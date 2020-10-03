|
Liberty moves to 3-0, beats North Alabama 28-7
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Chris Ferguson threw three first-half touchdown passes and Liberty beat North Alabama 28-7 on Saturday.
The Flames have opened their season with three straight wins.
Ferguson completed 12 of 21 passes for just 64 yards but didn't throw an interception. Joshua Mack ran for 130 yards on 16 carries for Liberty (3-0). Mack's 46-yard run helped set up a Ferguson 12-yard TD pass to DJ Stubbs. Ferguson added a 7-yard score to Demario Douglas and a 2-yarder to Brody Brumm.
Johnathan Bennett's 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Barrett stretched the Flames' lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Butler collected his first two interceptions for the Flames, the first inside his own end zone late in the first half.
Parker Driggers scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for North Alabama (0-1) with 5:49 remaining. Driggers finished with 55 yards rushing. Rett Files was 15-of-24 for 156 yards passing with two interceptions.
Capacity was limited to 1,000 at 25,000-seat Williams Stadium. It was the first meeting between the teams.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|247
|357
|Total Plays
|56
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|250
|Rush Attempts
|29
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|184
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|71
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|2-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Driggers 81 WR
|P. Driggers
|7
|55
|1
|23
|
R. Thompson 2 RB
|R. Thompson
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
B. Dever 7 QB
|B. Dever
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Howell 24 RB
|J. Howell
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
R. Files 18 QB
|R. Files
|7
|-37
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Little 11 WR
|A. Little
|3
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
C. Hall 8 WR
|C. Hall
|6
|6
|44
|0
|16
|
P. McKaufman 5 WR
|P. McKaufman
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Byrd 9 WR
|J. Byrd
|3
|3
|18
|0
|16
|
J. Howell 24 RB
|J. Howell
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Thompson 2 RB
|R. Thompson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
P. Driggers 81 WR
|P. Driggers
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Boykin 15 WR
|D. Boykin
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Swan 87 TE
|C. Swan
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Cowins Jr. 10 DE
|W. Cowins Jr.
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fields DB
|K. Fields
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 12 DB
|K. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Taylor LB
|C. Taylor
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Craighton 14 DB
|A. Craighton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sims LB
|D. Sims
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 28 DB
|G. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 97 DL
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feagins 20 DB
|C. Feagins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Singleton 4 CB
|W. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 44 LB
|W. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 32 DB
|N. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cummings 36 LB
|J. Cummings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DE
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 15 WR
|D. Boykin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Postley 42 LB
|A. Postley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gurley 88 K
|J. Gurley
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|
S. Contorno 37 K
|S. Contorno
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gurley 88 K
|J. Gurley
|4
|40.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 12 DB
|K. Smith
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
A. Little 11 WR
|A. Little
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
P. Driggers 81 WR
|P. Driggers
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|12/21
|64
|3
|0
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|3/4
|43
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|16
|130
|0
|46
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|9
|57
|0
|30
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|9
|49
|0
|9
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|6
|2
|43
|0
|29
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|7
|5
|37
|1
|25
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|3
|12
|1
|11
|
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Brumm 19 WR
|B. Brumm
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|6-2
|1.0
|2
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Faulks 8 CB
|J. Faulks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 44 DE
|A. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Poole 57 LB
|C. Poole
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 33 DE
|S. Sings V
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Glaize 21 S
|M. Glaize
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 15 DE
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|3
|48.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|7.5
|13
|0
NAL
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 81-P.Driggers to UNA 17 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 17(14:53 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 23 for 6 yards (6-A.Butler).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAL 23(14:23 - 1st) 2-R.Thompson to UNA 22 for -1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NAL 22(13:38 - 1st) Penalty on UNA 0-C.Watson False start 5 yards enforced at UNA 22. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAL 17(13:16 - 1st) 7-B.Dever scrambles to UNA 25 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NAL 25(12:40 - 1st) 17-J.Gurley punts 48 yards from UNA 25 to LIB 27 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(12:34 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 34 for 7 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 34(12:13 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UNA 41 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(12:01 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 41(11:51 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to UNA 38 for 3 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|-10 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 38(11:14 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to UNA 48 for -10 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LIB 48(10:28 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 48 yards from UNA 48 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
NAL
Lions
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 20(10:20 - 1st) 24-J.Howell to UNA 20 for no gain (10-T.Clark32-A.Pierre).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 20(9:41 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 36 for 16 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 36(9:21 - 1st) 7-B.Dever scrambles to UNA 43 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NAL 43(8:36 - 1st) 24-J.Howell to LIB 47 for 10 yards (23-C.Stone7-M.Haskins). Penalty on UNA 76-J.Maxwell Holding 10 yards enforced at UNA 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NAL 33(8:20 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Scruggs6-A.Butler). Penalty on UNA 9-J.Byrd Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNA 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - NAL 18(7:56 - 1st) 24-J.Howell to UNA 18 for no gain (32-A.Pierre44-A.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 28 - NAL 18(7:06 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 87-C.Swan. 87-C.Swan to UNA 24 for 6 yards (8-J.Faulks).
|Penalty
|
4 & 22 - NAL 24(6:49 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 10-T.Clark Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UNA 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 39(6:49 - 1st) 81-P.Driggers to UNA 43 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAL 43(6:05 - 1st) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Boykin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAL 43(6:00 - 1st) 18-R.Files complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 50 for 7 yards (23-C.Stone6-A.Butler).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAL 50(5:25 - 1st) 18-R.Files sacked at UNA 47 for -3 yards (15-J.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NAL 47(4:38 - 1st) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAL 47(4:33 - 1st) 18-R.Files complete to 2-R.Thompson. 2-R.Thompson to LIB 47 for 6 yards (23-C.Stone).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAL 47(4:01 - 1st) 17-J.Gurley punts 27 yards from LIB 47 to LIB 20 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas. Penalty on LIB 20-J.Jolly Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 20.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(3:53 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 12 for 2 yards (99-B.Martin34-T.Townsend).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 12(3:16 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 21 for 9 yards (0-D.Sims).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(2:38 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 27 for 6 yards (12-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 27(2:04 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LIB 27(1:59 - 1st) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
NAL
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NAL 27(1:53 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 56 yards from LIB 27 to UNA 17 fair catch by 3-J.Peavey. Penalty on LIB 6-A.Butler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNA 17.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAL 32(1:44 - 1st) 2-R.Thompson to UNA 35 for 3 yards (35-T.Dupree). Team penalty on UNA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UNA 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - NAL 27(1:11 - 1st) 18-R.Files sacked at UNA 26 for -1 yard (57-C.Poole).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - NAL 26(0:31 - 1st) 24-J.Howell to UNA 30 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - NAL 30(15:00 - 2nd) 18-R.Files sacked at UNA 19 for -11 yards (33-S.Sings).
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(14:04 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 47 for 13 yards (1-K.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(13:39 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 47 for no gain (-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 47(13:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 44 for 3 yards (0-D.Sims90-D.Bickham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 44(12:41 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to UNA 35 for 9 yards (1-K.Fields28-G.Green).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(12:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 31 for 4 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 31(11:49 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UNA 17 for 14 yards (28-G.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(11:19 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 17(11:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 9 for 8 yards (14-A.Craighton42-A.Postley).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 9(10:29 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to UNA 15 for -6 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - LIB 15(9:59 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LIB
Flames
- Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 27(8:31 - 2nd) 81-P.Driggers to UNA 40 FUMBLES (1-J.Scruggs). 2-E.Dabney to UNA 40 for no gain (2-R.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(8:21 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UNA 37 for 3 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 37(8:21 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UNA 29 for 8 yards (1-K.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(7:30 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UNA 20 for 9 yards (28-G.Green).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 20(7:00 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UNA 18 for 2 yards (10-W.Cowins).
NAL
Lions
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(6:12 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd to UNA 41 for 16 yards (17-B.Alexander8-J.Faulks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 41(5:51 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NAL 41(5:44 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Boykin. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Faulks Pass interference 5 yards enforced at UNA 41. No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 46(5:39 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 11-A.Little. 11-A.Little to LIB 7 for 47 yards (8-J.Faulks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NAL 7(4:57 - 2nd) 81-P.Driggers to LIB 5 for 2 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NAL 5(4:16 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Boykin.
LIB
Flames
- Interception (3 plays, -77 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - LIB 5(4:10 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan INTERCEPTED by 6-A.Butler at LIB End Zone. 6-A.Butler to LIB 14 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(3:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 18 for 4 yards (-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LIB 18(3:25 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 18(3:18 - 2nd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
NAL
Lions
- Halftime (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAL 18(3:13 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 40 yards from LIB 18 to UNA 42 fair catch by 3-J.Peavey.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 42(3:05 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 38 for -4 yards (32-A.Pierre44-A.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - NAL 38(2:21 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 44 for 6 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAL 44(2:13 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 24-J.Howell. 24-J.Howell to LIB 40 for 16 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 40(1:42 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to LIB 40 for no gain (44-A.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 40(1:35 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 15-D.Boykin. 15-D.Boykin to LIB 30 for 10 yards (1-J.Scruggs4-C.Megginson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 30(1:10 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Little.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 30(1:00 - 2nd) 18-R.Files to LIB 29 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NAL 29(0:22 - 2nd) 18-R.Files sacked at LIB 39 for -10 yards (6-A.Butler).
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - NAL 39(0:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on LIB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LIB 39. No Play.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-S.Contorno kicks 37 yards from UNA 35 to LIB 28 fair catch by 87-B.Monday.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 36 for 8 yards (1-K.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LIB 36(14:26 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 36(14:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 42 for 6 yards (1-K.Fields0-D.Sims).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(13:51 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 12 for 46 yards (12-K.Smith).
NAL
Lions
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35 to UNA 25 fair catch by 81-P.Driggers.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(13:16 - 3rd) 2-R.Thompson to UNA 27 for 2 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NAL 27(12:34 - 3rd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NAL 27(12:30 - 3rd) 18-R.Files sacked at UNA 21 for -6 yards (11-D.Johnson33-S.Sings).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NAL 21(11:42 - 3rd) 17-J.Gurley punts 43 yards from UNA 21. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 13 yards (8-C.Hall).
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(11:26 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson sacked at LIB 42 for -7 yards (-C.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - LIB 42(11:11 - 3rd) 6-J.Bennett complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 49 for 7 yards (12-K.Smith). Penalty on LIB 55-B.Schlittler Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 42. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 27 - LIB 32(10:47 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 38 for 6 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|-13 YD
|
3 & 21 - LIB 38(10:16 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 25 for -13 yards (12-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 34 - LIB 25(9:26 - 3rd) Penalty on UNA -C.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(9:54 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 45 for 5 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 45(9:26 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 49 for 4 yards (1-K.Fields36-JCummings).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 49(9:03 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to UNA 49 for 2 yards (10-W.Cowins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(8:33 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson scrambles to UNA 47 for 2 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 47(7:58 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to UNA 17 for 30 yards (12-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(7:27 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to UNA 12 for 5 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LIB 12(6:53 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Brumm.
NAL
Lions
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 50 yards from LIB 35. 81-P.Driggers to UNA 19 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre). Penalty on LIB 58-M.Terrell Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 60 yards from LIB 30. 12-K.Smith to UNA 33 for 23 yards (19-B.Brumm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 33(5:23 - 3rd) 2-R.Thompson to UNA 35 for 2 yards (99-R.Rusins6-A.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAL 35(4:38 - 3rd) 18-R.Files complete to 2-R.Thompson. 2-R.Thompson to UNA 41 for 6 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAL 41(3:59 - 3rd) 81-P.Driggers to LIB 49 for 10 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 49(3:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Thompson to LIB 44 for 5 yards (33-S.Sings).
LIB
Flames
- TD (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 44(3:10 - 3rd) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd to LIB 37 for 7 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(2:14 - 3rd) 18-R.Files incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-A.Butler at LIB 31. 6-A.Butler to LIB 31 for no gain (0-A.Vang).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(2:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 36 for 5 yards (15-D.Boykin34-T.Townsend).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 36(1:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 40 for 4 yards (12-K.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 40(1:08 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 43 for 3 yards (1-K.Fields).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(0:39 - 3rd) 6-J.Bennett complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to UNA 28 for 29 yards (20-C.Feagins). Team penalty on UNA Pass interference declined.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(0:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 12 for 16 yards (12-K.Smith0-D.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(0:02 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UNA 7 for 5 yards (97-R.Taylor).
NAL
Lions
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 62 yards from LIB 35. 11-A.Little to UNA 31 for 28 yards (57-C.Poole).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 31(14:13 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 46 for 15 yards (17-B.Alexander57-C.Poole).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 46(13:31 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd to UNA 41 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NAL 41(12:42 - 4th) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Little.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - NAL 41(12:36 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 5-P.McKaufman. 5-P.McKaufman to LIB 38 for 21 yards (57-C.Poole).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 38(12:16 - 4th) 24-J.Howell to LIB 36 for 2 yards (9-J.Treadwell33-S.Sings).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAL 36(11:36 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to LIB 30 for 6 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAL 30(10:49 - 4th) 81-P.Driggers to LIB 7 for 23 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - NAL 7(10:02 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to LIB 3 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAL 3(9:24 - 4th) 81-P.Driggers to LIB 5 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NAL 5(8:37 - 4th) Team penalty on UNA False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 5. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NAL 10(8:13 - 4th) 18-R.Files sacked at LIB 17 for -7 yards (11-D.Johnson).
LIB
Flames
- End of Game (9 plays, -40 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 5(5:53 - 4th) 81-P.Driggers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 4th) 37-S.Contorno extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 4th) 37-S.Contorno kicks 55 yards from UNA 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 29 for 19 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(5:39 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 42 for 13 yards (28-G.Green). Penalty on LIB 11-J.Lofton Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 42.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 32(5:02 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 36 for 4 yards (97-R.Taylor-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 36(4:26 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 39 for 3 yards (-C.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:39 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to UNA 49 for 12 yards (32-N.Reed).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(2:55 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to LIB 48 for -3 yards (-C.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LIB 48(2:11 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to UNA 46 for 6 yards (1-K.Fields).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 46(1:24 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UNA 47 for -1 yard (4-W.Singleton).
