A.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 37(6:21 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 47 for 10 yards (0-A.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(5:45 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to CHA 48 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca4-L.McMillan).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 48(5:10 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to CHA 26 for 22 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(4:13 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to CHA 23 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin10-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 23(3:33 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to CHA 17 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FAU 17(2:48 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to CHA 17 for no gain (98-T.Horne).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FAU 17(2:00 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to CHA 17 for no gain (11-R.McKnight10-T.Harris).
CHARLO
49ers
- End of Game (9 plays, 73 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(1:54 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Penalty on CHA 3-C.Reynolds Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at CHA 18.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 17 - CHARLO 11(1:49 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 25 for 14 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 25(1:10 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 36 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(0:54 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 36(0:50 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to FAU 16 for 48 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(0:39 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 16(0:32 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at FAU 17 for -1 yard (49-C.Jones52-J.Joyner).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 17(0:26 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at FAU 21 for -4 yards (52-J.Joyner).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 15 - CHARLO 21(0:08 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to FAU 9 for 12 yards (19-C.Brice).
-
TULSA
11UCF
31
26
4th 2:29 ESP2
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
WKY
MTSU
20
17
Final ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
35
30
Final ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
41
31
Final
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
30
37
Final ABC
-
20LSU
VANDY
41
7
Final SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
6
27
Final ESPN
-
ARK
16MISSST
21
14
Final SECN
-
UVA
1CLEM
23
41
Final ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU