Jones throws deep, No. 2 Alabama tops No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to John Metchie III and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24 on Saturday.
Briefly threatened early, Jones and the Crimson Tide (2-0) flexed their considerable big-play muscle in the passing game to put away the Aggies (1-1). A sign of things to come: His first attempt went 78 yards to Metchie, `Bama's latest major receiving threat.
Jones topped that with an 87-yard TD to Waddle, who had sprinted past two Aggies defenders to make the grab with nothing but green in between himself and the end zone. Metchie and Jones hooked up for a 63-yarder in the fourth, giving the sophomore five catches for 181 yards.
Jones finished 19-of-26 passing for a second straight surgically precise performance marred by one interception off a deflection. Waddle had 142 yards receiving and his touchdown catch was tied for the fifth longest in program history.
It came after three Alabama penalties in four plays. Jones' three career pass touchdowns of 85-plus yards are the most by a Tide quarterback.
Najee Harris rushed for two short touchdowns and safety Daniel Wright scored on a 47-yard interception return against Kellen Mond.
Mond put up big numbers but it wasn't nearly enough. He completed 25 of 44 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns - and the pick six. Ainias Smith had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Alabama has won the last eight meetings and 19 straight home openers, including 14-0 under coach Nick Saban.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The offense couldn't get Isaiah Spiller and the running game going after getting undone by turnovers in a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. Smith, a converted receiver, emerged as another needed threat in the passing game.
Alabama: Any questions about production of the Tide's passing game after Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have been answered. The defense is still not dominating all four quarters.
UP NEXT
Alabama visits Mississippi and former Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
Texas A&M hosts another Top 5 team, No. 3 Florida.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|16
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|450
|544
|Total Plays
|77
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|109
|Rush Attempts
|30
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|335
|435
|Comp. - Att.
|26-47
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|16.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|2-33.0
|Return Yards
|43
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|2-47
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|335
|PASS YDS
|435
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|450
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|5
|43
|0
|22
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|5
|29
|0
|14
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|11
|25
|0
|7
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|8
|19
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|10
|6
|123
|2
|47
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|10
|8
|82
|0
|18
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|11
|6
|62
|0
|18
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|5
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
Ka. Brown 18 WR
|Ka. Brown
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
R. Renick 46 TE
|R. Renick
|3
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
C. Chapman 81 WR
|C. Chapman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Demas 1 WR
|D. Demas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 2 DL
|M. Clemons
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 6 DL
|D. Hunter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/2
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|2
|39.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|20/27
|435
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|10
|60
|0
|16
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|12
|43
|2
|6
|
T. Sanders 26 RB
|T. Sanders
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|6
|5
|181
|2
|78
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|6
|5
|142
|1
|87
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|8
|6
|63
|1
|20
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Allen 4 LB
|Ch. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
By. Young 47 DL
|By. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
To. Brown 75 OL
|To. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ray 18 DL
|L. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|27
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Johnson 98 P
|S. Johnson
|2
|33.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
TXAM
Aggies
- Missed FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 39 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain3-D.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(14:38 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown to TXAM 48 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 48(14:00 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(13:28 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 41 for 6 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 41(12:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 35 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:13 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to BAMA 21 for 14 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(11:34 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to BAMA 20 for 1 yard (9-J.Battle13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 20(10:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 20(10:46 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - TXAM 20(10:41 - 1st) 47-S.Small 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:37 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 26 for 6 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 26(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 21(9:59 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 22 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|+78 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 22(9:31 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:19 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(8:35 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Demas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(8:31 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 40 for 2 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 40(7:54 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 18-K.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 35(7:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 35(7:22 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 95-N.Constantinou Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXAM 30(7:22 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 47 yards from TXAM 30. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 34 for 11 yards (24-E.Crownover).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(7:12 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for no gain (5-B.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(6:42 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 35 for 1 yard (17-J.Jones).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 35(6:08 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TXAM 30 for 35 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(6:08 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 28 for 2 yards (33-A.Hansford26-D.Richardson). Team penalty on TXAM 12 players 5 yards enforced at TXAM 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 25(5:45 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TXAM 13 for 12 yards (4-E.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(5:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 9 for 4 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 9(4:34 - 1st) 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 6 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 6(4:03 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(3:20 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 3 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(2:40 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer. Penalty on BAMA 3-D.Wright Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 32. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:34 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 48 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 48(1:58 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (4-C.Allen8-C.Harris).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:23 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Interception (5 plays, 58 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 45 for 20 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(0:42 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 32 for 23 yards (9-L.O'Neal7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(0:11 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 32(0:06 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 32 for no gain (32-A.White9-L.O'Neal).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Leal at TXAM 40. 8-D.Leal to BAMA 17 for 43 yards (22-N.Harris).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 40 yards from TXAM 35 to BAMA 25. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:44 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 28 for 3 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:10 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for 5 yards (32-A.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 33(13:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 33(13:26 - 2nd) 98-S.Johnson punts 40 yards from BAMA 33 to TXAM 27 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(13:19 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 31 for 4 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 31(12:39 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris18-L.Ray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 34(11:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXAM 34(11:48 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 32 yards from TXAM 34 to BAMA 34 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(11:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 49 for 17 yards (7-D.Morris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(11:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 29 for 20 yards (7-D.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(11:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 23 for 6 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 23(10:40 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 20 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 20(10:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to TXAM 18 for 2 yards (2-M.Clemons).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(9:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TXAM 2 for 16 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(9:12 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(8:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 38 for 10 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(7:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(7:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 40 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright). Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXAM 28(7:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 35 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 35(6:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Wright at TXAM 47. 3-D.Wright runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:19 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(5:43 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for no gain (47-B.Young13-M.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(5:02 - 2nd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 42 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(4:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 42(4:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to BAMA 43 for 15 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(2:54 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 36 for -2 yards (47-B.Young).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 36(2:10 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 35 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 35(1:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(1:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 10 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(1:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TXAM 43 for 11 yards (17-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(1:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 43(1:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 32 for 11 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:04 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 28 for 4 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 28(0:54 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to TXAM 24 for 4 yards (17-J.Jones7-D.Morris).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 24(0:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 15 for 9 yards (32-A.White17-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on TXAM 14-K.Carper Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TXAM 15. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXAM 2(0:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:22 - 2nd) kneels at TXAM 24 for -1 yard.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (12 plays, 50 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:57 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 27 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 27(14:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXAM 27(14:09 - 3rd) 98-S.Johnson punts 26 yards from BAMA 27 out of bounds at the TXAM 47.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(14:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles pushed ob at BAMA 45 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 45(13:23 - 3rd) 28-J.Walton to BAMA 43 for 2 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(12:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to BAMA 40 for 3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 40(12:13 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 40(12:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 25 for 15 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 27 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 27(10:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to BAMA 12 for 15 yards (3-D.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(10:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 13 for -1 yard (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 13(9:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 13(9:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 3 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 13(9:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BAMA 13(9:06 - 3rd) 47-S.Small 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Downs (13 plays, 52 yards, 6:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:03 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 28.
|Penalty
|
1 & 17 - TXAM 18(8:40 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 28 for 10 yards (9-L.O'Neal). Team penalty on BAMA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BAMA 18. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 22 - TXAM 13(8:21 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 18 for 5 yards (2-M.Clemons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - TXAM 18(7:43 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 55-E.Ekiyor False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 18. No Play.
|+87 YD
|
2 & 22 - TXAM 13(7:33 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (10 plays, 68 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 35 for 10 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(6:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 47 for 18 yards (3-D.Wright9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(6:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to BAMA 44 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 44(5:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman to BAMA 38 for 6 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 38(5:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 37 for 1 yard (47-B.Young48-P.Mathis).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(4:41 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 41 for -4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 41(4:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to BAMA 39 for 2 yards (13-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 39(3:22 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 39. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 17 - BAMA 44(2:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to BAMA 26 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(2:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 21 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 21(1:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 21(1:39 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to BAMA 23 for -2 yards (32-D.Moses9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 23(0:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(0:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 28 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson6-D.Hunter).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 28(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 40 for 12 yards (32-A.White14-K.Carper).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(14:20 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 44 for 16 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(13:47 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 42 for 2 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 42(13:10 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on TXAM 17-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXAM 42. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(13:04 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 18 for 9 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 18(12:27 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 11 for 7 yards (32-A.White1-B.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(11:46 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 6 for 5 yards (35-M.Jackson5-B.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 6(11:07 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to TXAM 8 for -2 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 8(10:23 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXAM 8(10:18 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:14 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to BAMA 32 for 43 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(9:43 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to BAMA 32 for no gain (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 32(9:01 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 28 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 28(8:20 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to BAMA 14 for 14 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(7:42 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 46-R.Renick.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 14(7:36 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 46-R.Renick.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 14(7:30 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (9 plays, -5 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:25 - 4th) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 21 for -4 yards (2-M.Clemons).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 21(6:48 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 14 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(6:18 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown).
|+63 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 37(5:43 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(5:33 - 4th) to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane. Team penalty on BAMA Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(5:33 - 4th) 13-H.King complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 47 for 17 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(5:03 - 4th) 13-H.King scrambles to BAMA 45 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 45(4:19 - 4th) 13-H.King incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 45(4:10 - 4th) 13-H.King to BAMA 38 for 7 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(3:36 - 4th) 13-H.King to BAMA 35 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle32-D.Moses).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 35(2:53 - 4th) 13-H.King to BAMA 32 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 32(2:00 - 4th) 13-H.King to BAMA 10 for 22 yards (9-J.Battle).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(1:30 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Moore at BAMA End Zone. 13-M.Moore touchback.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:24 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 29 for 9 yards (32-A.White6-D.Hunter).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 29(0:45 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 20 for -9 yards (6-D.Hunter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:20 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 25 for 5 yards (24-C.Russell).
