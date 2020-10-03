|
Brennan throws 4 TD passes, No. 20 LSU beats Vanderbilt 41-7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 LSU bounced back to beat Vanderbilt 41-7 on Saturday night.
The defending national champs never trailed after losing their season opener last week to Mississippi State. LSU also extended its winning streak over the Commodores to nine in a series it leads 24-7-1.
The Tigers outgained Vanderbilt 498-266, and the defense came up with two interceptions and a pair of sacks.
Terrace Marshall Jr. finished with two TDs on two catches, and Jontre Kirklin had 65 yards receiving and two TD catches, the second a toe-tapper at the back of the end zone off a flea flicker. John Emery ran for 103 yards and a TD.
Vanderbilt (0-2) had its chances with freshman Ken Seals making his home debut. When Randall Haynie picked off an overthrown pass from Brennan, Seals hit tight end Ben Bresnahan with an 8-yard TD pass to pull the Commodores to 14-7 in the second quarter.
They never scored again.
Freshman Donovan Kaufman, a Louisiana native, returned a kickoff 58 yards, and the Commodores had first-and-goal at the 9. Seals' pass to Chris Pierce on third-and-goal at the 4 was a bit high, and Pierson Cooke pulled a 22-yard field goal wide left. Todd Harris Jr. picked off Seals' pass at the goal line early in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers' offense clicked pretty well. They didn't need more than 1 minute, 53 seconds on any of their first five scoring drives. Brennan capped one drive on just three plays with a 51-yard TD to Marshall. After Brennan was sacked seven times in the opener, he wasn't taken down even once in this game. He also completed passes to 11 different receivers.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores did a great job keeping the ball away from LSU with a time of possession just over 20 minutes in the first half. But they too often found themselves starting deep in their own side of the field. Seals put the ball on the money to Ja'Veon Marlow on their opening drive of the third only to have the ball dropped with nobody in front of the running back.
HEALTHY STINGLEY
The Tigers got Derek Stingley Jr. back, and he showed why LSU missed him in the opener when he was in a hospital. He had 92 yards on punt returns with a 28-yarder early in the second quarter put LSU at the Vanderbilt 38. Four plays later, the Tigers were up 14-0. His 48-yard return midway through the third set up a field goal.
HEY THERE
Vanderbilt only allowed 2,000 students into the stadium Saturday night to start testing procedures, hoping to ramp up to eventually allow players and coaches' families in along and maybe fans too. The Commodores also had some cut-outs on the LSU side of the field, including the Vandy baseball team.
Seals' family took their own approach. The Seals had a room in the hotel up on the eighth floor overlooking the open end zone with a great view of the field. They also put up lights inside the window, making it easy for their son to see where his family was watching him.
UP NEXT
LSU returns home to host winless Missouri.
Vanderbilt stays at home in a matchup of winless teams with South Carolina.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|17
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|17
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|498
|266
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|153
|Rush Attempts
|32
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|337
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|7-46.6
|Return Yards
|123
|103
|Punts - Returns
|4-102
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-101
|Int. - Returns
|2-21
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|337
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|266
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|23/37
|337
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|12
|103
|1
|17
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|8
|30
|0
|8
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|8
|29
|0
|7
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|4
|2
|67
|2
|51
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|7
|3
|65
|2
|29
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|4
|3
|46
|0
|17
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|5
|4
|43
|0
|15
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Adams 12 WR
|A. Adams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Moore 49 LB
|T. Moore
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|53
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|40.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3
|30.7
|48
|0
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|11/25
|113
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|17
|83
|0
|22
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|16
|52
|0
|10
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|5
|-12
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|3
|63
|0
|40
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|4
|3
|31
|1
|19
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|3
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kaufman 1 DB
|D. Kaufman
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Al. Orji 24 LB
|Al. Orji
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Surgers 97 DL
|L. Surgers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 99 DL
|M. Langham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Coppet 0 S
|F. Coppet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 CB
|R. Haynie
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Orji 26 S
|An. Orji
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 96 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 S
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Cooke 37 P
|P. Cooke
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|7
|46.6
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kaufman 1 DB
|D. Kaufman
|3
|33.7
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 57 yards from LSU 35. 1-D.Kaufman to VAN 21 for 13 yards (43-R.Thornton21-J.Toles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(14:54 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Stevens19-J.Cox).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 23(14:36 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 21 for -2 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 21(14:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 21(13:58 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 51 yards from VAN 21. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 44 for 16 yards (59-S.Meyer).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(13:41 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 49 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 49(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to VAN 43 for 8 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(12:59 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(12:54 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 35 for 8 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LSU 35(12:30 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 35 for no gain (33-D.Jerkins28-A.George).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LSU 35(12:02 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 2-A.Gilbert False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 40(11:44 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 32 yards from VAN 40 out of bounds at the VAN 8.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 8(11:36 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 30 for 22 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(11:04 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 35 for 5 yards (92-N.Farrell3-A.Anthony).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 35(10:30 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 35 for no gain (1-E.Ricks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 35(9:51 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 32-J.Wakefield. 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 40 for 5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(9:23 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 49 for 9 yards (7-J.Stevens18-D.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 49(8:59 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 7-C.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 44(8:45 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 47 for 3 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 47(8:08 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 47(8:00 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from VAN 47 to LSU 15 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(7:53 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 15(7:45 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 30 for 15 yards (33-D.Jerkins11-J.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(7:00 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 44 for 14 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(6:30 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to VAN 45 for 11 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(6:10 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to VAN 28 for 17 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(6:15 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) 36-C.York kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(6:09 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 44 for 19 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(5:43 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 44 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 44(5:07 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 84-J.Ball False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - VANDY 39(4:52 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 44 for 5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 44(4:10 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 50 for 6 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 50(3:33 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from VAN 50 to LSU 14 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(3:26 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 18 for 4 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 18(2:55 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 26 for 8 yards (6-G.Jeudy33-D.Jerkins).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(2:32 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 48 for 22 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:11 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 45 for 7 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LSU 45(1:46 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 68-J.Benoit False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 50(1:24 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 50 for no gain (24-A.Orji9-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LSU 50(0:42 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LSU 50(0:35 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from VAN 50 to VAN 15 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(0:27 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 18 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 18(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 13 for -5 yards (62-S.Ika).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - VANDY 13(14:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - VANDY 13(14:20 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 53 yards from VAN 13. 24-D.Stingley to VAN 38 for 28 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(14:03 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to VAN 21 for 17 yards (0-F.Coppet).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(13:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to VAN 14 for 7 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 14(13:13 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to VAN 16 for -2 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 16(12:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Downs (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) 36-C.York kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:34 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 31 for 6 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(11:56 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 35 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(11:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to LSU 46 for 19 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(10:54 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Harrison.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 46(10:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals scrambles to LSU 44 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 44(10:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to LSU 40 for 4 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 40(9:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(9:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 40(9:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - LSU 40(9:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-R.Haynie at VAN 40. 4-R.Haynie to VAN 42 for 2 yards.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(9:06 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 42 for no gain (92-N.Farrell73-J.Evans).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 42(8:33 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to LSU 18 for 40 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(8:10 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 15 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens73-J.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 15(7:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to LSU 11 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 11(7:17 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 7 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens8-B.Ojulari).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - VANDY 7(6:34 - 2nd) 5-M.Wright to LSU 1 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(5:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to LSU 8 for -7 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 8(5:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 33 for 8 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 33(4:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 49 for 16 yards (33-D.Jerkins28-A.George).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(4:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Missed FG (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 1-D.Kaufman to LSU 42 for 58 yards (28-L.Cole).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(4:03 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to LSU 30 for 12 yards (11-A.Gaye31-C.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(3:29 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to LSU 24 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 24(3:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals to LSU 22 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 22(2:48 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to LSU 20 for 2 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(2:13 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 12 for 8 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 12(1:41 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 11 for 1 yard (7-J.Stevens23-M.Baskerville).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 11(1:30 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 9 for 2 yards (3-A.Anthony62-S.Ika).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - VANDY 9(0:55 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 8 for 1 yard (31-C.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 8(0:48 - 2nd) 5-M.Wright to LSU 4 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 4(0:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 4(0:19 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke 22 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 31 for 6 yards (24-A.Orji10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 31(14:31 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 34 for 3 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 34(14:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan to LSU 34 for no gain (1-D.Kaufman26-A.Orji).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LSU 34(13:16 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 54 yards from LSU 34 to VAN 12 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(13:09 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 16 for 4 yards (18-C.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 16(12:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 16(12:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Marlow.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 16(12:31 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 53 yards from VAN 16. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 41 for 10 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(12:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 43 for 2 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 43(12:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to VAN 47 for 10 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(11:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to VAN 35 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(11:12 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to VAN 34 for 1 yard (7-D.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 34(10:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 34(10:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LSU 34(10:31 - 3rd) 36-C.York 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:25 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 35 for 10 yards (7-J.Stevens49-T.Moore).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:53 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 32 for -3 yards (49-T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 32(9:00 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 32 for no gain (62-S.Ika).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - VANDY 32(8:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Penalty on VAN 8-K.Seals Intentional grounding 8 yards enforced at VAN 32.
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - VANDY 24(8:30 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 12-B.DeVault-Smith False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 24. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - VANDY 19(8:30 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 49 yards from VAN 19. 24-D.Stingley to VAN 20 for 48 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(8:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 20(8:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 20(7:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to VAN 13 for 7 yards (7-D.Moore).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LSU 13(7:15 - 3rd) 36-C.York 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:10 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 32 for 7 yards (18-C.Curry3-A.Anthony).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:38 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 30 for -2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(6:01 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(5:54 - 3rd) 33-D.Jerkins to VAN 37 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:07 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 39 for 2 yards (11-A.Gaye99-J.Roy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 39(4:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 39(4:23 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 39 to LSU 15 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 85 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(4:15 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 24 for 9 yards (1-D.Kaufman26-A.Orji).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 24(3:34 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 25 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo7-D.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 37 for 12 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(2:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(2:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 37(2:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to VAN 41 for 22 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(1:47 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 36 for 5 yards (97-L.Surgers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 36(1:20 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to VAN 29 for 7 yards (97-L.Surgers).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(0:54 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (13 plays, -4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:46 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 33 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley4-T.Harris).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(0:11 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 24 for -9 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 24(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 41 for 17 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(14:35 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 44 for 3 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 44(14:03 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 50 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 50(13:45 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to LSU 49 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(13:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on LSU 24-D.Stingley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 49. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:00 - 4th) 88-J.Harrison to LSU 18 for 16 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:40 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on LSU 92-N.Farrell Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 13(12:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 13(12:00 - 4th) 32-J.Wakefield to LSU 6 for 7 yards (4-T.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - VANDY 6(11:45 - 4th) 5-M.Wright to LSU 9 for -3 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 9(11:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Harris at LSU End Zone. 4-T.Harris to LSU 21 for 21 yards (70-B.Ashmore).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(11:16 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to LSU 22 for 1 yard (33-D.Jerkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LSU 22(10:42 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte. Penalty on VAN 6-G.Jeudy Pass interference 9 yards enforced at LSU 22. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(10:36 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 44 for 13 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(10:08 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to VAN 45 for 11 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(9:35 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to VAN 29 for 16 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(8:59 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 29(8:54 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to VAN 12 for 17 yards (50-E.Barr9-D.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(8:19 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 4th) 36-C.York kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 1-D.Kaufman to VAN 30 for 30 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(8:04 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at LSU 47. 1-E.Ricks to LSU 47 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(7:57 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan to LSU 50 for 3 yards (1-D.Kaufman44-C.James).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 50(7:20 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 50(7:15 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 12-A.Adams. 12-A.Adams to VAN 44 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 44(6:26 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to VAN 37 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(5:45 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 34 for 3 yards (44-C.James).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 34(5:20 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 28 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 28(4:31 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 20 for 8 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(3:50 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 16 for 4 yards (9-D.Davis7-D.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 16(3:04 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 13 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 13(2:20 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 9 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore96-N.Clifton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(1:34 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 8 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo99-M.Langham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 8(0:49 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to VAN 7 for 1 yard (99-M.Langham10-D.Odeyingbo).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 7(0:20 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at VAN 9 for -2 yards.
