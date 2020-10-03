|
|
|TCU
|TEXAS
Max Duggan and TCU beat No. 9 Longhorns again 33-31
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas ran out of comebacks against Max Duggan and TCU.
The Horned Frogs quarterback ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to beat No. 9 Texas Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended with TCU taking a safety to run out the final seconds of a 33-31 victory.
In doing so, the Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1) dealt another tough blow to the Big 12's College Football Playoff hopes now that Texas and Oklahoma, the league's highest-ranked teams at the beginning of the season, each have early home losses to unranked opponents.
''Find a way. You've got to take ball games,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. He's now 7-2 against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.
''Anybody we play in the state ... We know their players, so our kids play hard, and our kids, their families get a chance to come to the ball games,'' Patterson said. ''So, you know, it's one of those games.''
Even with that history, Texas was stunned to walk off the field with the loss after being so close to another big escape. A week ago, Texas rallied late to win in overtime at Texas Tech.
After Duggan's touchdown, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger marched the Longhorns to the lip of the end zone. A 52-yard pass to Keaontay Ingram put Texas in scoring position, but Ingram then fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.
Backed up with little room to move, TCU inched its way forward before Taye Barber ran 9 yards to pick up a critical first down that let the Horned Frogs bleed out the game clock. Duggan took a deep snap to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.
Patterson never considered punting.
''It was better to take the safety than it was try and punt it and let them be able to get a long throw. You wanted to take the ball out of their hands,'' Patterson said. ''''Simple.''
Duggan led TCU's upset of Texas last season as a freshman. He made his first start of the disrupted 2020 season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise as he had a clear path to the end zone.
Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. Ehlinger was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards. His 14 touchdown passes in three games lead the nation.
Ehlinger last touchdown throw to Malcolm Epps gave Texas its first lead early in the fourth quarter. On the final drive, Ehlinger said he had an option to keep the ball instead of handing off to Ingram on the fumble.
''I talked to him. I reminded him that as much as we love this, it's just a game. It's not life or death,'' Ehlinger said. ''I told him it's certainly not on him.
Griffin Kell kicked four field goals for the Horned Frogs.
''Griffin bailed us out quite a bit today,'' Duggan said.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Duggan's play and a rugged defensive effort after an opening loss to Iowa State gives TCU hope the Horned Frogs may be able to compete for the Big 12 title. Duggan was sharp on throws early and late, and had the stamina to find the moves and the speed for the late touchdown even after getting hit hard several times during the game.
Texas: The Longhorns now find themselves in a fight to get to the Big 12 title game with a huge game against Oklahoma next week. Ehlinger can't do everything for the Longhorns every week. The defense was much better this week and held the Horned Frogs to field goals instead of touchdowns on several key drives, but broke when it mattered at the end.
''I need to have deep conversation with our leadership council and find out the psyche of our team,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''We've got to find a way to make sure that whatever it is that caused the breakdowns today doesn't happen again'.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas will tumble out of the Top 10 in more bad news for the Big 12.
MESSY GAME
The penalties started from the opening kickoff and never let up. It took three tries just to get the opening kickoff done. The first penalty by TCU wiped out a big tackle that pinned Texas deep and the next one - on the re-kick - negated a Longhorns kickoff return inside the TCU 5. The game officials then picked up a flag on a long run that set up TCU's first touchdown. On the first possession of the second quarter, Texas starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell was ejected for targeting on a big hit on Duggan.
''We beat ourselves,'' Ehlinger said. ''We shouldn't even be thinking big picture right now with the amount of small mistakes that we made.''
The NCAA single-game record for penalties is 36, set in 1986 by Fresno State and San Jose State.
UP NEXT:
TCU hosts Kansas State next Saturday
Texas plays Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday.
--
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|457
|388
|Total Plays
|80
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|152
|Rush Attempts
|50
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|231
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|17-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|14-109
|12-92
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.8
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|108
|54
|Punts - Returns
|5-71
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|20/30
|231
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|17
|79
|2
|26
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|10
|67
|0
|28
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|8
|28
|1
|12
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|8
|26
|0
|6
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|3
|3
|70
|0
|50
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|7
|7
|51
|0
|17
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|2
|2
|42
|0
|34
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Thomas 11 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 21 CB
|N. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Misi 99 DT
|S. Misi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|4/4
|49
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|4
|42.8
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|5
|14.2
|43
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|17/36
|236
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|63
|0
|40
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|8
|49
|0
|36
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|11
|40
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|2
|2
|63
|0
|52
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|3
|3
|52
|0
|52
|
Ja. Smith 7 WR
|Ja. Smith
|9
|6
|49
|1
|18
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|5
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Woodard 9 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jarmon 14 WR
|K. Jarmon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jaquess 57 LB
|C. Jaquess
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Thompson 9 DB
|Jo. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|6
|45.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 9 for 9 yards (19-D.Jordan). Penalty on TEX 6-J.Mitchell Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 55 yards from TCU 30. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for 18 yards (12-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(14:40 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 33(14:29 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 33(14:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 33(14:19 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 50 yards from TEX 33. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at TCU 41 for 24 yards (8-R.Bujcevski).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(14:04 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 11-D.Thomas. 11-D.Thomas to TCU 49 for 8 yards (46-J.Ossai9-J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 49(13:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TEX 42 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(12:52 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to TEX 38 for 4 yards (98-M.Ojomo49-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TCU 38(12:17 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TCU 38(12:12 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 6-J.Hodge Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 38. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 33(12:12 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 35 for -2 yards (6-J.Mitchell49-T.Graham).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TCU 35(11:22 - 1st) Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 40(11:22 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 29 yards from TEX 40 to TEX 11 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison. Penalty on TEX 15-C.Brown Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at TEX 11.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 6(11:14 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 1 for -5 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 1(10:46 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 26-K.Ingram False start 0 yards enforced at TEX 1. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 1(10:38 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 98-D.Horton Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 1. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 6(10:21 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 11 for 5 yards (11-K.Coleman1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 11(9:40 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TCU 43 for 46 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson). Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TEX 11. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 6(9:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 12 for 6 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 12(8:28 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 8-R.Bujcevski Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 12. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEXAS 7(8:23 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 48 yards from TEX 7. 10-J.Spielman to TEX 38 for 17 yards (0-D.Overshown). Penalty on TCU 0-M.Brooks Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 43.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(8:09 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 45 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(7:59 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 46 for 1 yard (7-C.Sterns).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 46(7:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 46 for 8 yards (3-J.Green).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 46(6:53 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TEX 39 for 7 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(6:14 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TEX 35 for 4 yards (36-J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(5:34 - 1st) 4-T.Barber to TEX 36 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai6-J.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 36(5:10 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TEX 27 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(4:58 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TEX 16 for 11 yards (49-T.Graham7-C.Sterns).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 16(4:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 16(4:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TEX 1 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TCU 1(4:11 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 47-C.Ware.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(4:06 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:01 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 30 for 5 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(3:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 33 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis30-G.Wallow). Penalty on TEX 78-D.Okafor Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 20(2:59 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TEXAS 20(2:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TCU 46 for 34 yards (21-N.Daniels). Penalty on TEX 7-J.Smith Pass interference 10 yards enforced at TEX 20. No Play.
|+52 YD
|
3 & 25 - TEXAS 10(2:26 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TCU 38 for 52 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(2:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 38(1:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 38(1:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to TCU 26 for 12 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(1:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black. Penalty on TCU 24-A.Washington Pass interference 10 yards enforced at TCU 26. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(1:23 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TCU 7 for 9 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 7(0:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TCU 5 for 2 yards (95-T.Cooper98-D.Horton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5(0:34 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 5(0:27 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (7 plays, 90 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:21 - 1st) 21-D.Foster to TCU 29 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown99-K.Coburn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(0:01 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 29. No Play.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 24(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TEX 26 for 50 yards (25-B.Foster).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:42 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on TEX 1-C.Adimora Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:42 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on TEX 6-J.Mitchell Personal Foul declined. Penalty on TEX 1-C.Adimora Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 11(14:34 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to TEX 5 for 6 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 5(14:28 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 37 for 36 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 37 for no gain (20-L.Van Zandt30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 37(13:31 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 37(13:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TCU 45 for 18 yards (17-D.McCuin).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(13:10 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(13:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to TCU 31 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns36-J.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 31(12:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to TEX 49 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(12:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to TEX 46 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat25-B.Foster).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 46(11:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 37 for 9 yards (40-A.Adeoye25-B.Foster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(10:53 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 35 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown99-K.Coburn).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 35(10:33 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TEX 37 for -2 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TCU 37(10:03 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 37(9:56 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TEX 37 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:47 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 9 yards (24-A.Washington13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 29(9:27 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for no gain (32-O.Mathis13-D.Winters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 29(9:12 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 31 for 2 yards (94-C.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(8:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(8:36 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 29 for -2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 29(7:52 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 29(7:44 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 52 yards from TEX 29. 10-J.Spielman to TCU 20 for 1 yard (2-K.Watson).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (15 plays, 70 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(7:31 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 22 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn57-C.Jaquess).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 22(7:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 29 for 7 yards (7-C.Sterns99-K.Coburn).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 29(6:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 46 for 17 yards (33-D.Gbenda).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(6:07 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 49 for 3 yards (33-D.Gbenda46-J.Ossai).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 49(5:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 46 for 5 yards (36-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TCU 46(4:52 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at TEX 38 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown). Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers Holding 9 yards enforced at TEX 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TCU 45(4:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on TEX 46-J.Ossai Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TCU 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(4:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Foster.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 40(4:13 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TEX 31 for 9 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 31(3:33 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TEX 19 for 12 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 19(3:07 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TEX 13 for 6 yards (36-J.Jones7-C.Sterns).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 13(2:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 7 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - TCU 7(1:53 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TEX 8 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 8(1:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Spielman to TEX 10 for -2 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TCU 10(1:38 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TCU 10(1:32 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (1 plays, 40 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TEX 42. 20-L.Van Zandt to TEX 5 for 37 yards (80-C.Brewer). Penalty on TCU 20-L.Van Zandt Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEX 5.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(1:16 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TEX 15 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 15(1:08 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 15(1:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TCU 15(0:59 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:55 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 25 for no gain (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:22 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 25 for no gain (32-O.Mathis20-L.Van Zandt).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TEX Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 25.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(15:00 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 45 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown7-C.Sterns).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(14:40 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TEX 27 for 28 yards (15-C.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(14:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TEX 20 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TCU 37(14:03 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TEX 37 for no gain (49-T.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - TCU 37(13:20 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 34 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - TCU 34(12:36 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TEX 31 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn36-J.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TCU 31(12:16 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TEX 33-D.Gbenda Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at TEX 25.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(12:11 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 17 for 4 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 17(11:53 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 22 for 5 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 22(11:31 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger pushed ob at TCU 42 for 36 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(11:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TCU 30 for 12 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(11:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on TCU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(10:53 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 12 for 3 yards (99-S.Misi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 12(10:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 12(10:11 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 12(10:04 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 20-L.Van Zandt Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 12. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 7(10:04 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:55 - 3rd) 12-D.Davis to TCU 44 for 19 yards (25-B.Foster7-C.Sterns). Penalty on TCU 79-E.Avila Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at TCU 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 21 - TCU 14(9:34 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 17 for 3 yards (98-M.Ojomo93-T.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - TCU 17(9:15 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 17. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 23 - TCU 12(9:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 18 for 6 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - TCU 18(8:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow pushed ob at TCU 26 for 8 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 26(7:54 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 51 yards from TCU 26 to the TEX 23 downed by 49-A.Ortiz.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(7:43 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Woodard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 23(7:38 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 29 for 6 yards (15-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 29(6:54 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 29(6:49 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 45 yards from TEX 29. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at TCU 41 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(6:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 41 for no gain (0-D.Overshown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 41(5:57 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 42 for 1 yard (36-J.Jones93-T.Sweat).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TCU 42(5:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 36 for -6 yards FUMBLES (46-J.Ossai). 93-T.Sweat to TCU 36 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(5:21 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TCU 37 for -1 yard (20-L.Van Zandt30-G.Wallow).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 37(5:02 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-A.Woodard. 9-A.Woodard to TCU 11 for 26 yards (42-M.Jackson). Penalty on TEX 70-C.Jones Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TCU 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TEXAS 42(4:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 42(4:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TCU 41 for 1 yard (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson13-D.Winters).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TEXAS 41(3:25 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 34 yards from TCU 41 to the TCU 7 downed by 54-J.Mader.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (10 plays, 83 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 7(3:15 - 3rd) 21-D.Foster to TCU 12 for 5 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 12(2:42 - 3rd) 21-D.Foster to TCU 15 for 3 yards (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 15(1:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 23 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(1:42 - 3rd) 21-D.Foster to TCU 25 for 2 yards (15-C.Brown99-K.Coburn).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 25(1:03 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TCU 36 for 11 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(0:28 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at TEX 48 for 16 yards (36-J.Jones).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(0:01 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright runs ob at TEX 14 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(15:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 14(14:54 - 4th) 10-J.Spielman to TEX 8 for 6 yards (40-A.Adeoye7-C.Sterns).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 8(14:21 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 10 for -2 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TCU 10(13:40 - 4th) 39-G.Kell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(13:36 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 30 for 5 yards (95-T.Cooper99-S.Misi).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(13:17 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TCU 30 for 40 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(12:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 30(12:35 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-K.Jarmon. 14-K.Jarmon to TCU 30 for no gain (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 30(12:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TCU 19 for 11 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(11:35 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 15 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 15(10:54 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 7 for 8 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TEXAS 7(10:16 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 7(10:10 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 7(10:02 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 19-M.Epps. 19-M.Epps runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(9:56 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TCU End Zone for 3 yards. Conversion is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:56 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 39 for 14 yards (11-A.Cook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(9:27 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Miller.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 39(9:22 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 38 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai57-C.Jaquess).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TCU 38(8:40 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TCU 38(8:34 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 54 yards from TCU 38 to the TEX 8 downed by 49-A.Ortiz.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(8:23 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 9 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 9(7:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 12 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 12(7:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 16 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 16(6:28 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards from TEX 16. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at TEX 43 for 14 yards (1-C.Adimora).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(6:16 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TEX 40 for 3 yards (11-A.Cook0-D.Overshown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 40(5:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TEX 34 for 6 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 34(5:24 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 31 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(4:49 - 4th) 21-D.Foster to TEX 26 for 5 yards (57-C.Jaquess46-J.Ossai).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 26(4:08 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 4th) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Fumble (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 26 for 1 yard (21-N.Daniels).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(3:46 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 28 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig). Team penalty on TCU 12 players 5 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|+52 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(3:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TCU 17 for 52 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(3:02 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 1 for 16 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(2:41 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 1 FUMBLES (30-G.Wallow). 93-G.Ellis to TCU 1 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Safety (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 1(2:32 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 3 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 3(2:26 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 4 for 1 yard (25-B.Foster).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 4(2:20 - 4th) 4-T.Barber to TCU 13 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns98-M.Ojomo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 13(1:44 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 14 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai57-C.Jaquess).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 14(1:38 - 4th) 21-D.Foster to TCU 16 for 2 yards (93-T.Sweat57-C.Jaquess).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 16(0:51 - 4th) 21-D.Foster to TCU 15 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai93-T.Sweat).
|-15 YD
|
4 & 8 - TCU 15(0:06 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU End Zone for -15 yards. to TCU End Zone for -15 yards safety.
